Wind turbine technician: a career of the future

If you want a challenging career in green technology, consider becoming a wind turbine service technician. Also known as windtechs, these skilled workers install, maintain and repair wind turbines.

Duties

Windtechs test and troubleshoot wind turbines’ electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic systems and inspect the towers for structural soundness. They service wind field substations, underground transmission systems, fiber optic sensing, and control systems. Windtechs also collect data for research and analysis.

Training

Wind turbine technicians typically study wind energy technology at a technical school. They must also complete at least one year of on-the-job training with a contractor to learn to work with specific wind turbine models. Training covers electrical, hydraulic, mechanical, and braking systems and computer and programmable logic processes. Windtechs are also trained in rescue, first aid, and CPR.

Additional requirements

Windtechs work outdoors, often in challenging weather conditions. They climb great heights and rappel on ropes. They’re expected to handle emergency calls on evenings and weekends. Traveling to wind farms, typically in rural areas, is another aspect of the job.

