Winchester man facing multiple charges after I-66 pursuit
A Winchester, VA, man is behind bars after he fled law enforcement Monday (April 3). Virginia State Police have charged William C. K. Hockman, 19, in Fauquier County, with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving by speed.
State Police initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2:08 a.m. on a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 at the 23-mile marker. The violation was for speeding – as the Land Rover was driving 108 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The Land Rover refused to stop and took off. A pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued east on I-66 and entered Prince William County, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph. The Land Rover eventually came back into Fauquier County and then into Warren County. While on Route 55, an officer from The Town of Front Royal Police Department utilized a tire deflation device, which the Land Rover struck. The pursuit came to an end along the 130 block of 14th St. in the Town of Front Royal. Along with the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
The driver, Hockman, was taken into custody and transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.
During the course of the pursuit in Warren County, the Land Rover did strike a Fauquier County Sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle, but the deputy was not injured.
No civilians or officers were injured during the course of the pursuit.
Photo courtesy of the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Attorney General Miyares prosecutes abusive dog trainer in animal cruelty case
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the successful prosecution of Virginia dog trainer Shawn Deehan for animal cruelty charges. Deehan, of Orange County, pleaded guilty to two felony animal cruelty charges and five misdemeanor charges of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals.
“I’m proud of the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax’s Animal Protection Police, and my office’s animal law unit,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Animal cruelty and violence will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
In March of 2021, a German Shepherd puppy was picked up from Shawn Deehan’s facility after the owner received a tip that the puppy was in bad shape. The owner took the puppy to a veterinarian in Fairfax County, who contacted the Fairfax Animal Protection Police immediately. They referred the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
The German Shepherd puppy, Scout, ultimately had to be put down due to trauma from being kept in a crate for hours upon end. Upon an investigation of Deehan’s property, the Sheriff’s Deputies found twelve dogs in crates and kennels standing in urine and feces with no bedding.
Deehan received five years with four years and six months suspended on each count for a period of incarceration of six months for a period of 10 years to run concurrently for the two felony charges. Deehan will serve his six months jail term under house arrest Deehan also received 12 months with 12 months suspended for a period of five years for the five misdemeanor charges.
Deehan is also barred from owning, possessing, caring for, or training dogs for the rest of his life.
Additionally, Deehan was ordered to pay almost $100,000 in restitution to the dog’s owners and the Orange County Animal Shelter, who have taken care of his dogs for two years. He has surrendered his six dogs to the Orange County Animal Shelter, and they will be adopted by Police Units.
The Virginia Office of the Attorney General would like to thank the Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax Animal Protection Police, the Orange County Animal Shelter, and all of the veterinarians and dog owners that assisted with this case. The Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law unit, which assists local law enforcement officers and prosecutors across the Commonwealth, and Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch assisted with the local prosecution.
Investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force leads to multiple arrests
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force along with the Prince William County Police Department Street Crimes Unit have concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of three individuals. Through the course of the investigation officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation throughout Prince William and Fauquier County.
On Thursday (March 23), officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Toms Way in Fauquier County. As a result of the operation, 104.17 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, 43.3 grams of crack cocaine, 38.46 grams of powder cocaine, 29.5 grams of methadone, and 51.7 grams of marijuana, $4,285.11 of US currency were seized along with 7 handguns, 1 of which was previously reported as stolen out of Prince William County.
Tanya M. Dodson, 46, of Catlett, VA, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance.
, 33, of Jeffersonton, VA, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Timon D. Kornegan Jr., 27, of Manassas, VA, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kornegan was also served outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fauquier County.
Timothy D. Fields, 24, of Manassas, VA, was taken into custody and served with four outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fairfax County.
All were held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Photos provided by the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office.
Luray man arrested for soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes
An investigation into the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area was initiated by Front Royal Police detectives on March 20, 2023. The detectives took a proactive approach to apprehend individuals who were soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation was conducted, during which an adult male began soliciting one of the detectives, whom he believed to be a female under the age of 15. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit material to the detective, who was posing as a juvenile in an undercover capacity. The suspect started the conversation voluntarily without being prompted.
Under Virginia Code § 18.2-374.3, it is unlawful for any person to use a communications system or other electronic means to procure or promote the use of a minor for taking indecent liberties or production of child pornography.
