Young Life Upper Blue Ridge is offering local teens virtual fun and connection during quarantine

WHAT MATTERS Warren–Attention parents of middle and high schoolers! Young Life Upper Blue Ridge – Warren County is offering some good old fashioned entertainment on Instagram and through Zoom for your quarantined youth! Are you tired of endless hours of video games or snapchatting and wishing your teens could connect with friends and mentors for wholesome fun throughout these weeks of solitude?

Follow Young Life on Instagram and Facebook for some entertaining opportunities to spend some of their screen time with hilarious and inspirational Young Life Director, Stephen Marut and the Young Life team. On Thursdays at 7:17 p.m. on Instagram Live, your high school kiddos can laugh along with their friends and engage in “Virtual Club.” Middle schoolers can pass some time joining together virtually on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. for a Kahoot Zoom call!

Contact Stephen at spmarut@gmail.com for a link to the zoom call, or send a Facebook message through visiting Young Life Upper Blue Ridge – Warren County’s Facebook page.

About Young Life:

Young Life leaders are working with over two million young people, right in their own neighborhoods, all around the world showing them how much God cares about them by showing up in their world and sharing the message of God’s love through Jesus in ways and words they could understand and relate to. Find out more about Young Life online.

WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.