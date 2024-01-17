Connect with us

Winchester’s WATTS: A Beacon of Hope for the Homeless

11 hours ago

In the heart of Winchester, Virginia, a dedicated group of community members and faith-based leaders have transformed their compassion into action by establishing the Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS). Since its inception in 2009, WATTS has been a safe haven for those facing the harshest realities of life: homelessness.

The chilling winter of 2008 saw a tragedy that shook the Winchester community — a local homeless man lost his life to the freezing temperatures. This incident sparked a realization among local faith leaders. Their churches, warm and welcoming, lay dormant at night while many in their community suffered in the cold. This was the turning point that led to the creation of WATTS.

Operating as a low-barrier shelter, WATTS extends its services to anyone in need, irrespective of their sobriety or criminal background. The shelter primarily runs from November through March, providing not only a warm place to sleep but also meals, fellowship, and a sense of community. Guests are transported to different host locations, primarily churches, where volunteers offer warmth and care.

Recognizing the multifaceted nature of homelessness, WATTS expanded its services. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warming Center was established. It provides a daytime refuge where guests can find warmth, rest, and essential services. The Warming Center, initially a response to the pandemic’s restrictions, has become a vital resource, drawing more guests than the overnight shelter.

WATTS goes beyond temporary relief. They employ a Transition Support Staff (TSS) and operate a Transition Out of Homelessness Program. This initiative helps guests with practical needs like obtaining identification, job applications, and securing housing. The goal is to provide a structured pathway out of homelessness, addressing its complexities with compassion and practical assistance.

WATTS annually hosts “The Coldest Night of the Year,” a meaningful event designed to bring attention and aid to the homeless. This winter-themed, family-oriented walk supports local charities assisting those dealing with pain, hunger, and lack of shelter. Mark your calendars for February 24, 2024, to join forces, raise funds, and embark on a walk that offers a deeper perspective on the harsh realities of homelessness. As participants journey past WATTS facilities and interact with some of the individuals they serve, they gain insight into the daily struggles of the homeless. This event is pivotal not just for its fundraising aspect but also for nurturing a sense of unity and understanding within the community.

The success of WATTS is a testament to the power of community. Local churches have been instrumental in both founding and sustaining WATTS. Volunteers, donations, and partnerships have kept this initiative thriving, showcasing the impact of collective effort.

While WATTS has made significant strides in aiding the homeless, the rising numbers of those in need reflect a continuing challenge. The organization aims for a future where its services are no longer necessary — a world where everyone has a safe place to call home. Until then, WATTS remains a beacon of hope and a model of community-driven care in Winchester.

 

Fauquier Health Welcomes New General Surgeon, Dr. Nchang Azefor, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, Mandy Colegrove

1 day ago

January 16, 2024

The medical community of our area is set to gain a significant boost with the addition of two new healthcare professionals at Fauquier Health. Dr. Nchang Azefor, a skilled general surgeon, and Mandy Colegrove, an experienced Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, have recently joined the team, bringing a wealth of expertise and dedication to patient care.

Dr. Nchang Azefor, Fauquier Health’s newest general surgeon, joins the Fauquier Health Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists team. The group now consists of six general surgeons

Dr. Nchang Azefor Joins as General Surgeon

Dr. Azefor, a board-certified general surgeon, has become part of the Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists at Fauquier Health. She brings a comprehensive skill set, specializing in various surgical procedures, including hernia surgery, minimally invasive surgery, and endoscopy. Dr. Azefor’s approach to patient care is centered around advocacy and ensuring her patients fully understand their treatment options and recovery journey.

Dr. Nchang Azefor

Educationally, Dr. Azefor is a proud alumna of Howard University College of Medicine and has completed her fellowship training in Surgical Critical Care at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. With a rich background in medical education, including roles at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Azefor’s expertise is not just in surgery but also in nurturing the next generation of medical professionals.

Dr. Azefor is accepting new patients at all four locations in Warrenton, Gainesville, Culpeper, and Manassas. The Warrenton office, located at 550 Hospital Drive, can be reached at 540.347.2805. The Gainesville office, located at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive, can be reached at 571.261.2782. The Culpeper office, located at 1100 Sunset Lane, can be reached at 540.812.2937. Lastly, the Manassas office, located at 9001 Digges Road, can also be reached at 571.261.2782. Additional details about Dr. Azefor can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org

Enhances Women’s Health Services

In another exciting development, Mandy Colegrove, a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, joins the Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery team. Mandy, with a rich background as a nurse in various critical care settings, has honed her focus on Women’s Health, earning her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati.

