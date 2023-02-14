State News
Youngkin administration opposes shielding menstrual app data from search warrants
A proposal to put menstrual data stored on period-tracking apps beyond the reach of Virginia authorities failed in the state House of Delegates Monday after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration expressed opposition to the idea for the first time.
The legislation, which had passed the Democratic-controlled Senate with bipartisan support, was backed by abortion rights supporters who see it as a way to ease a privacy concern that arose from the fall of Roe v. Wade last year. Supporters of the bill said it would remove any possibility that data stored in menstrual apps could be used in abortion-related prosecutions.
Addressing a House subcommittee Monday afternoon on Youngkin’s behalf, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Maggie Cleary warned legislators that the proposed law appeared to be the first of its kind limiting what information Virginia courts can deem relevant enough to potential criminal cases to authorize warrants to obtain.
“Currently, any health information or any app information is available via search warrant,” Cleary said. “We believe that should continue to be the case.”
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, the bill’s patron, suggested menstrual information is uniquely sensitive and should be treated accordingly.
“There’s very little information that is as personal and private as your menstrual data,” Favola told the subcommittee before her bill was defeated 5-3 along party lines.
A legislative staffer told the committee information stored in the apps is not covered by HIPAA, the main federal privacy law protecting health information, because users only store information in them and don’t involve in providing health care services.
The Democratic Party of Virginia seized on Cleary’s comments, issuing a statement shortly after the vote calling it “exceptionally disquieting to see Governor Youngkin oppose a bill that would protect women from having their private health data weaponized against them in a court of law.”
“Governor Youngkin’s eagerness to imprison women and doctors for seeking and providing reproductive care is a dangerous step,” said DPVA spokesman Liam Watson.
As they push for stricter abortion restrictions, Republican leaders in Virginia have repeatedly said they don’t intend to prosecute women for abortion, which in the commonwealth remains legal and largely unrestricted in the first and second trimesters of pregnancy but is banned in the third trimester unless there’s a dire threat to the mother’s health. Current Virginia law also criminalizes “partial birth infanticide” and prohibits the promotion of illegal abortions that don’t adhere to medical regulations governing when, where, and how the procedures can take place.
Though Republicans have been unable to pass tougher abortion laws and the enforcement practices that could come with them, Youngkin’s office has said he would not sign legislation “which imprisons women.” In a speech at the anti-abortion March for Life in Richmond last month, Attorney General Jason Miyares also said prosecuting women over reproductive choices is “not right.”
In a statement Monday, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter accused Democrats of misrepresenting the administration’s reason for opposing the bill shielding menstrual data from search warrants.
“Democrats are deliberately distorting the problems with this bill to distract Virginians from the fact that they chose again today to stand with fentanyl dealers over victim’s families,” Porter said, referring to Senate Democrats’ vote to block a Youngkin-backed bill that would have allowed drug dealers to be prosecuted for felony homicide if their drugs led to a fatal overdose.
Virginia law states search warrants can be used for “any object, thing, or person, including without limitation, documents, books, papers, records or body fluids, constituting evidence of the commission of a crime.” The law lays out specific procedures for when search warrants can be issued for lawyers’ offices and when tracking devices can be used but doesn’t include exceptions for health-related information.
The Republican-led subcommittee that blocked the bill didn’t discuss it much.
“What age group are these apps targeting?” asked Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland.
“I cannot answer that,” Favola said. “Anybody might have access to an app.”
A similar Democratic bill that would prohibit period-tracking apps from selling or disseminating reproductive data without users’ permission is currently pending in a House committee after passing the Senate. That bill would also prohibit Virginia authorities from extraditing people charged with abortion-related crimes in other states unless the alleged offense is considered a crime in Virginia.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Va. House panel rejects bills to boost prison oversight, give inmates free phone calls
A Republican-led committee in the House of Delegates voted Monday to reject two prison reform bills, one that would have created an independent ombudsman office to provide extra oversight and another that would have given inmates access to free phone calls and emails to allow them to better communicate with the outside world.
The House Appropriations Committee blocked both measures with little discussion after a Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) representative said the agencies opposed the proposals due to cost concerns. Senate Democrats had included funding for both bills in that chamber’s version of the state budget, which should be finalized before the legislature adjourns on Feb. 25.
