Young Opera Prodigy Briggs Williamson Sings for Cystic Fibrosis Cause
Briggs Williamson: Music, Emotion, and a Worthy Cause
In the heart of Downtown Front Royal, Virginia, Briggs Williamson, a 17-year-old opera prodigy and rising senior at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, brought his extraordinary vocal prowess to The Money Pit Recording Studio. More than just another recital, Briggs’ recent performance was a heartfelt dedication aimed at raising awareness and funds for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients in Barbados.
Turning Notes into Life-saving Funds
Using the universal language of music, Briggs turned his passionate rendition of “Fall on Me,” originally performed by Andrea Bocelli and his son, into a rallying cry for a cause close to his heart. The young prodigy’s older sister, Hastings, bravely lives with cystic fibrosis, making the mission deeply personal. The performance aimed to highlight the stark disparities in access to advanced CF treatment between countries like the United States and less fortunate nations like Barbados.
In the U.S., the groundbreaking drug Trikafta has revolutionized the CF treatment landscape. However, in Barbados, limited healthcare resources result in a significantly shorter lifespan for CF patients. Briggs’ performance serves as a stark reminder of these disparities and a call to action to level the playing field.
Harnessing the Power of Music for Change
Briggs’ captivating performance was filmed by his mother, Martha Williamson, and is set to feature in an upcoming music video. The video, which also showcases Hastings and CF patients from Barbados, underlines the urgency of providing these children with access to the best possible medical care in the United States.
For the Williamsons, every child deserves a shot at a better and healthier life. Briggs’ Hope, the fundraising arm of this initiative, targets a minimum of $100,000 in contributions. All donations will go directly toward providing life-saving medications and medical care for Barbadian children living with CF.
Those who desire to contribute to “Briggs’ Hope” are encouraged to visit Agape Blessings Cure, where their generous donations can directly enhance the lives of children in Barbados grappling with cystic fibrosis.
Music That Transcends Borders
Briggs Williamson’s dedication to raising funds for cystic fibrosis patients in Barbados underlines the transformative power of music. His stirring rendition of “Fall on Me” is more than just a musical masterpiece; it’s a clarion call for change.
Briggs’ story serves as a powerful reminder that music can be a formidable tool for advocacy, and with the right cause, it can inspire a chorus of voices, each contributing to a more harmonious and just world.
For more information about Briggs Williamson and his inspiring music video, please visit briggswilliamson.com.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 10 – 14, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 13 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for work related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening over Route 840, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and I-66 on-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Rainbow Way for inspection of the bridge over Gooney Run, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, through July 27. Follow posted detour.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Route 649 (Browntown Rd) bridge work to temporarily close road in Warren County
Samuels Library Trustees Make Rulings on 3 Books Location, Create New Youth Library Card Categories
On July 10th the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees met with its Ad Hoc Committee to reach decisions on public appeals of rulings of library staff on several titles submitted for removal from the library by members of the CleanUp Samuels Library (CSL) group. That group and its supporters are seeking removal of 134 books dealing with sexual identity or sexual behavior issues at various points through puberty available in youth sections of the library.
Initial decisions to retain the books were appealed by petitioners, bringing the matter to the Library Trustees through its Ad Hoc Committee. Books at issue on July 10 were “I am Jazz”, “This is Why They Hate Us”, and “Ana on the Edge”. Motions by the committee and decisions by the Board of Trustees were as follows:
- “I Am Jazz” – this is a Juvenile Non-Fiction title. The Committee recommended retaining the book in its current location. A motion to retain was made and seconded, with 12 board members voting to retain the title as is and 2 in opposition.
- “This is Why They Hate Us” – this was a Young Adult Fiction title. The Committee recommended moving this book to the newly created New Adult Collection. A motion was made and seconded on that recommendation, and was passed unanimously.
- “Ana on the Edge” – this is a Juvenile Fiction title. The Committee recommended retaining the book in its current location. Again a motion was made and seconded on that recommendation, with 12 Board members voting to retain the title as is and 2 opposed.
The week following these decisions Royal Examiner sat down with library officials and asked where they were in the ongoing process related to the removal requests initiated by the CSL group. Library Director Michelle Ross explained, “Staff are continuing to review the Requests for Reconsideration that we’ve received according to our procedures. We are creating a new collection, ‘New Adult’ which is for 16 through college aged. Staff are evaluating each title in the Young Adult collection to determine what needs to be moved.
