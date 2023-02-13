State News
Youngkin admin chastises union for Black Lives Matter school toolkit and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration chastised a Virginia teachers union for distributing a set of Black Lives Matter resources for schools, calling it a “politically driven curriculum toolkit.” The toolkit promotes a variety of anti-racism tenets as well as “disruption of the Western nuclear family dynamics.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Youngkin tapped political appointee R. Christopher Lindsay as the temporary leader of the Virginia Department of Health after Senate Democrats blocked the confirmation of former Health Commissioner Colin Greene.—Washington Post
• A historic building that housed one of America’s first schools for Black students was put on wheels and moved to a new location in Williamsburg.—Virginia Gazette
• Two men were arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Dominion Energy facility in Northern Virginia. Authorities say they believe the men were hoping to steal copper wire.—WUSA9
• In a new essay, famous author Margaret Atwood takes a Virginia school board to task for removing her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” and several other books from its high school library.—The Atlantic
Petersburg casino House bill still in play
A referendum for a Petersburg casino development could still be in the cards, as lawmakers recently sent a House bill over to the Senate with a 49-44 vote and one abstention.
Petersburg-area representatives filed casino bills in the fall of 2022. Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, introduced House Bill 1373 to qualify Petersburg as an eligible city to hold a casino referendum.
Any city within 25 miles with a previously failed referendum cannot hold another one until another eligible host city has “a reasonable opportunity,” according to the bill.
This would mean Richmond, whose referendum failed in 2021, cannot hold another referendum this year until Petersburg has a chance. A referendum is a measure locals vote on during the November general election.
Taylor’s bill passed to the Senate on Feb. 7. Most Richmond-area Democrats voted against it.
“I am excited about the momentum my bill has and am looking forward to working with the various interest groups to make sure the people of Petersburg have a choice in November,” Taylor stated in an email.
Taylor introduced the House version, which is identical to the measure introduced by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, which died on Feb. 2. The senator, who has been embroiled in recent drama with his estranged wife, had half of his proposed bills pass the Senate but not the casino one.
When asked if officials were trying to distance themselves from Morrissey’s bill, Taylor did not respond.
Petersburg does not have enough city residents to qualify for a referendum, but Taylor’s proposal creates qualifying alternatives based on real estate tax exemptions, poverty rate, and annual unemployment.
Cordish Companies would develop the “Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia” within a $1.4 billion development called the “Live! Gaming & Entertainment District,” according to a press release.
“I support Petersburg having a casino because I am a strong believer in economic development,” Taylor stated. “Simply put, the jobs created, investment of capital into infrastructure, schools and tourism generated from the casino will transform the city and region, unlike any industry we’ve seen in 40 years.”
Taylor referenced the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, study on casinos published in October 2022. According to the study, a casino would create a larger tax base, generating more money for the city.
“Petersburg has been in economic decline for over 40 years, which has greatly reduced the tax base,” Taylor stated. “A significant employer such as a casino will raise the average income in Petersburg and help the city become sustainable.”
The study reviewed Virginia’s approach to different forms of gaming, along with a Petersburg-specific study that concluded the city could support a casino. The study also included a scenario where Petersburg and Richmond opened a casino.
JLARC staff selected The Innovation Group — which conducted previous casino research for the commission — from a pool of company experts, stated JLARC associate director Tracey Smith in an email. The firm was contracted to conduct a more limited analysis on the impacts of placing a casino in Petersburg, Smith stated.
The Innovation Group has casino developers as clients, and some criticize the objectivity of the analysis — something JLARC was not concerned about occurring, Smith stated when asked about any potential conflict of interest.
“They seem more like lobbyists than researchers,” said Richmond local Allan-Charles Chipman.
Chipman is a former candidate for the 6th District Richmond City Council election in 2020.
Chipman is the executive director of Initiatives of Change, an organization that examines the economic impact and disparities of slavery and racism.
“How can this be viewed as an objective opinion?” Chipman said.
Chipman is against opening casinos throughout Virginia, he said. According to Chipman, casinos generate revenue for cities by “being a tax on the poor” instead of implementing a more equitable tax across income brackets.
