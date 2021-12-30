Willie “Curtis” Williams (1956 – 2021)

Willie “Curtis” Williams, 65, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on December 22, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held for Curtis at 2 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with pastor Butch Hammond officiating. The burial will follow all services at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.

Curtis was born on April 3, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Willie and Audrey Williams. He is also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Lelah.

Surviving Curtis is his loving wife of 19 years, Denise Williams; his step-children, Eric Rinker (Jennifer) and Alecia Morris (Nathan); his siblings, Jerry Allen Williams, Jeffrey Lynn Williams (Connie), and Berkley “Buck” Glenn Williams (Katrina); his grandchildren, Tucker Morris, Breana Waddell, Jared Rinker, Adelyn Rinker, and Charlotte Morris; his nieces, Halie Ann Williams, Allie Williams and Gabby Williams; and his beloved dog Noah.

Curtis was a devout member, Deacon, and lead guitar player for the Church at Skyline. Curtis worked for Kelco Insulation for over 25 years as an estimator and their Vice President. He was a graduate of Rappahannock High School, a corvette enthusiast, and an upstanding lifelong citizen of Chester Gap, Virginia.

A visitation will take place from 6-8 P.M. at the Church at Skyline on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Pallbearers will be Buck Williams, Eric Rinker, Nathan Morris, Ronnie Wells, Michael Groves, and Dorman “Dornie” Groves.

Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne “Rooster” Williams, Larry “Mutt” Williams, Beverley “Bigfoot” Williams, and Jeff Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church at Skyline.