Winchester Civil War reenactor pleads not guilty to planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield
Winchester resident Gerald Leonard Drake pleaded not guilty on Friday to 15 charges alleging that he planted a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt other events, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
A federal indictment against Drake, 63, was unsealed Thursday.
The indictment accuses Drake of planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield during an annual re-enactment in October 2017. The bomb did not detonate, but the event was cancelled after its discovery. Police say the bomb contained metal nuts, a mercury switch, a battery, ball bearings, black and red wires, and powder.
Drake is also charged with writing letters threatening violence at subsequent Cedar Creek re-enactments at an annual Remembrance Day Parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
At an October 6 press conference, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher Kavanaugh said Drake falsely claimed connections to Antifa in threatening letters to hide his identity.
“It is not alleged that Mr. Drake is a member of, or affiliated in any way with, any collective of individuals that go by the name Antifa,” Kavanaugh said. “Instead, it is alleged that his letters claimed an affiliation with Antifa to create panic and fear, to sow political discontent in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots, as well as to cover his tracks and try and confuse federal law enforcement.”
The indictment described Drake as a Civil War re-enactor who regularly participated in events at Cedar Creek until being expelled from his unit in 2014.
Public defender Don Pender, who was appointed to represent Drake, has not responded to a request for comment. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katie Burroughs Medearis, Melanie Smith, and Cagle Juhan are prosecuting the case.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middletown Police Department participated in the investigation.
Warren County Fire and Rescue announces Fire Prevention Week Kick-off October 9 – 15 with this year’s theme of “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape”
Warren County Fire and Rescue participates in National Fire Prevention Week every year. This year, we are extremely proud to help celebrate its 100th anniversary! The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week since 1922 and in 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week’s national observance – making it the longest-running public health observance in our country! This year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape,” focuses on the importance of having a home escape plan.
Did you know a home catches fire every 93 seconds in the United States? Because modern homes burn faster than ever, the risk of dying in a fire is much higher, and occupants have as little as two minutes to escape from the time a smoke alarm sounds. You can reduce your risk of death by practicing your escape plan and having working smoke alarms.
To kick off the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, WCFR will be posting a series of videos on mapping out an escape plan, the importance of working smoke alarms, how to properly dispose of smoking materials, preparing your children to call 9-1-1, and why having their address visible is important.
Firefighters will also be out in the community discussing fire prevention. A list of locations is posted below. Be sure to stop by!
Monday, October 10th
Rural King – 09:00 am to 3:00 pm
Tuesday, October 11th
Walmart – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Thursday, October 13th
Boost Mobile – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Saturday, October 15th
Lowe’s – 09:00 am to 3:00
WCFR will also conduct a giveaway of 2 children’s books, “Miss Mingo and the Fire Drill”. The contest starts October 9th and through October 23rd.
To enter, participants will need to pick up a Flat Sparky at Samuel’s Public Library or one of our many events this week. They will need to color or decorate Flat Sparky, then take a picture of the family to include Flat Sparky performing any fire prevention activity around the home. After taking the photo, they will need to upload it to Facebook, tag Warren County Fire and Rescue, and use the hashtag #WCFRFirePrevention2022. We will pick two random winners on October 24th. We cannot wait to see how you celebrate Fire Prevention Week with your photos!
Your Warren County firefighters are eager to meet you and discuss fire prevention. We thank each of you for your support. Join us in learning simple but important actions that will keep you and your family safe from house fires.
Town Talk: National Fire Prevention Week – A conversation with Lt.Tony Hitt and FF Lisa Wilbanks Warren County Fire & Rescue
E. Wilson Morrison students rally for ‘Heavenly Hats’ for young cancer victims nationwide
At 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, October 7, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School students staged a “Heavenly Hats Parade” as part of a nationwide fundraising initiative to raise money for young cancer victims around the country. Royal Examiner asked EWM Student Support Coach and Early Act Faculty Advisor Michael Williams about the school’s entry into the Heavenly Hats Foundation effort and that effort’s origins. Williams explained receiving an email from the foundation alerting him to the program and asking if the school would be interested in joining the effort. “And I said ‘of course’ – and our kids have raised about $230, which is a really good effort for them,” Williams said as he and other school staff and administrators awaited the coming of the student body’s Heavenly Hat parade under sunny fall skies and temperatures climbing toward the mid-70s.
And talk about great things growing from humble beginnings!!! – Pointed in the right direction by Williams, a little online research indicated that Heavenly Hats began with one sympathetic and caring 10-year-old just over two decades ago. A visit to the Heavenly Hats Foundation website noted that in 2001 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, then-10-year-old Anthony Leanna had an idea to help young cancer patients. Twenty-one years later, it has evolved into a 501-C3 organization that has distributed new hats to individual youthful cancer patients and the hospitals that treat them around the nation.
