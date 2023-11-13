Local News
Young Runners, Big Dreams: E Wilson Morrison Students Shine in Girls on the Run 5K
Empowerment and Teamwork: How a 5K Race is Transforming Lives in Front Royal.
In an inspiring display of determination and teamwork, students from E Wilson Morrison Elementary School in Front Royal participated in the Girls on the Run 5K, held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School in Winchester, VA. This event, more than just a race, marks a significant milestone in a program dedicated to nurturing the potential of young girls through physical activity blended with critical life skill development.
Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley, with its research-based curriculum, has been instrumental in shaping the lives of young girls, including those with disabilities. The program focuses on understanding oneself, valuing teamwork, and recognizing individuals’ impact on the world. Through small team meetings and the guidance of trained volunteer coaches, the program empowers its participants to build confidence, resilience, and a sense of accomplishment.
The curriculum is meticulously designed to bolster self-worth and help participants navigate societal pressures and conflicting messages. Activities are geared towards helping the girls recognize their personal strengths, advocate for themselves and others, and develop crucial social and emotional skills. These skills are not limited to the program but extend to their homes, schools, and communities.
The celebratory 5K event is the culmination of the season’s efforts, where each participant, regardless of ability, gets to experience the joy of crossing the finish line. This act is not just about completing a race; it’s about realizing one’s potential and the power of perseverance. The commemorative medal each girl receives is a symbol of this journey and achievement.
Throughout the season, participants engage in lessons and activities that enhance their ability to empathize and connect positively with those around them. The program emphasizes the importance of positive relationships with family, teachers, and community members.
A pivotal aspect of Girls on the Run is its emphasis on contribution. Each team engages in a community service project, instilling a sense of social responsibility and the desire to make a positive impact. This aspect of the program underscores the importance of personal growth and giving back to society.
The participation of E Wilson Morrison Elementary School students in the Girls on the Run 5K is more than a physical achievement. It represents a journey of personal growth, empowerment, and community engagement. The program’s holistic approach to development equips these young girls with the skills needed to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their communities, setting them on a path to a purposeful life.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 13 – 17, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Friday. Dates are approximate. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto the new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Community Events
Empowering Future Tech Leaders: THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year
Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.
The innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club is preparing for its second year, set to begin on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.
TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths.
Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia, a sponsor of TII!, noted, “Students have an opportunity to build a skill set that gives them a stronger competitive advantage in school and prepares them for high-paying jobs.”
This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the Samuels Public Library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.
Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.
The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.
“I think that TII! is a great way to build foundational IT knowledge and to network with small business owners to get an internship or job,” stated one of the participant interns of the 2023 TII! program. He added, “They want motivated workers with passion, so if you show that you are interested and willing to put in the work, they will be happy to bring you aboard. If you apply yourself, you will be able to get some of the generous IT scholarships that they offer. All in all, I think that TII! is a great first step in your IT career. They will support you if you want to go to college to further your education, or if you just want to go straight into the workforce.”
The THIS IS IT! Club is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.
Local News
United Way NSV Rallies Support for 40 Families During 6th Annual ALICE Awareness Week
Community Unites to Address Challenges of Asset Limited, Income Constrained Families in Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (UWNSV) gears up for a pivotal event as the crisp autumn air sets over Winchester, VA. From November 12th to 19th, the 6th annual ALICE Awareness Week aims to shine a light on a critical issue facing our community: the struggles of ALICE families – those Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed. Our neighbors, coworkers, and friends make up a staggering 41% of Virginia residents and nearly half of Winchester’s population.
The ALICE statistic, a revealing measure of financial hardship, has seen an alarming rise recently, exacerbated by the recession, spiraling inflation, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way’s response? A robust campaign to raise $20,000 for the ALICE Emergency Fund, targeting to extend a lifeline to 40 families grappling with financial crises.
Kaycee Childress, President and CEO of UWNSV, notes the escalating demand for assistance, especially amidst rising living costs and shrinking support like the cuts to SNAP benefits. “These are hard-working individuals striving to provide for their families, and our aim is to offer a helping hand when they need it most,” Childress emphasizes.
