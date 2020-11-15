Winter tune-up checklist

Speeding is one of the main causes of car accidents in the United States. Here are some facts on this subject that should cause drivers to think twice before exceeding the speed limit.

1. If you speed, you won’t arrive at your destination much faster. For example, cruising at 75 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone for 50 miles only shaves off six minutes from your total driving time.

2. A car’s braking distance is nearly three times longer at 60 miles per hour than at 30 miles per hour. And if you’re driving a semi-truck, it’s about twice as long as that. For example, the braking distance of a semi going 60 miles per hour is about 100 feet.

3. In terms of force, a collision at 30 miles per hour is similar to a fall from four stories. A collision at 60 miles per hour is more like a fall from 14 stories.

4. The faster you drive, the more your brain is bombarded with visual information. This results in tunnel vision and a decrease in depth perception.

5. Studies suggest that if everyone drove just one mile per hour slower on urban streets, this would lead to a six percent decrease in traffic fatalities.

To sum up, there’s really no good reason to speed. Always respect speed limits and encourage those around you to do the same.