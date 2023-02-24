Interesting Things to Know
Wisdom from The Golden Girls
People waste their time pondering whether a glass is half empty or half full. Me, I just drink whatever’s in the glass.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
My mother used to say: The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.
Rose (Betty White)
No matter how bad things get, remember these sage words: You’re old, you sag, get over it.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
You know what they say: You can lead a herring to water, but you have to walk really fast or he’ll die.
Rose (Betty White)
You know my motto. Today could be the last day of your life.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
The bottom line is, in life, sometimes good things happen, sometimes bad things happen. But honey, if you don’t take a chance, nothing happens.
Dorothy (Bea Arthur)
Everyone wants someone to grow old with, and shouldn’t everyone have that chance?
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
How come whenever my ship comes in it’s leaking?
Dorothy (Bea Arthur)
Why do blessings wear disguises? If I were a blessing, I’d run around naked.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
I eat raw cookie dough. And occasionally, I run through the sprinklers and don’t wear a bathing cap. And at Christmas, I’ve been known to put away more than one eggnog.
Rose (Betty White)
Look, you didn’t ask me for my opinion, but I’m old, so I’m giving it anyway.
Sophia (Estelle Getty)
Interesting Things to Know
Black History Month: The daring life of Robert Smalls
He was a man seemingly doomed to live an obscure life, but Robert Smalls’ daring life defied expectations.
Born into slavery in the salty coastal marshes of Beaufort, SC, Smalls was contracted out to work in Charleston by age 12 and eventually learning seafaring jobs along Charleston’s wharfs. He was just 17 when he met and married his wife, Hannah Jones, an enslaved hotel maid.
By 1861, with the nation divided in the Civil War, Smalls, then in his 20s, had become accomplished enough to pilot the Confederate transport ship Planter, which ran missions along rivers and coastal areas. But in Charleston harbor, Smalls saw the Union ships just seven miles away and decided plan his escape.
In May 1862, Smalls and other enslaved people working on the ship brought their families on board — a common enough occurrence while the white crew was on shore — and sailed out to the Union Navy.
By stealth and skill, he sailed past Confederate forts to deliver his ship, and more importantly, his knowledge into the hands of the Union. His daring escape brought Smalls into national prominence. He was granted a sum of money for the surrendered ship and was appointed a pilot in the U.S. Navy. Later, he was promoted to captain for his heroism in battle.
During Reconstruction, Smalls returned to South Carolina and was elected to several terms in state government offices, then to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served five terms.
Fittingly, Smalls returned to Beaufort after the war and purchased his former owner’s home. His mother, Lydia Polite, lived with him there while he spent nine months teaching himself to read and write.
Smalls died of malaria in 1915 at the age of 75.
Interesting Things to Know
Why it’s important to celebrate the caregivers in your community
Every year on the third Friday in February, thousands of people across the United States celebrate National Caregivers Day. This year, the event takes place on February 17, 2023. This day is dedicated to individuals who selflessly provide personal care and physical and emotional assistance to those who are elderly, young or in need of direct aid.
Did you know that millions of caregivers across the United States aren’t compensated for their efforts? In fact, more than one in five adults, or about 53 million adult Americans, are unpaid family caregivers. While most are responsible for one adult, 15 percent of family caregivers are responsible for two adults and three percent are responsible for three or more adults. However, the true value of caregivers far exceeds any monetary worth. By providing invaluable support, caregivers contribute to the fabric of the overall community.
Research shows that when caregivers receive recognition and support, their depression, stress and anxiety rates decrease. This improves their well-being and the quality of the care they provide.
This National Caregivers Day, make a point of supporting and uplifting a caregiver friend, family member or colleague you care about. You can do this by helping them provide care, writing a thank-you note or donating to an organization that supports caregivers.
Interesting Things to Know
Is it time to break up with barcodes?
Barcodes have worked well since they were first invented in 1952, but it turns out that they don’t play nice with bots.
The average person can’t read barcodes, but we’ve developed plenty of handy devices that can. And crucially, we excel at getting barcodes in front of those devices. But as robots gradually replace human hands, the time to move on from barcodes may be approaching.
Barcodes are tough for robots because they can be hard to find, especially on irregular objects. If you’ve used a self-checkout lane or worked in retail, you’ve probably struggled to find a barcode at some point. Worse yet, scanning the barcode can become a huge chore if it is crinkled.