Launched in 2018, the ALICE Emergency Fund has been a beacon of hope, distributing over $30,000 to assist 63 families to date. The fund, capped at $500 per family, addresses diverse emergencies – from transportation hurdles to housing, childcare, and medical costs. It’s a testament to the community’s spirit, stepping in when no other resources are available.
The upcoming week is packed with initiatives. A Community Forum on ALICE Challenges and Solutions is slated for November 15th, offering a platform for dialogue and ideas. Notable panelists will converge to discuss the multifaceted challenges and brainstorm on sustainable support mechanisms for these vital community members.
Adding a personal touch, a series of “I am ALICE” videos will be released, depicting real-life stories of those affected, underlining the message that ALICE could be anyone in our midst.
In a collaborative effort, United Way NSV and Navy Federal Credit Union are hosting budgeting and financial management sessions on November 16th. This includes one-on-one sessions with financial counselors, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy.
Women United, a local arm of United Way, is also stepping in with a unique “dining-for-dollars” event at TGI Friday’s on November 17th, directing a part of the evening’s revenue to the ALICE Emergency Fund.
As the ALICE Awareness Week approaches, it’s a reminder of the shared responsibility we hold towards our community members in need. The United Way NSV’s initiative isn’t just about financial aid; it’s about nurturing resilience, fostering hope, and reinforcing the bonds that unite us as a community. This is a call to action, an invitation to be part of a collective effort to make a tangible difference in the lives of those around us.
For more information on ALICE, the ALICE Emergency Fund, and ALICE Awareness Week events, please visit www.unitedwaynsv.org/aliceawareness. You can also learn more about the ALICE population by visiting www.unitedforalice.org/state-overview/Virginia.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education. For more information, visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org.
Local News
Valley Health Hospitals Clinch Top Honors in Patient Safety
Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) have once again distinguished themselves in the realm of patient safety. The Leapfrog Group has awarded these institutions “A” grades for Fall 2023. This significant accolade is a first post-pandemic, and it continues a legacy of excellence, with WMC celebrating its eighth consecutive “A” and WMH its fourth.
Tonya Smith, president at Winchester Medical Center, has expressed immense pride in their consistent performance, attributing it to the care team’s unwavering dedication to keeping patients safe. Jennifer Coello, Administrator at Warren Memorial Hospital, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the honor their fourth successive “A” grade brings to their community-focused hospital.
The grading system employed by The Leapfrog Group is unique in that it only considers acute care hospitals’ capabilities in preventing medical mishaps and harm to patients. With these grades being updated bi-annually and freely available online, they serve as a crucial tool for patients seeking the safest medical facilities in their vicinity.
The semi-annual meeting of the Valley Health Corporation brought to light the significant strides the health system has made in patient safety, clinical recognition, and technological advancements. The Valley Health Corporation, which boasts a collective of regional leaders across various sectors, discussed these advancements in a gathering that saw new leadership roles being filled. Kris Maddalena has been welcomed as the new Chief Nursing Officer at Winchester Medical Center, along with other key leadership appointments.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz acknowledged Mary Sas’s retirement and spoke of the system’s recent clinical recognitions. He proudly recounted Valley Health’s designation as a Wellbeing First Champion by the American Medical Association and the nurse empowerment accolade given to Warren Memorial Hospital.
The recent implementation of an updated electronic medical record system, Epic, was also showcased, promising new features that will enhance accessibility for the community and empower the clinical team with robust capabilities.
In terms of financial and operational achievements, Nantz highlighted the positive direction post-COVID and the advancement towards a new agreement with Anthem, signaling a strong finish for 2023.
Updating the health system’s surgical capabilities further emphasized the technological forefront. General surgeon Jorge Posadas, MD, reported the acquisition of two additional da Vinci Xi surgical robots at WMC, while neurosurgeon Charbel Fawaz, MD, discussed the integration of the Mazor robotics system in spine surgery, enhancing precision and reducing patient recovery time.
