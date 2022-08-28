Food
Wine and sauced pasta: a delicious combination
Many chefs say that the secret is in the sauce. That is certainly true when looking for the ideal wine to accompany a pasta dish: let the sauce be the guiding factor in making your choice.
Pasta sauce with a tomato or meat base goes beautifully with a full-bodied and fruity red, such as a Cabernet Sauvignon from California’s Napa Valley or a Cabernet Franc from Ontario’s Niagara Valley. A rosé sauce will also go well with any of those, as it will with a lighter red: try a Pinot Noir from Oregon or a Merlot from the Sonoma region of California. If a savory mushroom sauce is on the menu, try a more woody red, such as a Zinfandel from California or a Syrah from the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia.
Light white wine is the obvious choice for a white pasta sauce, such as alfredo or carbonara, or for a pesto- or spinach-based sauce. Look for a Niagara Chardonnay; these wines are not aged in oak barrels, so they keep a certain crisp and refreshing acidity. If you enjoy pasta accompanied by a cream-based mushroom sauce, a good choice would be a woodier white with more character, such as a Viognier from the Niagara region. If you are serving a sauce made with blue cheese, an Okanagan Valley Riesling or a Californian Chardonnay would be a wonderful complement to that cheese’s pronounced flavor.
Food
Barbecue grilled sweet corn
Do you usually boil your corn on the cob and slather it with butter and salt? Dare to think outside the box at your next barbecue with this recipe.
Ingredients
• 6 ears of fresh sweet corn with husks
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, for garnish
• 1 teaspoon paprika, for garnish
• 1 bunch of fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the barbecue on high.
2. Soak the cobs for about 10 minutes in a bowl of cold water. Keep the husks on. Drain.
3. Grill the cobs for 12 minutes or until the husks are charred. Peel the cobs and continue cooking until they’re toasted in some places. Turn the cobs often to prevent them from burning. Remove from the grill and allow to cool for a few minutes before serving.
4. In a bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, and garlic. Add salt and pepper. Brush the ears with this mixture. Sprinkle with feta cheese, paprika, and cilantro.
Food
Treat yourself!
Whether the sun is shining or the sky is overcast, having a delicious meal cooked for you at a restaurant is always a treat. Trendy, downmarket, exclusive, or popular establishments always present the perfect opportunity to relax, chat, or have a serious discussion.
Choosing a restaurant is always done with good food and fun in mind. Dressing up in your best clothes is a great way of turning an evening into a truly grand occasion. While some may delight in their culinary habits, others will never choose the same destination. Some will take pleasure in choosing the same restaurant, sitting at the same table, and enjoying their favorite dish, while others will love exploring new restaurants every time and always take delight in trying new dishes.
Choose a quiet, romantic atmosphere with soft jazz or love songs playing gently in the background when out as a couple. The meal can be accompanied by good wine, and you’ll be able to slowly savor several different courses.
Or, perhaps you’d rather try a pub where a more festive atmosphere will reign. Here, you can enjoy sharing appetizers accompanied by a refreshing pitcher of beer. The meal, and especially the company of your loved one, will be wonderful.
For an evening with friends, restaurants allow you to share a meal that appeals to everyone’s individual taste without dealing with the cleaning up. If the group is large and you haven’t seen each other for a long time, it’s always a good idea to reserve a separate room where you can make as much noise as you want without disturbing the other customers.
Food
Successful grilling
Did you know that there is a technical difference between grilling and barbecuing? Grilling requires a relatively high temperature, more than 315° C, generated by open flames or embers. This method is often confused with typical barbecue cooking, which, in its traditional form, is very slow, using a low, indirect heat generated by smoldering logs or charcoal. Many hardware stores sell bags of woodchips of various types that can add delicious flavor to your grilled foods.
For cooking good cuts of meat, the technique of using indirect heat is very simple: all you have to do is light the burners on one side of a propane barbecue and place what you want to cook on the other side. This is also a good way to avoid charring the meat, which imparts carcinogenic substances called heterocyclic amines.
Crucial to any kind of grilling is the cleanliness of your barbecue and metal grill. Thoroughly brush and oil the grill before and after each use, and empty and clean out the pan that collects the fat drippings, usually located under the barbecue. Slacking off on basic barbecue maintenance might leave you with doubtful-tasting meats.
Cooking over charcoal can’t be beaten for creating that wonderful smoked flavor associated with barbecues.
Food
Salmon, mango and avocado tartar
Delicate and refined, tartars are a gourmet delight. This fresh and exotic recipe will make you feel like you’re in heaven.
Ingredients
Servings: 4
• 16 ounces salmon (or red tuna), cut into small cubes
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon sriracha sauce
• 1 French shallot, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds
• 1 teaspoon white sesame seeds
• 1 mango, finely diced
• 1 ripe avocado, diced
• 2 cups arugula
• Olive oil, for garnish
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Combine the salmon, olive oil, lime juice, Dijon mustard, sriracha, French shallot, and black and white sesame seeds in a bowl.
2. Place a cookie cutter in the middle of a plate. Arrange a layer of mango, a layer of avocado, and a thin layer of the salmon mixture.
3. Garnish with arugula and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Food
Reinventing old favorites
Over the past few years, the restaurant business has offered choices that are as diversified as they are interesting and entertaining. The trend is evolving toward healthy food, sometimes specialized, sometimes fusion cuisine. Today, dining out means tasting, discovering, experimenting, and exploring.
Over the past few years, people have been going to restaurants to try new dishes. They love being surprised while enjoying the familiarity of foods they have always loved. Forever searching for ways to meet their customers’ needs and expectations, many chefs and restaurateurs have risen to the challenge. Now restaurant menus include reinvented classics; a modernized grilled cheese, a hot dog, or redefined sophisticated hamburger. Our grandmothers’ dishes are recreated by adding oriental spices, and exotic dishes are transformed with local produce for a touch of regional flavor.
Over the past few years, bakers have rediscovered time-honored flours and now offer bread with a taste of yesteryear that can be found on many restaurant tables. Pastry cooks and chefs have rediscovered the passion of serving deliciously mouth-watering versions of traditional recipes. Menus are personalized according to season or special event and then deconstructed to be better reinvented later.
People want to eat better while searching for diversity and exoticism. Tastes are becoming more refined and specialized. Above all, there’s a prevalent desire to taste a little bit of everything that’s out there. Sought out are restaurants that serve a selection of tapas for a unique taste experience with every mouthful. Patrons are filled with wonder when presented with multilayered verrines and love dishes with samples of two, three, or four different miniature meals on the same plate.
Food
Glazed fruit skewers
Sweet and juicy, fruit makes a great summer dessert. This delicious glaze enhances the natural flavor of the fruit to create a crowd-pleasing favorite.
Ingredients
Servings: 10
Skewers
• 10 strawberries, halved lengthwise
• 10 kiwi cubes
• 10 blueberries
• 10 pieces of pineapple
• 10 pieces of cantaloupe
• 10 wooden skewers
Simple syrup
• 1/2 cup water
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
Directions
1. Combine the water and brown sugar in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until the sugar is completely dissolved. If the mixture starts to boil, lower the heat slightly.
2. Once the sugar has completely dissolved, remove from the heat and allow to cool for 45 minutes.
3. Thread the fruit pieces one after the other on the skewers.
4. Brush the skewers with the simple syrup.
