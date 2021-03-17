Business
Women in construction: building a better future in the industry
An increasing number of women are working in traditionally male-dominated fields. In construction, however, women still only account for about 10 percent of the industry’s total workforce in the United States.
The challenges
Construction remains one of the country’s most male-dominated professions. As in many industries, issues such as gender bias, sexual harassment and a lack of proper resources persist and play a role in the underrepresentation of women. For example, most protective equipment worn by construction workers is designed for men, which puts women more at risk for work-related injuries.
The resources
Fortunately, numerous organizations exist to facilitate the integration and success of women in the industry through bursaries, mentorship programs, networking events, professional workshops, advocacy, and more. These groups include the National Association of Women in Construction (nawic.org), Professional Women in Construction (pwcusa.org), and Women Construction Owners & Executives USA (wcoeusa.org).
Visit their websites to find out how you can pursue a rewarding career in construction, or contact a local recruitment agency to learn about opportunities in your area.
Business
Do you have what it takes to be a powerline technician?
Are you looking for a rewarding career that allows you to work outdoors and develop specialized skills in the electric power industry? If you’re physically fit and have good hearing and vision, manual dexterity, and problem-solving skills, you may be well suited to the role of power line technician.
The apprenticeship
While power line technician apprenticeship programs vary across the country, they generally take about four years to complete. Through a combination of in-class instruction and on-the-job training, you’ll develop the knowledge and skills to construct, maintain and repair overhead and underground electrical power transmission and distribution systems. Among other things, you’ll learn how to:
• Erect and maintain steel, wood, or concrete poles, towers, and guy lines
• Install, maintain and repair overhead and underground power lines and cables
• Work with various types of heavy equipment (boom lifts, backhoes, etc.)
• Splice, solder, and insulate conductors and related wiring
• Test and troubleshoot electrical circuits, components, and systems
• Install, maintain and remove transformers and other hardware
Alternatively, many technical colleges offer pre-apprentice power line technician programs that provide students with the fundamentals they need to begin working in the industry. These programs generally last 10 to 20 weeks.
Keep in mind that a career as a power line technician is physically demanding. You need to be comfortable with heights and willing to be on the job during unconventional hours. Fortunately, this type of work is in high demand and, with the right training, you’ll be able to find employment with utility companies, equipment suppliers, engineering firms, and more.
Business
Company names have strange origins
Famed entrepreneur Jeff Bezos had a big idea that needed a big name.
First, he came up with Cadabra, which was a play on abracadabra. But a lawyer heard it as cadaver and Bezos thought he shouldn’t have a brand that sounded like death. Then they tried relentless.
But that sounded mean. However, he bought that domain, and you can still get to Amazon typing in relentless.com. Finally, he settled on Amazon, which is the world’s biggest river and a word that means, well, big.
Cadillac — Established in 1902, the company was named for the French explorer Antoine Laumet de la Mothe Cadillac, who founded the city of Detroit in 1701.
Google — Google co-founder Larry Page originally thought of googolplex as a name for his website that would index massive amounts of data. A googolplex is one of the largest describable numbers. He shortened it to googol, but made a typo when searching for domains. He typed google instead and he liked it.
Lego — In 1935, Ole Kirk Kristiansen was looking for a name for his wooden toys. He combined two Danish words meaning play and good — Leg Godt — to come up with Lego. Serendipitously, it also means “I put together” in Latin, but Kristiansen didn’t know that.
Pepsi-Cola — Pharmacist Caleb Bradham concocted a drink to aid with digestion or dyspepsia and named it Pepsi.
Samsung — Founder Lee Byung-chull wanted his company to last as long as the stars in the sky. So he named it Three Stars, Samsung, in Korean.
Business
How to choose between two promising candidates
Are you nearing the end of the hiring process and still deliberating over two equally qualified candidates? Here are some tips to help you make the right decision.
• Focus on soft skills. If both candidates have similar training and work experience, compare their communication, problem-solving and interpersonal skills. This will help you determine which person would be a better fit for your team and a greater asset for your business.
• Use a variety of tests. In addition to administering a technical skills assessment test, you might want to issue a personality, integrity, cognitive ability, or emotional intelligence test. This way you can further evaluate each candidate’s capabilities and potential.
