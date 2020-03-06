Workplace Eye Wellness Month

As the first reports of the 2019 coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China, it was easy to trace its path: First, to cities in mainland China, then Taiwan, then east, next the U.S. and Europe.

The first handful of cases originated in Wuhan, China and traveled with infected people to other locations.

There are no vaccines for 2019-nCoV, the name it is called by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treatment supports patients through respiratory involvement.

The virus appears to have originated in a live and dead animal market in Wuhan, where it mutated to pass between humans, probably by droplets spread in coughs and sneezes.

As viruses go, the early mutations of the 2019-nCoV were dangerous and infectious, but not as rampantly infectious as some viruses. At the time of this writing, it was still unknown how infectious the 2019-nCoV is and whether it would become a serious health threat throughout the world.

However, the CDC wrote in January 2020 that 2019-nCoV is related to MERS and SARS, two viruses that spread quickly, but mainly among people with close contacts.

Some viruses are exceptionally virulent. One example of a pandemic virus is from the infamous 1918 flu outbreak. It appeared first in March 1918, a mild form that spread quickly. By August 1918, the virus spread was quick and deadly. At Camp Devens, Mass., six days after the first case was reported, there were 6,674 cases. A person infected on day 1 could be dead by days 3-5. The third wave of the pandemic occurred in the winter of 1919 and had disappeared by that spring.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that researchers identified that influenza virus as H1N1 using new, more advanced technologies.

In the case of 2019-nCoV, the virus was identified within weeks of its appearance. Worldwide health organizations mobilized to isolate the virus and, they hoped, prevent transmission.

Virus answers from the CDC

What if I get a product shipped from China?

Although 2019-nCoV is still new, the CDC says, “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.” As of January 2020, there was no evidence of virus associated with imported goods.

Should I be wary my pet can spread this?

No, says the CDC. “There is no reason to think that any animals or pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus.”

Should I worry about animals or animal products from China?

The CDC says all legal imports are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the CDC. In late January 2020, there was no problem.