Winchester SPCA hosting pet adoption event Saturday, October 23rd

Building community begins with individuals connecting to each other. At a very basic level, this happens when people witness, or acknowledge, each other, simply with good eye contact and a smile. Yet even in years without a pandemic, many people do not have that sense of connectedness with others. They feel isolated, forgotten. The past 18 months have been even more challenging, as evidenced by the rise in mental health issues, alcohol consumption, and drug misuse and overdoses.

That’s why the Warren Coalition is inviting the entire community of Warren County—businesses, schools, organizations, clubs, families, and individuals—to engage in a community-building campaign called “We See You, Warren County.” Participants will commit to greeting others with a smile and a standard monthly greeting—for example, the month of September is simply, “Hello, I hope you have a wonderful day.” This greeting is to be used for everyone, both those you know personally and those you don’t.

Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Businesses and organizations will receive a window cling to show they are participating. Each month, the Warren Coalition will feature up to 50 We See You participants on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts.

The campaign kicked off on September first, with more than twenty businesses and organizations officially signing up during first month, including Skyline Insurance Agency; I Want Candy LLC; Family Preservation Services; Phoenix Project; C & C Frozen Treats; Royal Spice; Downtown Market/ Strokes of Creativity; Dusty’s Country Store; What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate; Warren County Department of Social Services; VCE Northern Shenandoah Valley Financial Education Program; Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce; The Valley Today – The River 95.3; Main Street Travel; White Picket Fence; Royal Blends Nutrition; Woodward House on Manor Grade Bed & Breakfast; Edward Jones (Bret Hrbek); Reaching Out Now, Inc.; Blue Ridge Educational Center; Warren Charge, United Methodist Church; and The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps.

Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.