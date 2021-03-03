Regional News
Winchester Medical Center earns 2020 Leapfrog Top Hospital award for outstanding quality and safety
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) has been named a 2020 “Top Hospital” in the small teaching hospital category by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for health care safety and quality. WMC has consistently earned “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, but this is the first time WMC has been designated a Leapfrog Top Hospital.
The Leapfrog Group evaluated more than 2,200 facilities nationwide, singling out only 105 to receive The Leapfrog Top Hospital award, widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. Winchester Medical Center was one of only 48 named in the Top Teaching Hospital category. WMC has strong affiliate relationships with the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and Inova as a training site for medical residents in family practice, general surgery, and podiatric surgery.
“It’s especially gratifying for Valley Health’s regional referral center to be named a Top Hospital for safety and quality in 2020, a year of profound challenges for our team and hospitals worldwide confronting COVID-19,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health System President and CEO. “Having physicians in training working beside our experienced practitioners is mutually beneficial and reinforces our commitment to high quality, safe care.”
Leapfrog announced the 2020 winners at a December virtual awards ceremony. In late January, Top Hospital trophy in hand, WMC President and Valley Health Sr. Vice President Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, shared the honor on the monthly Zoom meeting of Valley Health Directors & Managers. After praising the relentless organization-wide dedication to High Reliability, Philips credited Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer Nicolas Restrepo, MD, for leading WMC’s patient safety and quality initiatives and advancing Valley Health’s high reliability strategies to ensure that “what should happen, happens, and what should not, does not, 100% of the time.”
“The focus of our team, every day, is providing safe, high quality care for all who come to us,” said Philips. “As we create a culture of excellence throughout our organization, we are honored to be recognized by Leapfrog as one of the Top Hospitals in the nation.”
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including lower infection rates, practices for safer surgery, high quality maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“This represents great commitment throughout our entire team for taking patient safety, quality and service to heart, whether they’re in housekeeping, food service, IT, surgical services, employee health, pharmacy, bedside nursing, sterile processing, or trauma care,” said Restrepo. “Our journey to high reliability is one that never ends. It requires a relentless focus on listening, learning, and improving with every patient encounter, and every interaction between teammates.”
“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat and we are honored to recognize Winchester Medical Center this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winchester Medical Center has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to its tri-state community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2020 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
About Winchester Medical Center
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) is a 495-bed regional trauma and referral hospital, part of the nonprofit Valley Health System, which serves a rural region of more than 500,000 in northwest Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. Winchester Medical Center has been a vital resource for area residents since 1903, offering a distinctive breadth of specialty services typically found only at urban and large academic facilities. www.valleyhealthlink.com.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Crime/Court
Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force arrest three Maryland men for felony drug and firearm violations
On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted an operation that led to the arrest of three Maryland men for various felony drug and firearm related charges. Jerrod Allen Baker, 23, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested for one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and one count of Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance into the Commonwealth. Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr, 18, of Baltimore, MD, and Andre Maurice Bell Jr, 19, of Baltimore, MD, were arrested for one count of Possession with the intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance into the Commonwealth, one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy.
As part of an ongoing investigation, an undercover Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officer contacted Jerrod Allen Baker and arranged to purchase an amount of crack cocaine. Baker agreed to travel from Baltimore, MD to Strasburg, VA to deliver the crack cocaine. When Baker arrived at the prearranged location he was arrested. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers seized approximately 57 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,600.00 from Baker.