Mandy Colegrove

Mandy’s expertise spans a broad spectrum of women’s health services, including contraception counseling, family planning, and gynecological care through different life stages. Known for her hands-on approach,

Mandy not only contributes professionally but also personally, as evidenced by her involvement in community activities like coaching her daughter’s softball team. Her approach to women’s health care is holistic, considering both the physical and emotional well-being of her patients.

With a decade of experience as a nurse practitioner specializing in women’s health, Mandy is prepared to offer top-notch obstetric and gynecologic services to the residents of Fauquier and Prince William counties. Her primary location will be at Fauquier Health’s OBGYN & Midwifery office in Gainesville, with additional availability at the Warrenton office.

Mandy is accepting appointments now. To schedule an appointment at the Warrenton location, please call 540.316.5930. To schedule an appointment at the Gainesville location, please call 703.743.7300. Visit us online at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org for additional details.

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health, located in Warrenton, VA, is a community-focused health system committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. This organization comprises a fully accredited hospital, a long-term care and rehabilitation facility, an assisted living facility, a wound health center, a wellness center, and several specialized physicians’ offices. Its approach to healthcare is comprehensive, considering the multifaceted aspects of healing and valuing the uniqueness of each patient.

The addition of Dr. Nchang Azefor and Mandy Colegrove to Fauquier Health is a testament to the organization’s commitment to expanding its services and enhancing the quality of care available to the community. These new appointments reinforce Fauquier Health’s dedication to providing a wide range of medical services, ensuring that residents have access to specialized and comprehensive care close to home.

Patients seeking more information or wishing to schedule appointments with Dr. Azefor or Mandy Colegrove can visit Fauquier Health’s website or contact their offices directly. As Fauquier Health continues to grow and welcome talented medical professionals to its team, the community stands to benefit greatly from these expanded healthcare services.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl

1 day ago

January 16, 2024

Remember this patient? Admitted on November 24, 2023, they were in our care for 48 days, recovering from surgery that repaired fractured major AND minor metacarpal bones. Read the full story here.

During this patient’s recovery, we began the process of repairing our largest flight enclosures, temporarily preventing us from utilizing them for pre-release patient conditioning.

BRWC patient 23-354 at intake. @BRWC 2023

We’re extremely thankful for how many wildlife rehabilitators exist throughout Virginia, allowing for an expansive and resourceful network of professionals. This network allows patients to get the best care during their rehabilitative journey, even if that is somewhere else.

Last week, we were able to transfer this patient who was in need of flight conditioning to Wildlife Vet Care (WVC). This transfer will allow more space to fly and rebuild flight muscles before being released.

Bonus: WVC already had a Barred Owl in care! Now these patients will keep each other company during their recoveries.

Dr. Belinda Burwell (right) of WVC, joined by Dr. Hsieh, BRWC’s Associate Veterinarian, observe Barred Owl patients inside Wildlife Vet Care’s flight conditioning cage. @BRWC 2024

We’re certain that this patient will be in good hands and returned back home once well-conditioned—thank you WVC for all you do for wildlife!

Check out this video of these two owls meeting below. What do you think they are taking about?!

WVC existing Barred Owl patient (left) joined by BRWC patient (right) @BRWC 2024

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Commemorating a Pivotal Moment: The Battle of Cowpens

2 days ago

January 16, 2024

In a touching and poignant ceremony, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution, paid tribute to a defining moment in American history – the Battle of Cowpens. This battle, fought on January 17, 1781, in South Carolina, was a crucial turning point in the Revolutionary War. The ceremony, led by emcee Marc Robinson, brought together members from various historical societies to honor the bravery and strategy that led to a pivotal American victory.

The participants from the SAR, DAR and C.A.R. (photo courtesy of Larry Clowser Webb.)

The Battle that Changed the Course

General Daniel Morgan, a figure of courage and tactical brilliance, led the colonial forces against the formidable British regiment under Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton. Morgan, a man of the frontier, used his deep understanding of his troops and the terrain to outmaneuver Tarleton. Tarleton, in contrast, brought the discipline and might of the elite British forces, hoping to crush the colonial resistance. The battle showcased Morgan’s ingenuity, particularly his use of a double envelopment tactic that turned Tarleton’s aggressiveness against him. This decisive victory crippled the British force, capturing 600 and wounding or killing over 300, marking the beginning of the end for British ambitions in the South.

A Ceremony of Remembrance and Respect

The commemoration was more than a mere recollection of historical facts; it was a heartfelt tribute to the men who fought for a nation’s freedom. Virginia Society 1st Vice President William Greaf and Virginia DAR/SAR Liaison Kecia Brown presented greetings, setting a tone of reverence and unity. The presentation of colors was followed by an insightful presentation on the battle by Marc Robinson, offering a glimpse into the strategic brilliance of the American forces.

