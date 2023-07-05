State News
With court case stalled, skill-game industry keeps cash flowing to Virginia politicians
Almost two years after Virginia lawmakers voted to ban so-called skill games, two of the colorful, slots-like machines were installed at a Richmond convenience store a block from the state Capitol, unmissable to legislators and political aides popping over for coffee or energy drinks.
Similar machines in at least two other Richmond-area convenience stores recently displayed a message saying some of their revenue goes toward Virginia’s COVID-19 relief fund. It did once. But that claim hasn’t been true since July 1, 2021, when the state stopped regulating and taxing the machines as they were formally declared illegal.
The industry is fighting that ban in court, battling the state to a lengthy standstill that, since December 2021, has allowed the machines to continue operating in a sort of legal limbo, with no oversight from regulators and no public revenue from gaming taxes. That uncertain status was meant to be temporary, but the litigation just hit the two-year mark with no clear end in sight and almost no forward movement in the first half of 2023.
The original court injunction that kept skill games running — and raised doubts about the constitutionality of treating them as illegal gambling — was set to expire in May of 2022, with an expectation the case could have been resolved by then. More than a year later, it’s still unclear when and how clarity might come on an issue some see as an ongoing failure by the state to set a clear, enforceable, and legally defensible policy.
Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt, one of several local government officials to voice frustration on the matter, said it’s “imperative” that someone makes a final decision on whether the machines are going to be legal or not.
“Having no clear direction on licensure, taxation, or regulation creates a frustrating position for localities,” Jarratt said. “When citizen complaints are filed with the locality, we find ourselves in a position not to be able to provide them with any guidance or resolution to their concerns.”
In late 2021, then-Attorney General Mark Herring unsuccessfully tried to have the court injunction overturned. At the time, his office argued that instead of preserving the status quo while the lawsuit proceeded, what the lower court had done amounted to “an immediate and complete deregulation from the bench.”
“It is now legal in Virginia for a child of any age to go to a corner store and gamble on so-called video skill games,” the state wrote in its failed 2021 petition to have the Supreme Court of Virginia intervene to fix what the state described as an urgent problem.
Many skill machines still have stickers indicating minors are not allowed to play them, but it’s unclear how strictly those rules are enforced by convenience store cashiers, who are often the only ones in a position to supervise the machines.
During the last court hearing in the case in December, the retired judge who issued the injunction indicated proceedings in the Greensville Circuit Court would resume in April or May once the legislative session was concluded. There’s been little action since that hearing apart from the litigants arguing over what Judge Louis Lerner’s last preliminary ruling meant. The two sides will be back before the judge for a status update on July 28.
Lerner has indicated he sees merit to the industry’s contention the ban violates free speech by outlawing a particular type of video game due to its resemblance to traditional gambling. Skill-game proponents insist the games shouldn’t count as gambling because they’re based primarily on skill, not chance. Backers have also said if the state is going to allow casinos, it should give smaller businesses a chance to get in on a new industry.
Attorneys for the state have raised doubts about whether free speech concerns should even apply and have insisted the ban falls well within the state’s powers to regulate and restrict gambling. Supporters of the skill-game ban note that, unlike other gambling interests, the industry aggressively moved into Virginia without asking the General Assembly for permission until the games started to draw attention.
The court records don’t clearly indicate what might be delaying the lawsuit, and the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said it can’t comment on pending litigation.
The General Assembly’s recent habit of not passing a budget bill on time and the involvement of Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, in the case were factors previously cited in discussions over the case’s timing. Retired judges are often brought in to handle cases involving a sitting lawmaker, and General Assembly members who work as lawyers have the power to postpone court hearings they’re involved in while the legislature is in session. Stanley, who is representing skill game supporters challenging the ban, has not formally invoked those powers to postpone proceedings. However, Lerner has indicated Stanley’s involvement requires the court to work around the General Assembly’s calendar to some degree.
Georgia-based Pace-o-Matic, the parent company of prominent skill-machine brand Queen of Virginia, also declined to comment on why the litigation is taking longer than anticipated.
Asked why some Queen of Virginia machines inaccurately say some of the money players might lose will go toward the state’s COVID-19 response, a spokesperson for Pace-o-Matic said the company’s hands are tied by the terms of the court injunction that kept the machines running.
“Pace-O-Matic is operating 100% in compliance with the temporary injunction, which states that we are not to make any updates to the software,” said Christina Freundlich, a public relations consultant working with the company. “This includes any messaging featured on-screen.”
