Window treatments: shining a light on solar shades
From blinds and curtains to shutters and drapes, there’s no shortage of materials that can be used to enhance the look of your windows. One practical option is to install solar shades. Here are some of the benefits of this roll-up window covering.
• They protect against harmful rays. Solar shades are made of a tightly woven fabric designed to block out the sun’s UV rays. The perforated material allows you to safely enjoy natural light in your home.
• They offer privacy with a view. Solar shades provide a decent view of the outdoors while preventing others from seeing into your home. They also reduce glare.
• They help conserve energy. Solar shades help keep your home cool on hot days, thereby reducing the strain on your air conditioner. This lowers your energy bills and helps protect the environment.
Solar shades are available in a range of opaqueness levels, allowing you to select a loose or tight weave depending on what you use the space for and how much light you need. Visit the stores in your area to find the right product for every window in your home.
How to beautify your fence
In addition to offering privacy and making your yard safer for children and pets, a fence has the potential to beautify your outdoor living space. Here are a few ideas to inspire you.
• If you opt for a wooden fence, consider painting it to match your deck or patio. This fencing material can be stained or painted a new color at any time, which makes it easy to freshen up the look of your backyard.
• A vinyl fence is able to resist the elements, but it can lack character. To amp up its appeal, decorate your fence with flowering vines or hang planters and fairy lights from it.
• If you want a stylish fence that’s easy to maintain, choose one made of high-density polyethylene in your preferred color. This type of fencing is also an ideal option if you want to section off your pool or garden.
• Complement the clean lines of your iron or aluminum fence by suspending potted flower arrangements at regular intervals. To further elevate the look of a metal fence, consider adorning the posts with decorative caps.
For advice on the ideal fence to suit your yard and budget, reach out to a local fencing contractor.
How to choose a walking aid
Do you struggle to walk on your own due to an injury, illness, or condition associated with aging? If so, a walking aid could help you regain some of your mobility. Here’s how to know if a cane, walker, or rollator is right for you.
Cane
Ideal for mild vision or balance problems, a cane can make it easier to navigate around obstacles. It can also provide one-sided support for mild leg weakness or joint pain. While a wooden model has a classic look, metal canes are easier to adjust. Alternatively, you can select a four-pronged cane, which is heavier but offers more stability. Be sure to test a few options to find the handle grip that works best for you.
Walker
If you have severe balance problems or weakness in your lower limbs, a walker may be beneficial. This four-legged mobility aid typically has two wheels in the front and posts in the back, which allows the user to easily move forward. A walker also provides enough stability to assist with standing up. When shopping for a walker, opt for one in a lightweight material so that it’s less cumbersome.
Rollator
Similar to a walker but with four wheels, a rollator can greatly improve mobility since it requires less effort to push. Most have brakes on the handles, but these require good reflexes to use safely. Consider opting for a model with large wheels that can handle both soft interior and bumpy outdoor surfaces. Many rollators also include practical accessories such as a basket, seat, and reflectors.
If you need help finding a walking aid, don’t hesitate to speak with your doctor or consult a physiotherapist.
7 creative ways to reuse coffee grounds
If you want to minimize the amount of waste you produce, don’t discard your used coffee grounds. While they can certainly be added to your compost pile, they have many other practical uses. Here are seven of them.
1. As a fertilizer. A small amount sprinkled on the soil will provide your plants some of the essential nutrients they need to grow. Plus, coffee grounds repel certain pests.
2. As a deodorant. Place a bowl of coffee grounds in your fridge or elsewhere around the house to eliminate odors. You can even scrub your hands with them to remove the smell of garlic and onions.
3. As a dish cleaner. The coarse texture of coffee grounds makes them a natural abrasive that can be used to remove stuck-on food from pots and pans.
4. As an exfoliant. Mix coffee grounds with a bit of water or coconut oil, and gently scrub your face and body with it to help remove dirt and dead skin cells.
5. As a seasoning. You can use coffee grounds as a dry rub for almost any cut of meat. Apply it a few hours before cooking to tenderize the meat and enhance its flavor.
6. As a scratch concealer. Create a paste made with coffee grounds and water, and use a cloth to rub it into scratches on dark brown wood furniture. This will help hide imperfections.
