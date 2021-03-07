Local News
With six deaths in nine days, county’s COVID fatality-to-case ratio climbs to over 2%
As of March 3, picking up six deaths in the past nine days attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic since our last report of February 22, Warren County’s percentage of deaths-per-known cases continues higher than both the Virginia state level – 9,326 deaths/580,108 cases, at 1.61% – and the national figure at 513,122 deaths/24,456,860 cases at 1.80%. At the end of the day March 3, 2,304 county cases were reported along with 47 fatalities, up 291 and 10 respectively since February 1. Those additions over the past 31 days raised the county’s deaths-per-cases ratio from 1.84% to 2.04%.
A check of both the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) websites indicated one additional Warren County fatality as of 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, and 22 new cases reported since Wednesday’s totals distributed by Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall on March 4.
Despite a continuation of the February slowing of the Phase 3/post-December holiday spike seen through January, the Lord Fairfax Health District’s six municipalities, including Warren County, saw 1,788 new cases since February 1. However, the slowing trend was reflected with 1,505 of those new health district cases reported over the first 22 days of February, with 283 added over the ensuing nine days.
The most recent CDC totals of March 6, count 29,193,273 cases and 527,917 deaths in the U.S., with the global numbers at 116,169,119 cases and 2,582,075 dead. So the U.S. continues to carry a disproportionately high percentage of world cases (above 25%) and deaths (over 20%) with the nation’s 4% of the global population.
COVID-19 Information (Current Data, as of March 3):
Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 765, Frederick 6,789, Page 1,832, Shenandoah 3,718, Warren 2,304 (89 are/were hospitalized, 47 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.04% total cases), Winchester 2,471; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth: 5,946,972 total people tested (PCR only); 580,108 total cases [6.6% positive rate (PCR only)]; 24,354 total hospitalized; 9,326 total deaths (1.61% total cases).
United States: As of March 2, 2021, there are 28,456,860 total cases and 513,122 total deaths (1.80% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
PREVIOUS REPORTS of Feb. 22 and Feb. 1:
COVID-19 Information (Data, as of Feb. 22 at 8:56 AM):
Good News: LFHD reports that both the COVID-19 case rate and associated death rate is finally declining in the District.
Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 749, Frederick 6,673, Page 1,809, Shenandoah 3,669, Warren 2,249 (88 are/were hospitalized, 41 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.82% total cases), Winchester 2,447; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth: 5,762,389 total people tested (PCR only); 565,270 total cases [8.3% positive rate (PCR only)]; 23,530 total hospitalized; 7,486 total deaths (1.32% total cases).
United States: As of February 21, 2021, there are 27,882,557 total cases and 496,112 total deaths (1.78% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Information (Feb. 1, 2021):
Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 677, Frederick 6,023, Page 1,660, Shenandoah 3,417, Warren 2,013 (76 are/were hospitalized, 37 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.84% total cases), Winchester 2,301; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
Commonwealth: 5,261,801 total people tested (PCR only); 507,640 total cases [11.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 21,444 total hospitalized; 6,474 total deaths (1.28% total cases).
United States: As of January 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM, there are 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 total deaths (1.69% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
Stanley Police Officer Winum was killed with a military-style assault rifle
A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was cited as recovered in the possession of 29-year-old Dakota G. Richards after he was killed by law enforcement officers who had tracked him to a barn on the 700 block of Marksville Road after the fatal shooting of Stanley Police Officer “Nick” Winum on February 16. A handgun was also reported recovered from Richards’ vehicle, with no additional information on that weapon in a March 3 update on the incident investigation by the Virginia State Police.
An online search of the referenced M&P-15 rifle revealed a military-style assault rifle pictured below.
The VSP early March update also notes that the traffic stop Winum initiated of Richards was in response to a Be On the Lookout (BOL) “issued for a suspicious person with a gun” in a vehicle matching the description of the Honda Civic Richards was traveling in.
Following is the March 3, VSP Press Release from the office of Culpeper Division Public Information Officer Brent Coffey in its entirety:
STANLEY, Va. – The investigations into the fatal shootings that occurred Friday (Feb. 26) in the Town of Stanley remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.
Town of Stanley Police Officer D.J. “Nick” Winum observed a 2002 Honda Civic that matched the description of a “Be On the Lookout” issued for a suspicious person with a gun. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Officer Winum activated his marked patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The Honda Civic pulled over in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Before the officer could exit his patrol vehicle, the driver, Dakota G. Richards, got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Officer Winum’s vehicle. Officer Winum succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot. A handgun was recovered from Richards’ vehicle.
Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards. He was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies. Richards succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was recovered in his possession.
No additional law enforcement was injured.
Once state police complete the officer-involved shooting, the criminal investigative files will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.
Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop re-opens in Front Royal
The Front Royal Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop location is expanding! The new location is at 425 South Street, Front Royal (Former Peebles Store). Blue Ridge Hospice CEO/President Cheryl Hamilton Fried made the opening remarks along with CFO Cheryl Ringer.
The re-opening was on March 6, 2021, at 9 am. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce was on hand with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and remarks from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Board of Supervisor Cheryl Cullers.