“For it [casinos] to be in Petersburg and the South Side, one of the highest racial disparities in our region, I think we need to hear from more than just people that make their money off of rubber stamping casinos,” Chipman said.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has vocalized support for allowing Richmond to hold another referendum to build a casino.
“Richmond had their referendum, and Richmond rejected the casino in a free and fair election,” Chipman stated in a follow-up text message after the bill advanced in the General Assembly.
Two other bills for casino gaming and eligible host localities, HB 2499 and Senate Bill 1543, were stricken from the docket in committees.
The General Laws and Technology Senate committee will determine the next step for Taylor’s bill.
Why some think going all in on a Fairfax County casino would be a bust
The dream of a Fairfax County casino may have gone bust before it even really got off the ground.
Last month, two Virginia lawmakers introduced identical bills that would have amended state law to allow a casino to be built in any locality with a population of more than 1 million and operating under an urban county executive form of government.
There’s only one county in Virginia that currently meets those requirements, and that’s Fairfax County.
But just days after being filed, both bills were withdrawn, with patron Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, saying they were “rushed” and more research was needed.
Marsden has left the door open for legislation to be re-introduced in 2024 in media interviews. However, discussions with lawmakers, county officials, and a regional economic policy expert show there may be little appetite to go all in on a Fairfax County casino even if the proposal comes up again next year.
The response “has mostly been negative,” Marsden told the Mercury. “It’s an election year, so people are nervous talking about those kinds of things.”
The bills also set further parameters on where a casino could go in the county, limiting it to being outside the Beltway, not in the Dulles International Airport flight path, and “within one-quarter of a mile [of] an existing station on the Metro Silver Line.”
Those restrictions seem to leave only a few options for sites. Those likely include locations near Tysons Corner mall, Reston Town Center, and Herndon’s new Innovation Center Metro station, as the Washington Business Journal reported.
Marsden said anxiety over the Silver Line and its newly opened 11.4-mile stretch connecting Reston and Loudoun County, an extension that cost $3 billion, is a big reason he proposed the bill in the first place.
“I’m very concerned about the future of Metro. … Ridership is down, and we are facing a fiscal cliff here shortly regarding how we will support Metro,” Marsden said. “Getting places built up with attractions and generating nightlife, generating restaurants and making it a destination improves both the economy of the commonwealth, the economy of Fairfax County, and ridership on the Silver Line.”
However, at least one Fairfax County official isn’t buying into this rationale. Supervisor Walter Alcorn, who represents the Reston Town Center district, has called the siting of a casino near the Silver Line a “bad idea on multiple levels” and “foolhardy.” Furthermore, he said that none of his constituents supported the idea.
“I’m not opposed to having a casino located near a Metro station somewhere, but why you would put that on the most valuable property in the region around the Silver Line stations baffles me,” Alcorn told the Mercury, pointing to research showing property values around the line are likely to soar.
Metro does have “serious problems,” he said, but a “casino is not going to bail Metro out of its financial woes.”
Virginia’s casino conundrum
Casinos have been a hot topic in Virginia since 2020 when the General Assembly approved legislation allowing casinos to be built in five Virginia cities if local residents supported the idea in a referendum.
Residents in four cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth — voted in favor of casinos. Late this January, Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened, becoming the first permanent full-service casino in Virginia.
But in the fifth city of Richmond, voters rejected the option in 2021. Petersburg has since vied to take over the fifth slot, but the legislation required to authorize the city to move forward faces tough prospects in the Senate.
The battles over casino siting have also raised the question of whether the General Assembly should continue to decide where casinos will and will not go in Virginia.
The referendum provisions of state law mean a casino can only be built if residents approve it, and any specific proposals have to go through local land use processes, including zoning review and public hearings. But under current law, the General Assembly continues to set the basic parameters of where a casino can go, leading to bills such as those put forward this year specifying that casinos can only be sited outside the Beltway and near a Metro station.
That’s because of the Dillon Rule, said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. Virginia adheres to the Dillon Rule, which dictates that localities can only exercise powers expressly granted to them by the state. In terms of legislating exactly where a casino can and cannot go, the state does have the authority to make that call, but that doesn’t mean it has to exercise it.
