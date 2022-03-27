Paws & Claws
“You should know, I’m not a rodent.”
If they could talk, your rabbit could teach you some surprising things.
Even though we’ve been buddies for a while, there are probably some things you don’t know about me. I’ll let you in on some information that could improve our relationship.
Although my teeth constantly grow, I’m not a rodent. I’m a lagomorph. I’m different from rodents like mice, rats, and beavers because I have an additional pair of incisor teeth.
Moreover, I hate being lonely. Ideally, I’d like to have a rabbit friend to keep me company. However, if you adopt a companion, we’ll need a spacious cage to avoid stepping on each other’s toes.
As strange as it may seem, I’m a very clean animal but hate taking baths. You can simply let me groom myself. However, you can brush me when I’m molting. I’d also like to remind you that you must regularly empty my litter box and clean my cage to limit foul odors. I like living in a clean and tidy space, just like you.
Lastly, I’d like to dispel a common myth about my species. Not all rabbits like carrots. In fact, root vegetables aren’t part of my natural diet. Additionally, their high sugar content can be harmful to my health. I much prefer munching on carrot tops.
XOXO
Bunny
Chitter chitter! (It’s the noise I make when I’m happy to see you)
Paws & Claws
Dog walking 101
Taking your dog for a daily walk is the perfect way to release their pent-up energy and encourage them to be good. Here are a few tips for getting started.
Get the right equipment
First, you need to purchase a leash and harness. You may want to choose a retractable leash so you can easily adjust the length. Moreover, you should opt for a harness with a clip at the front to prevent your dog from pulling.
Take it slow
Start by getting your dog used to wearing its harness and leash. Once your pet is comfortable with these items, try going for a short walk. Remember to use positive reinforcement, take your time and, most importantly, be consistent.
Have fun
You don’t have to keep your dog restrained for the entire walk. For example, you can let your pet sniff the ground or urinate on trees. However, you shouldn’t let Fido jump on people or chew on garbage.
Visit your local pet store to find the equipment you need for your dog, and don’t hesitate to ask the sales staff for advice.
Paws & Claws
Meet the degu
Animals from the rodent family, such as hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, mice, and gerbils are popular house pets. Despite their cuddly and energetic disposition, degus, however, are a lesser-known species that are often overlooked. Here’s what makes degus fantastic pets.
Appearance
Degus are small domestic rodents that look like a mix between a gerbil and a squirrel. They weigh around seven to 10 ounces and measure between four and eight inches long. Degus have large, dark eyes, small ears, and soft coats that come in a variety of shades, including a mixture of gray and orange.
Behavior
Degus are shy, curious, clean, resourceful, playful, and affectionate animals. Since they prefer to live in groups, it’s best to adopt at least two degus from the same litter. Although they’re diurnal, these rodents are most active at night. In addition, like guinea pigs, they make warbles, chirps, squeaks, and other sounds to communicate.
Care
Since degus are herbivores, they should be fed a combination of high-quality hay, commercial grain-free food, and fresh vegetables and greens. They also need small branches to chew on.
Your pet rodent will thrive in a spacious, multi-tiered cage with clean water, healthy food, and plenty of socialization.
When given adequate care, degus can live up to 10 years.
Common degus are considered an invasive species in some parts of the United States. Consequently, it’s illegal to own them in California, Utah, Connecticut, and Alaska.
Paws & Claws
Your dog has some extraordinary things say.
“I understand dozens of words”
Even though we’re around each other every day, there are many things you probably don’t know about me. For example, did you realize that I have the mental capacity of a two-and-a-half-year-old human child? According to experts, I can understand about 160 words, including the names of objects and activities. Furthermore, like a toddler, I’m unable to feel complex emotions like shame, pride, and guilt.
You may be surprised to learn that I bark for several different reasons depending on the circumstances. For example, I’ll bark to let you know I want something or if I want someone to go away. I have several ways of showing my emotions through my body language. If you learn to decode my posture, expression, and movements, our relationship will flourish.
