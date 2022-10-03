Winchester City Manager appoints new Police Chief

United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County announced today that, as of October 1, 2022, they have merged United Way of Front Royal Warren County with United Way of Northern Shenandoah.

The driving force behind this decision to combine the resources of UWFRWC with those of UWNSV was a commitment to meaningfully serve the families in and the community of Warren County. United Way NSV is particularly thrilled to bring their flagship program, Valley Assistance Network, to FRWC and to expand their Impact Grants program throughout a more robust portion of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

As part of the merger, three members from the UWFRWC Board will join the UWNSV Board of Directors, to help ensure the unique concerns and consideration of Front Royal/Warren County are represented alongside those of the other NSV service areas of Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and the City of Winchester. Current United Way FRWC endowments will continue to be earmarked for exclusive use in Front Royal/Warren County. Lastly, United Way NSV is committed to keeping a physical presence in FRWC and has hired as local Program Manager, Lori Howard. Since 2021, Lori has been extremely active in the local community’s nonprofit sector and will continue to represent United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley from the offices at 134-B Peyton Street.

Most significantly, United Way NSV will be bringing all of their infrastructure, financial resources, and human support directly to the community of Front Royal/Warren County! Both organizations see this merger as wonderful news for Front Royal/Warren County and everyone in both organizations is fully committed to growing the positive impact of United Way in the area. United Way NSV is particularly grateful for the support given by United Way FRWC and the local community as they forge this new path forward.

“All of us at United Way NSV are thrilled to now be serving Front Royal/Warren County. We are excited to bring our flagship program, the Valley Assistance Network, to the area and to be able to meaningfully support those in need, “said Kaycee Childress, President and CEO of United Way NSV. “Likewise, we are excited to open up our Impact Grants program to nonprofits in Front Royal/Warren County and support the incredible work that they are doing. We look forward to great things happening!”

About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, and Shenandoah Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education.

For more information visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org.