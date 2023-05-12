Town Talk: Warren County HS Scholarship Champion – A conversation with Winter Kibler – Class of 2023

It was a moment of celebration and immense pride on May 11, 2023, at the Warren County High School Awards ceremony. The spotlight was on Winter Kibler, a Senior at Warren County High School, who was awarded not one, but a remarkable eleven scholarships.

In a special edition of Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, sat down with Winter and Kenneth Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School, to discuss this extraordinary achievement.

“High school scholarships like these are designed to support students who demonstrate academic excellence, unique talents, and determination,” Principal Knesh explained. “Winter’s achievement is a testament to her hard work and exceptional abilities.”

Winter’s achievement has not only brought joy to her family but also relief. These scholarships will significantly reduce the cost of Winter’s further education, covering expenses such as tuition, books, and other education-related costs.

Speaking to McCool, Winter’s parents expressed their gratitude towards the community for investing in their daughter’s future. “It’s overwhelming to see the support and belief that the community has shown in Winter,” her mother shared. “These scholarships will alleviate a considerable financial burden, allowing Winter to focus on her studies.”

Winter herself was beaming with gratitude and excitement. “Earning these scholarships feels like an acknowledgment of all the hard work I’ve put into my studies and activities,” she said. “I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to use it to further my education.”

This story is a shining example of how community support and individual determination can create fantastic opportunities for students. As Winter Kibler steps into the next chapter of her academic journey, she carries with her the pride of Warren County High School and the support of a community that believes in her potential.

Congratulations, Winter! Your hard work, talent, and determination have indeed paid off. We look forward to following your continued success in the years to come.