The suspect was identified by the police as Allen J. Bright, a 35-year-old resident of Luray, Virginia. On March 27, 2023, detectives traveled to Bright’s workplace in Luray, VA, and apprehended him for the offenses listed below. Bright was taken to the Page County Jail and ordered to be held without bond after appearing before the magistrate. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for April 20, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Additionally, the Virginia State Police arrested Bright for two additional charges of the same nature.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. The department urges anyone with information about soliciting or exploiting any minor to contact them. If anyone has further information about this case, they should contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department acknowledges and appreciates the assistance provided by the Luray Police Department and the Virginia State Police in this investigation and the successful apprehension of the suspect.
(Information from a release by FRPD)
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office make arrests in two separate school-related investigations
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating separate allegations of two Frederick County Public School employees having inappropriate contact with two students. One involved a Frederick County Middle School student, and the other was a student of Sherando High School.
School officials notified FCSO School Resource Officers about the situation at Frederick Co. Middle on March 13th and the second at Sherando High School on March 14th. The School Safety Division of the sheriff’s office launched investigations into both complaints and has now made arrests because of interviews conducted and evidence collected in the two cases.
Emily Walker, a P.E. Teacher and basketball coach at FCMS, has been arrested and charged with the felony of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child. Walker is being booked into the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility after having turned herself in voluntarily. It has been alleged that Walker had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old student on more than one occasion. Evidence of hundreds of text messages exchanged between Walker and the student over the course of several weeks indicated an escalation in expectations of physical contact. The investigation revealed that the male victim, who has since turned 13, also met with Walker, on more than one occasion, on school property, where the two are alleged to have kissed.
Matthew Geyer, a teacher’s aide at Sherando High School, has been arrested and is currently being held without bond at the regional adult detention facility, where he has been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Geyer has been alleged to have had a consensual sexual encounter with a 16-year-old male student after the two met through a social media app a few months ago. This
The investigation has confirmed that Geyer and the victim met off school property at the victim’s home, where sexual contact was made between the two.
At this phase of the investigation, and with initial charges placed, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further details pending upcoming court appearances and hearings.
McDonald criminal cases change of venue motion denied – Front Royal, Warren County residents will be excluded from federal jury pool
On Monday, March 20th, United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon entered an order denying Jennifer McDonald’s motion for a change of venue to Charlottesville for her criminal trial slated for Harrisonburg in a federal court in the 10th Western District of Virginia. That trial, on 34 criminal indictments related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority “financial scandal,” is scheduled for over a month from May 15 into June.
Federal court-appointed defense counsel for McDonald, Eric Trodden, filed the change of venue for trial in February. He asserted that his client is not likely to get an unbiased jury in Harrisonburg due to Shenandoah Valley regional media reporting about McDonald and other related civil cases in which she was a witness or topic of legal arguments pointing a finger at her alleged role as the central figure in the estimated $26-million financial embezzlement and misappropriation of FR-WC EDA and municipal funds scandal.
However, after a detailed review of applicable law and circumstances of the press coverage by local and regional media, specifically citing Royal Examiner coverage dating back to 2018, the judge ruled the coverage as essentially non-biased and factually based. The judge did rule that residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County would be excluded from the federal jury pool.
“It is HEREBY ORDERED that defendant’s motion to transfer venue (Dkt. No. 45) is DENIED, but the court will exclude residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County. Warren County has no cities, and only one recognized town, Front Royal, from the jury pool. The clerk of court is directed to transmit a copy of this order to all counsel of record,” Judge Dillon wrote in concluding her review of the issues surrounding the defense motion.
In examining the circumstance of media coverage, Judge Dillon wrote: “Press coverage of this matter has been primarily from the Royal Examiner and the Northern Virginia Daily. (Dkt. No. 47.) Both papers are local to the Strasburg/Front Royal Area. The majority of the press coverage is from 2019, two years before the indictment in this case, although the media covered this case and related civil lawsuits into 2021. Defendant herself initiated the press coverage in 2018 when she reached out to a local reporter (yours truly) with an allegedly false story about winning money at a casino.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
In her analysis of the McDonald defense motion, Judge Dillon observed: “Rule 18 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure governs the appropriate place for trial. ‘Unless a statute or these rules permit otherwise, the government must prosecute an offense in a district where the offense was committed. The court must set the place of trial within the district with due regard for the convenience of the defendant, any victim, and the witnesses, and the prompt administration of justice.”
