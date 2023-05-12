Town Talk
Town Talk: Warren County HS Scholarship Champion – A conversation with Winter Kibler – Class of 2023
It was a moment of celebration and immense pride on May 11, 2023, at the Warren County High School Awards ceremony. The spotlight was on Winter Kibler, a Senior at Warren County High School, who was awarded not one, but a remarkable eleven scholarships.
In a special edition of Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, sat down with Winter and Kenneth Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School, to discuss this extraordinary achievement.
“High school scholarships like these are designed to support students who demonstrate academic excellence, unique talents, and determination,” Principal Knesh explained. “Winter’s achievement is a testament to her hard work and exceptional abilities.”
Winter’s achievement has not only brought joy to her family but also relief. These scholarships will significantly reduce the cost of Winter’s further education, covering expenses such as tuition, books, and other education-related costs.
Speaking to McCool, Winter’s parents expressed their gratitude towards the community for investing in their daughter’s future. “It’s overwhelming to see the support and belief that the community has shown in Winter,” her mother shared. “These scholarships will alleviate a considerable financial burden, allowing Winter to focus on her studies.”
Winter herself was beaming with gratitude and excitement. “Earning these scholarships feels like an acknowledgment of all the hard work I’ve put into my studies and activities,” she said. “I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to use it to further my education.”
This story is a shining example of how community support and individual determination can create fantastic opportunities for students. As Winter Kibler steps into the next chapter of her academic journey, she carries with her the pride of Warren County High School and the support of a community that believes in her potential.
Congratulations, Winter! Your hard work, talent, and determination have indeed paid off. We look forward to following your continued success in the years to come.
Town Talk: Front Royal gears up for the much-awaited 35th Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – A conversation with Dederick Brooks, Jamie Streets, Karen Monroe – Festival Committee
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dederick Brooks, Jamie Streets, and Karen Monroe, volunteers from the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival Committee.
This year, the captivating town of Front Royal will once again play host to the esteemed Virginia Wine & Craft Festival. The much-anticipated annual event, now celebrating its 35th year, will grace the bustling streets of Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, May 20th, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm; presented by Lindsay Chevrolet, this grand festivity guarantees a day chock-full of merriment, entertainment, mouthwatering cuisine, and of course, the star of the show… wine tasting!
With vineyards and cideries from all across the state, including Bright Meadows Farm, Caihailian Vineyard, and Zoll Vineyard, amongst others, the festival is set to tantalize the taste buds of every attendee. Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or a wine novice, this wine-lovers paradise promises an unrivaled experience.
As you take a leisurely stroll down Main and Chester Streets, you’ll be met with a remarkable display of craftsmanship. Artists and local merchants from across the East Coast will present their finest work, featuring handcrafted jewelry, unique ceramics, original paintings, bespoke clothing, and a myriad of other artisanal treasures.
Of course, no festival is complete without a culinary adventure. With a smorgasbord of food choices, from the traditional burgers and hot dogs to the more exotic crab cake sandwiches and shish kabobs, deciding what to eat may indeed take up most of your day!
As you relish the festival’s offerings, be sure to explore the charming shops and eateries along Main Street. The melodious tunes wafting through the air from the likes of Kiti Gartner and The Drifting Valentines, and Back To Zero will surely enhance your festival experience.
If wine tasting is on your agenda, advance tickets are available for purchase at $30, or you could get them at the gate for $35. These tickets can be procured either on the festival’s website or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office. General admission to the festival is free, ensuring everyone can participate.
Front Royal, fondly known as the gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, invites you to extend your stay beyond the festival. Its picturesque surroundings, dotted with golf courses, museums, a theatre, and the breathtaking Skyline Caverns, make for a perfect getaway. Outdoor enthusiasts can satiate their love for adventure at the Shenandoah River State Park, Shenandoah National Park, and the George Washington National Forest.
The Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is a proud event of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. They would like to thank their event sponsors, Lindsay Chevrolet and Jennerations Hair Studio & Spa, and our chamber sponsors for their unwavering support.
Join us on this spectacular day and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Front Royal. Visit www.wineandcraftfestival.com and www.discoverfrontroyal.com for more details. Here’s to 35 years of the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – let the celebration begin!
Town Talk: Honor Flight program offers closure and gratitude to veterans who served our nation – A conversation with Dianne Klopp and Bill North
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Diane Klopp and Bill North from Honor Flight, Top of Virginia.
More than 40 veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam will soon gather together to embark on a journey to visit their respective war memorials. Founder and President of Honor Flight Top of Virginia, Dianne Klopp, has organized this trip to show these brave men and women how grateful the nation is for their service.
This is an emotional event that provides an opportunity to honor veterans for their selflessness and sacrifice. The veterans will be given special access to witness the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery, undoubtedly bringing up powerful emotions. It’s an excellent opportunity for veterans to come together and visit their memorials, gain closure for themselves and their lost comrades, and receive the gratitude they deserve for their service. The Honor Flight program is an excellent way to give back to the veterans who have given so much to our nation.
