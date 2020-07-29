Local News
Winner of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Eagle Scout Essay Contest announced
On July 26, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented Robbie Voorheis as it’s annual Eagle Scout Essay Contest winner.
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Eagle Scout Recognition and Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding Eagle Scouts. The program is open to all Eagle Scouts who are currently registered in an active unit and have not reached his 19th birthday during the year of application.
There are three levels of competition in the SAR program: Chapter, State and National. The application includes a 500 word essay on a patriotic theme and a four generation genealogy chart.
Eagle Scout Voorheis was selected from 17 scouts in the competition. The presentation ceremony included a Color Guard presentation of the American, Virginia State, SAR and Chapter flags. He was presented with the SAR Chapter Eagle Scout Medal, SAR Eagle Scout Patch, Certificate of Recognition and a $100 check.
The ceremony was held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. Present with Voorheis was his father, Mark Voorheis, 28 SAR compatriots and 3 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Samuels Public Library extends annual Summer Reading Club
Samuels Library has extended its annual Summer Reading Club. Readers of all ages may continue to register, log books, and receive prizes through August 26, 2020.
“We have traditionally followed the schedule of the Warren County Public Schools when offering Summer Reading Club to students,” remarked Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “This summer we began Summer Reading Club early, to benefit children who were suddenly at home from school. With the delay of the schools’ reopening, we want to continue to motivate children to continue reading and learning.”
Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – July 28, 2020; Hampton Roads area, CARES Act funds, going back to school
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- 4 out of 5 Virginia health regions are stable
- Hampton Roads area need attention
- continue to do the right things
- wear masks
- stay at home
- social distancing
- checking in on your neighbors
- vaccines being fast-tracked
- the nursing home situation turned around
- testing up to 20,000 people per day
- new executive order for Hampton Roads area
- CARES Act funds will be distributed
- working on quick-turnaround tests for COVID-19
- “recipe for disaster” if students go back to school without numbers down
Cline to hold telephone Town Hall with Rep. Armstrong (ND) and Delegate Webert
Today, July 28, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a District-wide Telephone Town Hall. Cline will be joined on this call by Congressman Kelly Armstrong (ND-At Large) and Delegate Michael Webert (R-Rappahannock County).
The telephone town hall will take place Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents from across the Sixth District this week,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent to help ensure that their voices are heard in Washington.”
This event will mark the sixth telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March.
Train crossing blockages and noisy target practices rile Warren County residents
Trains and gunfire have gotten Warren County residents riled up in recent weeks, specifically on the latter front uninhibited target practicing the constant noise from which has proved a nuisance to residents of Rockland’s Clearback subdivision.
Then there are the trains.
Rockland has three crossings – Rockland Road, Fairground Road, and Ashby Station Road – and it is a given that increasingly often slow moving or stationary trains sometimes will block all three of the entrances to or exits from the area. On occasion, road traffic has been held up for up to 30 minutes. I know. I live there.
It is generally realized by county authorities that this in itself can provoke a life or death situation, which it recently did when a resident, commercial airlines pilot Clark Cummings, reacted badly to a wasp sting and was unconscious and possibly near death when emergency technicians (EMTs) successfully treated him on arrival and in route to Warren Memorial Hospital. According to his wife, AnnMarie, the rescue trip was interrupted by train-blocked railroad crossings.
“Like the (Morgan Ford) low water bridge, do we have to wait for a death to occur before something is done about this situation?” she asked, referring to the new, two-lane bridge crossing the Shenandoah river in the Rockland area.
In the case of target practice, which can be heard almost any time of the day or early evening – including Sundays – the Board of Supervisors has scheduled a hearing next month on a petition signed by most Clearback residents, and by the owner of Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, to abate the noise and, in the hopes of the neighborhood, to lawfully halt target practice in the area. James Harper, a Rockland activist, is leading the charge.
For information on the railroad problem, I went to departing County Administrator Doug Stanley for an update. Stanley and previous Warren supervisory boards had agreed that blockages at any of the three crossings could endanger lives if emergency vehicles were held up; and were, in any event, a nuisance to residents trying to make doctor, dentist or business appointments, or even get to and from the grocery store.
Former Warren County Supervisor Tom Sayre, beaten in the last election, raised more awareness by supporting a proposed bridge at the Rockland Road crossing as part of his failed reelection bid. The proposal was taken seriously and appeared to gain impetus to where it is today.
Federal funding in the amount of $15.2 million was approved two years ago, based on a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) estimate. Since then, earlier this year, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission applied for an additional $7.3 million after learning from Norfolk Southern railroad that establishment of a third track was envisioned to accommodate the huge increase in train traffic, much of which is handled by the Inland Port Authority, Stanley said the bridge-building project may commence on approval of the additional funding and will be supervised by VDOT.
Stanley acknowledged that “the Rockland community and its residents have been dealing with … rail blockages of Rockland, Fairground, and Ashby Station roads for many years.
“While we have had some success working with Norfolk Southern … the ultimate solution remains the construction of a (bridge) crossing to provide uninterrupted access to the community. This is important for residents and businesses in the area, but extremely important for the provision of emergency services. Five to 10 minutes could mean the difference between life and death in responding to a medical call,” Stanley observed.
And that’s what the family of our neighbor with the life-threatening insect sting emphasized after he survived the potentially deadly allergic reaction.
