Winchester Royals to support homeless programs July 20, 22 and 23 at Bridgeforth Stadium
“I asked my friend Brian Burke, General Manager of the Winchester Royals, if Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS) representatives could attend a game at Bridgeforth Stadium in Jim Barnett Park to set up, and collect snack items and drink donations in support of our Cooling Center. Brian offered us three games to bring our volunteers and collect donations,” said Mike Ashby, President-WATTS.
The Winchester Royals are a storied baseball team that competes in the highly regarded Valley Baseball League, a summer collegiate wooden bat league consisting of 12 teams in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. The Valley Baseball League is endorsed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and sponsored in part by a donation from Major League Baseball, making it one of the premier summer leagues in the country.
The designated games are as follows:
- New Market Rebels-Royals, Thu, Jul 20, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
- Waynesboro Generals-Royals, Sat, Jul 22, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
- Charlottesville Tom Sox-Royals, Sun, Jul 23, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
WATTS volunteers will be located inside the stadium gate collecting items such as bottled water, Gatorade, coffee, creamer, sweeteners, lemonade mix, sweet/unsweet tea, and non-perishable individual snack items. WATTS will also have a bucket for donations, if anyone forgets to bring an item and would like to donate to this important cause. “These three games should provide WATTS with a tremendous kick-off for our Cooling Center as we will bond with the good people of our community in a way that we have not been able to in the past,” Ashby said.
WATTS volunteers plan to strike up conversations with the Winchester Royals patrons to inform them about all the great opportunities their programs offer. Expectations are that WATTS can potentially recruit a few volunteers, donors, and corporate sponsors for their fundraisers.
This summer, the Cooling Center will operate from July 10 through September 1 and is open during the afternoon every day. Operating out of Market Street UMC (131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester), and accessed from the Cork Street side, the Cooling Center gives homeless individuals a safe, air-conditioned place to rest for a few minutes or a few hours to help cool off from the heat. WATTS offers snacks and refreshing drinks daily, thanks to donations provided by the community, and the volunteers who serve lunch on various days.
“We are so very grateful to Brian and the Royals organization for connecting with WATTS on this significant project. They are certainly great community partners,” Ashby concluded.
Living Water Christian Church to Host Community Baby Shower for Front Royal Pregnancy Center
Community invited to donate gifts, learn about pregnancy center’s work in the region
In a community-building effort, the Living Water Christian Church, located at 72 N Lake Avenue in Front Royal, Virginia, will host a Community Baby Shower to benefit the Front Royal Pregnancy Center. The event will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
The baby shower is an invitation to the community to donate gifts that will be given to the Front Royal Pregnancy Center. Participants are encouraged to bring items such as size 3 to 4 diapers, Parent’s Choice Advantage baby formula in 12 oz cans, baby food, bottles, crib sheets, maternity pants, and blankets.
But the event is more than a simple collection drive. Organizers have planned a day filled with games, prizes, food, and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend and join in the fun while supporting a worthy cause.
Additionally, representatives from the Front Royal Pregnancy Center will be on hand to provide information about the essential services they offer to the community. These representatives will answer any questions attendees might have about the center’s work.
The Front Royal Pregnancy Center is a vital resource for expectant parents in the Front Royal area. Through events like this baby shower, Living Water Christian Church is showing its support and encouraging community members to learn more and get involved.
Those who are interested in attending or have further questions about the event are encouraged to call 540-305-9432.
Community News & Real Estate (June/July 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Gazebo Gatherings Concert Series by Blue Ridge Arts Council:
- Downtown Front Royal at 7pm on Thursday nights! Free admission.
- See flyer for full schedule:
Drop Your Drawers
- NEW underwear collection to benefit Connected Communities. Please consider donating to this important cause that is often overlooked. All sizes needed! Men, women, girls and boys.
- Text or call Jen for details: 540-683-0790.
- Drop off locations: Ellen Aders, State Farm office at 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA or Aire Serv office at 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA.
- Amazon list: www.amazon.com/wishlist
Salvation Army Facelift/Donate
- Our local Salvation Army is in need of a facelift. There will be some much needed work done soon. Your support is greatly appreciated. Or your time and energy helping with landscaping or other jobs. Learn more: frontroyal.salvationarmypotomac.org
Celebrate Kids Day – Warren Coalition
- We are excited for Celebrate Kids Day again this year by the Warren Coalition. It will be held on September 24th. I will be participating in the PITCH BURST once again. My goal will be at least $500 to be given the privilege to sit under the exploding balloon!! The fundraising link will be available soon. Stay tuned!
Randolph-Macon Academy News
- New wrestling coaches are welcomed to R-MA! Looking forward to Billy Shannon, head coach and Nick Wallace, assistant coach joining our athletics team. Read more here.
- New R-MA athletic director is appointed, Chris Peter. Do you recognize that name? Chris is a soccer guru, coach, and athlete. Odds are, your child may have been coached by Chris on the soccer fields! Stay tuned for the press release soon.
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for June 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for June 2023. In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -42.9%
- New Pending DOWN -29%
- Closed sales are DOWN -25.4%
- Average Median Sold $372,000
- Average Days on Market 32
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: May 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated July 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® "Your Happy Home Expert!"
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
A Scoop of Opportunity: Milton Hershey School Celebrates National Ice Cream Weekend in Front Royal
In a delightful display of community engagement, the Milton Hershey School (MHS) is set to bring a cool respite to the hot summer days of Front Royal families. The Pennsylvania-based residential school has partnered with local favorite C&C Frozen Treats to dish out free ice cream this Saturday, July 15, from noon to 5 p.m. The initiative is part of the school’s celebration of National Ice Cream Weekend and serves as a sweet reminder of the opportunities it offers to its students.