March 6th was also the first day of its Electronic Recycling Program. Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift stores will now be accepting your unwanted and out-of-date electronic devices. For more information, visit brhospice.org/erecycling/.
For almost 40 years Blue Ridge Hospice has helped guide patients and their families through the final months and weeks of life. With warmth and compassion, They have provided dignity and comfort, as well as physical, emotional, and spiritual care to people of all ages.
If you’re living with a life-limiting illness, caring for a loved one with an advanced illness, or grieving the loss of someone near to you, Blue Ridge Hospice can help.
Blue Ridge Hospice is a thriving not-for-profit healthcare organization with a robust staff and years of experience providing excellent hospice care to patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley region.
Blue Ridge Hospice now provides care to the City of Winchester and counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Fauquier, and Western Loudoun.
Blue Ridge Hospice sets the standard for quality hospice care and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission inspects Blue Ridge Hospice for compliance with Medicare regulations, as well as other rigorous standards, at least every three years.
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center offering spring break camping and retreat opportunities
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center provided us the following.
Are you looking for a safe (and somewhat rustic) Spring retreat and/or camping trip to take with your family, significant other, or close immediate group of friends? Would you like to see Spring in bloom and explore the Appalachian Trail and the Shenandoah Mountains? Or perhaps you would like to hold a camping outing for a Girl Scout, Boy Scout, Cub Scout Troop or other small group in which you are involved? If so, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center might be just the place for you!
Location: Located in Front Royal, Virginia, just over an hour from the D.C. metro area, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center provides options for an affordable family-friendly getaway, small group retreats, and/or camping. The 4-H Center has opened-up our lodges and property to individuals, couples, families, and small groups looking to find an opportunity to safely getaway for the weekend or during the week to escape to the outdoors and to enjoy and explore nature and the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.
Adjacent to Shenandoah National Park, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center provides a great opportunity for those seeking to come and visit the mountains. The Center also offers a perfect and safe opportunity for families and groups that would like camping — but perhaps not outdoors in a tent — experience.
Lodging: Families can rent a room and pitch a tent on the property if they would like. The 4-H Center lodges have private rooms with dedicated heat and A/C, twin-size bunks, and a private restroom/shower. Many of the rooms in the 4-H Center lodges are walk-out directly, so no walking through a lobby or hallways. Guests provide their own bedding and toiletries.
Amenities: The 4-H Center has great hiking opportunities on-site including direct access to the Appalachian Trail from the property (a 10-minute direct hike to the AT). Free recreation options on the property include lake fishing, basketball, tennis, disc golf, and lots of open green space for day activities or tent camping. (Equipment not provided) We have picnic shelters and two campfire circles which can be rented and used by small groups.
Nearby: The 4-H Center is located just south of Front Royal and provides nearby amenities such as Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Caverns, Luray Caverns, canoeing on the Shenandoah River, 5 public golf courses, and several wineries, local shops, and eateries. Click here for more information on local attractions.
Cost: Cost is $100/room/night + tax and includes a boxed, continental breakfast. Rooms sleep 4 and can adjoin with the adjacent room to sleep 8 total.
COVID-19 Safety Measures: To support the health of all 4-H Center staff and visitors, the 4-H Center is strictly adhering to State of Virginia COVID-19 requirements and Federal CDC guidelines for camps. Therefore, all visitors and 4-H Center Guests are required to wear facial coverings in lodge hallways, entering/exiting the Dining Hall, and any other times that social distancing cannot be maintained, indoors or outdoors. The property is very large (229 acres), so that even when we are busy, it is easy to social distance for outdoor activities on the 4-H Center grounds.
Reservations/Additional Information: For additional information or to make a reservation, please call Chris Newlon, 4-H Center Reservations and Events Coordinator, 540-635-7171, or reach her by email at chris@nova4h.com.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 8 – 12, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Alternating lane closures for installation of traffic monitoring equipment, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
COVID-19 Update, March 4, 2021: trends and projections
On March 5, County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall distributed the following State-sponsored RAND Corporation PowerPoint presentation on COVID-19 Coronavirus trends in Virginia, with comparative information from surrounding states and the nation, as relevant.
As noted on its opening page, “The information in this presentation is intended to keep policymakers abreast of the latest findings of the research team”. Included is information, not only on case, fatality, and hospitalization trends but vaccination distribution and anticipated availability issues.
Front Royal Police Department assists in investigation of railroad derailment cleanup fatality
Front Royal, Va: On March 4, 2021, just after 2 p.m., a Norfolk Southern Railway Train with approximately 16 cars derailed in the Riverton Junction area of Depot Ave. It was confirmed there were no injuries at that time. Fire and Rescue units cleared the scene while Norfolk Southern began to mobilize clean-up and repair efforts.
At approximately 3:02 a.m. on March 5, 2021, emergency personnel from the Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene regarding a worker who was critically injured while assisting with the cleanup effort. Upon arrival, it was determined Willie Ezra Phillips, 36, of Lesage, West Virginia had suffered fatal injuries resulting from the accident.
Upon request of Norfolk Southern Railway, detectives with the Front Royal Police Department initiated a death investigation. An investigator from the Northern District of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to assist. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details will be released.
(From an FRPD Press Release)
