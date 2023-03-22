Community Events
Women’s Self-Defense Seminar: Save the date for this free event!
Phoenix Project will be hosting a Women’s Self-Defense Seminar on April 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm. This free seminar will begin with a 45-minute power point presentation covering situational awareness. Participants will then move into hands-on techniques, including punches, kicks and strikes, in addition to defenses and escapes. At the end of the class, an instructor posing as “bad guy” in a padded suit will give the participants a chance to practice their new skills.
Each attendee will be required to sign a waiver. Females sixteen years and older are welcome to attend – minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring hydration, such as water or Gatorade. Class will be capped at 22 participants.
The seminar is being held at the Front Royal Police Department, located at 900 Monroe Ave, and will be taught by Sgt. Winner.
For more information or to register, contact Phoenix Project at 540-635-2302 no later than Friday, April 21st.
SAR conducts Multi-Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony
On March 18, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Multi-Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony at Dry Run Cemetery, Fort Valley, Virginia. This ceremony honored the Revolutionary War service of five patriots.
There were five Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Chapters, two Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapters and one Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Society participating in the commemoration. The following were honored:
Johann/John David Clem who was born in 1754. He married Elizabeth Sibert and they had 14 children. He owned land on both sides of Passage Creek in Fort Valley. He served in the war under the command of Captain Joseph Bowman in the County Militia.
David McInturf was born in 1762 and married Nancy Nichols first and then Catherine Munch. He was the father of 13 children. He was a patriot in the American Revolutionary War where he gave material aid to the cause.
Frederick McInturff was born 1758 and married Susannah Carrier. They were the parents of eight children. He served in the war as a soldier under Captain Joseph Bowman in the County Militia.
Joseph Golladay was born in 1758. He enlisted as a Private at Woodstock in 1776 and was at the Battles of Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth. He married Mary Holtzlander and had six children.
Jacob Golladay was born 1735 and married Eleanora/Elinore Doreathea Maquinet and had 10 children. He served as a Lieutenant in the Shenandoah Militia during the American Revolutionary War.
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey and Marc Robinson. Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler presented greetings and a wreath for the State. Wreaths were presented by David Cook (German Society), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Sean Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Michael Wilson (Colonel William Grayson), Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Paula Schwoerer (Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill, DAR), Michelle Phillips (Pack Horse Ford, DAR), Jocelynn Wilson (Providence Society, C.A.R.) and Leland Cook (Family). There were several descendants of the Golladay’s to include Fairfax Resolves compatriot David Cook and his family. There was a musket salute led by Color Guard Commander Brett Osborn.
Color Guardsmen who participated in the ceremony included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons from CJWII; Dave Cook, Sean Cook and Leland Cook from Fairfax Resolves; Gary Dunaway from Williamsburg, That Hartman, Michael Wilson and Michael Weyler from Colonel William Grayson; Bill Schwetke from Culpeper Minutemen and Barry Schwoerer and Mark Sink from Sgt Maj John Champe SAR Chapters.
The Valley Chorale invites you to their 2023 spring concert, “Of Love, War & Triumph”
The Valley Chorale invites you to their 2023 spring concert, “Of Love, War & Triumph,” showcasing a reflective hour of exquisite and thought-provoking music under the guidance of Artistic Director & Conductor Mr. Drew A. Young.
The concert will be Sunday, April 23, at 3:00 pm, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Ave., as they delve into the pivotal moments of life – love, loss, joy, and despair – through song, exploring what defines us as humans and Americans. The Spring 2023 concert encompasses traditional Appalachian folk music and new compositions from contemporary composers, offering a contemplation on the essence of our collective identity.
Tickets for the concert are $12 for ages 18 and up, with children admitted for free, and will be available for purchase starting April 1 on their website, TheValleyChorale.org. The program will last one hour. For more information, call 540-635-4842 or email FrontRoyalSings@yahoo.com.
Christianity in Ireland before St. Patrick
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Samuel’s Public Library from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., public servant Connie Marshner shared the information gleaned from two years of online study with a captive audience. The subject was Christianity in Ireland before St. Patrick, in which Connie deconstructed the idea that Christianity began with Patrick, revealing instead that Ireland was deeply influenced by the east well before the saint arrived.