Since robots lack sentience, they are all but blind. Cameras attached to robots can collect images, but bots lack the brains to process those visuals. That crinkled label that must be scanned again and again? Good luck getting the bot to recognize the problem, let alone solve it.
Fortunately, humans have big brains, and if the barcode isn’t working, we can manually plug in the code or devise another workaround (paging aisle six!). These days, Amazon aims to teach robots to recognize products visually. If bots and AI can visually identify a product by examining its profile or reading the text on the package, they won’t have to rely on barcodes.
Amazon refers to this system as multi-modal identification, and it’s being slowly developed, rolled out, and tested. “Multi” is currently the keyword, as the system relies on multiple methods to identify products, but developers at Amazon hope that they can make barcodes all but obsolete.
Interesting Things to Know
Why do some kids bully?
Understanding the reasons for bullying may help you handle the behaviors. Here are a few common reasons why some kids bully.
Lack of attention
According to STOMP Out Bullying, most kids bully because they lack attention at home and lash out for attention. They may suffer neglect or have parents with substance addictions.
Bullied at home
If a child is bullied at home by siblings or parents, they’re more likely to empower themselves by hurting others. Bullying is a learned behavior, and most kids learn it at home.
Poor self-esteem
Bullies often try to make others feel bad to make themselves feel better. They often say they feel powerful when humiliating others. Many feel they must dominate others to feel in control.
Ignorance
Common characteristics targeted by bullies are different physical appearance, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, and sexual orientation. Some kids bully because they lack understanding of other cultures, backgrounds, and identities.
When dealing with bullying, it’s essential to understand that everyone needs to feel included and loved.
Interesting Things to Know
$pecial $weets for your Valentine
If your lover loves chocolates, then maybe any heart-shaped box will do, but if you have a cool $14,000 around, try the Gargantua by The Ross.
Packed in a hexagonal box of pure volcanic glass is a collection of just six chocolate pieces. That’s more than $2,333 each if you are counting, but if you are, you won’t be buying. Each piece represents a natural element, including an octahedron for air, an icosahedron for water, and a dodecahedron for ether. The pieces are wrapped in gold leaf. Hurry! They only make 1,000 boxes, making it the ultimate vanity gift.
There are many expensive types of candy for gifts, each with a special claim to fame.
Slightly lower on the expense scale, but still pretty salty, are Fran’s Salted Caramels. If your sweetie really loves caramels, buy 160 pieces for $275. You get a lovely wrapped box of caramel with milk chocolate sprinkled with sea salt that has allegedly been smoked over oak. And not just any oak — Welsh oak. You can also get 17 pieces for a sweeter $17.
For the bonbon lover, try Dandelion Chocolate Company, where $65 buys 21 pieces in the Classic Box of Chocolates. The big draw: You’ll know where this single-origin dark chocolate comes from. You won’t associate with any pedestrian chocolate in this box containing flavors like passionfruit and pistachio.
For a treat that transforms your “chocolate into a powerful force,” try Vosges Chocolate’s Prima Materia Truffle Collection.
For $95, you get 20 truffles shaped like little colorful planets and packaged in a round, earthy box. In every box, you get a tasting and breathing guide to appreciate flavors like Cornish Apple and Armenian Apricot fully. They also make a Grateful Dead collection, another powerful force.
Interesting Things to Know
Understanding fair trade
Do you buy locally grown food whenever possible but want to ensure you’re doing right by the environment when it comes to imported goods? If so, look for fair trade products at the grocery store.
What it means
Fair trade is a term that describes international trade practices that support just working conditions, improve livelihoods and protect the environment. Keep an eye out for products with the certified Fairtrade logo to ensure you’re getting what you pay for.
What items are available
There are a variety of fair trade goods available at most grocery stores. Here are 16 of them:
1. Cocoa
2. Coffee
3. Chocolate
4. Spices
5. Bananas
6. Herbs
7. Olive oil
8. Coconut milk
9. Honey
10. Nuts
11. Quinoa
12. Rice
13. Soybeans
14. Sugar
15. Tea
16. Wine
Learn how to identify fair trade products and add them to your shopping list.
Wind: 13mph NNW
Humidity: 24%
Pressure: 30.37"Hg
UV index: 3
63/37°F
48/45°F