Local News
Winchester SPCA Admission Center: Please make an appointment before admitting a pet
The Winchester SPCA admission center is open Tuesday – Friday, 10am -4pm, and weekends 12-4pm by appointment. The Winchester SPCA has a contract with Winchester City and accepts owned animals, stray dogs, and cats/kittens that are injured or otherwise compromised from within the Winchester city limits. Owned pets are also accepted from residents of Frederick and Clarke Counties as space allows. Valid ID is required.
Please call 540-662-8616 to make an appointment, as it is imperative the shelter is prepared for your pet. When the admission center is full, it means there are no available kennels. The shelter believes that pets deserve a safe place to stay while they wait for a new home. Owners help save lives by waiting. While owners wait, the SPCA helps them work with their pet on behavioral problems, reach out to their own support network for rehoming options, and will offer to do a courtesy post on the shelter’s social media.
The shelter understands that every situation is unique and will always accept a pet that is in immediate need or danger.
Vehicle collision with power pole disrupts power on Front Royal’s northside
A vehicle colliding with a power and phone line pole late Wednesday afternoon, July 7, on North Royal Avenue near its intersection with 12th Street resulted in lost power to over 800 Town utility customers, particularly on the Front Royal’s northside. Power was restored to all customers shortly after 11 p.m. However, North Royal Avenue and 14th Street remained closed to traffic until about 1 a.m., according for the Front Royal Police Department.
The below photo of repair work extending into the evening was found on the Town of Front Royal Facebook page Thursday afternoon with the following message:
“Have you ever seen anything like this picture from last night’s emergency pole replacement & power outage?
“We truly cannot say enough good things about our amazing, hardworking Line Crew. Talk about long hours, away from family, in dangerous conditions – but we can ALWAYS count on these guys to do what needs to be done.
“Please join us in giving them a much deserved THANK YOU!”
Town Electric Department Director David Jenkins said the accident involving a southbound vehicle at Arby’s on the 1200 block of North Royal Avenue, was reported at 5:15 p.m. Initially power was lost to 830 Town utility customers. The above-referenced work by Front Royal Electric Department Line Crews saw power restored to all but 150 customers by 6:45 p.m. At 9:10 p.m. the count of those without power was down to 40, with power restored to all customers by 11:05 p.m., Jenkins told Royal Examiner. In addition to his department’s line crews, Jenkins gave a shout-out to the Public Works Department and Town Police for their assistance at the scene throughout the repair and replacement work.
FRPD Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline verified a 5:17 p.m. call on the accident at the at Arby’s at 1204 North Royal Avenue involving a Silver 2006 KIA Sport SUV with two occupants, a female driver and male occupant. The driver was identified as Sharyn Doffermire, the passenger as Keith Milburn.
Cline reported that Doffermire was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, while Milburn was checked at the scene by EMS responders from Warren County Fire & Rescue.
A second vehicle was listed as involved when following the KIA SUV as the accident occurred, it struck downed power lines causing minor damage to the hood of the vehicle.
FRPD Master Police Officer E. Rosemeck is investigating the crash. Other officers at the scene conducted traffic control until all electrical issues were resolved, as noted above, around 1 a.m. According to FRPD all information on the accident will be sent to the Town Attorney to determine if charges will be placed.
Hazardous Weather Outlook for our area west of Elsa’s northward path
Thursday morning, July 8, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall issued the following report on potential weather impacts as Tropical Storm Elsa tracks up the northeast after its landfall along the northern Gulf Coast of Florida midweek. And while impacts were projected as minimal on Tuesday, by Thursday we were considered in a “be on the watch Outlook” area for possibly more severe than normal wind and rain as Elsa heads for Virginia’s eastern coastline maintaining its “tropical cyclone” counterclockwise spin. Below is Farrall’s updated weather report for the coming seven days in its entirety:
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to track up the East Coast and maintain tropical cyclone conditions in our region through early tomorrow afternoon:
As of 5:10 AM EDT Thursday, July 8, 2021:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland.
DAY ONE: Today and Tonight
A severe storm with locally damaging wind gusts is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated instance of flooding is possible as well.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN: Friday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 14
There is a slight severe storm threat for Sunday and Monday. Scattered severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours each day.
WCSO firearm arrest leads to multiple drug charges
On July 4, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an individual, identified as Eric Anthony Capps, 29-years-old, of Winchester was currently in Warren County and was in possession of a stolen firearm.
During the ensuing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a location in Warren County. Before executing the search warrant, further investigation revealed that Capps had moved to a second location, also in Warren County. Deputy J.D. Rima located the suspect driving a vehicle on N. Royal Avenue, and a traffic stop was conducted. As a result of the traffic stop, the stolen firearm was located, and a second search warrant was obtained. Both search warrants were then executed, resulting in the location and seizure of the following:
- Approximately 137 grams of methamphetamine (street value of $16,440.00)
- Approximately $2000 U.S. Currency
- Digital scales and packaging material consistent with narcotics sales
Capps was arrested and transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he was charged with the following and held without bond:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon
This investigation was the result of coordinated efforts between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Division, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the community as we continue to combat drug trafficking in Warren County and the Shenandoah Valley.