Valley Health’s recent recognitions and advancements underscore its commitment to quality care and patient safety. With its “A” grades and the expansion of its technological prowess, Valley Health remains a bastion of healthcare excellence in the Northern Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region.
Local News
Concerned Citizens Begin Restoration of North-side ‘Garrison-McKay’ Cemetery Dating to Early 1800s
Recently a group of local-history-minded citizens gathered to clean up what they believe to be a historically significant county cemetery they call “The Garrison-McKay Cemetery” from some of the grave site names discovered. The location is a bit north of Guard Hill Road and northwest across Route 522 North from the Crooked Run area park and ride as illustrated in the below graphic. The volunteer clean up was led by Joe Andrews and Sarah Saber, the latter who made Royal Examiner aware of the restoration project that was accomplished on Sunday, October 29. Here is some background on how the project evolved and what was found at the site.
“The people buried in this cemetery died years before the county was even created. Sarah McKay (died 1831) and Frances McKay (died 1833) are a couple of the graves we’ve identified along with several Civil War-era soldier’s graves,” Saber told us, adding, “Some of the graves are miss-marked on “Find a Grave” so we don’t want them to be lost. We feel it’s important since they’re some of the original settlers of Warren County, so it’s important to save it and make sure it’s known before it gets trampled and forgotten.”
Following the Sunday, October 29, clean up, Saber updated us: “The cemetery clean up was a success yesterday. It was a lot of work and isn’t fully completed but we got a lot of the large/invasive brush cut back and put ribbon around the area. Between the encroaching dirt mountain stockpile behind it and the town utilities expansion by the creek, I think we cleaned it up just at the right time. Any later and it could’ve easily been covered and hidden forever.
“There’s not a lot of info and some of it seems to be incorrect. We identified three distinct rows of both marked graves and unmarked stones which we believe are from an earlier time period or could be children. Probably around 40 total? Not really sure,” Saber observed.
Saber noted that when Andrews came across the cemetery back in 2006, he made some inquiries. However, Warren Rifles Civil War Museum curator Dewey Vaughan’s awareness of references to its existence was the extent of information Andrews got at the time about what he had encountered.
That combined with it being on private property “which had cows grazing the fields and now construction all around it” had led to its borderline demise, Saber reported. But Andrews was able to get permission from the property owner to access the cemetery, and permission was granted by Town Manager Joe Waltz allowing access from the Town’s pump-station gated road. “So, we cleaned it up and put ribbon around it so it’s not so easy to be forgotten now,” Saber said with a nod to the clean-up crew of friends and relatives. And yes, with the clean up being accomplished on October 29, between Downtown Front Royal’s Saturday, October 28, pre-Halloween Trick or Treat and October 31st, there is a Halloween connection to this project.
“We saw one of the graves, Sarah McKay would’ve been 220 years old this Halloween, so we figured it was a good tribute to have it cleaned up a bit for her birthday.
“It was a lot of work and it was only a few of us who were there, myself, Joe Andrews and his sons, Joseph Jr. and Ben. Plus Ben’s fiance Alyssa and their newborn, Riley, was supervising. Then our friends Mike and Melanie Salins joined in. And of course my dog, Bane, was also supervising. We were able to get a lot done and plan to go back again to finish it up sometime in the future.” Below are some of the graves the group was able to locate and read, including the above referenced Sarah McKay:
In memory of Sarah E. McKay wife of Joseph McKay was born October 31st 1803 and departed this life October 8th 1831 aged 27 Years, 11 Months and 23 days
In memory of Frances E. McKay wife of John W. McKay who was born May 30th 1813 and departed this life November 21st 1833 aged 20 Years 6 Months and 22 days
S.E.Mc.K
Grace Daughter of Tho’s. N. & S.E. Garrison Aug 19, 1886. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.
A.J.C.
(maybe “in memory of” or “in loving memory”) Keturah Garrison Departed this life (separate stone, believed to go with top broken piece) Nov 19, 1891, Aged 61 years. “Resting in light of a glorious resurrection”.
“Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord”
Agnes Jane Cramer Born Nov. 6, 1822, Died April 28, 1898
Thomas N. Garrison Co B 17 REGT VA INF CSA Oct. 12, 1827 to June 10, 1909
“We were surprised the stones are in such good condition to begin with since they’re 100 to 200-plus years old,” Saber observed of what the group found on closer examination.
With this restoration project begun by conscientious citizens, with the cooperation of the property owner, perhaps one or several of the local historical societies and the two involved municipalities can band together to see the restoration project to a conclusion, with permanent preservation a joint goal of this community moving forward.
Local News
Army Security Agency Veterans Enjoy Fellowship at Monthly Luncheons
The history of Military Intelligence in this country originates during the American Revolutionary War with spies, scouts, informants, and such. Since then, technology has dictated just how intelligence on the enemy is collected, where today, spy satellites are used extensively – in addition to the continued use of “spies, scouts, and informants.”
Over the years, the U.S. Army Security Agency (ASA) was a very significant player for the nation in collecting intelligence on actual and potential adversaries by intercepting radio signals. The ASA existed between 1945 and 1977 and was the successor to the Army Signals Intelligence Service/Agency, with operations that date to World War I. Initially, this involved the interception of radio transmissions used by enemy forces communicating, sometimes by happenstance, but this capability evolved to very sophisticated collection means as technology improved, to include virtually all types of electronic signals.
Tens of thousands of ASA soldiers have been employed over the years to conduct these operations, playing a significant role in WW I, WW II, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam, and during peace time, significantly contributing to the winning of the Cold War. Following WW II (with compelling contributions to the breaking of German and Japanese communications codes), the Army established a direct link between the Army Security Agency (ASA) with the newly created National Security Agency (NSA) when it was created in 1952. Note also, that the Navy and Air Force later developed their own “signal interception” capabilities and organizations.
With an Army Intelligence reorganization, the ASA was integrated into the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) organization in December 1976. While the ASA disappeared as an organization beginning in 1977, there continued to be “some” ASA designated units as the reorganization was completed. And today, there remain many Veterans still alive and well (mostly) throughout the country that chose to identify as proud “ASA Veterans.”
The comradery of this group of men and women is strong. Much of what they did over the years serving our country was highly classified but is now declassified, at least in part, and they are now able to discuss some of what they did and are reconnecting with fellow service members. This is therapeutic in many ways, especially for those of the Vietnam era, never welcomed home and never able to discuss the very highly classified work they performed for our nation. Now all should be recognized for what they accomplished, and not just in Vietnam. Note that during Vietnam, the ASA units had the “cover name” of Radio Research units, and all major tactical units were assigned such support – technically, ASA was “Never officially in Vietnam,” however, ASA was the first into Vietnam and among the last to leave. During ASA’s 12-year tour of service there, ASA units were awarded more than 120 U.S. decorations and 60 foreign citations.
The United States military is truly a brotherhood and sisterhood. Because military men and women are required to make sacrifices well beyond anything expected of their civilian counterparts, it is understood that the friendships established may also be much stronger. The reality is that the needs of the armed services come first, and personnel change duty locations at the direction of the military. During an individual’s time in the service, there are always fellow military members to rely on for support. Military families have a unique understanding of the challenges and can relate in ways that civilian support systems cannot.
Those who serve together form a common sense of purpose and devotion to duty. These military friendships last forever. But when people leave the military, they often lose touch with those dear old friends.
Across the country, groups of these Veterans are gathering, to the benefit of the individuals wanting to reconnect with fellow members of the ASA of years past. These groups include those that made a career in the military, those that served their four years and returned to civilian life, and both enlisted and officer ranks. One such group is the Winchester/Northern Virginia ASA Luncheon Group that meets for lunch once per month.
Pre-COVID, fellow ASA members, Bill (“Jake”) Jacobson (residing near Leesburg) and Harry Newman (Stephens City) connected via an ASA Facebook Group, the National Army Security Agency Association (NASAA), and met for lunch one day. During discussions, it was realized that many more ASA Veterans were probably located in the area, and they needed to get together. So, it was decided that they would try to organize a monthly gathering, a lunch, perhaps. A notice was put out on the NASAA Facebook Group, and it was astounding how many of this relatively unheralded group of Veterans responded and joined the luncheons.
