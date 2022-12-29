Local News
You never know what historical documents you might find laying around a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
When does a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office become a “museum”? That is the question that arose after a recent visit to the Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the spotting of a framed, under glass map of Shenandoah National Park on the wall. A closer examination of text printed at the bottom indicated that the map of the full length of the park from Front Royal/Warren County in the north to the City of Waynesboro, Augusta and Albemarle Counties 105.5 miles to the south, dated to a 1927-28 Department of the Interior geological survey citing “tentative boundaries”.
Further examination of the map revealed family names and plats of those families’ properties along the length of the map. Names surrounding a large swath of property cited as “U.S. Army Remount Station” on the northern end had names familiar to Warren County to this day, including: Sealock, Rudacille, Baltimore, Weaver, Millar, Mills, Derflinger, Merchant, Fox, Carter, Pomeroy, Tharpe, Hickerson, Eastham, Wines, and “the Sally Beatty heirs” (probably not Warren and Shirley yet), among others.
WHOA!!! What we appeared to have in front of us was a historical record of the pending, circa the early 1930s displacement of as many as 2,000 people from an estimated 500 families stretching across eight Virginia Counties, including our own. (Displacement numbers source: “Virginia Living” online, “Time to Leave” by Katrina Powell). Knowing people from here with a number of those family names on one side or the other of their genealogies, we decided to track down Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore to inquire about her new office wall hanging.
“Actually I was looking for another map ironically, and came across this. The Town had asked if there were any documents or maps directly related to the Byrd Act of 1932, which proposed putting local roads in the hands of the state for maintenance during the Great Depression, to relieve localities of such a financial burden. While I didn’t find what the Town was looking for, I did find this gem. I was pretty excited when I unrolled it, as it hadn’t been unrolled since 1932,” she noted of a markered date on the rolled up map. “So I was pretty happy about that,” Moore told us of her discovery made in August 2020.
“And it just so happened a couple weeks later Greg Brooks, a vendor with C.W. Warthen, came in to look at some of our conservation work to be sent off. I showed it to him and he was very excited because he works across the state and had never seen a full map from Warren County all the way down to the Albemarle area – the full park – and with the little individual plats for everybody (who owned property in the proposed national park area). He’s seen, of course, each area with their own section of the park but not of the park’s entirety. So, he was pretty thrilled about that as well, Moore began of her discovery process.
So, is what she stumbled across in the Warren County Circuit Court land record archives a one of a kind survivor of the process of creating Shenandoah National Park, we wondered. “All eight counties the Shenandoah National Park transverses should have one, they just may not realize it, as I literally stumbled upon this,” Moore reasoned, adding, “This is a draft map, used as an exhibit in the eminent domain case “The State Commission on Conservation and Development v. Virginia Atwood, and others, at Law 221”, which can be found in Deed Book 38. As a draft map, there were additions and deletions to what was actually acquired as a result of the condemnation/eminent domain case.
“I knew I wanted to share this map with Warren County and those who visit our courthouse. So, I asked Warthen vendor Greg Brooks while he was here a couple weeks after the map’s discovery if we could accomplish sharing this map by having it framed. He enthusiastically confirmed that could be done. I made the decision to have this beautiful map framed so others could enjoy it. It hangs in a central location of the clerk’s office and truly is a treasure.
“I have been told the Clerk of Madison County is a bit jealous of our find. She has been working on a preservation project on the park and has a map of Madison County, but not an overall map”. Has Moore invited her Madison County counterpart for a visit to see her discovery, we asked.
“I’ve invited her. She is welcome any time she wants to visit. And as I stated, she may have an overall map, but has not uncovered hers just yet”. This map has, after all, survived being housed elsewhere and moved to the current location in 1936 after the original brick courthouse, constructed in 1836 was torn down to make way for the current courthouse.
