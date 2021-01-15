Winter safety tips: coats and car seats

Did you know that wearing a puffy coat or snowsuit while sitting in a car seat can put your child in danger? Here’s what you should know about keeping little ones safe and warm in the car this winter.

The risks

A thick winter coat gives the illusion that a car seat’s straps are snug and that your baby is securely fastened. However, that bulky material will compress upon impact in a crash and create a gap between the harness and the child’s body. This space is large enough that your baby can easily slip through the straps or be thrown from the seat entirely.

How to test the seat



Place your child in the car seat while they’re wearing the coat, and tighten the harness until it’s snug. (You shouldn’t be able to pinch the strap at their shoulder). Next, unfasten the straps without loosening them, remove the coat and place your child back in the seat. If the straps need to be tightened more, it means the coat is too bulky.

Safe alternatives

To keep your child warm in the car without compromising their safety, dress them in fitted layers such as a thermal knit sweater and fleece jacket. Once your child is fastened in the car seat, you can cover them with blankets or their coat. Just be sure to leave their face uncovered.

For a baby, you can use a car seat cover, but only if it doesn’t have a layer that goes underneath the infant.

To find everything you need to keep your child safe and warm in the car, visit the stores in your area.