“We have implemented two new card types,” Ross added of a result of discussion between library staff and board of supervisor members. Of those new cards, she elaborated, “There is a Juvenile Limited card which restricts access to only physical juvenile materials. This card type can’t check out Hoopla or Libby e-books, Young Adult materials, New Adult materials, or Adult materials. There is a Young Adult Limited card which limits them to Juvenile and Young Adult physical materials. This card type can’t check out Hoopla or Libby e-books, New Adult materials, or Adult materials. We are continuing to work with the Board of Supervisors on an agreement and have hope that we can arrive at a compromise that addresses concerns without infringing on anyone’s First Amendment rights.”
During our discussion, it was noted that a new influx of requests for reconsideration of some books had been received. How would this impact the process, we asked.
“We did receive an additional 200 Requests for Reconsideration. Many of the titles are repeats of ones we’ve already received. We will work on them as we have the others,” Ross said, observing of the process, “It does take a lot of staff time to review each title. Staff members read the books in their entirety, and research reviews and other relevant information regarding the title.”
And so it goes as Samuels Public Library staff and its Board of Trustees, as well as County officials, navigate the legal, Constitutional, and philosophical minefield between opposing sides of the issue of what is proper reading material for youth traversing puberty in this third decade of the 21st century, perhaps with questions about their own sexual identity and approaching physical maturity.
Are the books at issue simply “pornography” as many in the CSL movement contend or are they books offering emotional or educational support to children facing their own sexual identity and behavioral questions as they make their way through their teenage years toward young adulthood? And even if the latter, is such support an unjustified use of the tax revenue of people who would consider such support of what they see as non-traditional sexual identities as a “sin” on the road to eternal damnation?
Uh oh, here comes one of those Constitutional minefield issues regarding the separation of church and state in an increasingly volatile national debate on religious values being applied to the laws of the nation.
Community Weighs Cameras-In-Classrooms Proposal for Special Ed Students
Several residents and staff from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) addressed whether the school division should install cameras in the classrooms for students in special education during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, July 12 meeting.
The School Board, at its June 21 work session, discussed possibly adding cameras in preschool and special needs classrooms and recommended that WCPS staff develop a potential board policy related to cameras in the classrooms. The school division’s legal team has provided a draft policy for review by the School Board, which also considered the proposed item later during its meeting.
“I appreciate the camera discussions that I’ve had and the opportunity to speak with several teachers and several parents over the past multiple weeks since this first came up,” said Board Chair Kristen Pence on Wednesday, noting she has received “lots of varying viewpoints and really good input from everybody.”
“And that’s really what we need because when I first heard about the cameras, I, as a parent, thought that it sounded like a great idea,” Pence said. “But I didn’t see everybody’s aspect of it. And so, of course, we’re still kind of working our way through it and looking forward to some more discussion as we go through this evening and the next couple of board meetings.”
School Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi and board members Andrea Lo and Melanie Salins also were present at the meeting. Board member Antoinette Funk was absent on Wednesday.
Maria O’Brien (above), a Warren County resident in the Fork District, said that as a mother of a special needs student who has challenges with communication, she supports the proposed installation and monitoring of cameras in special needs classrooms. O’Brien expressed concerns about students needing more protection from abuse, such as what occurred recently in a WCPS elementary school.
“Children with special needs, especially those whose special needs involve the ability to communicate, cannot be expected to perfectly articulate what has happened in the classroom or their interactions with teachers,” O’Brien told the School Board. “Further, they may not recognize that what has happened to them or another student is wrong, especially if it’s something that’s ongoing. They may think that they are to blame.
“So in order to protect the children, we need to have something that’s more objective than what a child is saying to a parent,” she added. “And with different situations in the home, that communication can break down at home, as well.”
O’Brien added that having cameras in these classrooms could also be helpful for teachers if they’re falsely accused or threatened by older students in the high school setting. “So I don’t think this has to be parents versus teachers,” she said. “It can be something that’s mutually beneficial.”
Sarah Griffith, a special education teacher at Skyline High School, also spoke. She is a parent of four students who have graduated from WCPS and another who is still in school and has a 504 plan, which provides services and modifications to the learning environment so the child may access an education that’s equal to what other students receive.
“I would like to let you know that a growing number of our educators are becoming concerned with the conversation surrounding these policies,” Griffith told board members. “First and foremost, we feel this is a very discriminatory policy.”
