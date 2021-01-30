Local News
Winter storm warning in effect from 1 am Sunday to 6 am Tuesday; VDOT update
Here is the latest on the weather storm warning from Rick Farrall, County Emergency Supervisor:
* WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.
* WHERE: Portions of western Maryland, the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and the Potomac and Allegheny Highlands of West Virginia.
* WHEN: From 1 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Tuesday. Snow will most likely overspread the area between 1 and 3 AM early Sunday morning. The steadiest snow will fall Sunday morning and afternoon. Light snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain and become intermittent Sunday night into early Monday morning. Steadier snow is expected later Monday morning through Monday night.
* IMPACTS: Travel will be very difficult Sunday through Tuesday morning due to a prolonged period of snow and wintry precipitation with temperatures below freezing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Visibility may be reduced below one-half mile at times in heavier snow.
WHILE THE SKIES ARE BLUE – PLAN AND PREPARE
VDOT issued this release today:
A major winter storm is forecasted for the Shenandoah Valley on Sunday, January 31, and possibly lasting into Tuesday, February 2. Virginia Department of Transportation crews are planning and preparing for snow removal operations on the over 14,000 lane miles of state-maintained roads in the VDOT Staunton District. The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
On Friday and Saturday brine was applied to the interstate, primary, and heavily traveled secondary roads. The brine helps to prevent ice from bonding to the road surface.
VDOT will have plows deployed overnight on Saturday ready to begin work once the weather begins. There will be 749 pieces of equipment ready on Saturday for plowing and snow removal. Wreckers will also be staged along the I-81 corridor to assist with crash clean-up.
As the storm begins, the VDOT Staunton District plans to have approximately 500 employees actively engaged in snow removal work along with another 1100 contractor staff members. All staff will work in 12-hour shifts to enable 24-hour operations.
During the early part of the storm, travelers should be aware of changing weather conditions and delay unnecessary travel until conditions improve. It is important to allow the snow removal vehicles and emergency vehicles room to perform their work safely. As the weather intensifies, it is anticipated that travel will not be advisable due to hazardous conditions
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic traffic volumes is down. In the Staunton District for the period of January 18-22, 2021, on Interstate 81 traffic volumes are down 19% from a year ago, Interstate 66 volumes are down 9% from a year ago, Interstate 64 in Augusta County volumes are down 32% from a year ago and Interstate 64 in Alleghany and Rockbridge volumes are down 2% from a year ago. However, it should be noted that since September 2020 truck volumes overall in the Staunton District have increased above 2019 levels.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at http://www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
Road condition definitions:
• Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
• Severe – drifting or partially blocked the road.
• Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
• Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Valley Health urges patience with fluctuating COVID-19 vaccine supply, scheduling
Despite a fluctuating supply of available COVID-19 vaccine, Valley Health, and the Lord Fairfax Health District, Virginia Department of Health is currently vaccinating more individuals, per capita, than any other district in the Commonwealth. With the availability of additional vaccine earlier this week, Valley Health anticipates administering another 10,000 first doses by February 1.
Virginia Department of Health data reported on January 26, 2021breaks down vaccination rates by jurisdiction:
“We’re excited to be providing this remarkably safe and effective vaccine to the community, following defined phases of priority based on risk. Vaccinating those most at risk first is the most effective way to save lives,” said Jeffrey Feit, MD, Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer.
“Valley Health expanded from vaccinating healthcare workers in December to opening community vaccination sites in Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray by mid-January,” Feit continued. “We are doing our best to get shots in arms efficiently and comfortably throughout our service area, thanks to longstanding, strong relationships with our public health colleagues and community partners, especially staffing the largest site at Shenandoah University.”
“Resilience and collaboration have been key for us over the last year as we’ve worked together and adapted to safely manage COVID-19 patient care,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “It’s also been instrumental as we’ve navigated the community vaccination process, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health. Our vaccine supply remains unpredictable and our volunteer community has come together to staff clinics on short notice to guarantee we can get vaccines distributed as quickly as possible. We are grateful to all our staff and our community of volunteers for being part of this moment in history.”
Valley Health is currently vaccinating high-risk individuals in Tier 1A and 1B – including individuals 65+ and essential workers including police, fire, hazmat and corrections workers, homeless shelter workers, and childcare/K-12 teachers and staff.
A statewide vaccination registration platform allows individuals to reserve a time slot for their vaccination at one of four sites:
• James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center, Shenandoah University, Winchester, in collaboration with Shenandoah University
• Warren County Health Department Auditorium, Front Royal
• Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock
• Luray VFW, Luray
Time slots for each day open at noon the day before and fill very quickly. To register or learn more, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations or click on the FAQ link.
