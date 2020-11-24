Would you make a good care attendant?

Thanks to North America’s aging population, care attendants are in high demand. Here’s what this rewarding line of work involves and what type of person is best suited for it.

What care attendants do

Care attendants assist older adults with their daily activities, both in nursing homes and in private residences. Responsibilities of a care attendant generally include:

• Personal care. This involves bathing and dressing the care recipient, assisting them with personal grooming, and helping them go to the bathroom.

• General health care. Administering medication, following a care plan, and reporting health changes are common tasks.

• Food preparation. Cooking simple meals and going grocery shopping is often required.

• Mobility assistance. Attendants help care recipients get in and out of wheelchairs, cars, and showers. They also help them perform simple exercises.

Qualities care attendants should possess

A care attendant should be reliable, a good listener, and possess the following skills and qualities:

• Compassion and a desire to seek a genuine sense of connection.

• Patience and an understanding that older adults may take longer to complete daily tasks.

• Interpersonal skills and an ability to effectively communicate with care recipients and their families.

• Initiative and a capacity to work by yourself and make proactive, informed decisions when faced with challenging situations.

If you want to be a care attendant and have what it takes, you may be able to enter into this line of work right away. A post-secondary degree generally isn’t required and some employers provide on-the-job training.