Special education students already struggle to find their voice and a place in a general education setting, said Griffith, and putting cameras in their classrooms would further segregate them from their peers.
“Students will know the cameras are there. I work in a high school. They are very bright. Even the ones that do not speak,” she said, adding that some have anxiety and myriad other issues that may hinder them from entering a classroom if they see the cameras.
Griffith also said that using the terminology “special needs classrooms” is inappropriate because these students are not contained in one classroom. “Our students are dispersed throughout the building for much of their day. So unless we’re going to put cameras in every single part of that building, I do not feel that this policy is going to protect them,” she said.
Along those same lines, Joseph Adams, chairman of the Skyline Middle School Special Education Department and the learning center coach for WCPS secondary schools, said that the way the policy is written, his classroom would be considered a self-contained special education classroom.
“Having a camera in my room, it’s fine,” Adams said. “They’re going to see me teach, they’re going to see my kids grow, and they’re going to see the amazing activities we do in my room. But at the end of the policy, it says it’s here to protect the well-being and health of special education students. Where is that protection in their science class, their history class, their electives?”
Adams said he teaches sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade special education students, some with severe cognitive impairments and some with behavioral supports, who are in 15+ different classrooms in his building.
“Where is there protection in those rooms? They’re protected for only two hours with a camera in my room, but there are five other hours in a day,” he said. “If we’re going to do this, and we’re going to adopt this… we need to make sure all the special education students are protected, and that would mean putting cameras in every single classroom… not just those that would be defined as a self-contained classroom.”
Shea Steele-Kuhn, another Warren County resident, has a son in inclusion classes in seventh grade at Skyline Middle School. She agreed with Griffith and Adams. “I want my child, who is in all classrooms, to be protected in every classroom,” she said.
Steele-Kuhn also wants to ensure that if a child in special ed has a bad day in the classroom, that footage of such incidents isn’t randomly released on the internet.
“I understand that through the policy that the principal would be privy to this information, that other parents would be privy to this information,” she said. “I did see that the photos, that their images would be blurred, but it said ‘possibly be blurred.’ It doesn’t say that it would for sure be blurred. I’m worried about my child being in a fishbowl. I don’t want my child to be in the experiment for this, and then something goes completely wrong.”
Teachers also shouldn’t feel the need to leave WCPS because they are under additional scrutiny if cameras are installed in their classrooms, said Steele-Kuhn. “I have been very blessed to have a great team for my kid’s entire life, and I’m very nervous because his pre-k teachers are no longer in the county, and I’m nervous that we’re going to lose even more amazing teachers in this county over one incident.”
Jane Baker (above), the retired principal at Blue Ridge Technical Center (BRTC), said the center has had cameras in classrooms for at least the last 15 years. “And when I say classrooms, they are in our labs, such as our automotive lab, our electricity lab, those types of classrooms, where students are using a lot of different equipment,” Baker told the board.
“What I would say is that footage is never accessed unless there is some type of accident or a reason for it to be accessed,” added Baker. “I would also say that there is more likelihood of a student’s features and whatever we want to say, whatever people are afraid of, actions and activities, being put out into the public by other students with cell phones than there are from cameras that would be in the classroom.”
BRTC serves all students in special needs or regular ed classrooms, she said and has never experienced any issues with cameras in the classrooms.
The Draft Classroom Video Surveillance Policy
Later during the School Board meeting, WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger and WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith presented a draft board policy related to cameras in the classrooms known as Policy JOAA, which has been developed by the school division’s legal team.
No action was taken Wednesday on the draft proposal, which may be found here:
https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/warren/Board.nsf/files/CTHLNH575BF9/$file/Policy%20JOAA%20Classroom%20Video%20Surveillance%20-%20DRAFT.pdf.
“This is just the first version, and since there was not a lot for our attorneys to go off of, they did pull from various areas,” Ballenger told the board. “If you notice, this policy starts out talking about pre-K and special needs classrooms, but then towards the end, it just focuses on special needs. That needs to be cleaned up, depending upon whatever direction the board wants to go. This is the first draft. This is the first shot.”
Ballenger said a survey will be sent out to help the School Board members decide how to proceed.
Actions Taken
The School Board did take action on several other agenda items and unanimously approved the following:
- The 2023-2024 Memorandum of Understanding between WCPS and Quiet Mind Psychotherapeutic Services Inc., a private agency that provides outpatient therapy and mental health services to individual students enrolled in WCPS. Fees for services are billed through individual insurances, through self-pay, or through an agreement between the company and WCPS, according to WCPS Interim Director of Special Services Shamika McDonald.