“Local governments in Dillon Rule states such as Virginia have for years pushed for greater autonomy to meet their own needs as they see best,” Rozell said. “The detailed conditions outlined in these bills suggest that state legislators do not trust localities to figure this out for themselves. It is a bit paternalistic in my view.”
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay has repeatedly pushed back on the notion that a county with over 1 million people and an annual budget exceeding $4.7 billion shouldn’t be trusted to make decisions not explicitly allowed by the state. In fact, this issue of the state ceding some of this decision-making authority back to Fairfax County is part of this year’s legislative agenda.
“Existing local government authority must be preserved and expanded, particularly in such key areas as taxation, land use, and the protection of public health, safety, and welfare,” the agenda reads.
Asked about the casino issue, McKay’s office reiterated the “long-standing position” that localities should have more authority over land use decisions but declined to take a stance on the casino legislation.
Is building a Northern Virginia casino a gamble?
Beyond the local authority issue and the increasing popularity of gaming in Virginia, the question remains if a casino within the Silver Line corridor would be a good idea for Fairfax County and Virginia.
Terry Clower, director of George Mason University’s Center for Regional Analysis and a professor of public policy, certainly doesn’t think so.
“My first thought [when seeing the bill] was why,” Clower told the Mercury. “My second thought was why the hell why.”
Casinos today are more than just gaming, explained Clower; they are huge entertainment venues and a “destination” complete with restaurants, shopping, hotels, and concert halls. The justification for their development is not simply that they will attract local residents to spend money there but that they will attract others from far and wide to bring new money to the local economy.
“That’s getting to be a much harder argument because of the ubiquitousness of the casinos themselves,” Clower said.
Currently, a very large MGM-branded casino sits across the Potomac River from Alexandria in National Harbor. Another casino is in Baltimore. Four more are under development in the Commonwealth. The question becomes how many of these massive entertainment centers can be supported in the market, Clower said.
Furthermore, he said, if a casino is built but isn’t successful, it may still pull spending and revenue from other local businesses, reorienting the economy around one massive attraction and “hollowing out” surrounding neighborhoods. And, in a worst-case scenario, the casino could just close.
“Then you got this big empty shell sitting there that depresses local property until you eventually have to raze it and redevelop it,” said Clower. “Then you have lost all resources and effort.”
Despite the continued need for development, Clower said building a casino along the Silver Line would signal panic.
“I can’t help but think of it as being, in a way, a measure of economic development desperation,” he said.
Marsden, however, continues to call a Fairfax County casino an “intriguing idea” and notes the legislation was simply a “trial balloon” to gauge interest. He said he will propose legislation again next, yet only if county officials tell him they think it’s potentially a good option.
If not, legislation allowing a casino to be built in the Silver Line corridor will no longer be in the cards.
“You would never see it again,” said Marsden.
Senate to take up bill requiring Virginia schools to spend unused relief funds
Legislation backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would require Virginia school divisions to spend any federal pandemic funds they haven’t yet used or forfeit them is headed to the Senate for consideration.
An October Virginia Department of Education report shows Fairfax County Public Schools have the most unspent relief funds, representing more than $170 million. Norfolk schools have the next highest amount at $136 million, followed by Henrico at $116 million, Richmond City at $111 million, and Newport News at $93 million.
How big a percentage of the divisions’ operating budgets those unspent funds represent varies. Fairfax, for example, has a current operating budget of $3.3 billion, while the Norfolk schools’ budget is $376 million.
The legislation, which passed the House on a 52-48 vote, followed comments by Youngkin this October urging school divisions to spend their remaining funds to address achievement gaps and proficiency declines among Virginia students.
“Virginia students are in a crisis,” said Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, the patron of the bill. “We have the ability to be able to take steps to undo that damage.”
In October, a national report showed declines in reading and math proficiency between 2019 and 2022 for Virginia’s fourth, eighth, and 12th-grade students and continuous drops in fourth-graders’ proficiency since 2017. Virginia also saw declines in proficiency scores on state standardized tests.
Under House Bill 2269, school divisions would be required to spend their remaining funds by July 1 or forfeit them later this summer. Divisions with funds exceeding 20% of their total award would be required to return them by July 15 to the Virginia Department of Education, which would then redistribute them to other school divisions to assist with learning loss efforts.
