Women in police history: 4 notable figures

National Police Week takes place this year from May 10 to 16. In honor of the event, here’s a look at four policewomen who blazed a trail for women in American law enforcement.

1. Alice Stebbins Wells

In 1910, she was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department and was one of the first female officers with the power of arrest. Her advocacy of women in law enforcement prompted 16 other cities to hire their first policewomen. Stebbins Wells was also key in establishing the International Policewomen’s Association, which is still active today.

2. Isabella Goodwin

After 15 years as a jail matron, the New York Police Department sent Goodwin undercover to gather evidence for a high-profile robbery case. Her work led to a gangster’s arrest and her promotion to detective in 1912, a first for women in the United States.

3. Georgia Ann Robinson

She was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department as a jail matron in 1919, making her one of the first African American policewomen in the country. She later worked as an investigator in juvenile and homicide cases. Robinson also used her position to refute the notion that the black community was naturally predisposed to crime.

4. Penny Harrington

In 1985, after becoming the youngest and first female captain of the Portland Police Bureau, Harrington was elected as the first female chief of a major police department in the United States. She later co-founded the National Center for Women and Policing, which promotes increasing the number of women in law enforcement.

This year for National Police Week, take the time to thank the men and women in your community for their bravery, sacrifice, and continued service.