- The WCPS and Skyline CAP Contract, Warren County In-Kind Contributions, Special Education Memorandum of Understanding, and the Memorandum of Understanding between WCPS VPI and Skyline CAP Head Start. McDonald said that the agreements outline work and procedures that include the referral process, disability services, communication, and shared leadership at the local level.
- The amount of $20,668.26 to renew the PowerSchool Unified Talent Software System, which WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee said offers a paperless solution for the application and hiring of employees and also serves as a storage location for all employee records.
- A $42,280.52 contract with Shenandoah Refrigeration Inc. of Winchester, Va., to install a new walk-in freezer at Skyline Middle School. Smith said it will be used for the school and for emergencies if another school walk-in would have a mechanical failure. “This would cut down on deliveries due to space limitations,” he said, adding that the funding for the project will come from the Food Service accounts.
- A total of $199,981 to purchase technology software and support services from several vendors that include firewall subscriptions, Microsoft licensing, a warranty for network switches, an internet filter, student self-harm monitoring, Chromebook inventory, classroom management, and network security, among other services.
- The mutual release and settlement agreement with Sodexo Operations, LLC regarding the 2022-2023 school year’s custodial services for WCPS. “Due to ambiguous wording in the original RFP and contract, a misunderstanding existed whether it was a fixed cost or a cost plus contract,” Smith explained. “Through negotiations with Sodexo, an agreement was arrived at that allowed both parties to participate equally” to split costs associated with overage services. The 2023-2024 Sodexo renewal specifies that the contract is a fixed cost contract agreed upon by both parties.
- Student fees for some classes at BRTC and at WCPS high schools. Baker said some fees increased and others stayed the same. “Some of the classes that are represented with a higher use of consumables because everything has gone up, so we had to ask for an increase in those fees,” she explained. “What I would say is that we’ve never refused a child entrance into a class when fee payment was not capable of being made by the family. So I just present those fees, which include dual enrollment, as well as the technical and career classes, as well.”
- Contract in the amount of $19,524.78 for the n2y Unique Learning System, which WCPS Special Services Deputy Director of Special Services Dena Lee said is a computer-based program designed specifically to help students with significant learning needs master their Virginia Essentialized Standards of Learning (VESOL). The system provides comprehensive and current instruction, including materials for teaching and learning every core subject, plus life skills.
- A contract renewal with Public Consulting Group Inc. (PCG) totaling $43,656.00 plus an 8 percent cost settlement to be paid at the end of the school year. PCG offers services to WCPS for its IEP generator system, a program provided by the Virginia Department of Education. Lee said the program also contains Virginia IUP, IEP translation, and EdPlan Parent Connect, among other services.
- The WCPS Special Service Restructuring Plan for 2023 is designed to respond to new demands, develop more effective programs, increase accountability, and increase student services provided by the school division, said Lee. As part of the restructuring, reclassifying duties will be assigned to the previous AT/Medicaid coordinator, and stipends will be added for six staff members who will coach staff on implementing programs, Lee said.
- Adding five more days to the 200-day teacher contract at Skyline Middle School for two instructional coach contracts will cost roughly $3,000. As part of Skyline Middle School’s schedule change to a seven-period class day, two teaching positions have been reassigned as instructional coach positions that will work to support teachers with strategies for instruction, classroom management, and student-centered coaching. Instructional coaches in the division work an additional five days beyond the 200-day teacher contract, said WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg.
- A copier lease contract in the amount of $89,964 will be awarded to Document Solutions Inc.
Speed cameras in school zones
Prior to the community participation portion of the School Board’s meeting, Front Royal Police Department Chief Kahle Magalis came to the podium to answer any questions from board members regarding speed camera enforcement.
The topic is being discussed by the Front Royal Town Council, Magalis said, and he wanted to answer any questions the School Board members might have.
“The Town Council is still batting it around, deciding which way they want to go with it,” he said, “but I understand that there are more questions, and I’d be happy to answer any of those.”
In comparison, Chair Pence said that School Board members are a different audience, and they wanted to hear about the potential for speed cameras being erected in several school zones.
“And just so parents and our community members can be aware of which school zones we’re talking about, we’d like a brief synopsis,” she said.