Prison reform advocates have led a multiyear push to restrict prison and jail administrators from charging excessive fees for goods and services inmates, and their family members purchase. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, had zeroed in on communication-related fees only in state prisons, introducing a bill that would require the state to provide the services “free of charge.”
“Making communications free or reduced is the most cost-effective rehabilitation program the commonwealth could implement,” Boysko told the committee, saying the often low-income families of incarcerated people shouldn’t be expected to shoulder most of the cost of something she said benefits the state as a whole.
[Read more: Report: Cutting prison fees could save incarcerated Virginians and their families $28.3M]
The Senate’s pending budget proposal includes $5 million in funding the prison system can use to make communication services cheaper, regardless of the bill’s failure. That funding also includes an instruction to VADOC to consider switching to a fixed-cost system for communication fees as opposed to usage fees like per-minute charges for phone calls. According to state records, phone fees at the rate of a little more than 4 cents per minute added up to $10.9 million in the most recent budget year. Those fees are charged by the system’s phone vendor, Global-Tel Link. The state pays the company a licensing fee but no longer charges its own commission as part of the contract.
VADOC estimated the bill would come with a fiscal impact of at least $15.4 million per year and could require the agency to hire more correctional officers and investigators to handle a higher volume of phone calls, emails, and video visitation calls.
Though VADOC has indicated free communications could raise security concerns for its facilities, VADOC legislative liaison Jerry Fitz said the agency’s opposition is primarily about the price tag.
“Our concern is more so just making sure those costs are covered,” Fitz said.
The bill failed on an 11-10 vote along party lines.
A separate proposal creating a prison ombudsman met the same fate, despite getting bipartisan support when it passed the Senate 39-0 last week.
Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, the bill’s sponsor, praised VADOC as a “very sound” agency whose success is reflected in the state’s low rate of offenders who commit new crimes after reentering society. But, Marsden told the committee that the state currently doesn’t have an outlet for “quality of life” concerns from inmates and correctional officers that may go unnoticed by high-ranking administrators and political appointees.
“I think what it will do is cut down on the $2 million we pay every year for outside counsel with the attorney general’s office to settle lawsuits,” Marsden told the committee. “I think a lot of these can be short-stopped by an ombudsman.”
As envisioned by Marsden, the prison ombudsman office would advise inmates on their rights, ensure prisons comply with laws meant to guarantee baseline living standards, issue regular inspection reports, and develop a uniform system for fielding prison-related prison complaints.
The ombudsman, who would be allowed to serve up to two six-year terms, would be selected by and answer to a 13-person Corrections Oversight Committee of legislators, advocates, health professionals, and formerly incarcerated people. The committee would also have two nonvoting slots for current or former VADOC employees.
The Senate budget includes $750,000 to cover the costs of setting up the ombudsman office.
But Fitz, the VADOC liaison, told the committee the costs of implementing a more robust oversight system would be unknown.
“What it would create is another layer of government,” Fitz said.
The Virginia chapter of the National Coalition of Public Safety Officers, a correctional officer advocacy group, supported both bills the committee rejected.
The push for stronger prison oversight in Virginia comes after several headline-grabbing controversies, including the 2019 strip search of an 8-year-old girl who was trying to visit her incarcerated father, an alleged choking incident in 2018 involving an inmate who was already physically restrained, and an $85,000 judgment in favor of a former employee who sued over the prison system’s policy of treating visitors’ and employees’ tampons as potential sources of drugs and other contraband.
In 2021, VADOC Director Harold Clarke said staffing shortages made state facilities unsafe and overburden workers.
Study: Dental care rose among low-income pregnant women after 2015 Medicaid change
More pregnant women enrolled in Medicaid are getting dental care after a 2015 change in state regulations that expanded Virginia Medicaid coverage.
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Dentistry and Business found Medicaid-enrolled pregnant women who self-reported having dental insurance jumped from 44.4% to 71.6% between 2013-14 and 2016-19, the three-year period following the change, while those receiving dental services grew from 30.3% to 44.3%.
Prior to the 2015 change, emergency extractions were the only dental service coverage available for pregnant enrollees.
