Women’s fashion: 5 styles to try for a stand-out holiday look

The holidays are an ideal time to experiment with bright tones, bold fabrics, and showy trim. Here are a few ideas to inspire a dazzling look.

1. Feathers

Put an ephemeral twist on classic pieces by opting for a dress or shirt with feather trim or a blouse with puffed feather sleeves. For a more moderate take on this bold look, consider a playful feather purse or earrings.

2. Fringe



Holiday fringe in 2020 is sophisticated with a hint of whimsy. Whether you opt for this trim on a shirt, dress, or skirt, the way you move in fringe is sure to mesmerize. To boost your wow factor, opt for a shimmery fabric.

3. Silver

Recreate the shimmer of a starry night sky by wearing a chiffon blouse adorned with silver sequins. Balance the metallic sheen with a sophisticated color like navy or charcoal. Or embrace an all-out silver-inspired look by slipping on a long-sleeved lurex dress in this festive hue.

4. Gold

From subtle gold threading and oversized chain-link jewelry to gorgeous metallic cocktail dresses, there are plenty of stylish ways to incorporate this classic holiday color into your look.

5. Balloon sleeves

These short, wide statement sleeves are a playful nod to the bubbly bottles of Champagne that are sure to make an appearance over the holiday season. The voluminous sleeve design pairs well with chic straight-leg trousers but makes an even bolder statement on a colorful sheath dress.

For glamorous pieces made of quality materials, visit the shops in your area.