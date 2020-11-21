Wines that pair well with turkey

If you plan to serve turkey with all the trimmings this Thanksgiving, you’ll want to offer your guests a wine that enhances the flavor profile of this traditional holiday meal. Here are a few prime options.

Aromatic whites

Wines characterized by strong floral or herbal notes pair well with meals that have bold and varied flavors. This makes them an ideal match for roasted turkey and savory sides. Consider a sauvignon blanc, viognier, or dry riesling.

Fruity reds



When matched with turkey and gravy, tart and fruit-forward picks like grenache, Rioja and Beaujolais mimic the role of cranberry sauce. However, pinot noir remains a go-to choice for red wine drinkers on Thanksgiving.

Crisp rosés

The fruit and acidity of a dry rosé makes it a wine that pairs well with almost anything. The lightly spiced white zinfandel has long been a staple of the traditional Thanksgiving feast, but you also can’t go wrong with pinot noir or grenache rosés.

Sparkling wines

Light and a fizzy glass of bubbly strikes the perfect balance with a decadent turkey dinner. Prosecco, cava, and Champagne are festive, food-friendly options. However, the low alcohol level and fruity flavors of a moscato d’Asti make it a good choice for light drinkers.

For more recommendations, speak with the knowledgeable staff at a local wine shop.