Medicaid is “definitely a huge sigh of relief for people who need care,” said Shillpa Naavaal, lead author of the VCU study, especially for operations like root canals and crowns that can cost upward of $2,000 out of pocket.
However, researchers say many pregnant people enrolled in Medicaid still don’t know they have dental coverage, and more work needs to be done to increase awareness.
A 2015 regulation issued by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration expanded Medicaid benefits to include comprehensive dental coverage for pregnant women aged 21 and older through 60 days postpartum as part of the A Healthy Virginia Plan.
Oral health problems during pregnancy are associated with serious health consequences for both mother and baby, the VCU study reports, including high blood pressure, premature birth and low birth weight.
The purpose of the study, Naavaal said, was to understand when or how the change would impact pregnant Medicaid enrollees.
“The policy was put in place, and things kind of moved on,” Naavaal said. “We really didn’t know what happened after.”
According to the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, nearly 35,000 pregnant Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid as of this month.
Researchers analyzed data from the Virginia Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System, a survey designed to capture women’s experiences during pregnancy in the years before and after Virginia’s policy change.
While the increase in dental care is an encouraging sign, Naavaal said, the data indicate some pregnant women don’t realize they have dental benefits through Medicaid.
There are many ways to increase awareness of the benefit, Naavaal said, such as media coverage and Medicaid directly informing enrollees and medical and dental providers.
Medicaid-enrolled pregnant women may not think about dental care during their pregnancy if they don’t know about the benefits, Naavaal said, but maternal care providers could inform them of the coverage and importance of using it.
Virginia budget negotiators preserve adult Medicaid dental benefit
Additional barriers may also prevent low-income women from getting dental services while pregnant. For example, it’s possible that some women in the study couldn’t schedule time for an appointment within their window of eligibility or could not find a provider nearby who accepted Medicaid patients.
Virginia lawmakers voted to expand Medicaid eligibility again in 2019 after years of Republican opposition by increasing the income threshold for eligibility to 138% of the federal poverty level, currently $18,754 for a single individual.
In 2021, the state’s budget included dental care coverage for all new and current Medicaid enrollees ages 19 to 64 and coverage for pregnant women regardless of their immigration status.
“Hopefully, after five years, we do the study again, we see that there are only a few that don’t know or that everybody now knows that they do have coverage,” said Naavaal.
The Smiles for Children program offers dental services for pregnant Medicaid enrollees. Details can be found on the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services website.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Veterans testify to lawmakers on health benefits of magic mushrooms
Veterans’ testimony on the health benefits of psychedelic mushrooms did not convince House lawmakers to advance a bill allowing doctors to prescribe it — although the Senate agreed to create an advisory board to study such treatment.
Psilocybin is a chemical obtained from certain types of fresh or dried mushrooms and is sometimes referred to as magic mushrooms for its psychedelic effects.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, introduced House Bill 1513 to allow doctors to prescribe some patients psilocybin while lowering the punishment for possession without a prescription. The bill is effectively dead for the session since it was not advanced out of a subcommittee.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, introduced Senate Bill 932 to create a Virginia Psilocybin Advisory Board. The proposal also reclassifies psilocybin under the Drug Control Act from a schedule I drug like heroin or LSD to a schedule III drug like testosterone. That would reduce the charge for illegal possession.
Hashmi’s bill passed the Senate with some Republican support and heads to the House for consideration.
“This will be a board that would help us to develop a long-term plan for thinking about how to provide psilocybin to individuals who could benefit from the treatment as a therapeutic option, primarily to address issues of PTSD and depression,” Hashmi said.
Hashmi didn’t always support the decriminalization of psilocybin, she said. She said she began to see its medical value after hearing testimony on how the drug has transformed lives, particularly in individuals with treatment-resistant mental illness.
Access to therapeutic psilocybin has increased in the United States. Oregon became the first state to decriminalize it in 2020, and Colorado followed in 2022. Washington, D.C. voters also approved an initiative to decriminalize psilocybin in 2020. Last year, the Maryland legislature unanimously approved a Senate bill to create a fund to help veterans access psilocybin, ketamine, and MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury alternatives. State lawmakers in Iowa, Missouri, New Hampshire, and Utah introduced psilocybin bills this year that would decriminalize, approve for study, or change the drug schedule.