And Judge Dillon ruled that with the exclusion of residents of Front Royal and Warren County, about an hour north of Harrisonburg, who have been most exposed to media coverage going on five years, McDonald can get that fair trial from jurors further south in the Federal 10th Western District of Virginia, in a City of Harrisonburg federal courtroom.
McDonald faces 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, 7 counts of wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft, the latter related to the Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal case.
Warren County Grand Jury of March 2023 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of March 2023 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about April 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kodie Brooke Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Derrick Michael Roy did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Nina F. Haymond, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
On or about January 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Herbert did unlawfully and feloniously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Mario Frazier, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6
On or about December 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Darrell Edward Haley did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of a such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of Section 46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1990, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about December 23, 2022, through 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Officer R. A. Martin, knowing or
having reason to know that said Officer R. A. Martin, was then engaged in the performance of her public duties as a law enforcement officer, in violation of Section 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously willfully conceal, alter, dismember, or destroy any item of physical evidence with the intent to delay, impede, obstruct, prevent, or hinder the investigation, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of any person regarding such offense, in violation of Section 18.2-462 (B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: JUS-4833-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously willfully conceal, alter, dismember, or destroy any item of physical evidence with the intent to delay, impede, obstruct, prevent, or hinder the investigation, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of any person regarding such offense, in violation of Section 18.2-462(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: JUS-4833-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did unlawfully and feloniously possess, sell or secrete a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203(5) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
On or about May 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Julian Albarenga Alfaro did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Braelyn Dawn Smith, thereby placing a such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to herself, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On or about November 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travon Marcel Ford did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Taylor Roberts, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lester Keith Wilson, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously assault and battery WCSO Deputy Cornwell, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in subsection F of § 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about August 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mario Thomas Wingate did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Adam Michael McGowan did unlawfully and feloniously obtain from Serina Kan an advance of money, merchandise, or other thing having a value of $1,0000.00 or more, with fraudulent intent, upon a promise to perform construction, removal, repair or improvement of any building or structure permanently annexed to real property, and failed or refused to perform such promise, and also failed to substantially make good such advance, in violation of §18.2-200.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2805-F9
On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Ray Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule 1 or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brad Wayne Yates did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cherokee Brianna Myers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, D’Andre Christopher Lawrence unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or
subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
On or about January 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Maria Leigh Smith did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against WCSO Sargent John Gregory, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of § 18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to
whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-
374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to
whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-
374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren. Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to
whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-
374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act to wit: , in violation of §18.2-250 o f t h e Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess on or about his person a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4(B) o f t h e Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6
On or about April 27, 2022, through September 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brandi Nicole Collins did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, trust, or employment, belonging to Speedway, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about October 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Rechard Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Rechard Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about August 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard Matthew Lee did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway during the time the accused was deprived of the right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3, 46.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2- 271 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E or Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten (10) years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2-272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI- 5478-F6
On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kendra Elaine Kerns did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, Pamela Sue Butler did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a flat-bed trailer valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen, in violation of § 18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a Ford Van valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen, in violation of §18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9
On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ernest Thomas Magruder did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Donald Edward Berry unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possessed a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 19, 2021, in the County of Warren, Nicholas James Burr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Madra Lynn Lambert unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possessed a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Scott Michael Cousins, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. The accused previously has committed one or more violations of subsection C of Section 18.2-374.3, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q3-F9
On or about December 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Gregory Davies did unlawfully and feloniously destroy, deface, damage, or remove the property of Jessica Davies, with the value of or damage to such property being one thousand dollars ($1,000) or more, in violation of Section 18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2956-F6
On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chasiti Rae Foster unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9
On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chasiti Rae Foster unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
On or about August 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bryan Edward Haislop did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Dawn Kuser did unlawfully and feloniously forge a check, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Nicole Grove unlawfully and feloniously obtained or attempted to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits, TANF from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Nicole Grove unlawfully and feloniously obtained or attempted to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits, SNAP from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9