7. As a natural dye. When soaked in water, coffee grounds can be used to color fabric, paper, or yarn. Adjust the amount of water or apply several coats to get the shade you want.
With so many options, go ahead and brew yourself another cup!
4 factors to consider when buying a magnifying glass
A magnifying glass can make it easier to read books, solve puzzles or enjoy a variety of other hobbies. Here are four things to consider when choosing one.
1. Lens size. The magnification power of a magnifying glass’s convex lens depends on its size and curvature. The smaller the lens and the greater the curvature, the larger objects will appear.
2. Intended use. If you only need it on occasion, such as to read a menu, a hand-held magnifying glass will do the trick. For more frequent use with brief tasks, consider a magnifying pendant. Otherwise, a tabletop magnifier (either with a stand or clip) is practical for prolonged, hands-free use.
3. Portability. A pocket magnifying glass is preferable for use outside the home, as it can easily fit in a pocket or bag. Opt for a folding model, which has the added benefit of protecting the lens when it’s not being used.
4. Weight. Hand-held magnifying glasses can be difficult to hold for extended periods of time. Be sure to look for a lightweight model. Furthermore, keep in mind that while a built-in light is a practical feature, it’ll also make your magnifying glass heavier.
To ensure you find a magnifier that suits your needs, test out a variety of options in-store. For even stronger magnification, consider getting a digital magnifying device.
5 areas to modernize in your kitchen
Does your kitchen look like it’s from another decade? Unless you’re going for a vintage esthetic, it’s time to bring the space into the 21st century. Here are five ways you can modernize the appearance of your kitchen.
1. Flooring
As a gathering place in your home, the kitchen floor gets a lot of wear. If yours is faded, scratched, or stained, you have two options. Either you can repair it — swap out cracked tiles or sand and varnish hardwood — or replace the entire surface. To help you make a decision that suits your needs and budget, seek advice from a professional.
2. Paint
Whether the colors in your kitchen are outdated or the walls have faded over time, a fresh coat of paint is an affordable way to breathe new life into space. Consider repainting the cabinets as well as the walls. You can easily add a modern flair to your kitchen by choosing a second, bolder color for the island or lower cabinets.
3. Countertops
Even if the material is timeless, years of preparing meals on them can leave kitchen countertops looking a little worse for wear. Replacing them with a pristine surface can instantly change the look of the room. Visit specialized stores in your area to discover the wide range of materials, colors, and textures available.
4. Appliances
The stove top, oven, and range hood, along with the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher, are focal points in a kitchen. If yours are scratched, mismatched, or outdated, consider selling or donating them, so you can invest in newer models. To get the most out of your purchase, be sure to select Energy Star certified appliances or smart devices.
5. Decor
A variety of accessories can be used to transform the look of your kitchen in the blink of an eye. Visit local home decor shops to find curtains, blinds, mirrors, light fixtures, and more to provide the wow effect you want. Smaller items such as island centerpieces and plants can be rotated with the seasons to freshen up space every few months.
From upgrading the sink and faucet to replacing cabinet hardware and installing a new backsplash, there are plenty of ways to modernize your kitchen. For best results, enlist the help of an interior designer.
5 strategies to ward off squirrels
Squirrels are agile creatures that like to snack on seeds and dig up flower bulbs. This can make them quite a nuisance for gardeners. If you want to keep the squirrels in your area at bay, here are five tricks to try.
1. Plant bulbs at least six inches deep, and opt for species that squirrels tend to avoid such as daffodils, hyacinths, and fritillaries.
2. Cover your flower beds with chicken wire. This metal mesh will keep unwanted critters at bay without disrupting the germination of your seeds.
3. After planting, cover the soil with blood meal or chicken manure fertilizer. The odor repels squirrels and helps mask the smell of bulbs.
4. Grow aromatic plants that repel squirrels such as onion, garlic, and herbs. Scented geraniums (pelargoniums) and certain other fragrant flowers will also do the trick.
5. If you have a cat or dog, let it roam near your garden. Your pet’s presence, as well as the fur and scent it leaves behind, will serve as a deterrent.
Good luck!
