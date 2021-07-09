Winchester SPCA Admission Center: Please make an appointment before admitting a pet

A vehicle colliding with a power and phone line pole late Wednesday afternoon, July 7, on North Royal Avenue near its intersection with 12th Street resulted in lost power to over 800 Town utility customers, particularly on the Front Royal’s northside. Power was restored to all customers shortly after 11 p.m. However, North Royal Avenue and 14th Street remained closed to traffic until about 1 a.m., according for the Front Royal Police Department.

The below photo of repair work extending into the evening was found on the Town of Front Royal Facebook page Thursday afternoon with the following message:

“Have you ever seen anything like this picture from last night’s emergency pole replacement & power outage?

“We truly cannot say enough good things about our amazing, hardworking Line Crew. Talk about long hours, away from family, in dangerous conditions – but we can ALWAYS count on these guys to do what needs to be done.

“Please join us in giving them a much deserved THANK YOU!”

Town Electric Department Director David Jenkins said the accident involving a southbound vehicle at Arby’s on the 1200 block of North Royal Avenue, was reported at 5:15 p.m. Initially power was lost to 830 Town utility customers. The above-referenced work by Front Royal Electric Department Line Crews saw power restored to all but 150 customers by 6:45 p.m. At 9:10 p.m. the count of those without power was down to 40, with power restored to all customers by 11:05 p.m., Jenkins told Royal Examiner. In addition to his department’s line crews, Jenkins gave a shout-out to the Public Works Department and Town Police for their assistance at the scene throughout the repair and replacement work.

FRPD Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline verified a 5:17 p.m. call on the accident at the at Arby’s at 1204 North Royal Avenue involving a Silver 2006 KIA Sport SUV with two occupants, a female driver and male occupant. The driver was identified as Sharyn Doffermire, the passenger as Keith Milburn.

Cline reported that Doffermire was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, while Milburn was checked at the scene by EMS responders from Warren County Fire & Rescue.

A second vehicle was listed as involved when following the KIA SUV as the accident occurred, it struck downed power lines causing minor damage to the hood of the vehicle.

FRPD Master Police Officer E. Rosemeck is investigating the crash. Other officers at the scene conducted traffic control until all electrical issues were resolved, as noted above, around 1 a.m. According to FRPD all information on the accident will be sent to the Town Attorney to determine if charges will be placed.