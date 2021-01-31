Community Events
Winter 2021 Scavenger Hunt at the Parks
Escape the boredom, get outside, and have some fun along the way by participating in the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Winter 2021 Scavenger Hunt.
By using our park clues as a guide, you will answer the clues and decipher the hidden message to begin the scavenger hunt journey.
Once you have completed the mission, you will submit all necessary requirements by email to twalker@warrencountyva.net. All correct submissions will be entered into our Winter 2021 Scavenger Hunt at the Parks drawing for a prize!
The scavenger hunt will be open from February 15, 2021, through April 1, 2021, and this activity is for families with children 13 years of age and younger. Completed missions must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
The winner will be announced live via Facebook on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (evening and weekend hours may vary), at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, Pastor and Revolutionary War Hero
On January 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) co-sponsored a commemoration for Peter Muhlenberg, Pastor and Revolutionary War Hero. Co-sponsoring were the Narrow Passage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Woodstock Wednesday Men’s Prayer Group.
Muhlenberg was a Lutheran Minister, Continental Army Soldier and a political figure. He was ordained in 1772, came to Virginia to serve a congregation, and led the Committee of Safety and Correspondence for Dunmore County. In 1774, he was elected to the House of Burgess and was a delegate to the 1st Virginia Convention. In late 1775, George Washington asked him to raise and command what would become the 8th Virginia Regiment. According to a biography written by his great-nephew in the mid nineteenth century, on January 21, 1776, in the Lutheran Church, Woodstock, Virginia, he completed his sermon by stating “In the language of the holy writ, there was a time for all things, a time to preach and a time to pray, but those times have passed away. There is a time to fight and that time has now come!” He then removed his clerical robe and revealed a Colonel’s uniform. With that, he walked out the door as drums rolled and recruited 162 men for the Revolutionary War cause. The next day, he led 300 men that formed the nucleus of the 8th Virginia Regiment.
There is very little to verify the actual facts of this event, but he did help to form and then lead the regiment. The regiment was initially sent to help defend South Carolina and Georgia. In 1777, they went north to join Washington and spent the winter at Valley Forge. Muhlenberg then led the unit in the Battles of Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth. After this, he was sent to lead the Virginia Militia in defense of the State. At the Battle of Yorktown, he was in command of the 1st Brigade of Lafayette’s Light Division. They held the right flank and manned the parallels built to move the American cannons closer to the British lines. He finished the war strong and at the end, he was promoted to Major General.
After the war, he continued to serve his country as a member of the Pennsylvania Constitutional Convention and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives three times, eventually being elected to the Senate. As stated on his tombstone, “He was Brave in the field, Faithful in the Cabinet, Honorable in all his transactions, a Sincere Friend and an Honest Man.”
The commemoration was emceed by CJWII Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel with presentations made by VASSAR President William Schwetke, Narrow Passage DAR Regent Susan Walls and CJWII Chaplain Larry Johnson. A prayer was offered by Dick Cooley of the Woodstock Wednesday Men’s Prayer Group. The CJWII color guard presented the colors with on site wreath presentations made by Virginia SAR President Schwetke, DAR Regent Walls, CJWII compatriots Brett Osborn and Paul Christensen. Additional compatriots participating were Dale Carpenter, David Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Doug Hall and Art LaFlam.
This was a hybrid event that was broadcast via zoom as a virtual presentation emceed by CJWII President Marc Robinson. There were six SAR State Societies with 19 chapters, three DAR State Societies with 4 chapters and the Society of Founders and Patriots presenting wreaths in honor of Peter Muhlenberg.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- “Chaos Walking”
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of February
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of February. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Tales from the Far North Winter Reading Club continues. Starry skies flickered with northern lights, igloos, crunchy snow, polar bears… let your imagination take you to a far-away land where families gather together to hear the old tales of wisdom and magic. As you read your favorite stories this winter, you will receive a prize each week. Winter Reading Club continues until March 5.