“The map was sent out for preservation and framing September 2020, with the volumes included in our most recently awarded grant from the Library of Virginia at the time. But due to supply issues with framing materials, we did not have the map returned to us until May 2022. Luckily, the volumes included in our $41,121.00 grant award did not take that long to be returned. I am excited to say we have quadrupled the amount of grant awards since my first year in office. I started with a $12,107 award in 2020, increased that to $41,121.00 in 2021, and will hopefully soon find out if our 2022 $40,819.75 grant was approved. Tracy Harter, Senior Local Records Archivist with the Library of Virginia, has been very helpful in our quest to conserve Warren County’s oldest records. Tracy travels the state visiting every courthouse to determine materials in the most vulnerable condition and makes recommendations for conservation and preservation.
Do we dare now call this court clerk’s office the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Historical Museum of the Creation of Shenandoah National Park, we asked.
“I am very proud of the efforts this office has taken to make land records more accessible through digitization and conservation in the past three years. I have managed to have all deed books, plats, and will books digitized. This is a huge benefit to those who most frequent the land record room, as land records are available through Secured Remote Access. This has cut down on overall foot traffic to the record room, which also helps in the conservation effort, as materials are not manually handled as often. My plan is to continue digitizing law books and chancery files in the future, as well as preserving additional Shenandoah National Park documents. Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood, who we have discovered also has a full park map, has put me in contact with Dr. Kevin Borg and Dr. Kevin Hegg with James Madison University, who have created Histories along the Blue Ridge, which is accessible by visiting https://omeka.lib.jmu.edu. My hope is to include materials located in Warren’s record room to this site. It’s a lot of work I look forward to completing in the years to come”.
Local News
Long-Standing, Family-Owned Food Business to expand in Shenandoah County
On December 29, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food distribution company. The company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the new facility from Virginia farms, creating an important new market for local cattle and hogs.
“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of production and the entrepreneurial spirit of families like the Pences, whose company has served the Shenandoah community for more than 50 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I thank Wholesome Foods for its commitment to the Commonwealth and wish them success in the future serving the farmers and consumers of Virginia and beyond.”
“Virginia’s livestock producers benefit when family-owned companies with a strong commitment to local sourcing, like Wholesome Foods, make meaningful investments into the processing infrastructure,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Shenandoah County through the AFID program to support this important expansion of Virginia’s meat processing industry.”
“We are excited to grow our business with the help of the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County through the AFID program,” said Wholesome Foods President Wes Pence. “This expansion will increase our capacity, add jobs to our workforce and provide a much-needed service to the community and local farmers for years to come.”
Wholesome Foods has been a family-owned staple of Shenandoah County’s business and agricultural scene for over five decades. They’re a great example of entrepreneurialism, as the business has evolved from a start-up home delivery service to a robust food processing facility with two consumer market locations that serve our community today,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Karl Roulston. “We are proud to partner with them through this next stage of growth and as they continue to evolve to support the residents of Shenandoah County and enhance our local economy.”
“Growth of agribusiness is vital to Virginia’s economy, and this announced expansion by Wholesome Foods is good news,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I am pleased to see continued investments like this and commend Shenandoah County for supporting this family business and the farmers it serves.”
“For more than a half-century, Wholesome Foods has served our region’s community and beyond with quality protein food products,” said Speaker of the House C. Todd Gilbert. “I applaud the Pence family for their commitment to continued growth in the community and support of our region’s livestock producers.”
Wholesome Foods was established in 1964 by Dean and Syvilla Pence as a home delivery service of poultry, meat, and eggs to the Washington, D.C. market. The company has grown into a full-scale food distributor, supplying wholesale accounts in the mid-Atlantic and providing local home consumers with meats and cheeses. The coronavirus pandemic caused backlogs at local meat processors that the company had relied on for beef and pork products. This spurred the company to add in-house slaughter capacity to complement its existing operation and expand its meat processing capabilities. By becoming vertically integrated, the company will be able to control its meat processing schedule better, reduce operating costs, increase production efficiencies, and reduce customer lead times.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Shenandoah County and the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $40,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the County will match with local funds.