• Consult your colleagues. If you want to get a second opinion, consider introducing both candidates to other members of your team, either through a follow-up interview or an office tour. Alternatively, you can simply discuss the attributes of each candidate with a trusted colleague to get their input on who would be the right pick.
Keep in mind that this problem is a happy one. If you have to decide between two strong candidates, you’ll end up with a great employee regardless of which one you hire.
Business
Hiring a contract worker? Exercise caution with side hustlers
What does hustling mean to you? For some people, it means quick movement or busy activity, like football players hustling during practice. For others, it’s synonymous with a swindle or a scam, like the legendary pool hustlers of the twentieth century who scored big bucks at pool halls across the country.
Some say both definitions — hard worker and scammer — apply to people looking for work on the side in today’s economy.
In blogs and websites, the idea of a side hustle has gained traction, with many believing they can pad their bank accounts or start a business quickly. While this was once called a part-time job, today’s part-timers expect quick transactions and higher rewards.
As a contractor, side hustlers aren’t as expensive as a full-time employee and the contractor is responsible for his own taxes. But there is a difference between a business owner contracting to sell services and a side hustler.
Side hustlers:
1. Already have a job.
2. Have allegiance to their job.
3. Feel no loyalty to their side hustle.
4. Might drop a project as soon as time gets short or their real job becomes more demanding.
According to Credit Loan, 56 percent of side hustlers take on work to increase their savings, while two-thirds have a full-time job and want more spending money. The experience of Uber is that 60 percent of drivers last less than six months.
While business owners usually have a total commitment to their business, side hustlers may feel little commitment to a project.
If you do hire a side hustler, here are some tips:
1. Never imply that you may not spend much money on future projects. Some side hustlers are looking for big-money projects and take small jobs to get their foot in the door. If they think the money pot is small, they are likely to drop the project.
2. Expect that some of your work will be done at their primary job. Of those with a full-time job working a side job, one in five admit to working their side job at their primary job, according to Credit Loan.
3. Hire and pay through a freelance website, so if the work isn’t finished on time or on spec, the contractor won’t expect partial payments.
4. Regard skill descriptions with skepticism.
5. Look for contractors who make their living as independent business people.
Business
Should you pursue a career in education?
Education is a demanding field, but it’s also enriching and highly rewarding. Here are just some of the reasons to consider pursuing work as an educator.
A fulfilling career
A career in education will allow you to work in an energetic environment surrounded by young people. This means that no day will be the same as the next. Whether you teach toddlers or teenagers, you’ll need to find creative ways to capture their attention and nurture their curiosity.
As an educator, you become a life-long learner. Each year, you’ll face new challenges, and you’ll have to adapt your teaching strategies to engage various types of learners.
A contribution to society
Teachers and other professionals in the education sector are in a position to make a profound impact on the lives of their students. In addition to helping them achieve academic success, it’s the job of educators to provide students with the knowledge and tools to become engaged citizens who go on to shape their communities and the world.
So, are you ready to take on the challenge?
Jobs in the education sector
As a teacher, you can work with nearly any age group and specialize in subjects ranging from philosophy to physical education. You can also choose from a variety of other interesting related professions, including:
• Teaching assistant
• Student life coordinator
• Educational consultant
• School principal
• Special education teacher
• Daycare worker
• Educational therapist
• Corporate trainer
• Academic adviser
Business
Is your website mobile-friendly?
The year 2020 provided a high-intensity crash course in online strategies for business owners, from social media marketing to the ins and outs of e-commerce. And because the trend is expected to stick around post-pandemic, you might want to double-check this often overlooked feature: Is your website mobile-friendly?
The website Statista reported that mobile devices account for more than half of all global online traffic. So when a mobile user lands on your website, what will they find?
Websites look different on a phone or tablet than on our laptops and their responsiveness can vary as well. Here are some things to keep in mind when evaluating how effective your site is for mobile users:
* Check how the layout appears. Headlines, images, the font size of articles, and sales pages — in short, is your site readable?
* Responsiveness. Do the pages load quickly? Are your sales cart easy to use and can a potential client or customer checkout without hassle?
* Is your layout cluttered or clean? A busy-looking website will be even harder to navigate on a mobile device.
* Make buttons easy to see and use.
If you want to know more, Google provides a testing tool to check out how mobile-friendly your site is. You can find it at https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly.
