Winchester’s WATTS: A Beacon of Hope for the Homeless
In the heart of Winchester, Virginia, a dedicated group of community members and faith-based leaders have transformed their compassion into action by establishing the Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS). Since its inception in 2009, WATTS has been a safe haven for those facing the harshest realities of life: homelessness.
The chilling winter of 2008 saw a tragedy that shook the Winchester community — a local homeless man lost his life to the freezing temperatures. This incident sparked a realization among local faith leaders. Their churches, warm and welcoming, lay dormant at night while many in their community suffered in the cold. This was the turning point that led to the creation of WATTS.
Operating as a low-barrier shelter, WATTS extends its services to anyone in need, irrespective of their sobriety or criminal background. The shelter primarily runs from November through March, providing not only a warm place to sleep but also meals, fellowship, and a sense of community. Guests are transported to different host locations, primarily churches, where volunteers offer warmth and care.
Recognizing the multifaceted nature of homelessness, WATTS expanded its services. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warming Center was established. It provides a daytime refuge where guests can find warmth, rest, and essential services. The Warming Center, initially a response to the pandemic’s restrictions, has become a vital resource, drawing more guests than the overnight shelter.
WATTS goes beyond temporary relief. They employ a Transition Support Staff (TSS) and operate a Transition Out of Homelessness Program. This initiative helps guests with practical needs like obtaining identification, job applications, and securing housing. The goal is to provide a structured pathway out of homelessness, addressing its complexities with compassion and practical assistance.
WATTS annually hosts “The Coldest Night of the Year,” a meaningful event designed to bring attention and aid to the homeless. This winter-themed, family-oriented walk supports local charities assisting those dealing with pain, hunger, and lack of shelter. Mark your calendars for February 24, 2024, to join forces, raise funds, and embark on a walk that offers a deeper perspective on the harsh realities of homelessness. As participants journey past WATTS facilities and interact with some of the individuals they serve, they gain insight into the daily struggles of the homeless. This event is pivotal not just for its fundraising aspect but also for nurturing a sense of unity and understanding within the community.
The success of WATTS is a testament to the power of community. Local churches have been instrumental in both founding and sustaining WATTS. Volunteers, donations, and partnerships have kept this initiative thriving, showcasing the impact of collective effort.
While WATTS has made significant strides in aiding the homeless, the rising numbers of those in need reflect a continuing challenge. The organization aims for a future where its services are no longer necessary — a world where everyone has a safe place to call home. Until then, WATTS remains a beacon of hope and a model of community-driven care in Winchester.
Fauquier Health Welcomes New General Surgeon, Dr. Nchang Azefor, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, Mandy Colegrove
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl
Remember this patient? Admitted on November 24, 2023, they were in our care for 48 days, recovering from surgery that repaired fractured major AND minor metacarpal bones. Read the full story here.
During this patient’s recovery, we began the process of repairing our largest flight enclosures, temporarily preventing us from utilizing them for pre-release patient conditioning.
We’re extremely thankful for how many wildlife rehabilitators exist throughout Virginia, allowing for an expansive and resourceful network of professionals. This network allows patients to get the best care during their rehabilitative journey, even if that is somewhere else.
Last week, we were able to transfer this patient who was in need of flight conditioning to Wildlife Vet Care (WVC). This transfer will allow more space to fly and rebuild flight muscles before being released.
Bonus: WVC already had a Barred Owl in care! Now these patients will keep each other company during their recoveries.
We’re certain that this patient will be in good hands and returned back home once well-conditioned—thank you WVC for all you do for wildlife!
Check out this video of these two owls meeting below. What do you think they are taking about?!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Commemorating a Pivotal Moment: The Battle of Cowpens
R-MA Swim Team Makes a Splash: Boys and Girls Teams Dominate in Fredericksburg
The Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) swim team delivered a spectacular performance in their recent meet in Fredericksburg, VA. Both the boy’s and girls’ teams swept the competition, showcasing their athletic prowess. The boys’ team now boasts an unbeaten season record of 11-0, while the girls’ team stands strong with a 10-1 record.
A major highlight of the meet was the qualification of a new state relay team. Muna Nwugo, Stanley Ma, David Shen, and Leo Burge triumphed in the 400 Free Relay, marking the third relay team from R-MA to qualify for the state championships. They join the ranks of earlier qualifiers in the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Free Relay.
The dual meet against Fredericksburg Academy, Wakefield, and Highland on January 13, 2024, featured several individual event highlights. Stanley Ma ’27 clinched first place in the 100 Yard Butterfly and second in the 50 Yard Freestyle. His teammates, including David Shen ’27, Leo Burge ’24, and Tariq Vactor ’25, also secured top positions in various events.
The girls’ team equally shined, with Iman Vactor ’25 and Kamila Yusupova ’24 winning first places in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 500 Yard Freestyle, respectively. Other team members like Cadey Peterson ’28 and Renae Omondi ’26 also contributed significantly to the team’s success.
In relay events, both boy’s and girls’ teams demonstrated exceptional teamwork and skill. The boys’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team not only won first place but also achieved a state-qualifying time. The girls’ teams put up strong performances in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay and 200 Yard Medley Relay.
The R-MA swim team is set to compete again next weekend in Fredericksburg, facing teams from Wakefield, Highland, Fredericksburg Academy, and Richmond Christian. With high hopes, the team anticipates more of its top individual swimmers qualifying for the state championships.
The R-MA community and fans are buzzing with excitement, rallying behind their motto: “Go Jackets!”
WCHS DECA Members Shine at District 9 Leadership Conference
Reaching Out Now: Building a Safe Space for Warren County’s Youth