Local News
Rooted in Wellness Campaign
Northwestern CSB’s Prevention and Wellness Services is gearing up for their 3rd annual “Rooted In” campaign. 2023’s message is “Rooted in Wellness” and will focus on eight different dimensions of wellness. “Each month we hope to encourage and challenge community members to get involved by either participating in a monthly challenge or attending a Lunch and Learn session.” Communications Specialist Corialise Pence stated. If you would like to learn more about the campaign please visit www.nwcsbwellness.com.
The goals of the campaign are to deliver the following through messages of wellness:
- To raise awareness about how being mentally well impacts not only one part of who we are.
- To encourage community members to become mentally well
- To foster connection and resilience in our communities by emphasizing wellness.
“Rooted in Wellness” is a collaborative project. Prevention and Wellness works closely with local coalitions to reach each community in their service area. These Include Family Youth Initiative, Page Alliance for Community Action, Warren Coalition and Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. In addition, the campaign hopes to bring awareness to 2 statewide initiatives: Activate Your Wellness and Lock and Talk Virginia.
Throughout each month, there will be a call to action with tips, activities, and education to build up a specific dimension of wellness. There are various ways to engage in the campaign including through social media. To stay up-to-date by following @NWCSBWellness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for infographics, photos, resources and quotes. As this campaign is yearlong, be sure to visit www.nwcsbwellness.com regularly for updates and scheduling of monthly activities. Share posts and include the hashtag #NWRootedinWellness. Get involved. Be creative. Take photos that reflect what wellness means to you and tag @NWCSBWellness on social media with the hashtag #NWPhotoVoiceChallenge. Implement #NWRootedinWellness into your everyday life this year.
Yard signs with wellness messages are also available as part of this effort. Reach out if you are interested in displaying a FREE sign by emailing PreventionandWellness@nwcsb.com
See signs? Take a picture and be sure to tag @NWCSBWellness and use the hashtag #NWRootedinWellness.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Sharp-shinned Hawk
This immature Sharp-Shinned Hawk came to us after it crashed into a window.
Thankfully, this bird didn’t have any broken bones but did show signs of respiratory distress like having blood in the mouth. This patient was given supplemental oxygen to help alleviate the respiratory issues, along with fluids and anti-inflammatory medications.
We’ve taken in more Sharp-shinned hawks just this December than we’ve admitted in any previous year! Four of the five we’ve seen this month came to us after striking a window.
Sharp-shinned Hawks and their larger cousins, Cooper’s Hawks, are incredibly agile birds. They speed through dense vegetation to take down their prey. Often, in more suburban settings, they stalk songbirds around bird feeders.
Unfortunately, while chasing birds, they may find themselves veering towards what they think is open sky or tree canopy, only to be struck by a reflective window.
Breaking up reflections on your windows can help birds realize it’s not a space they can fly through. Here are some ideas on how to prevent window strikes at your home.
As always, get all window-struck birds to a licensed professional as soon as possible!
You may be surprised by the size of this mighty hawk, which is around the size of a mourning dove (photo shows another one of our Sharp-shinned patients with a Sharpie, for scale.)
They may be tiny, but don’t be fooled—they are natural predators, with long toes and sharp talons for holding onto their songbird prey. They’ve also been seen taking woodpeckers, quail, shorebirds, and even falcons for dinner!
Even on holidays or snow days, we are here to serve our native wildlife.
This year, we have treated almost 3,400 patients, and we will keep admitting patients 365 days a year. Wildlife doesn’t take holidays or snow days, so neither do we!
But we can only provide this service because of the support we receive from people like you. If you haven’t already, please consider making an end of year donation to help us care for wildlife in need. We can’t do it without you!
Crime/Court
WC Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction Strategy yields significant seizure
On December 19, 2022, at approximately 08:48 pm, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Poe stopped a white 2016 Honda CRV on Chester Street in the Town of Front Royal for disobeying a stop sign. During the stop, Deputy Poe was assisted by K9 Deputy Sean Gagliardo and Sergeant John Gregory.
While speaking with the driver, Shannon Marie Doyle-Melvin (age 25) of Front Royal, deputies confirmed that her passenger, Brian Albarenga Alfero (age 22) of Front Royal, was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants from Warren and Rappahannock counties. A fifteen-year-old family member also occupied the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a 28-liter garbage bag full of individual bags of green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. The garbage bag contained sixty-five one-ounce clear bags of purported marijuana.
