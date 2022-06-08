Yogurt bark with nuts and dried fruit

Do you need a tasty, energy-packed snack? These yogurt delights will hit the spot.

Ingredients

Servings: 8

• 3/4 cup assorted nuts and seeds (almonds, pecans, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.), coarsely chopped

• 2 cups vanilla yogurt

• 1/4 cup honey

• A pinch of salt

• 1/2 cup dried fruit of your choice (cranberries, apricots, etc.), coarsely chopped

Directions

1. Roast the nuts and seeds for several minutes in a dry skillet to bring out their flavors and crunchiness. Set aside.

2. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, honey, and salt. Pour the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and spread it into an even layer. Sprinkle the fruit, nuts, and seeds over the yogurt mixture. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for at least two hours.

3. Cut the bark with a knife or break it up with your fingers. Store in the refrigerator.