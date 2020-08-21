Community Events
WomanGathing with Dr. James Gillispie
WomanGathering Topic – Electoral College:
- Guest: Dr. James Gillispie (Dr. Jay), LFCC, Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences & Student Development
- Host: Eka Kapiotis
- Videographer: Jen Avery
Important topic for 2020 election:
Dr. Jay will go over, briefly, where the whole idea for the Electoral College came from and how it works. He will also be exploring the conversations that have happened over the years regarding whether or not the College continues to serve a useful purpose or is in need of revision.
Brief Bio:
Growing up in Virginia one either falls in love with History or grows tired of it since it’s all over our wonderful state. I earned a bachelor’s in History from James Madison University in 1991 and a master’s in American History there in 1995. While at Madison I developed a love of teaching and from there pursued my doctorate in American History and minor in Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi, earning my Ph.D. in 2000. I became a full-time History professor at a community college in North Carolina in 1999 and was there as professor and College Transfer Director until coming to Lord Fairfax Community College in 2015 to become the Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. I have been married to my extraordinary wife for 25 years and we have a daughter who is currently studying Nursing at VCU.
WomanGatherings are informational and inspirational evenings intended to nurture the womanspirit in each of us.
Guest Speaker: Susie MacNelly
Topic: “Shoe” Comics
FB LIVE: 6:15 PM with hostess Eka Kapiotis
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. www.frwrc.org
Warren County 4-H Livestock Program show and auction at VA Livestock Market this weekend
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this video, meet the Jenkins family, Chester (their son Jacob’s grain-fed steer) and George and Karen McIntyre (avid 4-H supporters and the high bidders for Jacob’s hog at last year’s 4-H WC Fair auction event). Many avid Warren County Fairgoers are missing the 4-H livestock section as they peruse the fairgrounds on Rockland Road this week. This Saturday evening (8/22), however, they’ll have the chance to visit the beloved animals and support the 4-H Livestock Program through the animal auction at 7pm. The community is invited to the Virginia Livestock Market at 2796 Rivermont Dr in Front Royal, this Friday and Saturday, for a show at 6pm each day, and an auction at 7pm on Saturday night (registration begins at 6pm).
The youth participants in the livestock program are among the many victims of the COVID crisis who face unwelcome changes to their routines. Their traditional avenue of raising funds during the WC Fair auction (to cover the expenses they have incurred in the specialty raising of their market animals) has been eliminated. These hard-working youth and their supportive families are fearful that the turnout for the auction at its new location off Rt. 619 this weekend will be limited.
George and Karen McIntyre encourage small businesses to come out to support the families by bidding on the animals and considering splitting the meat and stocking the freezers of employees or clients. Friends and family could also consider joining together to split the beef or pork. It’s a win-win way for meat-lovers to support the 4-H, the Livestock Program and the youth who have dedicated countless hours to raising fantastic market animals.
For more information, to register or inquire about the process or program, please contact David or Cristel Jenkins at 540-636-4952. Due to COVID restrictions, the program facilitators would appreciate a head-count to know how to best accommodate those who plan to attend. Gore’s Meats has already been booked for the animals from the auction so there is no waiting period for the animals. Those interested in becoming a part of the 4-H family are welcome to call the extension office at 540-615-4549.
ABOUT THE JENKINS:
The Jenkins are a fine example of a dedicated family who invests time, money and energy into raising their 4-H livestock to market. Jacob has been showing through the program for seven years, and his siblings for a total of 18 years. His parents, David and Christel Jenkins, are proud to support the program that teaches their children responsibility and many practical life skills. This year, Jacob will be showing a special steer (Chester) and two hogs.
ABOUT THE 4-H LIVESTOCK PROGRAM:
The 4-H Youth Livestock Program is the largest animal science project area enabling youth to develop their interest in beef cattle, sheep, and swine in their 4-H projects. Youth learn about selection, care, and feeding of livestock, animal health, and importance of good record keeping. Emphasis for these projects continues to be focused on life skill development.
This program offers competitions such as livestock judging and stockmen’s contests as well as livestock shows at the county, district, and state levels.*
*From the VA Cooperative Extension Website
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
You’re invited to Living Nazareth High School’s Open House
Please join us on Monday, August 31, 2020, for an Open House! From 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, come meet with faculty and families in Hobert Hall, located at 1024 W Main Street, in Berryville, Virginia.
- Tour the school
- Chat with faculty & families
- Attend a mini class or leisure period
- Pray Night Prayer (Compline)
Applications will be available and light refreshments will be provided! Visit livingnazareth.org for more information or to contact us!
ABOUT THE SCHOOL
We are a private co-educational high school with a strong Catholic identity employing a contemplative model to cultivate the interior life while offering a rigorous classical education entirely faithful to the Magisterium. We think it too little to be merely a college-prep school; we are first and foremost a “Heaven-prep” school, offering:
- Daily Mass
- Spiritual Direction
- Specialized Diploma Tracks
- Leisure Periods
- Small Class Sizes
- Rigorous Classical Education
Visit livingnazareth.org to learn more!
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 21st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 21:
August 27, Thursday Premier “NEW MUTANTS” @ 6:35
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Tenet”
- “The King’s Man”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
- “Greenland”
Stephens City Baseball Club to host baseball tryouts for team expansion
Stephens City Baseball Club is an up and coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Valley Region. Based in Stephens City, VA our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. Established in 2019 with the 12u Spartans are growing with an 8U, 12U, and 13U team and will host open tryouts on Saturday, August 15, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun-safe, team environment are encouraged to participate in tryouts.
- What – Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 12U and 13U
- Where – Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Cir, Stephens City, VA 22655
- When – August 15, 2020
- 13U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 1, 3 PM – 5 PM
- 12U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 2, 5 PM – 7 PM
- * Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.
- Who – Seeking dedicated hard working ballplayers 12U and 13U who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area.
Register for Tryouts – If interested please complete tryout form available at stephenscitybaseball.club
If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private try-out.
Photo/Video and Interview Opportunity
- Watch the 12U Spartans team practice Thursday, August 13, 2020 8 PM – 10 PM
- Interview players, coaches and parents
- Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Circle, Stephens City VA – Field 2
About
Mission – Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall/winter offseason. Also, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Vision – Our vision is to become the prominent local baseball travel organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball up to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and providing a great experience. For our inaugural season, we started with one team at 12U age level. Over the next few years, we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.
Our focus is more than baseball skills. We challenge our players to be a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Learn more by visiting stephenscitybaseball.club
Come one, come all for some family fun on Main Street
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Explore Art and Clay @ The Kiln Doctors is sponsoring Main Street movie night with “The Greatest Showman”. From 5-9 PM, local businesses are setting up fun and games on Main Street in Front Royal.
Come and enjoy dinner at one of the local restaurants. Take a slow walk on Main Street and visit the various businesses. Come dressed in circus costumes or any costume to join in the fun. There will be games, activities and photo opportunities.
Bring a chair and enjoy the movie “The Greatest Showman” with your favorite popcorn, snacks and candy from Royal Cinemas, right on Main Street under the stars.
If you have any questions, please contact Arline Link at 540-636-6016.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:50pm:
- Friday, August 14: “Dolphin Tale”
- Saturday, August 15: “Singin in the Rain”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 14:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Footloose”
- “The Greatest Showman”
