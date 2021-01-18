Women’s Health: 7 ways to move more every day

Many of today’s jobs, hobbies, and modes of transportation make it easy to succumb to a sedentary lifestyle. Unfortunately, prolonged periods of inactivity are linked to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. If you find yourself sitting too often, here are seven simple ways to incorporate more movement into your daily routine.

1. Sit on a stability ball rather than the couch while you watch TV or play video games.

2. Walk around the room while you’re on the phone. For longer calls, consider taking a stroll around the block.

3. Listen to audiobooks or podcasts while you use an elliptical machine, stationary bike, or treadmill to make your workout more interesting.

4. Use a standing desk. Do simple exercises, such as calf raises, while you complete routine tasks like checking your email.

5. Time how long it takes you to do an active chore like vacuuming, and then see if you can beat your previous record.

6. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. To really get your heart pumping, climb them two steps at a time.

7. Do jumping jacks or run in place during the commercial breaks while you watch a hockey or basketball game on TV.

With a bit of creativity and effort, there are plenty of simple and fun ways to be more active.