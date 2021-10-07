Community Events
Winchester SPCA hosting pet adoption event Saturday, October 23rd
The Winchester SPCA and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester will be hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, October 23rd, at the dealership (located at 3019 Valley Avenue in Winchester, VA).
Adoptions will start at 10AM and run through 2PM. The local Subaru is covering all adoption fees for pets adopted during this one-day event. The annual event will also include a large bake sale, and all adopted pets will go home with treats.
Because Subaru Loves Pets, and thanks to a grant from the ASPCA, 30 pets will find loving homes at this pet adoption event.
Hometown Halloween festivities to be held Sunday, October 31st
The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities.
It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area, which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 7th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, October 7:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Ron’s Gone Wrong”
- “Eternals”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
Humane Society of Warren County’s 10th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!
The Humane Society of Warren County is once again hosting their very popular Tails and Ales cash party and silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. Only 250 tickets are available and they sell out regularly.
Tickets include your dinner, beer & wine, an event souvenir and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle and pull tabs. HSWC’s Shelter Manager Kayla puts this event together each year and says she is very excited to host the event in person again this year. “Last year we resorted to an online auction that did well, but this event is super fun and a big source of income for the shelter. I am hoping for a fantastic turnout and ready to see everyone’s smiling faces once again!”
The auction basket’s look fabulous and we have had many local residents and businesses come together to make this event successful. Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Lindsey Chevrolet, EXIT Realty, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, Powers Insurance Agency and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig.
Because this will be our 10th Anniversary, we wanted to make it special and are introducing 2 NEW games this year which means our guests can win more cash and prizes! We will be hosting an “Adult Ring Toss” game featuring bottles of wine/liquor. Pay $5 to play and win the bottle your ring lands on. The second game is called “Adopt an Envelope” where we have envelopes numbered 1-50 and each number represents a dollar amount. The “adopter” writes their name on the envelope they choose and donates the amount on the front ($1-$50). After all envelopes are spoken for, we choose one adopter who will win $250!
Tickets can be purchased at the shelter located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA, or on our website.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
Salvation Army host Angel Tree sign-ups by appointment
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps will host Angel Tree sign-ups for residents of the Front Royal Corps service area, which includes the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, and the city of Strasburg.
The annual Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and under as of Christmas Day. Sign-ups will take place, by appointment only, during the weeks of October 4-8 and October 11-15. Applicants will need to bring:
- A valid ID
- All forms of income
- Birth certificates/custody papers
- Any benefit letter you may receive (such as SNAP or TANF)
- Proof of residency
Please ensure you know your child’s shirt, pant, shoe, and coat sizes, and have an idea of what they would like for Christmas. If someone else is registering your family, they must bring a signed letter from you giving them permission to do so, and bring all of the applicable paperwork.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps Office is located at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. A mask is highly encouraged, and only one person per family will be allowed in the office for sign-ups due to COVID-19. For more information or to schedule an application appointment, call 540-635-4020.
“We See You, Warren County” campaign aims to build community
Building community begins with individuals connecting to each other. At a very basic level, this happens when people witness, or acknowledge, each other, simply with good eye contact and a smile. Yet even in years without a pandemic, many people do not have that sense of connectedness with others. They feel isolated, forgotten. The past 18 months have been even more challenging, as evidenced by the rise in mental health issues, alcohol consumption, and drug misuse and overdoses.
That’s why the Warren Coalition is inviting the entire community of Warren County—businesses, schools, organizations, clubs, families, and individuals—to engage in a community-building campaign called “We See You, Warren County.” Participants will commit to greeting others with a smile and a standard monthly greeting—for example, the month of September is simply, “Hello, I hope you have a wonderful day.” This greeting is to be used for everyone, both those you know personally and those you don’t.
Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Businesses and organizations will receive a window cling to show they are participating. Each month, the Warren Coalition will feature up to 50 We See You participants on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts.
The campaign kicked off on September first, with more than twenty businesses and organizations officially signing up during first month, including Skyline Insurance Agency; I Want Candy LLC; Family Preservation Services; Phoenix Project; C & C Frozen Treats; Royal Spice; Downtown Market/ Strokes of Creativity; Dusty’s Country Store; What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate; Warren County Department of Social Services; VCE Northern Shenandoah Valley Financial Education Program; Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce; The Valley Today – The River 95.3; Main Street Travel; White Picket Fence; Royal Blends Nutrition; Woodward House on Manor Grade Bed & Breakfast; Edward Jones (Bret Hrbek); Reaching Out Now, Inc.; Blue Ridge Educational Center; Warren Charge, United Methodist Church; and The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps.
Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
