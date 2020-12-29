Community Events
Winchester SPCA offering cat treats to local cat owners
Thanks to a generous donation, the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is offering a free box of cat treats to all cat owners! Mask up and stop by 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester from 10AM – 5PM, Tuesday – Friday, to get your kitty a box of treats.
One box per kitty. While supplies last.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 1st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 1:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Cinderella”
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “What About Love”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Community Events
Battle of Trenton virtual presentation with the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Virtual Presentation of a Commemoration for the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War. The ceremony took place on December 26, 2020, while onsite at Trenton, New Jersey. Participating were compatriots from 20 State Societies and included National SAR President General Jack Manning.
This event commemorated the battle immediately following George Washington’s famous crossing of the Delaware River in December 1776. On December 23, 1776, Thomas Paine wrote “these are the times that try men’s souls.” Washington’s army had suffered numerous defeats around New York City and many of his men were scheduled to depart the Army at the end of the year. The British forces under General William Howe had driven the Continental Army south from New York, across New Jersey. In mid-December, Washington led his army across the Delaware River where they camped on the Pennsylvania side. They were short of food, ammunition and supplies with many of the men preparing to depart from the disappointment of the harsh losses they had suffered. General Howe felt he needed to rest his army and after retiring to winter quarters they would start a spring offensive, find and destroy the colonial forces, putting an end to the revolution.
Meanwhile, Washington planned an assault on the British Hessian garrison at Trenton. He would take his army of 2,400 men flanked by a 2,900 man diversionary force under Colonel John Cadwalader and a blocking move by General James Ewing’s 700 men. With his men and cannons, Washington crossed the icy Delaware River and began a 19 mile march towards Trenton in a freezing storm. Neither Cadwalader or Ewing were able to carry out the plans.
At Trenton, Colonel Johann Rall commanded a Hession force of 1,400 men. Although receiving warnings of the colonial movements, he was unprepared for the attack. With Colonel Henry Knox’s cannons firing on the garrison, Washington split his forces with Nathaniel Greene attacking from the north and John Sullivan from the west. Rall was not able to establish a defensive perimeter and after a running battle, the Hessions quickly surrendered, suffering 22 killed (including Col Rall), 92 wounded and 918 captured. The Americans suffered two frozen to death and five wounded.
After the victory, Washington, with prisoners and captured supplies, withdrew across the Delaware. After the battle, he was able to convince many of his men to remain an additional six weeks. The colonials had won a stunning victory. They defeated a major garrison with few casualties and captured critical supplies in the process. With this and the follow on victory ten days later at the Battle of Princeton, the Revolution had survived.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were dual member and President of the Virginia Society, Bill Schwetke, Chapter President Marc Robinson, compatriots Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Brett Osborn, Clay Robinson and dual member (also representing the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter) Charles Jameson.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR participated in Wreaths Across America
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Program by placing eight wreaths on Revolutionary War patriot graves. These included three graves in Warren County and five graves in Frederick County at the Back Creek Quaker Cemetery. One wreath was placed at the grave of the founding President of the Chapter, Al White, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal.
Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the men and women who served our country, honor our military and their families and teach our children about our freedom and those who protect it. This program began in 1992 and was originally planned for an older section of Arlington National Cemetery as a tribute to those veteran graves who were not receiving visitors. This has grown to tributes being paid at over 1,000 cemeteries across the nation.
WAA conducts programs to honor veterans, including the popular “Thanks a Million” campaign which distributes cards to people all over the country giving veterans a simple “thank you” for their service. WAA participates in several veterans’ events throughout the year and works with local veterans organizations. They are committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect these freedoms. The organization offers learning tools, interactive media projects and opportunities for youth groups to participate in the events.
Participating for the Chapter were Dale Corey, Clay Robinson and Marc Robinson.
Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of January
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library from January 1-15. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, January 2
- Tales from the Far North Winter Reading Club begins. Starry skies flickered with northern lights, igloos, crunchy snow, polar bears… let your imagination take you to a far-away land where families gather together to hear the old tales of wisdom and magic. As you read your favorite stories this winter, you will receive a prize each week. Sign up for Winter Reading Club beginning January 2.
Tuesday, January 5
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will discuss states of matter, and make Oobleck! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, January 6
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, January 7
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. What’s big and furry, and lives in the frozen north? Polar Bears! Join us for stories and a craft about this favorite animal. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, January 9
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all teens! Do you enjoy Minecraft? Are you familiar with Discord? If so, join our very own Discord server, where Miss Sarah will be hosting survival Minecraft hangout time! You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account (free to make!) in order to join. If interested, please sign up online. Please contact Michal Ashby or Sarah May at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you have any questions. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up.
Tuesday, January 12
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Explorations with salt and ice will take place this week. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, January 13
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, January 14
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. This week, our stories will be about Big Things. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, December 16
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, December 17
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Merry Christmas is our theme this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Tech Kids: Live with Sarah. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. During this session, participants will meet together through Zoom, and learn more about the technology used to make video games. Children are encouraged to watch the Tech Kids: Video Games recording on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel in advance.
This program is intended for children ages 6-11. Please register with a valid email address, for connecting on Zoom.
Saturday, December 19
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, December 22
- 4:30 Holidays for Everyone! Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa will be featured in this celebration of holidays! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January
You can find and register for all library events on our website: samuelslibrary.net.
Photography and Beyond
Photography Basics: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. We are beginning 2021 with a back to basics presentations. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. This event will be held on Saturday, January 9th at 10 A.M.
Hiking through Winter Wonderlands
This virtual program showcases the beauty and advantages of winter hiking. Susan Tschirhart will present tips on how to enjoy winter hiking safely. This event will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 6:30 P.M.
Front Royal Writers Group
We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. This event will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 6:30 P.M.
DIY Winter Craft
Don’t miss an awesome winter craft program! Reference staff will be posting a video online showing how to create a cool winter craft. Those who register they can pick up a craft kit containing the items needed for the craft at the library between Monday, January 4th, and Friday, January 15th. Sign up now as there are a limited number of kits! This event will be held on Friday, January 15th at 10 A.M.
ADULT WINTER READING PROGRAM
JANUARY 1ST – MARCH 5TH
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 1st to March 5th. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, latte art demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Winter Bird Identification and Feeding
During this presentation, you will be introduced to the different types of birds that spend the winter in the Shenandoah Valley. Tips will be presented on how to identify common bird species along with advice on how to attract feathered friends to your backyard. This event will be held on Saturday, January 16th at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion
Join us for our adult book club discussion time! This month’s book is The Housekeeper & the Professor by Yoko Ogawa. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540.635.3153 ext. 105. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Wednesday, January 20th at 10 A.M.
Photography and Beyond
Bird Photography: Photographing Birds
This virtual session covers where and how to photograph winter birds in the Shenandoah Valley. This event will be held on Saturday, January 23rd at 10 A.M.
Latte Art Demonstration
Join us for an evening of coffee! Two local baristas will talk about coffee, espresso, fair trade and more. There will be a latte art demonstration and coffee beans will be available to the first 10 people to sign up, courtesy of Cordial Coffee Company. For more information or to register stop by, call or email the reference desk at (540)635-3153 ext.105. This event will be held on Friday, January 29th at 6 P.M.
iPhone Photography
This class will provide tips for taking great photos with your iPhone. This event will be held on Saturday, January 30th at 10 A.M.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Saturday, December 26:
We will be CLOSED Christmas Day.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Cinderella”
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “What About Love”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 30.53"Hg
UV index: 0
48/34°F
39/39°F