“It started with a young man who just had a passion when he saw some children suffering from cancer. And he started saving his money and buying hats, started reaching out to other groups to try and raise money to do the same,” Williams explained to Royal Examiner, as he does in the linked Royal Examiner video. “And from that, he got a website going, and it became a nationwide thing called Heavenly Hats.” Williams added that as his effort grew, the young man didn’t initially ask for money to help buy the hats but to pay for postage to mail them around the country to children and medical centers treating children for cancer.
“And that turned into not only people sending for that, but then people raising large sums of money for him to be able to buy more hats. And it’s turned into this really cool organization where he’s been able to supply thousands and thousands of hats,” Williams said, somewhat underestimating the numbers. According to the Heavenly Hats Foundation website, the number of new hats distributed to youthful cancer patients suffering hair loss has grown to over 4.5-million new hats.
“It’s our hope and prayer that one day a cure for cancer and the many other illnesses that affect our family and friends will be found, and eventually, no one will be in need of a Heavenly Hat™, but until then, we’ll keep sending these special hats (and smiles) to our Hat Heroes. Thank you to all of our donors without you, we would not be able to continue on with our mission,” the Heavenly Hats Foundation website states.
Watch the E. Wilson Morrison’s student body rally for their peers with cancer in this exclusive Royal Examiner video (by Mark Williams) and below stills – and QUITE the enthusiastic and creative, Heavenly Hats Parade it was, with EWM Principal Lisa Rudacille, staff, and even some media joining in the hat-wearing spirit of the event.
Salvation Army host Angel Tree sign-ups by appointment
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps will host Angel Tree sign-ups for residents of the Front Royal Corps service area, which includes the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, and the city of Strasburg. The annual Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and under as of Christmas Day. In 2021, the Front Royal Corps helped 411 children through the Angel Tree program.
In Warren County, sign-ups will take place by appointment only at the Salvation Army Corps Office, October 10th-28th, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
In Page County, applications will be taken on October 7th at the Shenandoah Community Center from 1:00 to 4:00 pm; on October 8th at Luray Fire Hall from 12 noon to 3:00 pm; and on October 9th at Stanley Fire Hall from 12 noon to 3:00 pm. Appointments are not required in Page County.
Applicants will need to bring:
- A valid ID
- All forms of income
- Birth certificates/custody papers
- Any benefit letter you may receive (such as SNAP or TANF)
- Proof of residency
Please do not bring children to the registration. Ensure you know your child’s shirt, pant, shoe, and coat sizes, and have an idea of what they would like for Christmas. If someone else is registering your family, they must bring a signed letter from you giving them permission to do so, and bring all of the applicable paperwork.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps Office is located at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information or to schedule an application appointment, call 540-635-4020.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Black Vulture
Curious how we fix a broken bird leg?
This first year Black Vulture was brought into care last week by a humane law enforcement officer with Loudoun County Animal Services after being found down along the road.
During examination, it was found that this bird’s right tibiotarsus (one of the leg bones) was fractured, likely from a vehicle interaction.
An external fixator was placed to stabilize the break, and it will be removed in a staged process over the next 4 weeks. With these pins in place, the patient is able to bear weight on the leg while the fracture heals!
Currently, this vulture is resting comfortably on pain medication and antibiotics and has a good prognosis. Despite a significant injury, this young vulture has remained alert and sassy throughout care!
Did you know…
Each year, vultures save BILLIONS of dollars in human health costs!
They help protect human health by cleaning up carcasses left in the environment. Their powerful stomach acid destroys zoonotic pathogens like rabies, botulism, and anthrax.
Vultures are public health heroes!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Update: School Board stays with VSBA; approves renovation contract; faces chronic absenteeism
This story has been updated to correct the board vote, which was 5-0 to approve all VSBA-related action items.
The Warren County School Board will remain a member of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) and unanimously approved a contract totaling more than $12.6 million for the renovation of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School. The board also learned that the school division is facing a chronic absenteeism problem.
During the School Board’s Wednesday, October 5 meeting, School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins combined all three VSBA-related action items on their agenda for one vote and then unanimously approved all three items: renewal of its VSBA membership for 2022-2023; switching its policy services agreement from the VSBA to a private attorney; and designating Salins and Rinaldi as board delegate and alternate delegate, respectively, to the VSBA Delegate Assembly.