Using a quote from a pope dated well before Patrick’s arrival as a slave in Ireland, in which the pope addressed a Christian community already established there, Connie established a cornerstone for her assertion. Within that context, a story unfolds in which monasticism spreads from the deserts of Egypt to the island, leading Ireland to become a force to be reckoned with in the history of Christianity. She also traced the pre-Christian background of the country, its immersion in the practice of slavery, and its Brehon law that Christian priests, the new druids, would later preserve.
As the lecture progressed, it became obvious from the images of architecture and illuminated manuscripts that Connie shared that whatever rebuttals various scholars might make to her theory, an intimate relationship existed between Ireland and Egypt, at least in its Christian manifestation. While the relationship between the two lands may be the subject of conjecture beforehand, at least after the faith began to spread, there was a palpable connection between east and west, revealed heavily in shared symbolism and practices woven throughout the cultural record.
Connie was pleased with the turnout and how engaged, and inquisitive her audience turned out to be. “They were very attentive,” she said afterward as people lingered to examine a table displaying the library’s book resources on the history of Ireland and several books that Connie brought to showcase, detailing specifically the religious history of Ireland. “Sometimes you can tell when you’ve lost the audience,” she said. “Nobody fell asleep.”
Connie has an M.A. in Gaelic Literature from University College Cork. She has been seen serving on the town of Front Royal’s planning commission.
Erin Rooney, Adult Reference Supervisor at the library, said, “It’s just been a very big pleasure to be able to have a program that is of interest to the community.” She said, “We love being able to provide programs of all interests to our community. It’s close to St. Patrick’s Day. Irish history is a prominent interest in the area.”
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and local businesses partner with Sherando High School Art Department students on Festival-inspired coloring book
Coloring book enthusiasts are in for a special treat this spring thanks to a partnership between the Sherando High School art department and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Last year SHS art teacher, Jillian Legge, approached the Festival with the idea of a community project and fundraiser for her students to design a Festival-inspired coloring book highlighting popular Apple Blossom events. “This project is so much more than just learning in the classroom. It showcases the artistic talent of the students in our schools and helps raise funds for our program. Most importantly, it has been an incredible self-esteem booster for the students and provides an opportunity to bring joy to the community,” Legge stated. The high school art department has a strong need to raise funds for upgrades like new pottery wheels, light tables for image transfers, art supplies, educational experiences, and trips for the students. Engaging the next generation of festivalgoers continues to be a priority for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and this partnership has opened another door to working with and supporting local students. This project has proven to be a perfect fit for both organizations.
High school participation has been an integral part of the Festival since its inception. High school bands march in our parades, showcasing their musical talents. Elementary students sing and perform on stage during the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah. The coloring book project reveals the incredible artistic talents and shares a glimpse of their personal interests. SHS student, Connor Sanders shared, “In creating the 10K race page, I saw this as an opportunity to combine my love of art with my love for sports. I wanted it to be more than a coloring page, allowing for creative expression where each person can incorporate their own drawings by adding faces to the runners, as well as bib numbers.”
Students used a variety of techniques and drawing styles including hand and digitally drawn. Hand drawn art was created on paper and then digitally uploaded while the digitally drawn art was captured on tablets and computers using a stylus. Some student design inspiration came through shared event and venue photos, while others ventured out to capture photos of the landscape to incorporate into their art. SHS art student Annalise Sison described her inspiration as, “For my piece in the coloring book, I started by looking up different Apple Blossom parade floats. Once I picked one, I went to downtown Winchester and took pictures of the Handley Library. Using older images of the parade float I chose and my photos of the library as references, I drew out a rough idea of the coloring book page. After that, I uploaded the sketch onto my computer and used it as an outline to draw my final piece digitally on my art tablet through Medibang Paint. I don’t have much experience with drawing architecture, so this was a good experience for me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity!”
Twenty-seven Sherando High School artists ranging from freshmen to seniors shared their talents in the production of the Festival coloring book and students approached local businesses requesting their financial support and being distribution outlets for the project. Four seniors in the art department recognize that they are paving the way for the next generation of art students and helping to enhance the classroom experience. These seniors understand that this project will support new resources for the classroom for years to come. SHS Senior Alleigh Nowell stated, “As a senior, I was excited for the opportunity to help contribute to a better art program for my younger brother who will be taking art as a freshman next year.”