The court injunction didn’t explicitly say the company must freeze its software and screens in place, but Freundlich said that’s how the company interprets a court order that only protected “those games” taxed and regulated before the 2021 ban took effect. Company representatives have also claimed the injunction allows for previously regulated Queen machines to be moved to new locations, which would explain why machines are showing up where they didn’t exist before.
Though the General Assembly’s official stance is that skill games are a form of unsanctioned gambling, both Republican and Democratic politicians have continued to accept donations from skill-game companies as both sides scramble for campaign money in an important election year.
A PAC tied to Pace-o-Matic made $141,750 worth of political donations to both parties in 2023 alone, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. That included $30,000 to House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, after the influential Republican-sponsored an unsuccessful bill to reverse the state’s skill-game ban and restore a regulatory system for the machines. The PAC, Va Operators for Skill, gave to about 30 incumbent legislators this year, roughly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. Organizational paperwork the PAC filed with the state last year listed a Pace-o-Matic official as its treasurer.
Pace-o-Matic, which has contributed more than $930,000 to Virginia political figures since 2018, also donated $20,000 to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PAC in March after contributing over $100,000 to both Youngkin and former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe during their 2021 gubernatorial matchup. The governor’s office declined to comment on the status of the lawsuit.
The company also attempted to make a $25,000 donation to the inaugural committee for Miyares in early 2022. However, that contribution was refunded after a slip-up led to the funds being deposited during the General Assembly session, when legislators and statewide officials are prohibited from fundraising.
In another indicator of the industry’s political ties in Virginia, Pace-o-Matic recently confirmed that Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker continues to work for the company as a paid consultant.
Swecker is not one of the company’s registered lobbyists, but Pace-o-Matic now lists former Virginia public safety secretary Brian Moran, who held that law enforcement-focused role in the administrations of both McAuliffe and former Gov. Ralph Northam, as part of its lobbying team in the state.
Freundlich, a Democratic political operative who worked for McAuliffe’s campaign in 2021, indicated the company is still hoping to work with the General Assembly to find a workable path forward in Virginia.
“It has been no secret that we are working with the General Assembly to regulate skill games in the Commonwealth formally,” Freundlich said in an email. “Last session, the House Majority Leader carried legislation to regulate skill games, provide tax revenue to the Commonwealth and provide funding to law enforcement to root out illegal gambling. We look forward to our continued work together during next year’s session.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia elections board certifies primary results, denies extension for late filers
The State Board of Elections certified the results of Virginia’s legislative primaries Wednesday in a unanimous, drama-free vote despite a handful of political controversies lingering after the June 20 elections.
The certification vote means state election officials have now officially declared former Republican state senator Glen Sturtevant, the winner in his GOP primary battle against Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in a Richmond-area district where Chase has been threatening to file a legal challenge.
Chase has been asking supporters to donate money to help her fight the result while indicating Wednesday was the deadline to file a challenge. She did not appear at the state board meeting to raise any objections in person to Sturtevant being certified as the winner.
In an Independence Day-themed fundraising solicitation this week, Chase indicated she had raised nearly $12,000 for the effort.
“To date, we’ve raised enough money to cover the retainer, and our attorneys are in good faith moving forward, but we will still have to pay their hourly fee and expenses,” Chase’s email blast read.
Online court records gave no indication Chase had filed a legal challenge as of Wednesday afternoon.
The state elections board also denied a request for a 10-day filing extension that could have helped a handful of would-be candidates who had missed paperwork deadlines. That move also appeared to shut the door for good on two prospective Democratic candidates who allege their party treated them unfairly.
Democrat Makya Little, who narrowly lost a Northern Virginia House of Delegates primary to winner Rozia Henson, addressed the board in person, claiming local party leaders had skewed the contest and caused her to lose by 49 votes. Little alleged Democratic leaders in Prince William and Fairfax counties “manipulated voters to ensure their desired outcome” by allowing party officials to be involved with other candidates’ campaigns, deleting her social media posts from party pages, canceling a “bilingual voter drive” and masterminding endorsements against her.
“For these reasons, I’m asking for an extension to run as an independent on the ballot since I had no good-faith opportunity to qualify as a Democrat,” Little said.
It’s unclear whether Little’s request was legally possible due to Virginia’s so-called “sore loser law” that prohibits a candidate from being on the ballot as an independent after failing to win their party’s nomination in a primary. The board took no action in response to Little and spent no time discussing her allegations.
