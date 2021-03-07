With six deaths in nine days, county’s COVID fatality-to-case ratio climbs to over 2%

As of March 3, picking up six deaths in the past nine days attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic since our last report of February 22, Warren County’s percentage of deaths-per-known cases continues higher than both the Virginia state level – 9,326 deaths/580,108 cases, at 1.61% – and the national figure at 513,122 deaths/24,456,860 cases at 1.80%. At the end of the day March 3, 2,304 county cases were reported along with 47 fatalities, up 291 and 10 respectively since February 1. Those additions over the past 31 days raised the county’s deaths-per-cases ratio from 1.84% to 2.04%.

A check of both the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) websites indicated one additional Warren County fatality as of 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, and 22 new cases reported since Wednesday’s totals distributed by Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall on March 4.

Despite a continuation of the February slowing of the Phase 3/post-December holiday spike seen through January, the Lord Fairfax Health District’s six municipalities, including Warren County, saw 1,788 new cases since February 1. However, the slowing trend was reflected with 1,505 of those new health district cases reported over the first 22 days of February, with 283 added over the ensuing nine days.

The most recent CDC totals of March 6, count 29,193,273 cases and 527,917 deaths in the U.S., with the global numbers at 116,169,119 cases and 2,582,075 dead. So the U.S. continues to carry a disproportionately high percentage of world cases (above 25%) and deaths (over 20%) with the nation’s 4% of the global population.

COVID-19 Information (Current Data, as of March 3):

Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 765, Frederick 6,789, Page 1,832, Shenandoah 3,718, Warren 2,304 (89 are/were hospitalized, 47 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.04% total cases), Winchester 2,471; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).

Commonwealth: 5,946,972 total people tested (PCR only); 580,108 total cases [6.6% positive rate (PCR only)]; 24,354 total hospitalized; 9,326 total deaths (1.61% total cases).

United States: As of March 2, 2021, there are 28,456,860 total cases and 513,122 total deaths (1.80% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.

Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine

Updated CDC guidance as of February 11, 2021. Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html

Good News: LFHD reports that both the COVID-19 case rate and associated death rate is finally declining in the District.

Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 749, Frederick 6,673, Page 1,809, Shenandoah 3,669, Warren 2,249 (88 are/were hospitalized, 41 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.82% total cases), Winchester 2,447; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).

Commonwealth: 5,762,389 total people tested (PCR only); 565,270 total cases [8.3% positive rate (PCR only)]; 23,530 total hospitalized; 7,486 total deaths (1.32% total cases).

United States: As of February 21, 2021, there are 27,882,557 total cases and 496,112 total deaths (1.78% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Information (Feb. 1, 2021):

Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 677, Frederick 6,023, Page 1,660, Shenandoah 3,417, Warren 2,013 (76 are/were hospitalized, 37 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.84% total cases), Winchester 2,301; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).

Commonwealth: 5,261,801 total people tested (PCR only); 507,640 total cases [11.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 21,444 total hospitalized; 6,474 total deaths (1.28% total cases).

United States: As of January 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM, there are 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 total deaths (1.69% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.