Art students who participated in the coloring book project had such a great experience that many are volunteering at the Festival’s Souvenir Store and helping spruce up the floats for the Grand Feature Parade.
Coloring books will be sold for $10/each. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the coloring books will support the Sherando High School art department. Books are on sale at the following locations beginning on Monday, March 20, 2023: Sherando High School, West Oaks Farm Market, Richards Fruit Market, Winchester Book Gallery, Lantz’s Pharmacy and Spring Valley Farmers Market. Books will be on sale at the Apple Blossom Souvenir Store in the Apple Blossom Mall in early April.
Special thanks to the generous financial support provided by Lantz’s Pharmacy, Kingspan, Commercial Press, United Bank, Stephens City Family Dentistry, Gore’s Meats, West Oaks Farm Market, Marker Miller Orchards, Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
Save the date for Warren County High School DECA’s BBQ fundraiser, March 25th
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm, WCHS DECA will be selling ½ pound of Carolina-style pulled pork BBQ and 2 chicken leg quarters for $20.00 each. The BBQ sale is a fundraiser being conducted by DECA to help pay the costs of fourteen DECA members attending the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida, in April.
To order your BBQ pork and/or chicken, please either call 540-635-4144, ext. 44210 or email your order to rgardner@wcps.k12.va.us.
Please assist us with providing these students with this worthwhile educational experience!
Bella Astin to reign as Queen Shenandoah XCVI
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President Sharen Gromling is pleased to announce that Isabella Louise Astin has accepted the role of Queen Designate XCVI for the 2023 Festival. Known to family and friends as “Bella, the third daughter of Sean and Christine Astin who resides with her family in California will be returning to Winchester.
This year’s theme: LIVE. LOVE. BLOOM reflects the love of the Bloom community as it nears 100 years of celebrating. How very appropriate it is that the Festival continues to make connections with those the community learned to love over the years and celebrities who loved the Festival back. As the area gets ready to welcome Bella Astin as its new queen, take a look back at the “Astin years.”
In 2004 Sean Astin was the Festival’s Grand Marshal. It was a coup for the Festival as Astin had just finished the three Lord of the Rings films and was known, additionally, for his roles in Goonies and Rudy. As a family man whose daughter, Bella, was not born until July of the following year, he and the Festival began a relationship. The relationship has lasted nearly 20 years. Ten years later, 2014, the Astins returned to Winchester for Alexandra Louise Astin, Ali, to become Queen. Her sister, Elizabeth, followed four years later as Queen in 2018.
This year as Isabella Louise Astin will become the third Astin daughter to be Queen, her father, Sean, winner of multiple acting awards, her mother, Christine, who is an Academy Award nominated producer, and her two sisters will watch as Bella takes the stage on May 5 to be crowned.
Bella is a senior at Oaks Christian High School. Her interests include, as well as her usual studies, acting, photography, and film. She is a FemStem student which raises women’s voices in science, technology, engineering and math. She volunteers at the local animal shelter and often photographs the puppies looking for their “forever homes.”
Bella is an activist for animal rights and for the environment. Bella interned with the Felidae Conservation Fund to help wildcats in the California landscape. Her inspirations are Jane Goodall and Steve Irwin and Bella hopes to produce documentaries of animals in need around the world. Bella envisions herself behind the camera focused on animals.
Queen-designate Bella will attend the Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner held in her honor at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 4. She will appear at various Festival events on Friday, May 5, prior to her crowning at the all-new production of the traditional majestic Coronation, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, showcasing the talent of the youth in her court. She will ride in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade on Friday and then dance evening away at the Realty ONE Group Old Towne Queen’s Ball, presented by Insurance Center of Winchester held in her honor. Queen Bella will reign over the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday as she sits on her throne atop the Queen’s float accompanied by her maids of honor, little maids and pages.
The Astins are eager to return to Winchester to Live. Love. Bloom once more.
For the full Festival schedule, go to www.thebloom.com for all the events, times, tickets, and other festival information.