Today, there are 38 members that periodically join for lunch, sometimes five, sometimes as many as 18, depending on individual schedules. More than simply getting together to “share war stories,” these gatherings have more to do with demonstrating the bond of this mostly obscure group of intelligence professionals with a “shared CLASSIFIED experience and history,” that few outside of the military can understand.
Members of this lunch group include individuals exemplified by such as Jake Jacobson, living near Leesburg, VA. He was drafted in 1967 as a Private after a stint at Montana State College. After the “normal” battery of tests for new recruits to determine their strengths and aptitudes, Jacobson was offered (by a “special” recruiter) an opportunity to avoid the draft status by enlisting in the ASA for four years. Note that most recruiters of the time had no clue what the ASA’s mission was, because it was so classified. Enticed by the prospect of learning a marketable trade/skill, he joined, and following Basic Combat Training, Jacobson attended a lengthy school at Fort Devens, MA to learn and copy Morse Code along with Special Identification Techniques and radio direction finding.
Although ASA was not technically in Vietnam, that is where he was deployed following school for the needs of the Army. Jacobson was assigned to a “Radio Research” unit (the cover name for ASA there! It was classified that ASA was in Vietnam, and all major tactical units were assigned such ASA support units) in the field intercepting low powered radio Morse Code and locating Viet Cong (VC) units. One had to be “close to the enemy “to hear the enemy.” Jacobson is remembered as mentioning that one day he and his team heard Vietnamese voices on the other side of a tree line as they were deploying and determined it was the very same VC they were intercepting at the time. He is fond of saying, “I’ve never had friends like the friends I had in Vietnam!”
Like the majority of Vietnam Veterans, Jacobson returned to the U.S. with virtually no recognition except from family and friends. Assigned to Fort Bragg, NC and then Vint Hill Farms, VA, he met his future wife and extended his enlistment two years until she graduated from Nursing school – of course, with the “needs of the Army” intervening, he was deployed to Germany and a border intelligence collection site for almost two years. Jacobson separated from the Army as a Specialist Fifth Class in 1973, and after getting married, he returned to Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University, Billings) for a teaching degree in 1976. He completed a 43-year teaching career in 2020. He is a member of the National ASA Association Board of Directors and continues to push for more recognition of these unheralded Army Intelligence warriors and bring together groups such as this lunch group. Further, Jacobson is actively involved in having an ASA memorial established at Arlington National Cemetery.
Another member of this lunch bunch is Robert (Bob) Chase, from Manassas, VA. Chase, a 17-year-old from Tennessee, enlisted for four years with the ASA in 1961 as a Private and became a Warrant Officer at age 24. His overseas assignments during 20 years in ASA included Vietnam (twice, plus several temporary assignments there), Thailand, the Philippines, and Germany. Those assignments in the U.S. include Fort Devens, MA; Fort Huachuca, AZ, Fort Hood, TX, Fork Polk, LA, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Meade, MD, and Vint Hill Farms, VA. His experiences include being the duty officer at the Headquarters US Army Europe when terrorists detonated two 500 lb. car bombs at that compound that killed three soldiers. Chase married a German lady, and he became a Chief Warrant Officer at 25 years old, retiring as a Chief Warrant Three (CW 3) in 1981. Interestingly, his first beer as a new Warrant Officer at the officers’ club was bought by Charles Schulz (creator of Peanuts cartoons).
Ernest Puls, from Hanover, Maryland, enlisted in ASA in 1961 as a Private, retiring 23 years later as a Master Sergeant. Puls was a TV repairman, taking an electronics course when he enlisted, and the recruiter, when he saw his test scores, told him he had the perfect job for him. His 23 years with ASA repairing electronic equipment will attest to that! Following Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, he attended school at Fort Devens, MA, then on to Menwith Hill, England. There he met and married his wife and reenlisted (beginning that 23-year career). Returning from England, Puls was assigned to Vint Hill Farms, VA, followed by an unaccompanied tour in Sinop, Turkey. Afterward, Puls was sent back to Fort Devens for further schooling and became an instructor for a year. Then three years in Germany and four years at Fort Meade, MD. Then it was back to Turkey for a year, followed by an assignment to Fort Meade where Puls retired as a Master Sergeant and spent 17 years as a civilian DOD employee, and five years as a DOD Contractor at Fort Meade. Puls is also a member of an ASA lunch group in Maryland.