After Democrats rebuffed her efforts to become the party’s nominee despite her failure to meet the party’s requirements for a $500 filing fee and 100 voter signatures, Lipscomb and her allies have been suggesting the state board could intervene and put her on the ballot anyway. The board did not discuss Lipscomb’s predicament on Wednesday, and no one spoke on her behalf.
A half-dozen other General Assembly hopefuls, mostly independents and candidates running longshot campaigns, had requested a filing extension that would have allowed them to appear on the ballot despite paperwork problems. Like Lipscomb, a few of those candidates were urging the board to err on the side of giving voters more options, not less.
Democrat Daniel Tomlinson, who was attempting to challenge Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, in a Republican-heavy Senate district outside Richmond, asked the board for leniency and said his paperwork issues were his own doing.
In reversal, Va. elections board OKs extension for candidates with missing paperwork
“I must say I have no excuse,” Tomlinson said, noting he was a first-time candidate unfamiliar with the process. “This was a rookie mistake that I made while trying to keep up with the myriad demands that were imposed on me.”
Though the board had granted a similar extension in April for candidates filing to run in the primaries, the board did not grant an extension for the June 20 deadline.
“When somebody asks for a late extension, to some degree, you disenfranchise the folks that did follow the rules,” said Board of Elections Chairman John O’Bannon, a Republican.
Jessica Rowland, a Democrat hoping to run against Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, also did not meet all filing requirements, according to election officials, and seemingly won’t appear on the ballot due to the board’s refusal to grant an extension.
Board member Matthew Weinstein, a Democrat, suggested having the Department of Elections do an internal study on paperwork issues and when filing extensions have and haven’t been granted with a goal of coming up with clearer guidance on what its policies are moving forward.
“I think it might be helpful for people to have kind of a set of expectations going into it,” Weinstein said.
Elections Commissioner Susan Beals indicated the department would conduct such a study.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Hundreds of new laws poised to transform everyday life in Virginia
From granting new rights to tenants and employees to ushering in crucial reforms in electricity regulation, hundreds of new laws came into effect in Virginia on July 1. These measures range from niche designations, such as naming the Chincoteague Pony as the state’s official pony, to those with far-reaching implications, like a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes set to take effect in July 2025.
Among the most impactful laws, a significant reform in the regulation of Dominion Energy, Virginia’s electricity monopoly, promises to slash power bills by eliminating three surcharges. Meanwhile, landlords with more than four units will be required to provide tenants with a 60-day notice before increasing rents, and employers can no longer pay new employees with disabilities below the minimum wage.
Building upon workplace rights, the legislation bars employers from enforcing nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements that hide the details of a sexual harassment claim. The new state Department of Workforce Development and Advancement will centralize and bolster Virginia’s job training and job-finding services.
In a bid to promote greater transparency, companies offering services with automatic renewals or free trials that turn into paid services must give customers a 30-day cancellation notice. And with an eye toward consumer protection, entities suspected of violating state consumer finance law can now be investigated by the Attorney General.
Virginia’s health sector will also witness pivotal changes. Health insurers will now have to cover the cost of hearing aids for minors up to $1,500 every two years. Licensed midwives can administer drugs and devices within their practice scope, and pharmacists can refill insulin prescriptions in emergencies.
Other notable changes include stricter rules on “swatting” — prank emergency calls resulting in the dispatch of police or other emergency personnel. Additionally, it will now be a felony to orchestrate organized retail thefts or threaten to disseminate non-consensual intimate images of another person.
The changes set to take effect promise to alter the landscape across various sectors in Virginia substantially. While the immediate focus will be on implementation, the long-term impacts of these laws will be keenly observed and assessed. As Virginians navigate through these changes, the comprehensive impact of these new regulations will be felt in everyday life, molding the state’s socioeconomic structure in profound ways.
Agriculture
Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread in Virginia, causing cattle worries
As Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread throughout Virginia and the United States, scientists are racing to understand how the species is expanding so fast and how they can keep a virulent parasite carried by the ticks from infecting herds of cattle.
“There’s a geographic niche for these ticks, and we are reaping that,” said Dr. Kevin Lahmers, associate lab director of Virginia Tech’s Animal Laboratory Services and a professor with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. But, he added, “We still have a lot to learn.”