A consensual search by Sheriff’s Office Deputies of a nearby private residence on the two hundred block of Chester Street revealed more evidence of illegal drug possession and distribution of marijuana by the vehicle occupants who resided in this home. An additional sixty-five ounces of marijuana were recovered in various locations within the residence. The total amount of marijuana seized weighed a total of 134 ounces or approximately 8.375 pounds.
A recent report by the Oxford Treatment Center (Editorial Staff, May 2022) on the average cost of marijuana by state illustrates the significance of this latest illegal drug seizure. According to the report, the national average cost for an ounce of high-quality marijuana is $326, which translates into $43,684 for this seizure. By comparison, medium-quality marijuana costs $266 an ounce and would yield $35,644.
Shannon Marie Doyle-Melvin was charged with (PWID) possession with intent to distribute marijuana (§18.2-248), contributing to a minor’s delinquency. In addition to the five outstanding arrest warrants, Brian Albarenga Alfero was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (§18.2-248), contributing to a minor’s delinquency. The male juvenile was arrested for PWID Marijuana, possession of Marijuana underage, and possession of nicotine.
Sheriff Mark Butler expressed his gratitude to the arresting deputies and stated, “this is a great example of how we can work together to combat the flow of illegal drugs into our county. Our philosophy is to be proactive and disrupt the supply chain while arresting those that bring and sell drugs in Warren County.” Sheriff Butler states this is the latest of many significant arrests and investigations that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has initiated in 2022.
Local News
Grant allows teachers to further education with computer science certification
Laurel Ridge Community College is a partner in a Virginia Department of Education Advancing Computer Science Education Grant (ACSE) that will enable a group of Shenandoah Valley school teachers to earn an endorsement to teach computer science classes at no cost to them.
For the second time, the college is a post-secondary education partner in SPARCS: Sustainable Partnerships for Advancing Rural Computer Science education in the Shenandoah Valley. The regional partnership includes seven public school divisions – Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester, along with Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS). In addition to the grant this year, the partnership was also awarded the grant in 2019.
Up to 20 teachers can take courses – with the cost covered by the grant – at Laurel Ridge to earn a career studies certificate in computer science generalist. Once the teachers have completed the certificate, they will qualify for the Virginia Department of Education’s add-on endorsement in computer science.
The 18-credit certificate for the grant includes CSC221 – Introduction to Problem Solving & Programming (Python), CSC222 – Object-Oriented Programming (Java), CSC223- Data Structures and Analysis of Algorithms (C++), CSC208 – Discrete Structures (Discrete Math & Python) and four credits worth of seminars and projects.
A cohort of teachers selected to participate in the program will begin taking classes in late spring, said Dean of Early College and High School Partnerships Missy Spielman.
“This grant will allow area teachers to become our students, enhancing their computer science knowledge and allowing them to earn an additional VDOE licensure endorsement – minus the financial burden,” she said. “These teachers then have the opportunity to inspire their classroom students to recognize computer science applications and to consider and prepare for careers in the field.”
Not only do the teachers in the cohort receive support in Laurel Ridge’s classrooms, they also get support in their own classrooms, according to Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange.
“I visit their classrooms with some of our computer science equipment to demonstrate to students how computer science concepts are applied in different areas, such as problem-solving, robotics, electronics, and security,” said Dr. Stange. “Teachers who have completed the grant program are able to borrow some of Laurel Ridge’s equipment to use in their classrooms. Additionally, the college invites these teachers’ students to campus to participate in computer science webinars, camps, and other activities.”
A cohort of earlier teachers, including Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School technology education teacher Dave Curry and Daniel Morgan Intermediate School math and science teacher Dr. Matthew Reames, has returned the benefits of the grant to their classrooms.
“Completing the computer science certificate program at Laurel Ridge Community College gave me a solid foundation to teach my students about programming in Java, C++, and Python, as well as other pertinent computer science concepts,” said Curry.
