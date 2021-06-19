Winchester woman pleads guilty to distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl

Units from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gate Stone Lane on June 13, 2021, for the report of a domestic assault and possible barricaded subject with a firearm.

At approximately 7:23 am, a 9-1-1 hang-up was received in the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center. Dispatchers called the number back and were advised by a male that it was an accidental dial and that everything was fine. The dispatcher could hear a woman in the background crying and yelling for help, as well as children screaming, and immediately sent units to investigate. The female was able to exit the residence with her children, and call back in to 9-1-1. The caller advised that her husband had physically assaulted her the night before and again this morning, to include choking her, and was now in possession of a handgun threatening to kill himself.

Arriving units located the female and her children, ages 10, 8 and 2 in front of the residence and removed them from the area with a perimeter set up to contain the armed suspect. Additional FCSO units responded to the scene and a command post was established where attempts to contact the male inside the home began.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT, CNT and Drone Teams were activated and began responding to the scene as attempts to communicate continued. The Virginia State Police and Middletown Police Department provided mutual aid and the Winchester Police Department’s SWAT team responded to reinforce FCSO SWAT. Both Frederick County and Winchester Fire and Rescue had personnel standing by to assist as well.

With the perimeter in place and all specialty units set up, the decision was made to attempt to deploy a “throw phone” to communicate with the male, as there was no landline phone in the home and loud speaker announcements had not generated any response. A key to the front door was provided for the deployment of the throw phone. SWAT members could see the foot of a person at the top of the landing to the second floor. Verbal call outs had no response and, out of an abundance of caution, SWAT pulled back and a drone was deployed inside the residence to attempt to assess the situation. The drone showed the lower half of the male laying prone in a doorway but was unable to confirm his condition. A “throw-bot” video device was then deployed which also gave a limited view but confirmed no movement from the suspect. At approximately 10:50 am, SWAT members ascended the stairs and located 46-year-old Stephen Griffitt deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A medic unit confirmed Griffitt was deceased and the residence was secured for investigators to begin processing the scene at approximately 11:30am at which point the perimeter was released and command terminated.