This incident is another example that highlights the collaboration between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the community as we aim to protect and serve the public by locating and arresting individuals involved in dangerous criminal activity. Anyone with information related to drug activity in Warren County in encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635-4128.
Independence Day holiday traffic crashes claim ten lives in Virginia
Virginia is experiencing a disturbing trend on its roadways – increased traffic crash fatalities – with the state on pace to have another unfortunate increase in 2021. Preliminary reports indicate 10 individuals died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the July 4 holiday statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. July 2, 2021 and concluded at midnight July 5, 2021. Four of the crashes involved motorcycles and a fifth was an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Since Jan. 1, 2021 through July 7, 2021, preliminary reports indicate 399 lives have been lost to traffic crashes in Virginia, compared to 395 during the same time period in 2020.
The 10 fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford and the City of Newport News. The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford. The Patrick County crash involved the ATV.
“Virginia State Police substantially increased our presence on Virginia roadways this past weekend, and yet, we still have people flaunting the safety of others on the road by driving at excessive speeds and under the influence,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it.”
During the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort’s (C.A.R.E.) four-day statistical counting period, Virginia troopers arrested 61 drunk drivers. In addition, state troopers cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up. During the holiday statistical counting period, Virginia State Police responded to a total 669 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,550 disabled/stranded motorists. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
For more information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” go to www.tzdva.org.
July 6 stabbing incident may have been latest chapter in domestic violence saga
A late-night tip of a possible stabbing in the area of Royal Arms Apartments on East Criser Road early Tuesday morning, July 6, may, not only have saved a man’s life but revealed the most recent chapter in a history of domestic violence involving the victim. According to a warrant for “Malicious Wounding” issued against 33-year-old Tiffany Lynne Taylor, responding Front Royal Police Officer R. D. Lowry found a man walking with a female, later identified as Taylor. Asked if he “was okay” by the officer, the man, later identified as 26-year-old Clayton M. Williams, responded, “I’m good.”
However, Officer Lowry noticed the man, who was walking with his hand on his back, stumble. As Lowry exited his patrol car, the male fell to the ground, at which point the officer noticed blood on his hand. After raising William’s shirt, a stab wound was verified visually by the officer. Based on information from two eyewitnesses and a subsequent statement from Williams that Taylor had stabbed him, Taylor was taken into custody.
FRPD’s weekly arrest report cites Taylor’s arrest at 3:13 a.m. According to the RSW Jail website, she was booked into RSW at 3:25 a.m. Her address is listed as 405 East Criser Road, apartment 203. That is the same address listed for the victim, Clayton Marquis Williams, who is listed in the FRPD arrest report as being charged at 4:39 a.m. that same morning with “an Other Authority Arrest”.
According to the RSW website, Clayton Marquis Williams was booked on a “Violation of a Protective Order” charge at 5:17 a.m., Tuesday morning, July 6. He is listed as released at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.
But unlike Taylor, according to the jail website, July 6 was not Williams’s first booking into RSW. A search of the RSW website indicated 7 bookings dating from September 2015 to 2021, with the last one prior to his July 6 arrest, listed on June 2, 2021. Just five weeks before he was allegedly stabbed by Taylor, with whom he shares the 405 East Criser Road address, Williams was charged with the last of five “Simple Assault against a Family Member” charges ranging over the past couple of years. The arresting agency on that June 2, 2021, charge is listed as Shenandoah 171.
In addition to the domestic violence charges, Williams had one charge of the Sale of Schedule I or II Narcotics (2016 case status – charge null prossed) and one “Strangulation Resulting in Bodily Harm” (2015 case status – guilty, with the execution of the entire sentence postponed/suspended).
Tiffany Taylor has a hearing scheduled on her Malicious Wounding/Stabbing with the intent charge on the 9 a.m. docket of Warren County General District Court on August 19.
July 6th Warren County Emergency Management Situation Report
The below information comprises this week’s Warren County Emergency Management SITREP:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
- Hazardous Weather Outlook (as of 7/6 at 7:55 AM):
- Today and Tonight:
- A Heat Advisory is in effect for the eastern West Virginia Panhandle and north-central Maryland from 11 AM until 8 PM. Heat indices around 100 to 105 degrees are expected.
- Several severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.
- Next six days:
- Heat indices in the 100 to 105 degree range are possible for Wednesday, especially in the eastern West Virginia Panhandle and for locations east of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains. As a result, Heat Advisories may be required.
- Consult the latest guidance and information from the National Hurricane Center concerning the possible effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.
iii. There is a slight severe storm threat for Sunday. Scattered severe storms are possible.
- Tropical Storm Elsa.
- A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Georgia coast and portions of the South Carolina coast, where tropical storm conditions are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday.
- Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass over/by the Virginia coastline this coming Thursday evening. Current NWS predictions do not show Elsa significantly impacting the Shenandoah Valley region; expect normal amounts of rain associated with the remnants of Elsa as the storm passes by our area.
- Happy Creek Road Closure (Route 624; as of 7/6):
- Scheduled VDOT construction hours are 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday.