Asian longhorned ticks have likely been in the U.S. since 2010, but seven cattle deaths in Virginia’s Albemarle County in 2017 found the species was carrying a new threat to livestock: a virulent form of the Theileria orientalis parasite, which can cause a disease known as theileriosis characterized by anemia, fever, jaundice, respiratory problems and weakness in cattle. In some cases, cows become so depleted that they spontaneously abort fetuses; in other cases, cattle die. Research has estimated this particular form of Theileria, known as the Ikeda genotype, causes mortality rates between 1% and 5%.
Still, variation is wide, said Lahmers. “There are herds that have zero percent mortality. And we have some that have had 25%.”
A new tick plus a new disease equals a double threat to Virginia cattle
In 2019, when the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) began testing cattle at sales barns and livestock auctions for Theileria, Lahmers said about 1% to 2% of cows turned up positive. That percentage has grown dramatically: While he has not yet finalized his data for publication, Lahmers said he’s seen a “10- to 20-fold increase” in positive cases.
Neither he nor VDACS has firm estimates of cattle deaths linked to theileriosis, but Lahmers said that “if we count cattle deaths and abortions, we’re probably in the thousands.”
“It spread easily,” he said. “It doesn’t cause death in the majority — similar to COVID, it’s only a problem for a few, but the way the cattle industry works, there isn’t that much margin for profit. So if you lose 5% of your herd or 5% abort … that’s enough to take you from marginally profitable to significant financial losses.”
At the same time, Asian longhorned ticks are also showing up in more Virginia counties. In 2019, they had been detected in 24 counties, largely following the spine of Interstate 81 and then stretching west into the coalfields region. By this June, the number of counties had jumped to 38.
“It seems to be the higher elevations along the I-81 corridor,” said Lahmers. “All of those counties are positive or are going to be positive soon.”Virginia isn’t the only state grappling with the ticks. Between 2019 and April 2023, the number of states that had detected the species rose from 11 to 19, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying it in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as Virginia.
“I’m not sure that the expansion in Virginia is any faster than anywhere else,” said Lahmers.
Scientists aren’t sure yet how the tick is managing to spread as quickly as it is, but they have identified several possible factors. One is the species’ willingness to feed on an array of animals, including migratory birds, which means they have less trouble finding sustenance to survive and reproduce. Another is the tick’s asexual method of reproduction, which allows it to reproduce without relying on a mate.
“As there is no cure, treatment should focus on supportive measures including stress reduction, nutritional supplementation, and above all, prevention in the form of tick control,” said Dr. Charles Broaddus, Virginia’s state veterinarian, in a VDACS release.
Furthermore, Lahmers warned just because a cow tests positive for theileriosis doesn’t mean that any subsequent illness it might suffer is due to theileriosis.
Despite the spread and the concerns, Lahmers said there’s no need to panic. Most cattle survive theileriosis, and researchers are actively working to better understand the disease and its connections to the Asian longhorned tick through cooperative agreements between the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
In 2019, he said, “It was a Virginia problem.” But “with time, we have found out it wasn’t just a Virginia problem, and it has continued to spread.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Virginians will no longer be able to access Pornhub, one of the internet’s most popular pornography websites, after the company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into effect this Saturday.
The law requires pornography websites to use age verification technology to more stringently determine whether a person is 18 or older to gain access to the site. The legislation passed the General Assembly on a nearly unanimous vote this March. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, the patron of the bill, told the Mercury this March his legislation aims to address the “epidemic” of childhood exposure to pornography.
Under the law, websites must verify users’ age and identity but can select the specific method of verification, such as uploading copies of government-issued identification or other unspecified commercial technology.
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
However, Pornhub, in a message posted to its site Thursday, is arguing the law is not the most effective solution for protecting people visiting its site, and puts children and user privacy at risk.
“Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia,” wrote Pornhub.
Virginia now joins Utah, which has a similar age verification law, as states where Pornhub has blocked residents’ access to content due to legislation.
In Virginia, the law applies to any website where 33.3% or more of the content is “material harmful to minors,” such as websites exclusively containing pornography. Social media sites like Twitter and Reddit, which allow adult content on their platforms but are not predominantly made up of adult content, would not be subject to the law.
In Virginia, the law will allow people to sue pornographic websites that don’t use proper age and identity verification methods “for damages resulting from a minor’s access to such material.”
However, Beth Waller, attorney and chair of the cybersecurity and data privacy practice at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black law firm, said technology limitations could make it difficult for pornography websites to follow the requirements. She also questioned Virginia’s ability to enforce the law in the first place.
Waller said Louisiana, which has a similar law, allows adult content websites to access the state’s central driver’s license online database to verify age and identity. Virginia, she said, doesn’t have a similar system.