Additionally, an undercover Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officer contacted Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr and arranged to purchase an amount of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. Smith agreed to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officer in Strasburg, VA. When Smith arrived at the prearranged location he and Andre Maurice Bell Jr were arrested. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers seized approximately 500 capsules of fentanyl with a street value of $15,000.00, one firearm, and $1,800.00 that was in Smith and Bell’s possession at the time of their arrest.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Local News
Fauquier Health moves from zero-visitor policy to a limited-visitor policy
Prior to the holidays on December 11, 2020, Fauquier Health implemented a zero-visitor protocol at the hospital due to the documented increase in confirmed positive cases in our region. Fauquier Health has since announced, that due to the decreased number of confirmed positive cases, they have been able to move back to a limited-visitor policy. This decision comes after the recent trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
This means that Fauquier Hospital is limiting visitors to the facility if they are essential for the patient’s physical or emotional well-being and care (e.g., care partners). Some exceptions may still apply that prevent a visitor from entering the facility. The hospital still encourages the use of alternative mechanisms for patient and visitor interactions such as video-call applications on cell phones or tablets.
Points of facility entry will continue to be limited to ensure all patients and visitors can be properly screened for any symptoms of the COVID-19 illness. If fever or COVID-19 symptoms are present, visitors will not be allowed entry into the facility.
Fauquier Health also announced that the Bistro on the Hill is now serving outside patrons for takeout only. Anyone coming into the bistro to grab a to-go-meal between the hours of 7 am and 2 pm, will still be required to enter through the main lobby to receive screening. Outside patrons are not permitted to dine in and will be required to exit the facility upon completing their meal purchase.
Fauquier Health reminds the public to continue doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.
For a detailed list of policies and updates, please visit the COVID-19 Preparedness page at FauquierHealth.org.
COVID-19 Vaccine Update and Registration Details
Fauquier County is operating under Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout as directed by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD)/Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Community members who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include frontline essential workers, persons aged 65 years and older, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, migrant labor camps, and people aged 16 through 64 years with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Eligible community members can visit the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s website to learn how to register or click on the link below to pre-register through the new statewide system at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue and will be able to search that they are in the new system
Questions or concerns? If you need any assistance registering or have any registration questions, please contact the Fauquier County COVID-19 Call Center at 540.422.0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Regional News
LFCC once again named a Military Friendly school for 2021-2022
LFCC has been recognized as a 2021-2022 Military Friendly ® School. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. This is LFCC’s 11th year of receiving the distinction.
The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. An institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans, were measured.
“Our student veterans are resilient and focused,” said LFCC veteran academic advisor/certifying official Sharon Painter. “In this past year, our student veterans have learned to adapt to changing learning environments, maneuver through changes to Department of Veterans Affairs laws and manage pandemic constraints. They have stepped up to meet these challenges and continue to succeed in 2021.”
LFCC had particularly strong measurements when it came to the retention and graduation rates of our student veterans. According to Painter, the college had 230 veteran, active duty, reservist or National Guard students enrolled in the 2019-2020 academic year.
“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”
About Military Friendly ® Schools:
The Military Friendly ® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
About Viqtory:
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.
Regional News
Maryland’s Governor Hogan looks to new vaccine during stadium site visit
Emergency use authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would provide a huge boost to Maryland’s efforts to fill the gulf of supply in the state’s vaccine allotment, Gov. Larry Hogan, R, said Thursday.
Hogan made the statement at a press conference after a tour of the M&T Bank Stadium vaccination site.
The governor’s comments echo those he made on Tuesday that the vaccine, produced by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore, could receive FDA Emergency Use Authorization as early as Friday.
Authorization by the FDA, which would make it the third vaccine in the U.S, would bolster the options states have in treating the enormous demand for vaccinations.
The single-dose vaccine would allow more people to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 quicker than the two-dose variants from Moderna and Pfizer.
Earlier in the day, Hogan took a tour of the newly operational mass vaccination facility, along with the head of the State’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, Gen. Janeen Birckhead.
The governor spoke with constituents and watched several vaccinations in progress during the walkthrough of the site, built in a large reception area in the stadium’s club level.
President and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System Dr. Mohan Suntha and Michael Frenz from the Maryland Stadium Authority were also in attendance.
Suntha called the establishment of the new mass vaccination site a step in a “big process” of ensuring Maryland Communities were vaccinated.
Birckhead said the new vaccination center was “one step closer to getting us back to normal.”