According to Hashmi, these trends are due to new research on the effectiveness of natural medicine, including research from Johns Hopkins. The Food and Drug Administration granted “breakthrough therapy designation” in 2018 to COMPASS Pathways mental health care company to research psilocybin. The initial phase of the peer-reviewed study yielded “positive results” that have been published in health journals.
She said Hashmi’s team modeled the proposed advisory board after Oregon’s.
The board would report to the General Assembly annually on Dec. 1. It would consist of a panel of 12 Virginia citizens, ranging from physical and mental health officials, researchers, and mycologists — to mushroom experts.
A Department of Veterans Services representative would also serve on the board. Many veterans have advocated for therapeutic psilocybin as a means to treat their often treatment-resistant PTSD, according to Hashmi and multiple news reports.
Two veterans and a neuropharmacologist testified to the Courts of Justice subcommittee panel in support of Adam’s bill. They praised psilocybin for its breakthrough effects, as well as its nonaddictive-ness and lack of physical side effects. Its nonaddictive-ness is seen as an important trait given the widespread opioid epidemic, which Hashmi also acknowledged.
Veteran Wyly Gray runs the nonprofit Veterans of War. He testified to the panel in support of Adam’s bill. Gray travels to foreign countries with veterans to provide them with psilocybin medicine that he believes should be available in the U.S., according to Gray. He said that the bill is a way to ensure veterans are not punished for trying to get life-changing help.
“One of my veterans ended up going to jail two years ago before being a part of my program for the very reason that we’re trying to prevent today, which is to try and heal themselves and not be another statistic,” Gray said. “Another one of the more than 7,000 veterans that commit suicide every year.”
He said there is “an absolute epidemic” of mental health care emergencies in the nation.
“Many of these mental health care crises can be mitigated simply by having access to the flora and fauna that grow here in the commonwealth,” Gray said.
Both lawmakers introduced similar bills in the 2022 General Assembly session.
Hashmi is uncertain how the bill may fare in the House of Delegates but said her team will continue to advocate for the bill.
By Chloe Watson
Capital News Service
Petersburg casino House bill still in play
A referendum for a Petersburg casino development could still be in the cards, as lawmakers recently sent a House bill over to the Senate with a 49-44 vote and one abstention.
Petersburg-area representatives filed casino bills in the fall of 2022. Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, introduced House Bill 1373 to qualify Petersburg as an eligible city to hold a casino referendum.
Any city within 25 miles with a previously failed referendum cannot hold another one until another eligible host city has “a reasonable opportunity,” according to the bill.
This would mean Richmond, whose referendum failed in 2021, cannot hold another referendum this year until Petersburg has a chance. A referendum is a measure locals vote on during the November general election.
Taylor’s bill passed to the Senate on Feb. 7. Most Richmond-area Democrats voted against it.
“I am excited about the momentum my bill has and am looking forward to working with the various interest groups to make sure the people of Petersburg have a choice in November,” Taylor stated in an email.
Taylor introduced the House version, which is identical to the measure introduced by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, which died on Feb. 2. The senator, who has been embroiled in recent drama with his estranged wife, had half of his proposed bills pass the Senate but not the casino one.
When asked if officials were trying to distance themselves from Morrissey’s bill, Taylor did not respond.
Petersburg does not have enough city residents to qualify for a referendum, but Taylor’s proposal creates qualifying alternatives based on real estate tax exemptions, poverty rate, and annual unemployment.
Cordish Companies would develop the “Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia” within a $1.4 billion development called the “Live! Gaming & Entertainment District,” according to a press release.
“I support Petersburg having a casino because I am a strong believer in economic development,” Taylor stated. “Simply put, the jobs created, investment of capital into infrastructure, schools and tourism generated from the casino will transform the city and region, unlike any industry we’ve seen in 40 years.”
Taylor referenced the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, study on casinos published in October 2022. According to the study, a casino would create a larger tax base, generating more money for the city.
“Petersburg has been in economic decline for over 40 years, which has greatly reduced the tax base,” Taylor stated. “A significant employer such as a casino will raise the average income in Petersburg and help the city become sustainable.”
