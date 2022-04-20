Connect with us

Would a Pakistani person like Bob Ross? Cultural reaction videos soar in popularity

5 hours ago

You hear a song you love and what’s one of the first things you want to do? Share it with a friend, of course.

That’s the very human impulse that started the YouTube trend of reaction videos. In these videos, people listen to music far outside their comfort zones and supposedly for the first time. Teenage rap fans listen to Dolly Parton. Rappers listen to metal.

Reaction videos emerged about 10 years ago, according to the Economic Times, but really took hold within the last five years. These days, content has expanded to cultural reactions.

For example, the a cappella group Pentatonix has more than 660 million views of its official video of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. By YouTube standards, this is pretty good, but not the best — Baby Shark Dance has more than 10 billion views. The Pentatonix version of the song is widely believed to be one of the top performances and is famous for its sublime harmonies. Could someone from an entirely different culture, who didn’t speak English, still appreciate the song? The answer, according to the YouTube channel Trybals is definitely yes.


The channel has a panel of about five people from small towns in Pakistan, each from different walks of life, who don’t have televisions. The channel gives their panel all sorts of different experiences and asks them to react: pizza (not so much); cheesecake (oh yes); Pop Rocks (no, they won’t explode like a bomb); Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting (who doesn’t love him?); and
Metallica (more than a million views).

Trybal is just one of the thousands of reaction channels from all parts of the globe, many of which have tens of thousands of subscribers.

How grain silos work

1 day ago

April 19, 2022

Grain silos are large, cylindrical tanks used to store livestock feed and grain high in moisture content like corn and barley.

There are two main types of silos: bunker and tower. In both models, grain can be added to the silo using a grain elevator or auger through a hole in the top. The fan must be turned on as soon as there are three feet of grain in the silo. This will ensure the grain doesn’t overheat.

The temperature and humidity of the grain must be checked as soon as it’s placed in the silo. It should also be frequently recorded throughout the storage period using a moisture meter or temperature probe. Once the silo is full, the surface of the grain should be leveled with a spreader or shovel. This helps improve ventilation and stabilizes the temperature and humidity of the grain more quickly.

There’s little to no oxygen inside silos. This allows the grain and plant materials to ferment, a process that’s called ensiling. It preserves the value of the grain until it comes into contact with oxygen.


On tower silos, grain can be unloaded directly from the bottom. However, with bunker silos, you must use a loader. If you have enough space, you can open one side of the silo so livestock can help themselves to feed.

 

How to choose a toaster

3 days ago

April 17, 2022

Are you buying your first toaster or replacing one that’s broken? If so, there are a variety of options available on the market. Here are four things to consider when making your choice.

1. Size
Make sure you choose a toaster that fits on your counter. The size of the toaster will also dictate the number and style of the slots. For example, toasters with long, wide slots allow you to toast a variety of food items.

2. Features
If you want an appliance that does more than just toast bread, look for a toaster with additional features like a defrosting or warming mode.

3. User experience
You can make your toaster experience more enjoyable by choosing a model with convenient features like an extra-high lift lever, a crumb tray, a cool-touch exterior, a stop button, or a bagel mode.


4. Appearance
You may want a toaster that matches the look of your kitchen. However, keep in mind that stainless-steel models are generally made better than plastic ones. In fact, stainless steel is scratch-and rust-resistant and will look new for years to come.

To find a toaster that’s right for you, visit your local stores.

What you should know about recycling batteries

4 days ago

April 16, 2022

Batteries are used in many everyday items like alarm clocks, flashlights, TV remotes, and more. However, they must be recycled when they reach the end of their usable lifespan to prevent them from leaching toxic chemicals into the environment. Here’s what you should know.

How to recycle batteries
Store your used batteries in a clear container or plastic bag and take them to your local drop-off center as soon as possible. It’s also a good idea to place a piece of masking tape over the battery’s positive and negative terminals to prevent them from creating a spark.