Magalis said the department has decided on locating the cameras at four locations: Skyline Middle School, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, and on Leach Run for Warren County Middle School.
“We weren’t going to try to do all of them at one time. We figured we’d start with the four where we kind of have the most issues that we typically see. Some of the bigger roads with the higher speed limit more frequently traveled roads,” the chief explained.
He added that a speed study was done in which five days’ worth of data was collected — from four days when school was in session and one day when school was not in session.
“The numbers were fairly, I wouldn’t say shocking, I’m not shocked by it, but I think a lot of people probably would be,” Magalis said. “I get complaints about speed in town every day. And a lot of those speed complaints typically come from people who’ve witnessed this in school zones, and of course, they’re concerned over children. So we looked at it, and this [solution] seemed to make the most sense for us.”
Once a contracted company sets up the cameras, tickets would be generated for speeds in excess of 10 miles per hour. “I don’t think it’s really asking that much to slow down 10 miles per hour for a quarter of a mile,” said Magalis. “At that point, if you were going to be late for something, you were going to be late anyway.”
Magalis said the topic has never been about generating revenue for the police department, and if there is a violation, it’s vetted by a front-row police officer who actually has to go through and look at the camera footage. The speed measurement equipment is calibrated every 35 minutes and is validated twice a year. And it’s the same technology that local police officers use in their cars when they’re writing tickets, he said.
It’s also a civil penalty if a person is caught speeding. They would be fined $100, the violation doesn’t count against a person’s license, and there are no points associated with it, he said. “It’s not even a criminal traffic violation,” he said. “It’s a civil thing.”
There would be no costs for WCPS related to an outside company coming in and setting up and operating the cameras, Magalis added.
Watch the School Board Meeting of July 12th on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Randolph-Macon Academy Announces Appointment of New Athletic Director
Congratulations to Chris Peter on being appointed as Randolph-Macon Academy’s new Athletic Director! With his extensive experience as a faculty member and his involvement in various teaching positions and the administration team at R-MA Middle School since 2015, Chris is well-prepared for this role.
His background as a member of the R-MA Coaching Staff, coaching soccer, basketball, and flag football, showcases his dedication to athletics and mentoring student-athletes. Additionally, Chris’s pursuit of an Educational Administration degree at Shenandoah University demonstrates his commitment to furthering his knowledge and skills in the field.
As an undergrad at Shenandoah University, Chris played soccer and even served as the assistant coach of the Hornet’s Soccer Program. His 20 years of experience as a soccer trainer and coach, including owning and operating the Shenandoah Soccer Academy in Winchester, VA, highlight his expertise in the sport.
In the upcoming 23/24 season, Chris will be supporting Coach Damiani while also leading the Athletics Department at R-MA. With his leadership, the department aims to upgrade the athletic facilities at the Academy, enhancing the overall sports experience for the students.
We wish Chris Peter the best of luck in his new role as the Athletic Director at Randolph-Macon Academy, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make in the school’s athletics program.
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu.
It was a ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ in WC General District Court as Commonwealth Referees Atwood-WCSO Dog Seizure Cases
As temperatures outside climbed toward the mid-to-upper 90s, a request to have custody of an approximately 10-year-old, crippled female Dachshund called “Baby Girl” transferred from its caretaker Kristie Atwood to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was resolved by “non-suit” agreed to by the Commonwealth, the defendant, and her counsel David Silek at a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, July 12.
It was explained to this reporter outside the courtroom following the non-suit that Atwood takes physically-impaired dogs that may be on the verge of being put down from various regional rescue operations and fosters them to offer them some remaining quality of life.
According to the Commonwealth’s petition for a hearing on the matter, the dog was seized on June 30 by WCSO Deputy A. Dawson in response to a neighbor’s complaint about a dog running loose that was established to belong to Kristie Atwood, who lived nearby. Atwood later explained to Royal Examiner that she has a “doggie door” for her fostered, as well as some family dogs to go in and out onto her 22-acre property. And that due to their generally poor condition, a number without the use of their rear legs, a typical old-age problem for Dachshunds she observed, they generally do not roam far or off her property. She said due to a lack of information from the sheriff’s office, she does not know if Baby Girl was taken on or off her property. The County does have a ‘dogs must be leashed’ to prevent them from running at large outside of fenced yards ordinance, it was noted during Wednesday’s hearing.