But opponents say the legislation interferes with decisions made by school divisions and may conflict with federal guidance on relief spending.
“School divisions have laid out plans for these monies, and to change that all of a sudden we don’t feel is appropriate,” said Tom Smith, legislative liaison for the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
Stacy Haney, a Virginia School Boards Association lobbyist, said the legislation conflicts with guidance from the federal government.
“This bill is contrary to federal guidance regarding pandemic relief funds distributed to [local educational agencies],” a fiscal impact statement for the bill from the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget reads. “It is also unclear whether formula funds returned by [local educational agencies] to the state can be used by the state.”
Eileen Cox, chief communications officer with Henrico County Public Schools, said the school division supported the previously established timelines and uses for the relief funds. Under the school division’s plan for the funds, Henrico anticipates spending millions to continue remediation for learning loss during its Summer Academy by September 2024.
Virginia awarded millions in federal funds to school divisions received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
Schools have used these funds to support safe operations and address the pandemic’s impacts with tools such as tutoring, after-school programs, and counseling services.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Dueling budgets in Richmond and more Va. headlines
• “The House of Delegates and Senate have adopted their budgets, but the battle is just beginning over how to bridge a $1 billion gulf between the two chambers, controlled by opposing political parties.” The biggest difference is whether Virginia should adopt further individual and corporate tax cuts.—Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
• Amazon could have gotten the first incentive payment Virginia offered it as a way to entice the company to build its HQ2 in Pentagon City, but it hasn’t applied for any of the funding.—Washington Business Journal
• Norfolk Southern agreed to pay Virginia a $27,300 fine for an October 2020 train derailment near Salem that caused more than 1,000 tons of coal to spill into the Roanoke River.—Roanoke Times
• A new report found that insurance premiums and deductibles in Virginia rose by roughly 30% between 2015 and 2021.—WVTF
• The Senate almost unanimously backed a proposal to offer mental health instruction in Virginia schools at every grade level. “It’s about recognizing signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, promoting mental health, wellness, and healthy strategies for coping with stress.”—WTOP
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to live stream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost.
The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and maintenance,” according to state records.
Prince George County said it might have to buy four high-definition cameras with ceiling mounts for $46,065, part of a total estimate of $138,056.
Mecklenburg County, on the other hand, said it could be done for almost nothing.
“The most likely impact is $0,” the county’s staff wrote, as long as Mecklenburg could keep archiving meeting videos on its YouTube channel instead of having to move everything to an official government website.
Calling some of those cost estimates “extravagant,” Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, said last month she’d be open to amending her mandatory live streaming proposal so it would only apply to localities that could pull it off for under $100.
“This is much needed for transparency,” March said at an initial committee hearing on her bill. “The localities were able to normalize Zoom meetings during COVID. And because these meetings are held at times when folks work second shift at hospitals, plants, restaurants … they can’t attend these meetings.”
Despite numerous changes in the bill meant to protect localities that, for whatever reason, can’t figure out how to put videos online without breaking the bank, the House of Delegates rejected the proposal this week on a 47-49 vote. Most Democrats voted for it. Most Republicans, including some who had previously voted for it in committee, opposed it. That indicates the bill’s defeat may have had as much to do with its controversial patron as the idea itself.
In an interview, March said she’s convinced GOP leaders put “a hit” on her bills as retribution for an independent streak — most visible this year in her insistence on filing a more sweeping education savings account bill than the one leadership preferred — that has put her at odds with many of her fellow Republican delegates.
“Why would you play personality politics? I don’t. There are a lot of patrons I don’t like that I vote for their bills. Pretty much all the bills,” March said with a laugh. “I think that’s a disservice to your citizens.”
March, who has not gotten any bills through the GOP-led House this session, is facing Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, in a primary later this year.
Most of Virginia’s large cities and counties already have some way of broadcasting and recording meeting videos, but the bill’s failure means that smaller counties and towns won’t have to start streaming and recording meetings if they don’t want to.
In testimony on the bill, transparency advocates said there’s no good reason governments, even those with limited budgets, can’t stream meetings in an era of ubiquitous smartphone cameras. Some Virginia residents speaking for the bill said a sharable video archive helps them get others in their communities engaged in local issues, even if they can’t take the time to go to meetings in person.