The color guard presenting the colors, l. to r. Michael Wilson, Richard Tyler, Paul Christensen, and Jim Cordes (photo courtesy of Stacey Bassett.)

Wreaths were presented by various organizations, symbolizing respect and remembrance for those who fought bravely in the battle. The list of presenters was extensive, including representatives from the SAR, DAR, C.A.R., and the Order of Founders and Patriots of America. This act of laying wreaths served as a visual and poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom.

A Salute to the Past

The ceremony reached a solemn peak with a three-round musket salute led by Commander Brett Osborn and Vice Commander Ken Bonner. This salute, fired by a squad of 11 compatriots, was not just a tribute to General Morgan and his troops but a reminder of the courage and determination that fueled the American Revolution. Additional compatriots participating in the ceremony included Brian Bayliss, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, and others, each playing a vital role in this act of remembrance.

Virginia Society State Musket Squad is firing a salute to Daniel Morgan. The musket squad led by Commander Brett Osborn and Vice Commander Ken Bonner, comprised of 11 compatriots, fired a three-round salute in honor of Daniel Morgan and his decisive victory over the British at the Battle of the Cowpens.  (photo courtesy of Stacey Bassett.)

Reflecting on the Legacy

The Battle of Cowpens was more than a military victory; it was a testament to American resilience and strategic prowess. The ceremony by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter was a reminder of how history is shaped by the actions and decisions of individuals. It was an event that not only honored the past but also inspired present and future generations to remember and learn from the sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom.

This ceremony was not just about remembering a battle but about connecting with the spirit and the struggle that gave birth to a nation. It’s a story of bravery, strategy, and the indomitable spirit of those who fought for freedom. As we reflect on the Battle of Cowpens and its impact on the American Revolution, we’re reminded of the importance of understanding our history, the sacrifices made, and the lessons learned. These events, brought to life through such commemorations, continue to inspire and educate us about the foundational moments of our nation.

The participants, from various historical societies and chapters, have shown a commendable dedication to preserving and honoring our nation’s history. Their efforts in organizing this ceremony and their commitment to educating others about these pivotal events in American history demonstrate a profound respect for our past and a hopeful vision for our future.

As we move forward, let us carry the memory of the Battle of Cowpens and the valor of those who fought there, using it as a beacon to guide our understanding of freedom, sacrifice, and the unyielding pursuit of liberty.

R-MA Swim Team Makes a Splash: Boys and Girls Teams Dominate in Fredericksburg

2 days ago

January 16, 2024

The Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) swim team delivered a spectacular performance in their recent meet in Fredericksburg, VA. Both the boy’s and girls’ teams swept the competition, showcasing their athletic prowess. The boys’ team now boasts an unbeaten season record of 11-0, while the girls’ team stands strong with a 10-1 record.

A major highlight of the meet was the qualification of a new state relay team. Muna Nwugo, Stanley Ma, David Shen, and Leo Burge triumphed in the 400 Free Relay, marking the third relay team from R-MA to qualify for the state championships. They join the ranks of earlier qualifiers in the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Free Relay.

The dual meet against Fredericksburg Academy, Wakefield, and Highland on January 13, 2024, featured several individual event highlights. Stanley Ma ’27 clinched first place in the 100 Yard Butterfly and second in the 50 Yard Freestyle. His teammates, including David Shen ’27, Leo Burge ’24, and Tariq Vactor ’25, also secured top positions in various events.

The girls’ team equally shined, with Iman Vactor ’25 and Kamila Yusupova ’24 winning first places in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 500 Yard Freestyle, respectively. Other team members like Cadey Peterson ’28 and Renae Omondi ’26 also contributed significantly to the team’s success.

In relay events, both boy’s and girls’ teams demonstrated exceptional teamwork and skill. The boys’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team not only won first place but also achieved a state-qualifying time. The girls’ teams put up strong performances in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay and 200 Yard Medley Relay.

The R-MA swim team is set to compete again next weekend in Fredericksburg, facing teams from Wakefield, Highland, Fredericksburg Academy, and Richmond Christian. With high hopes, the team anticipates more of its top individual swimmers qualifying for the state championships.

The R-MA community and fans are buzzing with excitement, rallying behind their motto: “Go Jackets!”

WCHS DECA Members Shine at District 9 Leadership Conference

3 days ago

January 15, 2024

It was a day of triumph and pride for Warren County High School’s DECA team at the Virginia DECA District 9 Leadership Conference held on January 10, 2024. Demonstrating remarkable skill and knowledge in various business disciplines, ten WCHS students emerged as district winners, earning their spots at the prestigious Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference in March.