That means websites will have to use third-party verification methods from other companies that don’t have access to a central state database, she said, raising questions about how identification will be processed and verified.
“It’s not like walking into a bar where somebody can take the ID and use an ID reader to see if it’s valid,” Waller said.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office did not respond to multiple requests from the Mercury for information about how officials plan to enforce the new law.
Free Speech Coalition Executive Director Alison Boden said the laws in Louisiana and Utah haven’t been enforced despite going into effect months ago.
“Because the laws are so poorly written, it’s impossible to know whether a site could be held liable for violating the law even when it’s made a good-faith effort to comply,” she said. “Website owners certainly worry that even though they’re following the law as they understand it, they could still end up being sued because young people understand technology like VPNs much better than politicians do.”
VPNs, or virtual private networks, are encryption methods that allow easy access to websites regardless of what state they live in.
Uploading personal information through non-state verification methods also runs the risk of the information being exposed in a cybersecurity data breach, said Waller.
“The intention behind the law is good,” Waller said. However, she added, “I do think that anyone who wants to bypass a law like that, they are properly motivated and tech savvy and will find a way to do so.”
The message shown on Pornhub.com as of June 29:
“Dear user,
As you may know, your elected officials in Virginia are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website. While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk.
In addition, mandating age verification without proper enforcement gives platforms the opportunity to choose whether or not to comply. As we’ve seen in other states, this just drives traffic to sites with far fewer safety measures in place. Very few sites are able to compare to the robust Trust and Safety measures we currently have in place. To protect children and user privacy, any legislation must be enforced against all platforms offering adult content.
The safety of our users is one of our biggest concerns. We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their devices and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification. Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia.
Please contact your representatives before it is too late and demand device-based verification solutions that make the internet safer while also respecting your privacy.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia GOP leaders praise affirmative action ruling, schools vow to keep pursuing diversity
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision striking down affirmative action at higher education institutions.
“Today, after the Supreme Court’s ruling, we are closer than ever before to ensuring that an individual’s future opportunities are unlocked based on the trajectory of their potential, their aspirations and the quality of their capabilities as opposed to simply on their race,” Youngkin said on Twitter shortly after the country’s highest court struck down race-conscious admissions in a case involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who in 2021 became the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia, also applauded the outcome, saying it will “ensure college admissions are based on a student’s merits, not the color of their skin.” Earle-Sears noted she had joined a legal brief supporting the plaintiffs who challenged affirmative action policies.
Attorney General Jason Miyares, who did not comment on the ruling, also signed onto a brief supporting the plaintiffs.
Virginia Democrats had sharply different reactions to the 6-3 decision ruling that consideration of race violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said the decision “undermines an important effort to address racial inequality caused by our nation’s history with racism,” adding, “The impact of 246 years of slavery and 100 years of Jim Crow on our communities and institutions did not go away with a magic wand.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who began his career as a lawyer fighting housing discrimination in Richmond, said the “strength of Virginia’s—and America’s—higher education system lies in its diversity.”
“Today’s sad ruling means we have even more work to do to address our nation’s ugly history of racism and root out the system inequities that unfairly burden diverse communities, like Black and Latino Americans,” Kaine said. “Not only are those system inequities plain wrong; they hurt all of us and hold our economy back.”
What the court ruled
The majority opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts found Harvard and UNC “fail to operate their race-based admissions programs in a manner that is ‘sufficiently measurable to permit judicial [review],’” haven’t sufficiently proved a connection between those programs and goals like increasing diversity and training future leaders and haven’t identified an endpoint by which the programs would no longer be considered necessary.
Additionally, the court ruled that the universities’ programs “fail to comply with Equal Protection Clause’s twin commands that race may never be used as a ‘negative’ and that it may not operate as a stereotype,” pointing to a lower court finding that Harvard’s process resulted in fewer admissions of Asian American students.
The “assertion that race is never a negative factor in their admissions programs cannot withstand scrutiny,” the majority wrote. “College admissions are zero-sum, and a benefit provided to some applicants but not to others necessarily advantages the former at the expense of the latter.”
In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the ruling will result in “further entrenching racial inequality in education” and will end progress toward more inclusive schools begun in Brown v. Board of Education.
“For 45 years, the Court extended Brown’s transformative legacy to the context of higher education, allowing colleges and universities to consider race in a limited way and for the limited purpose of promoting the important benefits of racial diversity,” she wrote. “This limited use of race has helped equalize educational opportunities for all students of every race and background and has improved racial diversity on college campuses.”