The result of the non-suit in the case of this one of 18 more dogs eventually seized into custody by the Sheriff’s Office from Atwood on July 5 will be that Baby Girl will be returned to its technical owner, the Charlottesville-based Rescue Group “K Kids Rescue.” The remaining dogs, it appears for now, will remain in the custody of the Humane Society of Warren County Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, which often operates near its shelter capacity without the sudden influx of 18 or 19 seized dogs from one household.
From the report of Deputy Dawson attached to the Commonwealth’s petition for Wednesday’s hearing, Atwood’s role in mentoring crippled and handicapped dogs was not known at the time they were seized. Rather, it seemed the deputy may have inferred abuse or neglect as the cause of the animal’s conditions.
“The dachshund dog was located and observed to have no use of hind limbs, underweight, and an open wound was observed on the rear paw. Upon further observation, the dog was noted to have numerous open wounds and sores. The dog was taken into custody for medical care,” the deputy wrote, noting that he was “advised the owner was Kristie Atwood,” adding, “Since the incident where this dog was taken for medical care, a search warrant has been obtained and executed where an additional 18 dogs were seized from the residence.”
Judge Mary Daniel observed in accepting the non-suit resolution on custody of Baby Girl on July 12 that her decision “has no effect on things not in front of the court today.” Those things were not before the court Wednesday, July 12, being possession and custody of the remaining 18 dogs taken from the Atwood home. Atwood expressed concern after the court was adjourned that three of the dogs taken that are partially paralyzed will be put down now that they have been removed from her fostering care designed to extend their lives beyond the point rescue operations or shelters would face for euthanizing dogs with little to no adoption possibilities and limited facility space. It may be noted, however, that the Wagner Shelter has become a “no-kill” shelter in recent years.
Questioned about a next step, Atwood said she had not yet been informed about a hearing date on the other 18 dogs but that her attorney was trying to establish a date, possibly in the coming week, for her to begin to act to regain custody of the other dogs. She pointed out two of those dogs belong to her son, including one service dog; 11 are being fostered from K-Kids Rescue; two are hospice fosters from other rescue groups; and three are her own.
She also noted that her attorney had filed a counter suit against the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for violation of her 4th Amendment Constitutional protection against unlawful search and seizure in the July 5th taking of the 18 dogs in her home, five days after the seizure of Baby Girl.
Atwood said she was never contacted by the sheriff’s office about the circumstance of her possession of the 19 dogs and their conditions, including Baby Girls, prior to the July 5th seizure of the remaining 18. She also noted that she believed transport of the dogs that day by the sheriff’s office with temperatures, like this past Wednesday in the 90s, had been done against codes that require a certain amount of separation and that animals be in vehicles with some sort of circulated or cooled air when moved in excessively high temperatures.
Stay tuned as this “Dog Day Afternoon” drama continues to unfold — with a nod to the 1975 crime film featuring Al Pacino and John Cazale.
Humane Society Executive Director Ousted Over Personnel Management Issues
After a three-year stint as executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County at its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, the Royal Examiner learned this week that Meghan Bowers was peremptorily fired by the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Board of Directors approximately two weeks ago for allegedly “mismanaging” her employees.
According to information received from various unofficial sources, Bowers was called “on the carpet” allegedly to learn that one or more shelter employees had complained about her management style and the decision was made to terminate prior to her being called in by the board to announce its decision.
This reporter reached out to colleague Malcolm Barr Sr., a former HSWC board president for verification. After several calls Barr said he had received confirmation of the “decision to fire” from a board member, and later from Bowers herself, without any further explanation. Several sources observed that a humane society Facebook post had been made of the action several days earlier — at least millennials were aware of it closer to real time.
Barr, who from his lifelong interest in animal welfare remains close to local humane society and Julia Wagner Shelter operations, said the board action “came as a shock” to him personally. He observed that from his perspective Bowers and her staff had made significant improvements to the shelter and society operations in recent years, including the opening of a downtown discount spay/neuter clinic, a successful fundraising merchandise store, and establishment last year of a project very close to his heart, the Dogs of War Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds. In fact, Barr brought “official Washington” media attention to the event with provision of a guest keynote speaker from the D.C. office of Voice of America (VOA) — well, done Malcolm and Steve Herman!
Barr said he was “sorry to see Meghan go, particularly under the circumstances” but that she had left behind a well-trained and extremely efficient deputy Kayla Wines, who has been given a six-month temporary appointment as acting executive director. “Apparently everything she was doing personnel-wise wasn’t all bad,” Barr laconically observed.