The study reviewed Virginia’s approach to different forms of gaming, along with a Petersburg-specific study that concluded the city could support a casino. The study also included a scenario where Petersburg and Richmond opened a casino.
JLARC staff selected The Innovation Group — which conducted previous casino research for the commission — from a pool of company experts, stated JLARC associate director Tracey Smith in an email. The firm was contracted to conduct a more limited analysis on the impacts of placing a casino in Petersburg, Smith stated.
The Innovation Group has casino developers as clients, and some criticize the objectivity of the analysis — something JLARC was not concerned about occurring, Smith stated when asked about any potential conflict of interest.
“They seem more like lobbyists than researchers,” said Richmond local Allan-Charles Chipman.
Chipman is a former candidate for the 6th District Richmond City Council election in 2020.
Chipman is the executive director of Initiatives of Change, an organization that examines the economic impact and disparities of slavery and racism.
“How can this be viewed as an objective opinion?” Chipman said.
Chipman is against opening casinos throughout Virginia, he said. According to Chipman, casinos generate revenue for cities by “being a tax on the poor” instead of implementing a more equitable tax across income brackets.
“For it [casinos] to be in Petersburg and the South Side, one of the highest racial disparities in our region, I think we need to hear from more than just people that make their money off of rubber stamping casinos,” Chipman said.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has vocalized support for allowing Richmond to hold another referendum to build a casino.
“Richmond had their referendum, and Richmond rejected the casino in a free and fair election,” Chipman stated in a follow-up text message after the bill advanced in the General Assembly.
Two other bills for casino gaming and eligible host localities, HB 2499 and Senate Bill 1543, were stricken from the docket in committees.
The General Laws and Technology Senate committee will determine the next step for Taylor’s bill.
By Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves
Capital News Service
Youngkin admin chastises union for Black Lives Matter school toolkit and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration chastised a Virginia teachers union for distributing a set of Black Lives Matter resources for schools, calling it a “politically driven curriculum toolkit.” The toolkit promotes a variety of anti-racism tenets as well as “disruption of the Western nuclear family dynamics.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Youngkin tapped political appointee R. Christopher Lindsay as the temporary leader of the Virginia Department of Health after Senate Democrats blocked the confirmation of former Health Commissioner Colin Greene.—Washington Post
• A historic building that housed one of America’s first schools for Black students was put on wheels and moved to a new location in Williamsburg.—Virginia Gazette
• Two men were arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Dominion Energy facility in Northern Virginia. Authorities say they believe the men were hoping to steal copper wire.—WUSA9
• In a new essay, famous author Margaret Atwood takes a Virginia school board to task for removing her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” and several other books from its high school library.—The Atlantic
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Why some think going all in on a Fairfax County casino would be a bust
The dream of a Fairfax County casino may have gone bust before it even really got off the ground.
Last month, two Virginia lawmakers introduced identical bills that would have amended state law to allow a casino to be built in any locality with a population of more than 1 million and operating under an urban county executive form of government.
There’s only one county in Virginia that currently meets those requirements, and that’s Fairfax County.
But just days after being filed, both bills were withdrawn, with patron Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, saying they were “rushed” and more research was needed.
Marsden has left the door open for legislation to be re-introduced in 2024 in media interviews. However, discussions with lawmakers, county officials, and a regional economic policy expert show there may be little appetite to go all in on a Fairfax County casino even if the proposal comes up again next year.
The response “has mostly been negative,” Marsden told the Mercury. “It’s an election year, so people are nervous talking about those kinds of things.”
The bills also set further parameters on where a casino could go in the county, limiting it to being outside the Beltway, not in the Dulles International Airport flight path, and “within one-quarter of a mile [of] an existing station on the Metro Silver Line.”
Those restrictions seem to leave only a few options for sites. Those likely include locations near Tysons Corner mall, Reston Town Center, and Herndon’s new Innovation Center Metro station, as the Washington Business Journal reported.
Marsden said anxiety over the Silver Line and its newly opened 11.4-mile stretch connecting Reston and Loudoun County, an extension that cost $3 billion, is a big reason he proposed the bill in the first place.
