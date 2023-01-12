Interesting Things to Know
Winter camping tips
A winter camping trip is an ultimate adventure. Once you’ve chosen a campsite and checked the weather conditions, ensure you equip yourself for the elements. Here are a few tips to help you prepare.
Clothing
Winter clothing should include three layers. Your base layer wicks moisture away from your body, so choose wool or synthetic fabric. Your middle layer will insulate you — think puffy jackets of synthetic material or wool. Your outer layer should be wind and waterproof.
Tent
Take a large enough tent to store your gear inside. A four-season tent will hold up under heavy precipitation and high winds but can accumulate excess moisture. If the weather conditions aren’t too harsh, a three-season tent is sufficient and allows better ventilation. Line the ground with a tarp or ground cloth to prevent moisture from forming inside.
Sleeping bag
Choose a sleeping bag with a temperature rating of 10 degrees lower than the coldest expected temperature. A sleeping bag liner may add 20 degrees of cold protection. You’ll get good insulation from the cold ground by doubling up on sleeping pads.
Food
To keep warm, you’ll need to load up on calories for your body to burn. Easy, one-pot meals are ideal. Hot drinks will warm your core quickly if you get hypothermia. Don’t forget to bring plenty of drinking water, as hydration is just as critical in winter as in summer. A small camp stove is essential for fast, effective heat.
Visit your local outfitter to get the gear you need for your winter camping trip.
Interesting Things to Know
Sun on Earth? Scientists make dramatic advances in fusion energy
The sun is absolutely massive — it contains 99.86 percent of all the mass in the solar system, with enough volume to fit 1.3 million Earth-sized planets inside. Like all stars, the sun is a vast nuclear reactor, smashing hydrogen atoms together to produce helium atoms in a process called fusion — thus creating the energy that sustains life on Earth. Now, scientists are edging closer to creating fusion energy systems that may someday produce vast quantities of inexpensive energy without generating radioactive waste like traditional nuclear energy.
Scientists have pursued fusion energy for decades. With its immense potential, some consider it a holy grail of renewable energy technology. Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has poured billions into fusion technologies, believing that they could pave the way for future generations of clean nuclear power. Gates also argues that fusion technology is crucial for meeting rising energy demand and reducing carbon emissions.
In February 2022, EUROfusion researchers used a device called a tokamak to break records with a five-second, 59-megajoule pulse of released energy. This output tripled the previous record of 21.7 megajoules, released in 1997.
In Boston, Commonwealth Fusion Systems claims they are on track to have a working fusion reactor up and running within the next six years. Some experts believe that fusion power plants may be commercially viable by the 2030s.
Most fusion methods now involve creating at least 100 million degrees Celsius plasmas. Atoms inside the plasma move so rapidly that when they collide, they fuse together and release energy. The natural process at the sun’s core is the same, with the fusion reaction releasing energy as heat and light.
Interesting Things to Know
Need a reason to head outside in the winter? Get a trail cam!
You know you shouldn’t hibernate all winter, but the motivation to get out in the cold can be hard to locate.
Here’s an idea: Get a trail cam.
These battery-operated cameras stay outside and take a picture or short video when something moves in front of them. You can access footage from your mobile device or pick them up and look at the photos it captured.
It can be a fun reason to dress up warm and leave the house, even if it’s only for 15 minutes or so. If you can’t go for a long walk, position the camera so you can reach it in a few steps.
Imagine the information you will get! Is that feral cat eating the food you left out, or is an opossum sharing it with him?
There are advantages to going out for short spurts when it’s cold (but not snowy or icy). Admittedly, it is not always pleasant when temperatures drop, even in warmer climes.
Still, it can be a fun project. Find a place where you can put the camera — about 200 steps give you a short, brisk walk back and forth. Choose a place where you think animals walk by — an outdoor water bucket, for example, or a feral cat food bowl.
You’ll get the following:
- Natural light stimulates your nervous system, according to the Mayo Clinic. You get in touch with the seasons, stabilize your mood, and stimulate your body.
- Improved balance. Being physically active reduces falls by 50 percent. Sitting makes balance worse!
- Being in nature improves memory and increases alertness.
- Better sleep from exposure to sunlight.
- Fun. You might get a funny animal self-portrait to share with friends and family, if nothing else.
Interesting Things to Know
Activities you can enjoy all winter long
Do you have a favorite winter activity? Whatever your skill level – and energy level – the winter season provides ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and snowy landscapes. This year, why not add a new one to your winter-fun repertoire?
Hit the slopes
The hills are calling, whether you want to test your skill on a challenging slope or enjoy hot chocolate in the lodge. Try downhill skiing or snowboarding for an exhilarating day, or relive your childhood with a fun toboggan ride.
Wander into the woods
When the leaves drop, and the snow falls, those well-worn forest trails turn into new and exciting terrain. Lace-up your boots for a winter hike, or add skis for some cross-country gliding. Meander off the beaten path with your trusty snowshoes.
Take to the ice
When the ponds freeze, it’s time to lace on your skates and practice your figure eights. Grab a group of friends for a game of hockey. Take a stab at ice fishing for a fun day that ends with a delicious meal.
Explore your local sporting goods store for more ideas to enjoy a winter season jam-packed with outdoor fun.