Tuesday, February 2
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We will use coins to help us investigate surface tension. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, February 3
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, February 4
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. During this story time, Miss Pattie will read books that are new at the library! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, February 6
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all teens! Do you enjoy Minecraft? Are you familiar with Discord? If so, join our very own Discord server, where Miss Sarah will be hosting survival Minecraft hangout time! You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account (free to make!) in order to join. If interested, please sign up online. Please contact Michal Ashby or Sarah May at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you have any questions. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up.
Tuesday, February 9
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. How does your heart actually work? Find out during today’s club. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, February 10
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, February 11
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Be My Valentine will be the theme of this week’s stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, February 13
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, February 16
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Using a cipher, we’ll do some decoding during today’s club, to find the answer to a riddle. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, February 17
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, February 18
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Lions, Tigers, and Bears! On, my! What an exciting story time we will have this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, February 19
- 4:30 Aurora Borealis. Have you ever seen the Northern Lights? Learn how this amazing phenomenon occurs in the night sky. Learn how to make your own aurora borealis during this fascinating program. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, February 20
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Are you familiar with Discord? If so, join our very own Discord server, where Miss Sarah will be hosting survival Minecraft hangout time! You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account (free to make!) in order to join. If interested, please sign up online. Please contact Michal Ashby or Sarah May at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you have any questions. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9-18.
Monday, February 22
- 4:30 The Science of Snowflakes. Snowflakes are beautiful and intricate. How are they formed? Discover the answer to that question, and explore the photography of Snowflake Bentley during this fascinating program. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, February 23
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We’ll learn more about potential and kinetic energy as we make a balloon car. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, February 24
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, February 25
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Happy Birthday, Mr. President will be the theme of our stories as we celebrate great men in our country’s history. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, February 27
- 10:00 Virtual Books and Barks. Join Finn and his owner Susan for a reverse Books and Barks session. Enjoy a good book with a very friendly dog! Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Warren Coalition’s Trauma-Informed Training: “A gift to the community”
Over the past few decades, awareness of the impact childhood trauma has on the rest of a person’s life has grown. It is now an accepted fact that 62% of all adults have experienced at least one Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE), and these traumatic events can have a lifelong impact on a person’s mental and physical health, thereby also affecting their family and their community. Experiencing ACEs can even increase the likelihood of a person misusing drugs or alcohol later in life.
In light of this understanding, the leaders of the local prevention agencies that make up the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative recognized that they needed to help build awareness and resilience in the Northwestern Shenandoah Valley. In Warren County, Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett decided to offer a “Trauma-Informed” course based on the CRI (Community Resource Initiative) curriculum. To become “Trauma-Informed” is to develop an understanding of “the impact of stress on our individual and community health, so that we can interrupt the cycle of punishment, shame, blame, and humiliation, shifting instead to positive intent, insight, empathy, compassion, and love,” writes CRI Founder and Board President, Teresa Barila.
The trauma-informed class explores the science of trauma’s impact on the brain, along with epigenetic, community, and cultural influences. It provides attendees with a deeper understanding of their own triggers in life, as well as how to handle those triggers. It offers guidance on how to speak and work with others who have experienced trauma. Beyond that, the course empowers attendees so that they can be a source of strength and light to others in their community.
Shifflett first offered the Trauma-Informed Training class in August 2020, and the response was immediate and enthusiastic. She has already trained approximately 100 people in just three class offerings. Although this free course is intended for residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, it is capturing international attention; attendees signed into the virtual class from places as far away as California and even Nepal. The response to the December class was so overwhelming, in fact, that Shifflett decided to place a limit of 25 people on subsequent offerings, to help facilitate discussion.
The post-attendance comments are just as encouraging as the attendance numbers. “Thanks for such a great training. It really helped me understand the importance of addressing my own struggles before trying to help others with theirs,” one person said in an email to Shifflett. Another wrote in, “It definitely provided me with more tools in my toolbox to use with the population I work with.” In a follow-up survey, one respondent wrote, “This type of offering is a gift to our community. I very much appreciate that it was offered.”
