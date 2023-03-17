Women’s fashion – 4 trends to watch in spring 2023

Spring is the perfect time to embrace new styles. Do you need some inspiration to put together outfits that express your personality? Check out what’s making a buzz in women’s fashion in 2023.

1. Oversized blazers. Wearing a stylish blazer can instantly make you feel powerful and confident — even more so if oversized. Pair your oversized blazer with well-fitting jeans or dress pants this spring for a stylish outfit that commands respect.

2. Baggy jeans. Wide-legged, baggy jeans are “in” this spring. They’re the opposite of skinny jeans, which have reigned supreme for many years. Comfortable and practical, baggy jeans are the ultimate in casual chic.

3. Long skirts. Cool spring temperatures mean that miniskirts must wait! As you wait for the mercury to rise, stock up on extra-long, ankle-length, and floor-length dresses – but watch your step!

4. Leather jackets. You can’t go wrong with a rugged leather jacket in a tasteful cut. Classic black is a safe bet, but why not try burgundy for something more daring?

Ready to shop for a new spring ensemble? Lace-up some comfortable shoes and visit your local clothing shops for fashion gems.