Dr. Reames added, “The Computer Science courses at Laurel Ridge helped give me the background and language to talk with my students about the applications of coding and computer science in their futures.”
Crime/Court
Father reflects on loss of daughter prior to January trial of man charged in ATV accident that claimed her life
Jonathan Clatterbuck says he hopes justice will be served when the man charged in an ATV crash that killed his daughter and injured his son goes to trial next month. Jerrell Stanton Leadman Jr., 62, of Bentonville, has been charged in an Aug.10, 2021, incident involving the death of Olivia Clatterbuck,7, and non-fatal injuries to her brother, Roman Clatterbuck, 4.
Leadman is facing two counts of felony child abuse for driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in which the siblings were passengers in unsafe circumstances involving speed and wet terrain around 7 p.m. in the evening. Authorities say Leadman lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over and crash. Neither child was wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the accident. According to the prosecution, questioned by first responders about beer bottles discovered at the scene, Leadman admitted to having consumed three beers over the course of the day and starting on a fourth. No sobriety test was administered at the time of the accident.
First responders said Olivia Clatterbuck died at the scene when part of the vehicle landed on her head. Published reports have indicated that Leadman was the children’s grandfather, but Jonathan Clatterbuck says that is untrue. Leadman, he told Royal Examiner, is the ex-stepfather of Olivia’s mother. Clatterbuck also says that he “was aware the children were riding the ATV (when in the care of their mother) – and all I will say is we had differing opinions on that.”
Clatterbuck says of his daughter, “Olivia was a caring and loving kid. Always was worried about others more than herself. Just a bright ray of sunshine that would brighten your day no matter what you were going through. Loved her family and friends very much. She meant the world to everyone that knew her.”
Leadman appeared before Judge Daryl L. Funk in Warren County Circuit Court on Nov.14 on two counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious injury or death. A plea agreement reached between Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas L. Manthos and Leadman’s defense attorney William A. “Beau” Bassler would have allowed Leadman the opportunity to avoid jail time.
The agreement stipulated that the court defer Leadman’s trial for a year. Additionally, the court would sentence Leadman to 12-month jail sentences for each misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, with all time suspended, and place Leadman on unsupervised probation.
However, Funk rejected the plea deal, stating, “It’s either not criminal behavior and should not result in criminal prosecution or it’s criminal behavior, resulted in a loss of life, and should be punished accordingly, and the plea agreement does not meet those circumstances.”
Funk said that the terms of the plea deal would not fall within the sentencing guidelines that recommended Leadman serve some time in jail.
Before Funk ruled on the plea agreement, he allowed Clatterbuck to speak from the witness stand. Holding up a photograph of Olivia, he said, “I just want to make sure you realize what I lost. That was Olivia Grace Clatterbuck. Seven years old. She had no choice in the matter when she was taken out of this world.
“Not only that, me and her mother were robbed of proms, graduations, and me walking that little girl down the aisle,” Clatterbuck continued. No one else here has to hear or see or deal with the nightmares at two-to-three o’clock in the morning.”
Of his son, Roman, Clatterbuck said, “He lived it. He’s seen it. It’s all coming back. How do I explain (to my son) the man who took my daughter out of this world is not going to face justice?”
In an interview with Royal Examiner, Clatterbuck said of the plea agreement, “I was extremely angry when Manthos called me on Nov. 8 and said they offered a plea, and we’re going to court on the 14th. After going rounds with that office and not having emails and phone calls returned, for him to call out of the blue for that, I was angry and insulted.” He says he is grateful that Judge Funk rejected the plea agreement.
The holidays, he says, are hard for him and his family, “We have so many memories of past holidays and her excitement for Christmas. It’s hard getting through sometimes.”
Looking ahead to the January trial, Clatterbuck said, “My hope for the trial and what I have always wanted is for the whole thing to come out and for justice to be served. All of it. Not just this person is charged with this or that. I want all the information and the facts to come out. A child lost her life due to negligence and another one has to live with what he experienced and remembers.”
Leadman faces a jury trial in the Warren County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 and 25.