Also, I need to be stimulated for several hours every day to thrive, and I enjoy being around other dogs. If I spend all my time alone and only go outside to relieve myself, I may misbehave or become depressed. I need to chew, bark, sniff, play, and go on long walks to stay happy and healthy.
I look forward to playing with you soon,
XOXO Fido
“Woof!”
is how us dogs say hi.
Paws & Claws
Your cat has some surprising things to share.
“I’m not as independent as you think”
Even though we see each other every day, there are many things you may not know about me. For example, did you realize that I treat you the same way I’d treat any other cat? That’s right, when I sit next to you, lick you or rub up against your legs, know that I would do exactly the same thing if you were a small, domesticated feline like me.
In fact, I really like nice, warm humans. Some people think that cats are independent and would rather fly solo, but this simply isn’t true. We actually enjoy being around our humans more than playing with our toys, eating treats, and rolling around in catnip. If I feel like being left alone, I’ll let you know by growling, whipping my tail, or puffing out my fur. I’ll come around again when I’m in a better mood.
I also think it’s important for you to know that when I purr, it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m relaxed and happy. I sometimes purr to get your attention when I’m sick or hurt or to calm myself down in stressful situations.
Lastly, despite my best efforts, I hate sharing because it makes me feel anxious. So, if you adopt another cat, I probably won’t let it eat from my bowl or use my litter box. It’s best if you get us our own accessories.
Thank you for caring for and loving me,
XOXO Whiskers
“Meow!”
means hello in my language.
Paws & Claws
What to do if your cat refuses to use their litter box
Is Mittens making messes around the house? If your cat refuses to use their litter box, it’s best to determine the cause of the unwanted behavior. Here’s an overview of what you should know.
Possible causes
If your cat has diabetes, a urinary tract infection, or other health problem, they may physically be unable to hold it in. Alternatively, if their living environment has recently changed, your furry friend may start making messes as a result of stress.
Your cat may also refuse to use a litter box if it’s too small or located somewhere cold or noisy. They might also be put off if they don’t like the type of litter used or the box isn’t clean. Additionally, some cats won’t use a litter box soiled by another cat.
Possible solutions
If your veterinarian confirms that your cat doesn’t have any health problems, try purchasing a second litter box. This will ensure that your cat isn’t tempted to relieve itself on your couch or kitchen floor. If you have two cats, experts recommend three litter boxes in different rooms.
Look for a litter box that suits your cat’s size and preferences. Keep in mind that most cats prefer uncovered boxes. It should also be placed in a quiet, low-traffic area. Also, experiment with different kinds of litter until you find one that works, and make sure to clean the box once or twice a day.
If you’ve done everything you can and your cat still won’t use its litter box, you may want to consult a feline behaviorist.
Paws & Claws
What you should know about osteopathy for animals
Did you know that animals can receive osteopathic treatments? Although osteopathy isn’t a replacement for traditional veterinary medicine, it can be used as a complementary treatment if your pet experiences certain health problems.
Osteopathy looks at the way the body functions as a whole. If one part is out of balance, it can lead to pain and discomfort in another part. Consequently, an osteopath’s job is to help release pain in the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tissues using gentle, hands-on palpations and manipulations.
When to consult an osteopath
You may want to seek osteopathic treatment for your pet to help soothe lameness, digestive problems, osteoarthritis, muscle injuries, back pain, and other issues. If you have a senior pet, osteopathy may help restore some of their strength and in some cases prevent the need for surgery.
Although you can often see results after one session, the entire treatment may require several appointments, depending on the nature and severity of the problem.
If you want to find a veterinarian offering osteopathic treatments in your area, you can use the online Holistic Integrative Vet Directory at civtedu.org.
Osteopathy sessions take place in a quiet, relaxed atmosphere. The adjustments and manipulations are so gentle that it’s not unusual for the patient to fall asleep during treatment.