Interesting Things to Know
Little resolutions that make a big impact
Forget splashy goals that you forget about by February (or sooner). Here are some simple resolutions that may not seem like much but can create lasting change in 2023 and beyond.
- Ditch the snooze button. Set your alarm for when you’ll really get up, or choose a sound that’s impossible to ignore if you actually need to get up earlier.
- Be on time. Perfection isn’t realistic, but leaving a few minutes earlier each morning can be a good way to start the day.
- Floss. Your dentist can always tell when you’re lying about it.
- Send handwritten thank-you notes. They’re more thoughtful than text messages.
- Drink more water. Most adults fall short of the recommended eight to 10 glasses a day.
- Practice gratitude. Think of something you’re thankful for each day.
- Use spare minutes to tidy the house. Wipe down your counters or grab clothes from the dryer during commercial breaks or those five-minute stretches between Zoom meetings. It adds up!
- Stand up at least once an hour. Set an alarm if you need to, and take a lap around the office or do a few quick stretches next to your desk.
- Give yourself a little grace when you stumble. Remember that progress isn’t linear — it’s a lifelong journey.
Interesting Things to Know
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis , 37, former basketball player, Baton Rouge, LA, 1986.
2 – Christopher Durang, 74, playwright, actor, Montclair, NJ, 1949.
3 – Nicole Beharie, 38, actress (Sleepy Hollow), West Palm Beach, FL, 1985.
4 – Dave Foley, 60, actor, Toronto, Canada, 1962.
5 – Warrick Dunn, 48, former football player, Baton Rouge, LA, 1975.
6 – Rowan Atkinson, 68, actor, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, 1955.
7 – Lewis Hamilton, 38, Formula One racing driver, Stevenage, England, 1985.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 85, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 34, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Rod Stewart, 78, singer, London, England, 1945.
11 – Cody Simpson, 26, singer, Gold Coast, Australia, 1997.
12 – Zayn Malik, 30, singer, Bradford, England, 1993.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 33, actor, Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Faye Dunaway, 82, actress, Bascom, FL, 1941.
15 – Pitbull, 42, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 89, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Calvin Harris, 39, DJ, singer, producer, born Adam Richard Wiles, Dumfries, Scotland, 1984.
18 – John Boorman, 90, flmmaker (Deliverance), Shepperton, England, 1933.
19 – Damien Chazelle, 38, director, screenwriter, Providence, RI, 1985.
20 – Bill Maher, 67, comedian, TV host, New York, N.Y., 1956.
21 – Jeff Koons, 68, artist, York, PA, 1955.
22 – Christopher Masterson, 43, actor (Malcolm in the Middle), Long Island, NY, 1980.
23 – Chita Rivera, 90, singer, actress, born Conchita del Rivero, Washington, DC, 1933.
24 – Mischa Barton, 37, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Leigh Taylor-Young, 78, actress (Peyton Place, Dallas), Washington, DC, 1945.
26 – W. Kamau Bell, 50, comedian, born Walter Kamau Bell, Palo Alto, CA, 1973.
27 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, 75, ballet dancer, Riga, USSR (now Latvia), 1948.
28 – Elijah Wood, 42, actor (The Lord of the Rings), Cedar Rapids, IA, 1981.
29 – Tom Selleck, 78, actor (Magnum, P.I.), Detroit, MI, 1945.
30 – Christian Bale, 49, actor, born Pembrokeshire, West Wales, 1974.
31 – Kerry Washington, 46, actress, Bronx, NY., 1977.
Interesting Things to Know
Here’s why January 1 begins each new year
A new year is upon us. Yet have you ever wondered why New Year’s Day is on New Year’s Day? Typically, holiday dates aren’t simply pulled out of a hat but instead set on specific days for exact reasons. So what’s up with the new year?
The new year on Jan. 1 started with the Julian calendar, introduced by Julius Caesar, the ill-fated leader of the Roman Empire. Yet why was Jan. 1 picked rather than, say, March 1 or July 1?
The Roman god Janus, for whom January is named, was revered as the god of beginnings. It was also said that Janus had two faces and could move backward and forward through. Given Janus’s close association with time, January emerged as the obvious choice to start the calendar.
However, there was a problem with the Julian calendar: it was inaccurate by a few minutes each year. These minutes add up, however, and every 128 years, the Julian calendar falls a day behind.
Pope Gregory XIII updated the calendar in 1582 to make it more accurate. The Catholic Church kept the New Year partly because Saint Sylvester’s Day falls on December 31. Sylvester, a fourth-century pope, presided over the Church as it cemented its authority in the Roman Empire and adopted the Nicene Creed, the statement of belief that has defined mainstream Christianity ever since.
The Gregorian calendar remains the most widely used calendar in the world, which makes New Year’s Day on Jan. 1 the most widespread celebration in the world. However, some cultures celebrate the New Year on different days.
The Chinese New Year is celebrated at some point between January 21 and February 20 each year, depending on the moon. That’s because the traditional Chinese calendar is a lunar calendar. The Persian New Year, widely celebrated in Iran, begins on the vernal equinox (spring equinox in the Northern hemisphere). Many other cultures and calendars have their own unique New Year’s holidays.
Wind: 3mph E
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 1
41/25°F
48/27°F