The action ends months of prolonged discussion about the board’s membership renewal for the state organization largely led by Salins, who up until Wednesday night had denounced the board’s membership renewal. She changed her mind on Wednesday, though — even after a few of her regular supporters spoke during the community participation segment of the meeting against the VSBA membership renewal.
Salins said that while her turnabout might be considered “shocking,” she would support the board’s membership renewal if she could be a VSBA delegate and “fight for what Warren County wants.”
Regarding the School Board’s VSBA policy services agreement, Lo and a few other board members questioned switching to a private attorney due to the high cost when its policy services agreement with the VSBA would have cost Warren County $3,000 for 2022-2023. The school division says it relies upon such services to help ensure that policies are up-to-date and aligned with current state and federal law.
“We can already consult with our attorney about policies if we want to,” Lo said prior to the board’s vote, noting the current tight budget year. Nevertheless, the board approved making a policy services agreement with the Sands Anderson firm for the period of October 5, 2022, to July 31, 2023, at a cost not to exceed $50,000 over a 14-to-20-month timeframe.
According to the contract, Sands Anderson will tailor legal requirements to the Warren County school division and will hold meetings with School Board members, divisional leadership, and school leadership over 14-20 months to evaluate and discuss respective sections, legal requirements, and practical policy considerations.
The firm will submit recommended policies to the board after a legal review for the required reading before adoption. For subsequent years after adoption of the entire re-written policy manual, Sands Anderson will charge its then-current hourly rate for updates — right now, the firm charges $330 an hour. “The cost will be dependent upon the actions of various legislative bodies and courts. Policy update costs are usually spread among the school division that receives this service,” according to the contract.
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved a $12,636,400 contract award for the Leslie Fox Keyser renovation project to Lantz Construction Co. of Winchester (LCW).
LCW’s original cost for the base bid was $12,329,700 plus the six additional alternative items at $675,900 for a total of $13,005,600, according to Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith.
“We have worked with LCW to value engineer the cost to $ 12,636,400. This will include the six alternate bid items,” Smith explained. “The recommendation is to award the contract to Lantz Construction Company of Winchester in the amount of $12,636,400. The contract has been reviewed and approved by our school board attorney.”
The six alternatives include:
1) Gymnasium modifications (operable partition for stage and flooring replacement);
2) Solar daylight devices in each pod;
3) Exterior windows and doors;
4) Kitchen upgrades (walk-in cooler/freezer replacement, dishwasher, and counter modifications;
5) Cafeteria modification (stage into a storage room and teacher’s work area); and 6) Library modifications (all casework, reception desk, and new windows and flooring).
Board members thanked Smith for working to reduce the contract price.
The School Board also unanimously approved two action items presented by WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger (above): one to add three instructional assistants (IAs) at Ressie Jefferies Elementary School and the other to add a dean of students position at Skyline High School.
At Ressie Jefferies, Ballenger said the number of students enrolled there warrants an additional teacher in the third, fourth, and fifth grades, but due to the teacher shortages — and because students have already been established within their current classroom — he recommended that three IAs be hired to help support these grade levels for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
“The administration feels that we would be able to fill instructional assistant positions as opposed to hiring elementary teachers to help support the grade levels in this current climate,” Ballenger said, noting that the positions will be funded by savings in current vacancies, lag pay, and staff turnover.
At Skyline High School, Ballenger said the school needs additional administrative support due to a change in student needs and behaviors. “After meeting with administrative staff, this was one area that was identified as a high priority,” he said.
The new dean of students will support the current high school administrative staff with attendance, discipline, and instruction. The position will be funded by a vacant Skyline High School math position for the 2022-2023 school year, said Ballenger.
During his superintendent’s report, Ballenger also provided the School Board with a WCPS accreditation update based on data issued by the Virginia Department of Education.
A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, Warren County Middle School, Skyline High School, and Warren County High School are all accredited. Accredited with conditions is E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School and Skyline Middle School.
Ballenger said the school division knew it had some gaps to fill last year and this year and that the hard work and dedication of the staff has “really made the world go round in Warren County.”
The school division will focus on improving several areas this school year, including science at all grade levels; writing at both middle schools; history on the number of students scoring proficient on all SOLs, and attendance.
Ballenger pointed to chronic absenteeism as a big problem county-wide, with “most schools” having double-digit absenteeism rates that exceed 15 percent.
“If we do not improve absenteeism, then we could see more schools become accredited with conditions next year,” said Ballenger. “But we’re getting off to a good start this year, and we’re having monthly meetings on the topic. We’re working hard and moving in a positive direction.”
Click here to watch the School Board’s October 5 meeting.
