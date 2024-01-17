Winchester’s WATTS: A Beacon of Hope for the Homeless

In the heart of Winchester, Virginia, a dedicated group of community members and faith-based leaders have transformed their compassion into action by establishing the Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS). Since its inception in 2009, WATTS has been a safe haven for those facing the harshest realities of life: homelessness.

The chilling winter of 2008 saw a tragedy that shook the Winchester community — a local homeless man lost his life to the freezing temperatures. This incident sparked a realization among local faith leaders. Their churches, warm and welcoming, lay dormant at night while many in their community suffered in the cold. This was the turning point that led to the creation of WATTS.

Operating as a low-barrier shelter, WATTS extends its services to anyone in need, irrespective of their sobriety or criminal background. The shelter primarily runs from November through March, providing not only a warm place to sleep but also meals, fellowship, and a sense of community. Guests are transported to different host locations, primarily churches, where volunteers offer warmth and care.

Recognizing the multifaceted nature of homelessness, WATTS expanded its services. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warming Center was established. It provides a daytime refuge where guests can find warmth, rest, and essential services. The Warming Center, initially a response to the pandemic’s restrictions, has become a vital resource, drawing more guests than the overnight shelter.

WATTS goes beyond temporary relief. They employ a Transition Support Staff (TSS) and operate a Transition Out of Homelessness Program. This initiative helps guests with practical needs like obtaining identification, job applications, and securing housing. The goal is to provide a structured pathway out of homelessness, addressing its complexities with compassion and practical assistance.

WATTS annually hosts “The Coldest Night of the Year,” a meaningful event designed to bring attention and aid to the homeless. This winter-themed, family-oriented walk supports local charities assisting those dealing with pain, hunger, and lack of shelter. Mark your calendars for February 24, 2024, to join forces, raise funds, and embark on a walk that offers a deeper perspective on the harsh realities of homelessness. As participants journey past WATTS facilities and interact with some of the individuals they serve, they gain insight into the daily struggles of the homeless. This event is pivotal not just for its fundraising aspect but also for nurturing a sense of unity and understanding within the community.

The success of WATTS is a testament to the power of community. Local churches have been instrumental in both founding and sustaining WATTS. Volunteers, donations, and partnerships have kept this initiative thriving, showcasing the impact of collective effort.

While WATTS has made significant strides in aiding the homeless, the rising numbers of those in need reflect a continuing challenge. The organization aims for a future where its services are no longer necessary — a world where everyone has a safe place to call home. Until then, WATTS remains a beacon of hope and a model of community-driven care in Winchester.