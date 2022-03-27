“You should know, I’m not a rodent.”

If they could talk, your rabbit could teach you some surprising things.

Even though we’ve been buddies for a while, there are probably some things you don’t know about me. I’ll let you in on some information that could improve our relationship.

Although my teeth constantly grow, I’m not a rodent. I’m a lagomorph. I’m different from rodents like mice, rats, and beavers because I have an additional pair of incisor teeth.

Moreover, I hate being lonely. Ideally, I’d like to have a rabbit friend to keep me company. However, if you adopt a companion, we’ll need a spacious cage to avoid stepping on each other’s toes.

As strange as it may seem, I’m a very clean animal but hate taking baths. You can simply let me groom myself. However, you can brush me when I’m molting. I’d also like to remind you that you must regularly empty my litter box and clean my cage to limit foul odors. I like living in a clean and tidy space, just like you.

Lastly, I’d like to dispel a common myth about my species. Not all rabbits like carrots. In fact, root vegetables aren’t part of my natural diet. Additionally, their high sugar content can be harmful to my health. I much prefer munching on carrot tops.

XOXO

Bunny

Chitter chitter! (It’s the noise I make when I’m happy to see you)