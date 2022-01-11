Winter is a great time to get a jump on spring gardening

January is the off-season for most gardens, but the work still continues, with plenty of tasks to be accomplished before the heavy lifting begins in the spring.

Clean up your supplies, including pots, tools, and your greenhouse (if you have one) in preparation for spring. You’ll be glad you did it when it’s time to start planting outside.

Look through some catalogs and sketch out a plan. Do you want to take some perennials out? Mix up your annuals? Grow some vegetables from seed? Outline the necessary tasks and note the approximate week for each item.

If you plan to grow anything from seed, order early. Supply chain issues might mean longer shipping times, so get your seeds in advance so you can get them started at the right time.

Check your winter protection and do a little maintenance if necessary, such as adding more mulch or replacing damaged stakes or ties.

If you have a vegetable garden, it might be time to start prepping the ground for early planting — peas, for example. Place a cloche over the ground to warm it up for a few weeks before sowing.

Shred up your Christmas tree (if you buy a live tree) and add it to the compost bin.

Check any stored bulbs, corms, or tubers for signs of rot or dehydration.

Look after the wildlife. Clean and fill your bird feeders, put out a few suet cakes if you’re feeling generous, and make sure to leave a few areas of the garden uncut until spring to provide winter shelter for helpful critters.