Classes begin again in February, with two opportunities to take Trauma-Informed (Course 1): Tuesday mornings from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, February 9, 16, and 23, and Thursday evenings from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, February 11, 18, and 25. All three sessions of a course must be completed to receive the trauma-informed certification. Email Shifflett at Christa@WarrenCoalition.org to register.
Warren Coalition postpones Youth Have Talent competition
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Warren Coalition has decided to postpone the Youth Have Talent 2021 competition. Pre-registration is still required; potential participants are encouraged to begin the process by emailing Ryan Cubbage at ryan@warrencoalition.org. The new registration deadline, along with the new audition dates, will be announced within the next several weeks.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Volunteers turn Day of Service into an effort to cleanup part of Warren County
As part of this year’s National Day of Service, a group of folks from Warren County decided to clean up sections of Route 522 between Robin Lane and Gate 3 of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. It was a perfect day for the cleanup, with temperatures above freezing and into the 40s, and little wind or precipitation. One big advantage of doing a cleanup at this time of year is that you can go into the underbrush and not worry about encountering a snake, or dealing with ticks, spiders, etc. In addition, with the leaves off the trees and bushes, it is easier to spot trash.
Most of the cleanup crew members met at Mountain Home B&B about 10am on January 18th, dressed for the weather and wearing good boots for tromping along the side of the road and into the brush. Mountain Home provided trash bags and gloves, and offered a free Gatorade or Vitamin Water for each volunteer. The B&B owners also assured participants that they would transport all the bags of trash to one of Warren County’s five refuse/recycle collection sites. Several participants also helped with taking pictures to commemorate the event.
The road section that was cleaned up includes the Appalachian Trail road crossing and parking area, but that wasn’t where most of the trash was found. Cigarette butts, glass and plastic bottles, beverage cans, Styrofoam cups and plastic lids and straws, were distributed fairly evenly across the entire stretch of roadway, indicating that some people in vehicles must be tossing these items out their windows as they drive along. One brand of beer kept showing up again and again, leading us to wonder if one person was throwing a beer bottle out the window every day. Other items collected appeared to be construction debris that was not carefully strapped down and then flew out of trucks as they began to accelerate.
Smokers may not realize that tossing their butts out the window or on the ground (unless it is on your own private property) is littering and is against the law. The filters, made up of plasticized cellulose acetate, do not biodegrade and can last for many years.
Besides being gross, and littering being illegal, the trash isn’t good for the local wildlife either. It can be eaten by fish, birds, and insects, cause suffocation, and eventually get into our streams and contribute to pollution in our oceans. Plastics and Styrofoam are particularly troublesome as they do not biodegrade, but just break into smaller and smaller pieces that make them even more likely to be consumed in the ecosystem. Trash on our roadsides will not help bring visitors into our county and town, or help local businesses, or bring tax revenue into our local government.
The only excuse for littering is laziness and disrespect. If we love our country, and love our county, we need to stop trashing it!
Disposing of trash properly (and reducing the Styrofoam and plastic packaging that you buy in the first place) helps keep it out of the environment and helps make Warren County a nicer place to live. The 12 roadside cleanup volunteers did a fantastic job today, collecting roughly a dozen big, contractor bags of trash, and a few larger items like car parts and a cabinet panel. There are several places around Warren County where trash seems to accumulate at an alarming rate, and this stretch of 522 is one of them. Any time you want to get out and make a difference, you can grab a trash bag and just pick up trash. Just be sure to take each bag to a refuse/recycle collection site when you are done.
The National Day of Service is now a tradition each year on the 3rd Monday in January, Martin Luther King Day, to honor the life of Rev. Martin Luther King, who “sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest.” (The History Channel website)
Several groups interested in service projects and/or caring for creation were specifically invited to participate, but everyone was welcome. There were representatives from the Warren County Democratic committee (WCDC), the Warren Front Royal Appalachian Trail (WFRAT) Committee, Calvary Episcopal Church and even an Appalachian Trail hiker who stopped by to help. If you or your group are interested in helping with the MLK roadside cleanup next year, or with other roadside cleanups, please contact Lisa Jenkins of Mountain Home B&B at MountainHomeAT@gmail.com.