The star of the day will be the specially concocted “Opportunity Ice Cream.” As the name suggests, it embodies the ethos of the Milton Hershey School – a place where limitless opportunities await students. This unique flavor features a delightful mix of Hershey’s candies swirled into the creamy, homemade ice cream that C&C is famous for. Guests are invited to get up to two free scoops, courtesy of MHS, allowing everyone to partake in the celebration.
Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, MHS offers a cost-free quality education to students from pre-K through 12th grade. Beyond academics, students at MHS also gain access to a plethora of sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities. Furthermore, the school’s Career and Technical Education program provides a platform for students to explore future careers under the guidance of dedicated and caring staff.
The event aims not only to celebrate National Ice Cream Weekend but also to raise awareness about MHS’s services in the wider Front Royal community. Attendees will be able to enjoy the ice cream and, at the same time, discover how a child in their life could greatly benefit from the many opportunities offered by Milton Hershey School.
So, this Saturday, whether you’re a family looking for a refreshing weekend activity, a lover of delectable ice cream flavors, or a parent seeking educational opportunities for your child, C&C Frozen Treats at 409 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA, is the place to be. Enjoy a delicious encounter with the “Opportunity Ice Cream,” a sweet taste of the boundless possibilities at Milton Hershey School.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Tuesday, July 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Oppenheimer” “Haunted Mansion”
Stand Together Against Violence: The 3rd Annual Kevin Riley Foundation Community Day
In an endeavor to foster unity and stand against violence, the 3rd Annual Kevin Riley Foundation Community Day is set to create a vibrant mix of entertainment, engagement, and solidarity in Winchester, Virginia. Slated for July 16th, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Jim Barnett Park, the day promises to be a communal gathering dedicated to crafting robust bonds, nurturing friendships, and imparting a critical message: Violence is never the answer!
This year, the event packs an array of activities for all age groups, with specific events meticulously planned across various locations within the park, including the Eagles Field, T-Ball Field, and Kiwanis Shelter I and II. The day kick-starts with a Large Craft Show followed by Youth and Adult Kickball Games – a highlight being the Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament.
For the young ones, kickball games are set to be an exciting draw, with age-specific matches scheduled throughout the day, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. These games, which require a modest $5 participation fee, also serve as a fundraiser for the Kevin Riley Foundation.
An added sprinkle of magic, courtesy of a magic show, a gaming trailer, and a Paw Patrol Meet N Greet, will undoubtedly enthuse the kids. Additional attractions include an Axe Throwing session, a Soccer obstacle course, free face painting, free kids’ carnival games, and engaging DJ Trivia sessions.
Throughout the day, attendees can feast on cotton candy, popcorn, and an assortment of culinary delights from the stationed food trucks.
The Kevin Riley Foundation Community Day, recognized as the Winchester Star Runner-Up for the 2022 Star Awards and nominated again for 2023, showcases the communal spirit of Winchester’s residents. With a blend of entertainment, community interaction, and a firm stand against violence, the event reaffirms the importance of unity and peace in the community.
Visit www.kevinrileyfoundation.org for more info.
The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in memory of Kevin M. Riley, a Winchester native who lost his life to gun violence at the age of 29. The foundation aims to support underprivileged children in Winchester, Virginia, and nearby areas by offering opportunities to participate in sports and hobby development and providing essential school supplies and meals. In addition to aiding the youth, the foundation is committed to ending community violence through awareness events, ceremonies honoring lives lost to violence, and initiatives promoting life’s value. Their goal is to make the community safer and encourage respect for all lives.
Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Commemorate Declaration of Independence with live reading
On July 1, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution gathered on the steps of the Warren Heritage Society to read the revered Declaration of Independence. This live reading provided attendees with a unique opportunity to hear the powerful words of the declaration in its entirety and reflect on its monumental meaning and enduring significance in American history.
The event commenced with a sense of reverence and appreciation for the founding fathers and their indomitable spirit of freedom and independence. Symbolic wreaths were presented as a tribute to honor the visionaries who paved the way for the birth of a new nation. These wreaths served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for the freedoms enjoyed today.
The live reading of the Declaration of Independence served as a reminder of our history and the struggles endured to secure the liberties we cherish. It not only allowed the community to come together but also provided an opportunity for introspection and gratitude. The declaration, designed for multiple audiences, including the King, the colonists, and the world, played a pivotal role in rallying the troops, winning foreign allies, and announcing the birth of a new nation.
The preamble of the declaration contains the memorable words that have become ingrained in the American consciousness: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” These stirring words were aimed at inspiring and uniting the colonists, instilling in them the vision of a better life and the importance of their cause.
The list of grievances against King George III, outlined in the declaration, served as evidence and justification for the right to rebellion. It was a call not only to the American colonists but also to the international community, urging them to join the fight against tyranny. The declaration’s powerful message resonated beyond the borders of America, as its principles of liberty and equality held universal significance.
The resolution of independence, declaring the United Colonies as Free and Independent States, marked a momentous statement of complete separation from Britain and the assertion of the newly formed country’s sovereignty. It bestowed upon the United Colonies the powers and responsibilities of an independent nation.
The live reading of the Declaration of Independence served as a poignant reminder of the struggles and sacrifices of the past. It urged attendees to draw lessons from history and apply them to the present, fostering unity and cherishing the freedom that binds all Americans together. By honoring our history and reflecting on the ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, we can shape a better future for ourselves and generations to come.