Harry Newman, from Stephens City, enlisted in ASA in 1966 as a Private, knowing nothing about ASA (or Army intelligence, for that matter) but was convinced by a recruiter that it would be interesting. As it turned out, this was so true. Newman signed up for school at Fort Devens, MA to become an Electronic Warfare specialist, decided to apply for Officer Candidate School (OCS), was accepted, and attended Infantry OCS at Fort Benning, GA. Following the Basic Officers Course at Fort Devens, he spent 18 months in Vietnam, mostly in the field as a platoon leader of an ASA unit supporting an Infantry brigade of the 4th Division. Newman was also assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group Airborne School, completing the course, and being awarded both the U.S. and Vietnamese jump wings. He returned to the U.S. in 1969 to Fort Bragg, NC, serving in the Airborne ASA battalion supporting the XVIII Airborne Corps, met his future wife, married her, and was reassigned to the Military Intelligence Advanced Officer Course at Fort Holabird, MD. Following this nine-month course, he was back to Fort Devens for ASA training and then to Mount Saint Mary’s College (Emmitsburg, MD), completing his undergraduate degree in Political Science under the Army’s Degree Completion Program. Afterward, Newman was assigned back to Fort Bragg to be an ASA Company Commander in the 82nd Airborne Division for 18 months. Newman has said this assignment, commanding a company of over 200 soldiers, was the best assignment he had in the Army.
Interestingly, demonstrating just how small the ASA community was and is, Newman’s First Sergeant, Charles W. Smith (Big Smithy, as he was called behind his back) was also the first Sergeant of a member of this lunch group, Jake Jacobson. Although the two missed being assigned together by a few months in the 1970’s, both have fond memories of Big Smithy. Newman remembers Smithy saying there was no way he would jump out of a perfectly good airplane, while never acknowledging that there was not a parachute harness large enough to fit him! He was 6’ 3” and over 320 pounds! But both Jake and Harry agree that there was never a finer first sergeant in the ASA.
Newman’s following assignments included Germany, as an intelligence analyst in a Joint Intelligence Fusion Center; Fort Sill, OK, as a Special Security Officer (SSO); South Korea as Chief of Intelligence in a Combat Support and Coordination Team supporting the First Republic of Korea Army, and multiple assignments in the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command. He also attended the Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC) while completing his Master’s Degree in Military Arts and Science in 1979. Newman served more than 20 years in the Army, retiring in 1986 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Retirement from the Army was followed by 15 years with a defense contractor. He continues to seek out those of ASA he served with over the years. As with Jacobson, Newman is a member of the National ASA Association Board of Directors and is also working to establish an ASA memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery.
The plan is to receive approval to establish an appropriate memorial within Alington National Cemetery (ANC) as agreed upon by the Secretary of the Army and ANC. At present, there are several dozen monuments and memorials, of various types and designs, that commemorate individuals, groups, military units, and battles.
While considered the Winchester/Northern Virginia Area ASA lunch bunch, ASA Veterans from Virginia Beach, Ashland, Richmond, Woodbridge, Front Royal, Manassas, Stanley, Emmitsburg, MD, Falling Waters, WVA, and even Fairfield, PA, have joined the group to share lunch and “stories from the past.” Friendships have been established, and in some cases, renewed – one of those, “I wondered what happened to you” moments.
The luncheon group meets the first Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m., alternating between Winchester’s Mission BBQ and the Purcellville’s Smokin Willy BBQ.
For more information regarding the monthly luncheons, and the ASA Memorial, contact Harry Newman at harry.newman@comcast.net or Bill Jacobson at wmjake01@gmail.com.