Valley Health recently established a call line to assist those without Internet access or a family member or friend to help them use the web-based registration site. Call 888-441-5294. A limited number of appointments can be made for those without Internet access, and call volumes are heavy.
Please note: individuals may not be able to get the vaccine if they:
• Are currently having COVID-19 symptoms;
• Have had any other vaccine(s) in the last 14 days;
• Have had a severe allergic reaction that required medical intervention;
• Are allergic to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This has been an intense process, with a steep learning curve, and we feel privileged to serve our community in this way,” Feit noted. “We’re incredibly proud of how our team has taken on these challenges at a time when our hospitals were experiencing their highest COVID-19 patient census to date.”
Town’s ‘Cancel Culture’ on years of Happy Creek bank maintenance
If you are a community volunteer (and hopefully you are), imagine how you might feel if the organization you dedicated your time to, not only destroyed your work but denied it ever even existed.
In his waning hours as vice mayor, Bill Sealock repeatedly stated that the section of Happy Creek along Front Street hadn’t been maintained for 17 years. Mayor Chris Holloway echoed his colleague in the Northern Virginia Daily on January 5 (Crews Resume Work on Happy Creek): “What is not due diligence is allowing the creek to grow out of control as it had for over 17 years with no work being done to mitigate flooding and erosion.” And, after one month on the job, Front Royal’s new Town Manager Steven Hicks added: “Over the years, it hasn’t been maintained and that’s what’s causing the erosion.”
You can imagine the surprise felt by hundreds of volunteers who have maintained Front Street’s forested riparian buffer and stream habitat for 14 years. Reporting to Town Horticulturalist Carrie Whitacre (2006-08) and her successor, Anne Rose (2009-2019), Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards alone dedicated hundreds of hours to planting more than 100 native trees (now removed), eliminating invasive plant species, especially shrubby undergrowth, and pruning trees to ensure healthy growth and structure.
Prior to the Town’s recent destruction of the Front Street riparian buffer, significant sections of the streambank were intact. Erosion merited riprap only in a few sections undercut by the stream. In fact, uprooting the trees installed along the Prospect Street creek “bench” actually destroyed a section repaired by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in 2006-07 that was reversing erosion by accumulating sediment. (The bench is that flat area below street level formed naturally by the stream itself during flood periods, allowing excess water to slow down and spread out, forming puddles as it recedes for absorption by tree roots and soil.)
Water is a force of nature that will not be denied. Harnessing that force to maximize its many benefits, from recreation to esthetics and human consumption, demands a mix of natural and manmade intervention. For 14 years of hard work, community volunteers deserve our thanks for doing their part, not erasure from our collective memory. Had the Town not neglected its own responsibility for erosion control, this situation could have been mitigated in a less dramatic manner – even so, clearcutting and armoring the entire streambank were uncalled for.
Of the eight groups comprising the Save Happy Creek Coalition, three (Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Warren County Chapter of Izaak Walton League) have contributed significant sweat equity to creek maintenance. These volunteer organizations were founded by individuals with a mission to educate the public and assist the Town in realizing community aspirations. It was never their intent to act as watchdogs or gadflies. The Tree Stewards and Appalachian Trail Community Committee were even launched by Town proclamation, which included certification prerequisites. Though not a coalition member, the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) was formed as a qualifying “Tree Board” requirement for Tree City USA certification.
UFAC, Tree Stewards, Appalachian Trail Community, and Beautification Committee reported to Town staff liaisons whose positions are now eliminated, vacant, or filled with individuals who have failed to acknowledge these groups’ existence. Town horticulturalist Anne Rose, for example, has not been replaced, a significant loss of institutional memory and expertise. Prior to 2019, these groups would have been consulted in advance or at least given the courtesy of a heads-up about destruction of the riparian buffer they developed and maintained for 14 years. Now they deserve honest answers for this violation of public trust and an apology for disrespect of work carried out at the behest of the Town itself.
Did you know that community volunteers even played a major role in making the Royal Greenway a reality? At a Town Council work session in 2008, the Tree Stewards presented a plan for a greenway developed some years earlier by a former Front Royal town planner. As luck would have it, then Town Manager Michael Graham and Mayor Jim Eastham had been looking over the same plan. And from that spark, Tree Stewards, the Town of Front Royal, and Warren County worked hand in hand to make that vision come true.
But apparently even this reality could vanish without your vigilance and support as citizens of our town and county.