Stanley, in his waning days and before the announced resignation of his deputy, Bob Childress, credited Childress “for his efforts in helping the county navigate this process and secure much needed funding to address this long-standing issue.” Childress was a former administrator for VDOT.
A target date for the start of the construction of the bridge? Not yet, but a Rockland Road crossing overpass appears at least to be on the horizon.
Governor Northam urges Virginians to prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Governor Ralph Northam is reminding all Virginians to prepare now as peak hurricane season approaches and the Commonwealth continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the Governor and his cabinet joined state-local public safety agencies for a virtual exercise to test Virginia’s hurricane readiness and address the challenges of managing disaster response and recovery efforts during the ongoing health crisis.
“Hurricane season brings added challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring that Virginians know their risks, get prepared, and stay informed,” said Governor Northam. “Our administration remains actively focused on planning for simultaneous emergencies, and we will continue to adjust our plans as needed to protect public health and keep the Commonwealth safe. As our government agencies prepare for the possibility of a complex incident involving a major natural disaster amid virus outbreaks, it is also important that individuals and businesses make sure they are ready as well.”
One of the key statewide coordination efforts is the development of the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which highlights preparedness, response, and recovery actions in the event of tropical weather in coastal areas of the Commonwealth. This year’s guide includes pandemic considerations such as updating kits to include sanitation and personal protective supplies and following public health guidance. The Commonwealth is also preparing to adjust operations to ensure the delivery of critical services while adhering to social distancing guidelines and keeping people safe from storm impacts.
“As public safety professionals, the staff at our state agencies are accustomed to managing multiple issues at once, and are specifically trained in hurricane response,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “I have confidence in our preparedness efforts and ask that Virginians also take the time to plan for the hurricane season.”
The traditional Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, and forecasters are projecting an above-average season—there have been eight named storms so far this year, and the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall in Texas on July 25.
Virginians know the devastating impacts of hurricanes and tropical storms and recognize these threats are not isolated to coastal areas. High winds, flooding, and tornadoes have also caused significant damages to inland communities. Hurricanes can be unpredictable in terms of timing and scope, and this year, it is particularly vital to prepare for hurricane season in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This exercise was extremely beneficial, not only in strengthening our overall hurricane coordination efforts but in identifying limitations and risks due to COVID-19 and operating in a more dispersed, virtual environment,” said Curtis Brown, State Coordinator at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “Understanding how we can enhance our preparedness, especially to support our most at-risk populations, is critical to the success of any disaster response and recovery.”
Governor Northam is calling on all Virginians and those visiting the state to prepare now by knowing your risk, purchasing flood insurance, developing a family communication plan, and making an emergency kit. It’s important to know what to do to protect yourself, your loved ones, your business, and your community.
• Know your zone. Evacuation may become necessary depending on the track and severity of the storm. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org. It is important to note that the zone colors have been updated for 2020. Users can enter their physical address in the search bar of the website to view and confirm their designated evacuation zone.
• Complete a family communication plan. Prepare for how you will assemble and communicate with your family and loved ones. Identify meeting locations and anticipate where you will go. Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance on family communications plans is available here.
• Check your insurance coverage. Remember, there may be a waiting period for a flood insurance policy to become effective, and be aware that not all hurricane-related losses, such as flooding, are covered under traditional policies. Now is the time to review your coverage and contact your insurance agent for any changes. If you are not insured against floods, talk to your insurance agent, or visit floodsmart.gov. If you are a renter, now is the time to ensure you have adequate coverage to protect your belongings.
• Make an emergency kit. Assemble an emergency kit that includes nonperishable food, water, medication, sanitary supplies, radios, extra batteries, and important documents. Learn more about building an emergency supply kit here.
• Stay informed. Identify where to go for trusted sources of information during emergencies. Check with your local emergency management office to sign up for alerts that go directly to your phone or email. Be sure to monitor local news for watches and warnings in your area and follow directions of local officials. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.
There are many resources available to assist with hurricane planning efforts. Learn more about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats at vaemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes. Additional information about preparing for hurricanes during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Weekly Scavenger Hunt begins Monday, July 27, to support local Front Royal businesses
Beginning Monday, July 27, the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce and the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) will host four weekly Scavenger Hunts to promote the town, its businesses, natural beauty, and landmarks to residents and guests.
THOUSANDS of dollars in local business gift cards will be given away through weekly scavenger hunts and drawings, at random, of winners through media partners, The River 95.3, and Royal Examiner contests. The scavenger hunts and contests are designed to support and promote local Town of Front Royal businesses and are a part of The Town of Front Royal’s #BackToBusiness #BacktoNature campaign.
One $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize gift card package will be awarded each week. Additional weekly gift card prizes will also be given to lucky winners.
Access the scavenger hunt clues each week from July 27-August 23 at discoverfrontroyal.com or on Facebook @DiscoverFrontRoyal and enjoy a socially distanced drive or walk around town while solving the weekly clues. Email answers to discovered@discoverfrontroyal.com for a chance to win the $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize or additional gift card prizes.
Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of the community, and residents and guests are encouraged to Eat and Shop Local. The Town of Front Royal, The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, and the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce are proud to help locals support their local businesses.
Scavenger Hunt & Contests Rules and Regulations
Go to Discover Front Royal at www.discoverfrontroyal.com/discoveredor the Town of Front Royal Facebook Page for official rules and regulations.