During the trip, veterans will be accompanied by their guardians, who will ensure the trip is safe and well-organized. Upon their return, the veterans will be given a hero’s welcome with a police and fire escort, which many did not receive upon their first return home. This experience will provide them with a sense of closure that they have long deserved.
In 2023, the program has scheduled two more trips to Washington, D.C., to honor veterans. The first trip will depart from Winchester on June 3rd, and the second trip will depart from Harrisonburg on September 23rd. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, remember the fallen, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. Honored veterans always travel free of charge, thanks to generous donations to their organization.
The event promises to be an emotional and memorable experience for the veterans, their families, and anyone involved. Applications can be submitted via mail, so veterans who are interested in participating should fill out the forms and submit them as soon as possible.
To participate, veterans must fill out a Veteran Application either online or mail it to the address below. The Guardian Form must also be filled out by the veteran’s guardian, who must be between 18 and 65 years old. The Guardian Form should also be submitted to Honor Flight Top of Virginia along with the Veteran Application.
Honor Flight-Top of Virginia
P.O. Box 163
Middletown, VA 22645
Let us honor and celebrate our veterans and show them how grateful we are for their service.
Town Talk: CHEO Community Garden, planting starts May 13, 2023, volunteers needed
In this edition of Town Talk, publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez of the CHEO Community Garden, along with fellow gardeners Carol Olsen, Rick Hewitt, and Michael Graham.
Now in its 4th year, the CHEO (Citizens Helping Each Other) garden season in Front Royal is calling for volunteers to assist with planting at each site on Saturday, May 13th. CHEO is a collective of individuals working together to assist neighbors in need and foster unity within the community.
C-CAP, an organization affiliated with the CHEO garden, accepts monetary donations to support the project. If you wish to contribute, make checks payable to C-CAP and include a note specifying that the funds are for the CHEO garden. Send your donations to C-CAP at 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal, VA 22630.
For further details, check out their Facebook page. If you’re eager to join the gardening effort, get in touch with Fern by calling 757-630-2362 or emailing fernv1022@gmail.com.
Volunteering in the community garden not only helps those in need but also promotes a sense of togetherness and shared purpose among residents.
Town Talk: South Warren Ruritan Club – Flower Basket Sale on May 13 at Ramsey Hardware in Front Royal
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Logan from the South Warren Ruritan Club.
Join us for an exciting Flower Basket Sale hosted by the South Warren Ruritan Club on May 13, 2023, at Ramsey Hardware, 703 N. Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Come rain or shine, your support for this vibrant event will make a significant impact on our local non-profit organizations.
Featuring an exquisite selection of large and small hanging baskets from Spring Garden Greenhouse, your purchase will not only beautify your space but also contribute to the community’s growth and development.
Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference! For more information, please call (540) 635-2360, email info@southwarrenruritan.org, or visit the South Warren Ruritan Club’s Facebook page.
Let’s come together to nurture our community, one flower basket at a time.
Town Talk: St. Luke’s Community Clinic – A conversation with Nancy Rose & Kandice Strother – Mental Health
In this Town Talk, our publisher speaks with Nancy Rose, Outreach Specialist, and Kandice Strother, Mental Health Counselor from St. Luke’s Community Clinic in Front Royal.
Nancy and Kandice want to make the community aware of a recently added mental health service at the clinic. The impact of mental health on physical and social well-being is significant and affects many aspects of a person’s life. Mental health problems can lead to social isolation, strain on families, substance misuse, poor academic performance, reduced productivity at work, and physical illnesses. The prevalence of mental health issues makes addressing mental health a crucial aspect of your health goals.
St. Luke Community Clinic is a nonprofit, community-based organization of volunteers and professional staff committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to low-income, uninsured residents of Front Royal and Warren County, VA. St. Luke is a charitable-care clinic and charges a nominal fee for its services. The clinic provides chronic and acute care, but is not equipped to treat medical emergencies.
For more information, visit their website.
Town Talk: A conversation with Liz Coffey – What are Petty Betty Treats?
In this Town Talk, our publisher speaks with Liz Coffey. Liz is the owner of Petty Betty Treats, LLC, in Front Royal.
So what are Petty Betty Treats (PBT)? PBTs are dairy-free fruit butter and fruit punches made fresh in Front Royal, Virginia, and a great addition to cream cheese, peanut butter, or any nearby beverage. Watch and find out more – quite interesting – and they are delicious.
Liz sells her products at local farmer markets and is helping other vendors to showcase their products too. PBTs encourages others to show support for local vendors, businesses, and community partners this event season. Remember that small businesses, community partners, volunteers, and local vendors are the backbone of our communities, and by supporting them, we can help to ensure their success and the vibrancy of our local economy.
Here are a few of the events happening where you can experience Petty Betty Treats:
- DL Community Market, Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. DL Community Market is located at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal.
- Family Fun Day, Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Town Commons in Front Royal. Don’t forget about the Louisiana Style Parade that starts at 10:00 am on Main Street.
- Campfire Country Fest, Saturday, June 10, 2023. a music festival from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm and a vendor market from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Overnight accommodations are available. Located at 570 Kendrick Lane in Front Royal.
- Summer Fest Market & Fair, Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal.
Check the website for more information and links for vendor registration.