Thursday’s ruling, she concluded, “cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”
Impact on Virginia schools
Virginia universities reacted cautiously Thursday to the ruling.
Erin Jay, a spokesperson for William & Mary, said, “The university will take time thoughtfully to review (the ruling) and understand if there are implications to William & Mary’s comprehensive review process for admissions.”
The university reported that 32% of its students “identify as people of color” and, on its website, has said it is “committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity/equity, and diversity.”
In a statement, Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao said the school “has been preparing for some time by evaluating admissions procedures and considering the impact of this ruling.”
While he acknowledged that “we won’t know all of those answers right away,” he said that “many of VCU’s admissions procedures are unlikely to be affected.”
Rao noted that a third of VCU’s incoming freshman class are first-generation students, while a third of undergraduate students are eligible for Pell Grants.
George Mason University said flatly the decision will have no impact on the school because it doesn’t consider race in its admissions process and admits more than 90% of undergraduate applicants. In August, GMU said, the school will “once again welcome the largest and most diverse student body in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
“This diversity of origin, identity, circumstance, and thought is what drives our quality and defines our character,” GMU said. “When walking across one of our campuses, the rich diversity everyone sees is not artificially curated by an admissions process primarily defined by keeping students out.”
Virginia Tech said its administration is reviewing the ruling but will continue to live up to its motto “Ut Prosim (That I May Serve)” and its goal of providing a “practical education to all members of the commonwealth, nation, and beyond.”
“To accomplish this mission, we will continue to work hard to expand access to underserved and underrepresented populations,” Virginia Tech said in a statement from its communications office.
Dr. Eric Claville, a political and legal analyst and professor of politics and law at Norfolk State University, characterized the Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling as both expected and regressive.
“Higher education leaders have known for a long time that this challenge [to affirmative action] would come,” he said. “We need these policies to advance diversity and equity on campuses, and the law is the incentive to make and enforce those changes. Without that, we will not have the same protections for promoting diverse, inclusive, equitable student bodies in Virginia and elsewhere.”
Claville said the high court’s decision “will have far-reaching implications beyond limiting race-based admissions in colleges.”
“I believe that here in Virginia, we will see ripple effects – perhaps in the way we hire for jobs, in the ways we support our communities, in the work across many sectors – that could basically roll back advancement opportunities for non-white people,” he said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Celebrate Independence Day Responsibly: Virginia State Police urges citizens to drive safely this long July 4th weekend
As the Fourth of July weekend fast approaches, with many Virginians gearing up for a long weekend of celebrations, Virginia State Police urges the public to add one critical component to their holiday plans: safe, responsible, and sober driving.
According to Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, preliminary data from the first six months of 2023 show a grim picture, with traffic crashes across the Commonwealth claiming approximately 400 lives. “Virginia is averaging roughly two traffic deaths every day, and that’s unacceptable. Let’s make this extended July 4th holiday weekend Virginia’s safest ever and drive to save lives,” Settle said.
In the light of these alarming statistics, and considering the fact that ten lives were lost on Virginia’s highways during the 2022 July 4th weekend, and a dozen during the same period in 2021, there’s a pressing need for citizens to exercise due caution.
To combat the issue of drunk driving, Virginia State Police encourages those planning to drink alcohol at July 4 celebrations to arrange for a designated driver, use a rideshare service, taxi, or public transportation. They also urge party hosts to provide non-alcoholic beverages and help prevent guests from drinking and driving home.
Furthering its efforts to reduce traffic fatalities, Virginia State Police is set to ramp up patrols starting from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, until midnight Tuesday, July 4, 2023, under the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). This initiative, sponsored at the state level and recognized nationally, is aimed at reducing crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failure to use seat belts.
The 2022 edition of the Operation C.A.R.E initiative saw Virginia troopers arrest 69 drivers for DUI, cite 4,262 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers, issue 429 citations for seatbelt violations, 131 for failing to secure children in vehicles properly, and 165 for violating the state’s hands-free law.
As Independence Day beckons, the spotlight is on everyone to make this July 4th weekend the safest ever. Changes have also been made to Virginia’s “Move Over” law, effective from July 1, 2023, extending protection to any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights, warning signs, or flares. Virginians are urged to change lanes and proceed with caution when passing any of these vehicles, in addition to emergency and law enforcement vehicles displaying flashing lights. Remember, the key to a great holiday is a safe one.