How batteries are recycled
Before being processed at a recycling center, batteries are sorted according to their weight and interior components like nickel, alkali, lithium, and lead. Once there, the spent batteries are stripped of their metals and other elements. These components are then used to create a variety of products like silverware, pots and pans, golf clubs, concrete aggregates, and more.

Do you want to do your part to protect the environment? There are now eco-friendly batteries available for purchase. Look for them at your local stores.


10 signs you may need grief counseling

1 week ago

April 12, 2022

If a loved one recently passed away, you may be wondering if you need help dealing with your grief. Here are 10 signs you should reach out to a counselor or psychologist.

1. You feel overwhelmed and find it difficult to perform daily tasks.

2. You’re no longer interested in your job, studies, or social activities.

3. You feel angry or guilty.


4. You can’t concentrate.

5. Your relationships have deteriorated.

6. The pain of your loss won’t go away, even after several months of grieving.

7. You try to hide your grief from others.

8. Your eating or sleeping habits have changed.

9. You’ve developed a new addiction or are engaging in self-harm.

10. You have suicidal thoughts

If you answered yes to one or more of these statements, you should seek professional help from a counselor or psychologist. They can recommend strategies to help you better manage your grief.

Earth Day 2022: Consider the chopstick

1 week ago

April 11, 2022

Chopsticks are everywhere.

A third of the global population uses them every single day. The rest of the population fumbles (and masters) them at restaurant meals. All those chopsticks add up — mostly in landfills.

About 80 billion pairs of chopsticks are thrown away every year. To make that massive number of chopsticks, activists in China have documented the destruction of 100 acres per day of aspen, birch, and bamboo.

In Vancouver, Canada, entrepreneur Felix Bock wants to do something about all those chopsticks. Something useful. Something artistic.


His new startup, ChopValue, transforms sticky single-use chopsticks into furniture.

His raw material is not in short supply. According to Bock, his company collects 350,000 used chopsticks from 300 restaurants every week. He cleans them, compresses them, and turns them into bookshelves, cutting boards, art, and desks. He estimates that he has transformed 50 million pairs of chopsticks since 2016.

Here is how it all works.

The wood is harvested in Asia and made into chopsticks. The sticks travel 6,000 miles to Vancouver, where they end up in restaurants and are used once.

The ChopValue staff collects the sticks. They coat them in a water-based resin and sterilize them at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for five hours, according to Atlas Obscura.

After that, the sticks are sorted and sent to a hydraulic machine than breaks them down into composite wood. They are sanded, polished, and lacquered.

It takes more than 10,000 chopsticks to make a desk.

Dirty finances: Crypto money laundering on the rise

1 week ago

April 10, 2022

By now, you’ve likely heard of bitcoin and other so-called cryptocurrencies. These assets have become hot investment vehicles in recent years, especially amid worries of economic upheaval, inflation, and more. Unfortunately, bitcoin and other currencies are frequently used for criminal activities, and right now, they offer one of the more popular ways to launder money.

Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies, has been used to support criminal activities for many years. Why? For one, cryptocurrencies largely exist outside traditional financial networks and government oversight is minimal. And at least with bitcoin, it’s difficult to see who owns and who is spending individual bitcoins. These attributes are great for criminals and money launderers.

Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis found that money laundering via cryptocurrencies increased by about 30 percent in 2021. However, the company also notes that laundering accounts for only about .05 percent of cryptocurrency transactions.

Through money laundering, criminals process ill-gotten money to make it look like legitimate earnings. Government authorities try to track money sourced from illegal activities. If criminals can “clean” the money, it’s much harder for governments to crack down on them. It’s believed that somewhere between $800 billion and $2 trillion is laundered globally, accounting for between 2 to 5 percent of the global GDP.


So, let’s say a criminal makes $1 million illicitly. Simply going out and spending that money might draw too much attention. Instead, they can set up a restaurant, then charge a bunch of fake meals worth $100,000 in total. Next, they take their cash and use it to pay for the fake meals. By doing so, the money looks legitimate, and tracing the funds back to their criminal source would be difficult.

Setting up companies and falsifying sales is one way to launder cash. And now, so is using cryptocurrencies.

