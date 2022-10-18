Woodstock man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash at I-81/I-66 interchange in Warren County Saturday

With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor.

After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage” in September, the Coalition is now encouraging people with the October theme of “Respect yourself.” This falls in line with Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and the upcoming Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31). Taking good care of your health is an important part of respecting yourself and adhering to your own values and goals can boost your sense of self-respect. Respecting yourself enough to care for your mental and physical well-being can help you avoid the pitfalls of drug and alcohol misuse.

As a way to close out both Prevention month and Red Ribbon Week, the Coalition will have some extra fun on October 31st with a “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween Celebration. Throughout the day, the Coalition will give away gift cards to some of the We See You, Warren County members, including those on Facebook. The gift cards will be to local member stores of the We See You, Warren County program, such as I Want Candy, Down Home Comfort Bakery, or The Apple House. This day will also act as a kick-off for November’s theme of “Share kindness.” Throughout the month of November, the Coalition will continue to give out gift cards to We See You, Warren County members, as a way to thank them for their support of the campaign.

More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign

We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.

In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)

About Warren Coalition

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.