The site is expected to eventually administer 2,000 doses of the vaccine per day, and up to 10,000 per day at its peak, according to Hogan.
Sign-ups for the M&T Bank Stadium vaccination site began on Monday, with some 15,000 appointments registered before Thursday’s opening, according to the governor’s office.
However, the Baltimore Sun reported that the sign-up page for appointments was overwhelmed as Marylanders rushed to schedule an appointment.
M&T Bank Stadium is the third Mass Vaccination site to open in Maryland, joining the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America in Bowie.
A fourth mass vaccination site is slated to open in Southern Maryland in March at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf with support from FEMA.
Maryland has administered 1.18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a seven-day average of 31,050, according to the Maryland COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
Maryland is in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C of its vaccination plan, which allows residents 65 and older, teachers, health care workers, the developmentally disabled, nursing home staff and residents, and others to get the vaccine.
Eligible Maryland residents can call 1-855-MDGOVAX(1-855-634-6829) to schedule an appointment from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
By DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Capital News Service Annapolis Bureau
Regional News
What’s next for the struggling U.S. Postal Service?
Almost two months into the new year, the U.S. Postal Service is still juggling massive delays, budget issues, and operational challenges, compounded by the many obstacles of 2020.
Under fire from congressional critics and the public, Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy were defensive at a Feb. 9 meeting of the Postal Service’s Board of Governors. And some lawmakers want him gone.
“Unlike many who care to offer suggestions about the Postal Service, I offer that the future of the Postal Service must not be about assigning blame,” DeJoy told the board. “It must be about finding solutions and implementing them –and that is what our Board, our management team and I plan to do.”
During the holiday season, notably the peak season for post offices, the USPS processed and delivered a record number of packages – more than 1.1 billion – despite the challenge of operating in a global pandemic.
When FedEx and UPS increased shipping restrictions because of the pandemic, the Postal Service says it never turned away a package.
“As Americans are urged to stay home, the importance of the mail will only grow as people, including those in rural areas and senior citizens, will need access to vital communications, essential packages, and other necessities,” Postal Service spokeswoman Martha Johnson said in a statement.
But in many communities across the nation, postal deliveries have been – and remain – abysmal. First-Class letters have taken weeks to cross a single state. Packages have taken months to travel distances as short as a three-hour car ride.
Seemingly everyone has been impacted on some level by the Postal Service’s struggles.
Yadira Keen Santos of Annapolis said in a direct message on Twitter that she experienced mail delays impacting her mortgage payments. Santos did not receive her December mortgage statement until the end of January.
“I still have not gotten Jan. and Feb. will probably get to me by April at the speed this is going,” she said. “Of course it goes the other way too. They did not receive my Dec. payment that was sent 12/9 until 1/27.”
During the week of Dec. 26, only 64 percent of First Class mail was delivered on time, while the rate was just 45 percent for periodicals, according to a Feb. 17 letter to DeJoy from 34 Democratic senators.
“Our constituents have experienced missed paychecks and court notices, delayed critical prescriptions, an inability to reach small business customers and suppliers, lost rent payments and delayed credit card payments resulting in late fees, breakdowns in service to their communities, late personal mail such as holiday packages and more,” the senators wrote.
“It is your duty, first and foremost, to protect service and ensure timely mail delivery for every person in this nation,” the letter said. “We demand that you not make additional changes that will harm service for the American people.”
One of the senators on the letter, Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen, thinks DeJoy, a donor to former President Donald Trump, is “still wreaking havoc” and needs to be removed.
In a campaign fundraising email Friday, Van Hollen charged that “DeJoy is now planning to slow down delivery times even further while raising postage rates.”
Other congressional Democrats also have called on President Joe Biden to fill vacancies on the board of governors to ultimately oust DeJoy.
While the 11-member board appoints the postmaster general, the president has the authority to appoint nine of the board’s members. Currently, there are three vacancies on the board, along with the deputy postmaster position.