“Why would anybody be opposed to letting their constituents have easy access from any time, any place, to what they’re doing?” asked Floyd County resident Kalinda Bechtold.
Representatives for the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties, which advocate for the interests of local governments, told lawmakers they were opposing the bill due to the strain it could put on public resources.
“Quite frankly, some of these localities, their budgets are so minimal they couldn’t afford to do much at all,” said Michelle Gowdy with VML.
“So even $100?” asked Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton.
“A hundred dollars is a different story,” Gowdy replied. “But still, we would oppose the bill because the concept of a mandate on localities is something we oppose.”
That stance left some lawmakers mystified.
“If a local government can’t afford $100, I suspect that perhaps they can’t afford to turn the lights on because of the cost of electricity,” said Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke, who voted for the bill in committee but didn’t vote when it was on the floor.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, pulled out his phone and said, “Everyone is carrying a solution to this problem.”
“There are no problems with being able to do this functionally,” Mullin said. “The problems are with whether or not you want to do it.”
The local government groups opposing the bill said that even if a locality could afford streaming equipment, that wouldn’t address their concerns about the staff time needed to record and upload meeting videos.
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, who opposed the legislation, said the language only requiring livestreaming if it could be done for less than $100 seemed to undermine the bill’s purpose.
“Everything costs $100,” he said.
Supporters of the bill said groups representing local governments were overthinking the complexity of the task.
“You don’t have to have a deluxe version in order to stream and archive your meetings,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. “All you need is a YouTube channel.”
The amended version of the bill included several concessions meant to minimize the burden on local governments. It specified the recordings could be in either a video or audio format. The rule would have only applied to regular meetings of a locality’s governing body, addressing concerns that localities that already stream their main business would have to start streaming meetings by planning commissions and other more ancillary local boards. And it specified that posting videos on YouTube would suffice.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data
This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would prohibit the issuance of a search warrant for information related to menstrual health data stored in electronic devices.
Current law allows search warrants to be issued for access to all data stored on a computer, computer network, or other device containing electronic or digital information as long as probable cause for a crime has been established.
“I’m attempting to protect the most private data that an individual has,” said Favola during a subcommittee hearing. “And that’s related to menstrual health.”
Opposition came from Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who asked Favola during the hearing about circumstances involving the death of a newborn child or someone who denies giving birth to a child. He said inquiries into those circumstances might require a search warrant for menstrual data.
“What information could you possibly get from someone’s menstrual data if they’re tracking their period on their personal device that would be relevant?” responded Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “None is the answer.”
If medical information is needed, McClellan said, there are ways to get it from the person’s medical records.
Menstrual data would also be unreliable to use in a legal sense, said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, because menstruation is not always predictable or consistent.
Senate lawmakers voted 31-9 to pass the bill earlier this week, with bipartisan support from seven Republicans.
The bill now heads to the House Courts of Justice Committee.
House Bill 1583: Penalty for peeping or spying into an enclosure from off the property
HB 1583 from Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, would prohibit people from secretly peeping or spying through a window, door or any other part of an occupied enclosure or property in a way that would violate the occupant’s reasonable expectation of privacy. The bill also prohibits any person from using an electronic device to do the same.
Under current law, these acts are prohibited only when the person or electronic device physically enters someone else’s property.
Sullivan said he became aware of the issue when a local prosecutor in his area complained that he couldn’t prosecute people for spying on someone if the peeper was outside the boundaries of the person’s property.
That could occur, said Sullivan, when the peeper was using “a telescope or set of binoculars.”
House lawmakers unanimously voted to pass the bill in late January. It is now waiting to be heard by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
House Bill 1556: K-9 detection teams in public schools
This bill from Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, would allow school boards to employ K-9 detection teams in public schools in part or full-time capacity.
The legislation would also establish a K-9 Detection Team Grant Program and Fund, which would award matching grants to local law enforcement agencies and school boards agreeing to employ a K-9 detection team.
A K-9 detection team is a dog and a dog handler trained specifically to detect items like firearms, explosives, and nicotine vapor products.
Teams used in schools would have to be approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
The bill now heads to the Senate Committee on Education and Health after passing the House with a vote of 65-35.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