EDA announces $460,000 settlement with anonymous financial scandal party
EDA Press Release
The EDA shares the frustration and anger of the citizens and taxpayers of Warren County and the Town of Front Royal concerning certain financial losses suffered by the EDA in recent years. The EDA seeks to recover those losses as best it can from a variety of sources.
The amount recovered-to-date includes a recent confidential mediated settlement in the amount of $460,000. It was essential to achieving the settlement that the party’s identity remains confidential. Virginia law expressly permits public bodies like the EDA to enter into confidential mediated settlements. In determining whether to agree to a confidential settlement in this instance, the EDA made the difficult determination to agree to such a settlement in order to bring what would have been an expensive and vigorously contested dispute with an unknowable outcome to a highly satisfactory and certain conclusion financially beneficial to the EDA.
The work to recover the losses incurred by the EDA in recent years continues. The EDA is encouraged by the significant recoveries received to date and is determined to see that substantial additional compensation is awarded.
EDA RESOLUTION-Mediated Settlement
Whereas, the Board has assessed with the assistance of its legal counsel certain claims and defenses it may have related to a disputed matter;
Whereas, pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 2.2-3705.1(11) and 2.2-4119, et seq, certain disputes between the EDA and a confidential party have been mediated;
Whereas, the mediated dispute has resulted in a proposed confidential settlement agreement which the EDA Board has considered in a properly called closed meeting;
Whereas, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement with a confidential party providing for a settlement payment to the EDA in the amount of $460,000;
RESOLVED, the EDA Board authorizes its Chairman and Secretary to execute on behalf of the EDA the aforementioned proposed settlement agreement which settlement agreement shall remain confidential as the product of a mediated confidential settlement pursuant to State law.
(The EDA Board of Directors will have their regular November/December monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8 a.m.)
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On January 26, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force received credible information that Karl Joseph Kagey, 67, of Timberville, VA, was residing at the Budget Inn Motel located at 2192 Old Valley Pike, New Market, VA. Last year, Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers purchased an amount of methamphetamine from Kagey during a controlled purchase operation. As a result, Kagey had an outstanding warrant for drug distribution in Shenandoah County. Additionally, task force officer’s learned Kagey had a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession inside the motel room. Task force officer’s obtained and executed a search warrant at Kagey’s motel room. Karl Joseph Kagey was arrested without incident.
During a search of Kagey’s motel room, approximately 241 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of $10,200.00, 100 Xanax pills and 15 Clonazepam pills with a street value of $2,100.00, 3 grams of MDMA with a street value of $300.00, 2 doses of LSD with a street value of $20.00, and $1,900.00 was seized. Karl Joseph Kagey was transported to RSW jail and charged with Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the New Market Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley accepting nominations for Valley Treasure award
Help us recognize a Local Conservation Hero! Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley (Alliance) is accepting nominations for its first-ever Valley Treasure award.
The Shenandoah Valley is an extraordinary place with iconic farming landscapes, beautiful streams, world-class public forest lands, and rich cultural history. We recognize it only remains this way is because there are members of our community working hard to protect what we all love about the Shenandoah Valley. We are grateful to these community members and would like to recognize them for their exceptional work, substantial contributions, service and commitment to conserving the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region.
So please, help us find the people who have been quietly working to preserve our land, water and way of life in the Shenandoah Valley!
Nomination for Valley Treasure is open to anyone in the Shenandoah Valley including landowners, community leaders, community members, natural resource professionals and more. Nominations must be received by February 8, 2021. All nominations will be reviewed by a small committee made up of two Alliance board members, one Alliance staff member and two community members. The winner(s) will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in late February and will receive a $500 cash stipend (thanks to a generous donor) to be used in any manner they want so they can continue their good work.
Please go to www.shenandoahalliance.org to get a nomination form or for more information about the award criteria and selection process.
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley envisions a Shenandoah Valley where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities. We work to advocate, educate, and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region.
Increase in fatal overdoses reported by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and partnering law enforcement agencies are warning the public about a recent spike in fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported six fatal overdoses since last Wednesday. The recent increase in opioid related overdoses is likely the result of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. Due to its potency, first responders dispatched to fentanyl related overdoses are often administering multiple doses of naloxone in order to revive the victim. Naloxone is a medication used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
The most recent deaths include three in Front Royal between January 20th and 23rd, two in Clarke County between January 20th and 22nd, and one in Shenandoah County on January 26th. In addition, three non-fatal overdoses were reported since last Wednesday; one in Front Royal, one in Winchester, and one in Frederick County. The total number of reported overdoses in 2021 is seven fatal, and seven non-fatal.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is encouraging residents to reach out to friends and loved ones who are living with addiction.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