- The project impacts Happy Creek Road from the Town of Front Royal limit east to Dismal Hollow Road; it includes work on the railroad crossing site just prior to Dismal Hollow Road. Norfolk Southern is expected to begin crossing work after July 5th. Dismal Hollow Road will remain open. Please plan your area travels accordingly.
- The scheduled project completion date is on or about August 6, 2021.
- Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 7/6/2021)
- STATEWIDE: Get your shot and help others make a plan to get vaccinated. Getting a shot has never been easier—vaccines are readily available at many supermarket pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, local health department clinics, and state-run community vaccination centers. To find a vaccine provider near you:
- Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, or
- Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Call center representatives are available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
- Executive Order 79 (2021)(Effective May 28, 2021):
- EO-79 is in furtherance of Amended Executive Order 51 (2020). Further, this Order terminates Seventh Amended Number Seventy-Two (2021) and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine, shall be effective midnight on May 28, 2021, and shall remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive order.
- EO-79 (2021): governor.virginia.gov
- EO-51 (2020): governor.virginia.gov
- CDC Update as of May 28, 2021. cdc.gov/coronavirus
- Updated Choosing Safer Activities infographic with new considerations for the example activity for outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
- Current Executive Orders and Local Directives (not all inclusive):
- Local – Declaration of Local Emergency by the Local Director of Emergency Management due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), effective March 17, 2020 until further notice
- Local – Designation of Critical and Essential Employees during an Emergency Memorandum, effective May 7, 2020 until further notice
- Key Leader Public Messaging (CDC) – Take Prevention Measures:
- Vaccinated People:
- Prevention measures not needed
- Unvaccinated People:
- Wear a mask
- Stay 6 feet apart
iii. Wash your hands
LONG-TERM (scheduled completion over 3-months)
- FEMA Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) Reimbursement (Deputy County Administrator)
- Warren County. Main lead is Taryn Logan, Planning Director
- All departments/staff send monthly expense update to Taryn NLT the last working day of each month
- Approximate County expenditure to date is approximately $510,000 (5/18/2021)
- Town of Front Royal. Main lead is B.J. Wilson, Finance Director
- Approximate Town expenditure to date is $70,000 (10/14/2020)
- Point of Distribution (POD)(Parks and Recreation)
- POD established at the 15th St. Gym/Cafeteria in coordination with VH/VDH for the mass distribution of critical medical supplies as required. Another term being circulated is “CVC” or Community Vaccination Center.
- Administration Information Requirements (Emergency Coordinator):
- Attention Warren County and Town of Front Royal staffs: There is a short-list of incidents that must be reported to the (virtual) EOC in order to notify the “Administration” (County and/or Town) in a timely manner. This short-list is collectively known as Administration Information Requirements.
- Administrative Information Requirements List:
- Personnel: Death or hospital admission of any County Board of Supervisor, County Administrator, Town Council member, Town Manager, County or Town employee, or their immediate family members (currently residing in same residence)
- Employees: Anytime an employee becomes a Person Under Investigation (PUI) and tests negative or positive for COVID-19 (or their immediate household members).
iii. Medical: Any infectious disease outbreak** (long term care facility, congregate setting, healthcare setting, RSW Jail, or educational setting) of COVID-19 in Warren County [**Note VDH states that at least two (2) lab confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.]
- Critical Infrastructure: Any incident involving County or Town identified critical infrastructure that results in the degradation or loss of primary function for more than two hours. For example, facilities that include: Continuity of Government: Courthouse, Government Center, Town Hall; Emergency Services: fire stations, police department, public safety building, RSW jail, social services complex; Transportation: major local roads (I-66, U.S. 55/340/522, Route 11/79), all railroads; Utilities: Town electric, Town water/wastewater, Transfer Station
- Weather: Any adverse weather warning issued for Warren County
LOCAL AND REGIONAL “PHASE THREE” TIMELINE:
- Local and Regional “Phase Three” Timeline/Updates –
- July 28: Warren County Fire Rescue. Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) “Train the Trainer” course.
- August 3-6: County/FRPD. Add designated frequencies to FRPD radios, as appropriate, to enable “interoperability” between County and Town first responders.
- August 6: VDOT. Happy Creek Road (Route 624) scheduled to reopen to all traffic.
- August 9-20: WCSO/WCFR. Date window to transition communications hardware over to new towers.
- August 17: Warren County Public Schools. First day of school for AY 2021-2022.
- August 19 (T): LEPC. The next scheduled meeting is at 3:00 pm at the Public Safety Building.
- August 24: Christendom College. First day of classes for AY 2021-2022.
- September 30: Deputy County Administrator. Final scheduled day for FEMA-B authorized expenditures.
- November (TBD): County. Emergency Operations Plan due for 4-year BOS approval.
- November (TBD): DSS. Reopening of the Thermal Shelter for the “season”.
- December 31: U.S. Treasury/Commonwealth. Allowable expenditures of CARES Act funding, to include CRF, be incurred through December 31, 2021
- TBD: County. End of Federal, State, and Local COVID-19 Emergency Declaration(s).
- TBD: First Responders. Walk-thru/familiarization of the new Christendom College Chapel.
