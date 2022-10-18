Local News
Woodstock man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash at I-81/I-66 interchange in Warren County Saturday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) at 7:15 p.m. along Interstate 81 (SB) on the off-ramp to Interstate 66 (EB).
A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail.
The rider of the Harley-Davidson, Paul D. Wiley, 49, of Woodstock, Va., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet. Speed is considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Local News
‘Pick of the Litter’ Thrift Store to open in early November, will help support the Humane Society of Warren County’s operations
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) is again spreading its wings, so to speak. Not long after establishing a discount spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal, Executive Director Meghan Bowers last week – and for the next couple of weeks or so – is heading up a staff/volunteer work group to establish a thrift store at 450 South Commerce Avenue, Suite F, in Front Royal, not far from the Spay/Neuter Clinic.
While it won’t be open for business until a target date of November 2nd, the soon-to-be completed shop, known as the “Pick of the Litter Thrift Store” will ultimately feature, besides pet supplies, household items such as furniture, clothing, and knick-knacks that Bowers hopes will provide “a constant source of income for the homeless animals” she and staff tend at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1245 Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road.
Of the project, Bowers explains: “Each year the HSWC must raise more than $700,000 through fundraising events (watch out for the upcoming “Tails & Ales” blast November 19 at the Front Royal Moose Lodge) to operate at the level our community is proud of. We receive about half of that amount from our contract with the County but the rest we work very hard to earn.” She said the initial cost of the animal shelter’s thrift store is about $50,000.
With cash in hand and “slews of volunteers” lining up to help get the space up and running, Bowers is confident workers will meet the November 2 target date when free coffee and tea will greet shoppers in a warm and clean atmosphere.
“Well behaved dogs and cats on leashes will be welcome to join their humans for a unique, animal-friendly shopping experience, and frequent-shopper incentives which our team hopes will bring visitors back, again and again,” Bowers added.
To volunteer, to contribute, or to seek further information, call the thrift store through the end of October at 540-551-3054.
(Writer’s note: To access the somewhat difficult-to-find “Pick of the Litter” store, turn off Commerce Avenue at the small road just north of the Speedway gas station. The store is behind the gas station to the left, one of several businesses there.)
Local News
Warren County holds ribbon cutting for Morgan Ford Boat Landing
Warren County held the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the upgraded Morgan Ford Boat Landing on Thursday, October 13th. The Landing, located on the main stem of the Shenandoah River, is accessed off Morgan Ford Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District of Warren County and is open to the public.
In opening the ceremony, Cheryl Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, thanked County Public Works staff, County Administration staff, and the General Contractor, GEI for the many hours they spent developing this improved facility. She also extended thanks to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for its generous grant donation for the development of this project.
The County was awarded $100,000 in State funds through the DuPont-Waynesboro Natural Resource Damage Assessment Settlement to upgrade the existing boat landing. The County was able to construct a parking lot with a capacity of forty-six (46) spaces and added lighting, signage, and a portable restroom to the facility. Also installed were bear-proof trash cans donated by the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council.
This improved boat landing assists the County’s overall goal in the Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan on improving river access in the county. With the addition of dedicated parking spaces, lighting, signage, and a restroom, this landing greatly improves the ability of the public to access the Shenandoah River.
Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe thanked the community for providing valuable input on the expansion of the facility to minimize the impact on surrounding properties and to allow for a practical upgrade of the landing that will serve the area for years to come.
Chair Cullers added that the County is also currently working on upgrading the existing Indian Hollow Boat Landing with the help of funding from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
For more information on the project or river access points in Warren County, please contact the County Administration office at (540) 636-4600.
Local News
Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen at Royal Cinemas
On October 14, 2022, the Royal Cinemas showed the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the end of a night of fun and music at the kickoff block-party event for the Festival of Leaves.
The Rocky Horror Picture show was a flop of a movie when it was first released in 1975, but it has now become considered by some as one of the greatest musical films of all time. Today this movie has a large international cult following. In 2005, it was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
The movie almost sold out the main theater, with 196 people in attendance.
Classic movies are not new at the Royal Cinemas. Rick Novak and Chris Van Hoy have created a ‘film club’ called Got Popcorn? which meets at the theater on most Tuesdays evenings to watch these classic movies. All shows start at 7:30, and tickets are only $5.00. Find out more on their Facebook page.
On October 28 at 9:00 pm, Got Popcorn? invites you to spend the evening with the master of Horror, Vincent Price.
In November, Got Popcorn? has a great lineup of classic westerns.
- November 1 – The Santa Fe Trail, starring Errol Flynn, Ronald Reagan, and Oliva de Havilland
- November 8 – Shenandoah, starring Jimmy Stewart and Patrick Wayne
- November 23 – War of the Wildcats, starring John Wayne and Gabby Hayes
- November 29 – Outlaw, starring Jane Russell and Thomas Mitchell
Here are a few pictures from before the event.
Some were a tad sexy; it is sexy with HUMOR – because that is the nature of the characters in the movie’s costumes & the whole audience participation fad with its characteristic audience costumes and ambiance.
Watch the trailer.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 17 – 21, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 28.
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Front Royal town limits and Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween
With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor.
After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage” in September, the Coalition is now encouraging people with the October theme of “Respect yourself.” This falls in line with Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and the upcoming Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31). Taking good care of your health is an important part of respecting yourself and adhering to your own values and goals can boost your sense of self-respect. Respecting yourself enough to care for your mental and physical well-being can help you avoid the pitfalls of drug and alcohol misuse.
As a way to close out both Prevention month and Red Ribbon Week, the Coalition will have some extra fun on October 31st with a “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween Celebration. Throughout the day, the Coalition will give away gift cards to some of the We See You, Warren County members, including those on Facebook. The gift cards will be to local member stores of the We See You, Warren County program, such as I Want Candy, Down Home Comfort Bakery, or The Apple House. This day will also act as a kick-off for November’s theme of “Share kindness.” Throughout the month of November, the Coalition will continue to give out gift cards to We See You, Warren County members, as a way to thank them for their support of the campaign.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Crime/Court
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of the City of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. The lawsuit includes two counts: Breach of Contract and Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act.
For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith to quietly resolve significant reimbursement issues with Anthem, egregious delays in payment for healthcare services delivered to its members.
“Anthem has left us no choice but to take legal action and expend resources to recoup the $11.4 million dollars in past due payments that are contractually owed to our health system, some of which are years past due,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.
At a time when Valley Health is navigating decades-high inflation, pandemic-related financial challenges, and ongoing losses incurred from treating Medicare, Medicaid, and self-pay patients, Anthem has announced record profits.
“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health.