District 9 Winners (L – R): A. Musil, A. Lamas-Sanchez, C. Spears, E. Huston, B. Taylor, M. Wadas, S. Logan, C. Monroe, N. Abrego, & J. Abril.

Leading the pack was Caden Monroe, who clinched 1st Place in Accounting Services, followed by Sophia Logan, who dominated in Restaurant Management. In the highly competitive Social Media Marketing category, Joseph Abril and Nathalie Abrego stood out, securing 1st and 2nd places, respectively. Their achievements highlight the growing importance of digital marketing skills in today’s business landscape.

The conference also saw strong performances in diverse areas like Job Interview Skills, Personal Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and more. Allie Musil, Evie Huston, Bre Taylor, Arely Lamas-Sanchez, Carissa Spear, and Madison Wadas displayed commendable expertise in their respective fields, each securing a place in the top four of their events.

Furthermore, Aiden Dunnet, Joselyn Leyva, Vince Lamendola, Jonathan Panciera, and Brady Strickler made it to the finals, showcasing the depth of talent within the WCHS DECA team.

The conference involved rigorous competitions, including role-play scenarios and written tests, covering a wide spectrum of subjects such as marketing, entrepreneurship, finance, business administration, and management. These exercises not only tested the students’ theoretical knowledge but also their practical application in real-world scenarios.

In a remarkable show of overall excellence, twenty-five WCHS students placed in the Top 10 of their events, underscoring the high caliber of business education and training at Warren County High School.

The success at the District 9 Conference is a significant achievement for these young business enthusiasts and sets a promising stage for their upcoming challenges at the state level in Virginia Beach. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and skill of the students and the guidance and support of their mentors and coaches.

As these talented individuals prepare for the state conference, they carry with them not only the pride of their school but also the high hopes of their community. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the bright future of business leadership emerging from Warren County.

Reaching Out Now: Building a Safe Space for Warren County’s Youth

3 days ago

January 15, 2024

In an inspiring display of community collaboration and dedication, the Santmeyers Student Union and Activity Center are transforming into a vibrant hub for Warren County’s youth. Spearheaded by Reaching Out Now, a non-profit organization, the center aims to provide a safe, engaging environment for students to thrive outside school hours.

At the helm of this ambitious project is Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now. Alongside her, Dawn Clark, the volunteer coordinator, plays a pivotal role in organizing community involvement. The team includes Cheyenne Bailey, a senior who has been part of the leadership program since seventh grade, Sina May, the Vice President, and Marlena Connor, a dedicated middle school liaison and one of the original board members since 2019.

Marlena Connor, a seasoned Warren County teacher, emphasized the need for such a space in the community, recalling the lack of safe, accessible places for youth to gather in the past. The center aims to fill this gap by offering various activities, from studying and socializing to engaging in creative pursuits.

The plan for the center includes a multifunctional activity room, envisioned to be a lively and welcoming space with a ping pong table, foosball, and a pool table, along with comfortable lounge areas for relaxation and socializing. The design, crafted with input from the community and youth, reflects a departure from the traditional school environment, aiming for a more vibrant and youth-friendly atmosphere.

Renderings of what is planned for the Student Union and Activity Center.

The project, however, goes beyond just physical space. It’s about creating an inclusive environment where students from all backgrounds, including homeschoolers and those from private and public schools, can feel valued and supported. The center will offer a range of activities, from robotics to arts, music, and chess, catering to diverse interests and talents.

Volunteers are the backbone of this initiative. Samantha Barber highlighted the crucial need for community involvement in various roles, from activity coordination to tutoring and supervision. The organization has set up avenues for volunteer sign-ups and donations on its website, emphasizing the collective effort required to bring this vision to life.

Security and safety are also top priorities, with plans for a comprehensive system including vaping sensors, ensuring a secure environment for all participants.

The excitement is palpable as the team discusses upcoming events, such as a Mardi Gras-themed bingo night at Skyline High School and a four-course Valentine’s dinner open to the entire school community. These events are part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to foster a sense of community and belonging among the youth.

As the project gains momentum, the support from local leaders and the community is evident. Councilman Wood’s involvement in painting and renovation efforts, along with contributions from various partners, underscores the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.

Santmeyers Student Union and Activity Center stands as a testament to what a community can achieve when it comes together for its youth. It’s not just a building; it’s a beacon of hope, a place where young people can find their path, develop their talents, and feel a part of something bigger – a true home away from home.

 