Eighty House Democrats, including Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes of Towson, wrote Biden a week ago urging him to give those vacancies his immediate attention.
“We do not doubt that the Postal Service requires some thoughtful reforms in order to continue to provide excellent service to the American people in the years to come; however, there is a plethora of evidence that Postmaster General DeJoy is not equipped to meet the rigors of these challenges,” the lawmakers told the president.
DeJoy generated a furor last summer when he announced a slowdown in mail deliveries, canceled overtime, and dismantled automated mail sorting machines. Critics feared the moves would affect the vast volume of mail-in ballots in the November presidential election. DeJoy suspended further changes in October.
The USPS has been included in various COVID-19 legislation from Congress, including December’s relief bill that converted $10 billion in an additional borrowing authority loan into direct emergency relief. Previously, the Postal Service would have been required to repay this loan.
The American Postal Workers Union has been grateful.
“Together with the efforts of our national, state and local leaders and activists,” said union President Mark Dimondstein, “our retirees and the APWU auxiliary, as well as many friends in both sides of the aisle in Congress, there was never a moment that Congress could ignore the APWU’s priorities in the relief debate.”
As Congress negotiates the contents of the next COVID relief bill, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, hopes will be passed by the end of the month, the USPS said retiree health insurance is of utmost importance to its 664,000 workers.
“Medicare integration continues to be the top priority proposal we are advancing to improve coverage and cost and to align our retiree health funding practices with other government entities and the private sector,” Johnson said.
The change would provide much-needed financial stability for the USPS, according to officials.
At the Board of Governors meeting, DeJoy apologized to all Americans who “felt the impact of our delays.”
But he promised three critical components to his 10-year plan: keeping six-days-a-week delivery, providing employees with the tools and training to ensure long-term careers, and investing in vehicles, technology, and equipment.
By JENNIFER MANDATO
Capital News Service Washington Bureau
Regional News
Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center raises awareness about the impact of heart health on wound healing
An alarming 48 percent of Americans currently suffer from cardiovascular disease, that’s 121.5 million adults. Throughout Heart Health Awareness Month, Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center, a member of the Healogics network, will work to spread awareness about how cardiovascular diseases can affect the wound healing process. Chronic wounds affect approximately 8 million people in the United States. If left untreated, an unhealed wound on the foot or leg can lead to a diminished quality of life and possible amputation. As many as 82 percent of leg amputations are due to poor circulation of the affected limb.
Cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, strokes, arrhythmia, vascular disease and other issues with the heart and vessels can causes blockages that obstruct the flow of blood needed for proper wound healing. Differentiating between arterial and venous ulcers may be challenging, but a correct diagnosis can result in optimal treatment options. Careful vascular assessment is key when a patient presents with a lower extremity ulcer as arterial disease is generally contraindicative to compression therapy, the cornerstone of venous ulcer management.
Dr. Lynn Samuel, MD, Medical Director at the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center commented, “Cardiovascular health is a priority for wound healing. Many patients suffering from lower extremity ulcers also suffer from some form of blood vessel disease. At the Wound Healing Center, we identify these problems and work with the patients to correct them through Interventional Radiology and ongoing education.”
Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center, offers the following tips to live a heart healthy life:
- Eat Heathy. Low-fat, high-fiber food are good for your heart. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains every day.
- Be Active. Walk, run, dance, swim… find a way to get moving for at least 30 minutes every day. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight.
- Take Care. Be kind to yourself. Practice positive self-talk. Make sleep a priority. Reduce stress with fun hobbies. Stop smoking and all use of nicotine.
- Get Screened. See your healthcare provider at least twice a year. Ask about screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
If you or someone you know is living with a cardiovascular disease, it is especially important to detect wounds early. Seek specialized wound care to prevent possibly infection, hospitalization and amputation due to poor circulation. For more information, contact the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center at 540-316-HEAL (4325).
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
About Healogics
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.
