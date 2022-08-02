Winchester SPCA holding four-day pet adoption event

The Front Royal Police Department is excited to announce and invite you to join us in celebrating our 15th Annual National Night Out Block Party. National Night Out will be held downtown Front Royal on Tuesday, August 2nd, from 6 pm to 9 pm on Main Street at the Gazebo!

Our National Night Out event brings neighborhoods and law enforcement together to send the message that our community and law enforcement are all working together to prevent crime and keep our communities safe. National Night Out is to strengthen our neighborhoods, promote crime prevention, and celebrate police-community partnerships, all while having fun! There will be live music by Raised on Analog, food, inflatable fun for the kids, and a lot of information and exhibits centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention, and information on local resources. This event also allows our community members to talk to our local first responders and ask them questions. So, we invite you to lock your doors, turn on the outside lights and spend the evening outside with your neighbors and first responders of Front Royal and Warren County!

This national event will involve over 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is designed to (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation and community. This is the Front Royal Police Department’s fifteenth year hosting NNO; law enforcement’s battle against crime would be limited without this partnership. We would also like to thank our local sponsors and organizations that helped us bring this event to our community!