“I’m very concerned about the future of Metro. … Ridership is down, and we are facing a fiscal cliff here shortly regarding how we will support Metro,” Marsden said. “Getting places built up with attractions and generating nightlife, generating restaurants and making it a destination improves both the economy of the commonwealth, the economy of Fairfax County, and ridership on the Silver Line.”
However, at least one Fairfax County official isn’t buying into this rationale. Supervisor Walter Alcorn, who represents the Reston Town Center district, has called the siting of a casino near the Silver Line a “bad idea on multiple levels” and “foolhardy.” Furthermore, he said that none of his constituents supported the idea.
“I’m not opposed to having a casino located near a Metro station somewhere, but why you would put that on the most valuable property in the region around the Silver Line stations baffles me,” Alcorn told the Mercury, pointing to research showing property values around the line are likely to soar.
Metro does have “serious problems,” he said, but a “casino is not going to bail Metro out of its financial woes.”
Virginia’s casino conundrum
Casinos have been a hot topic in Virginia since 2020 when the General Assembly approved legislation allowing casinos to be built in five Virginia cities if local residents supported the idea in a referendum.
Residents in four cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth — voted in favor of casinos. Late this January, Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened, becoming the first permanent full-service casino in Virginia.
But in the fifth city of Richmond, voters rejected the option in 2021. Petersburg has since vied to take over the fifth slot, but the legislation required to authorize the city to move forward faces tough prospects in the Senate.
The battles over casino siting have also raised the question of whether the General Assembly should continue to decide where casinos will and will not go in Virginia.
The referendum provisions of state law mean a casino can only be built if residents approve it, and any specific proposals have to go through local land use processes, including zoning review and public hearings. But under current law, the General Assembly continues to set the basic parameters of where a casino can go, leading to bills such as those put forward this year specifying that casinos can only be sited outside the Beltway and near a Metro station.
That’s because of the Dillon Rule, said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. Virginia adheres to the Dillon Rule, which dictates that localities can only exercise powers expressly granted to them by the state. In terms of legislating exactly where a casino can and cannot go, the state does have the authority to make that call, but that doesn’t mean it has to exercise it.
“Local governments in Dillon Rule states such as Virginia have for years pushed for greater autonomy to meet their own needs as they see best,” Rozell said. “The detailed conditions outlined in these bills suggest that state legislators do not trust localities to figure this out for themselves. It is a bit paternalistic in my view.”
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay has repeatedly pushed back on the notion that a county with over 1 million people and an annual budget exceeding $4.7 billion shouldn’t be trusted to make decisions not explicitly allowed by the state. In fact, this issue of the state ceding some of this decision-making authority back to Fairfax County is part of this year’s legislative agenda.
“Existing local government authority must be preserved and expanded, particularly in such key areas as taxation, land use, and the protection of public health, safety, and welfare,” the agenda reads.
Asked about the casino issue, McKay’s office reiterated the “long-standing position” that localities should have more authority over land use decisions but declined to take a stance on the casino legislation.
Is building a Northern Virginia casino a gamble?
Beyond the local authority issue and the increasing popularity of gaming in Virginia, the question remains if a casino within the Silver Line corridor would be a good idea for Fairfax County and Virginia.
Terry Clower, director of George Mason University’s Center for Regional Analysis and a professor of public policy, certainly doesn’t think so.
“My first thought [when seeing the bill] was why,” Clower told the Mercury. “My second thought was why the hell why.”
Casinos today are more than just gaming, explained Clower; they are huge entertainment venues and a “destination” complete with restaurants, shopping, hotels, and concert halls. The justification for their development is not simply that they will attract local residents to spend money there but that they will attract others from far and wide to bring new money to the local economy.
“That’s getting to be a much harder argument because of the ubiquitousness of the casinos themselves,” Clower said.
Currently, a very large MGM-branded casino sits across the Potomac River from Alexandria in National Harbor. Another casino is in Baltimore. Four more are under development in the Commonwealth. The question becomes how many of these massive entertainment centers can be supported in the market, Clower said.
Furthermore, he said, if a casino is built but isn’t successful, it may still pull spending and revenue from other local businesses, reorienting the economy around one massive attraction and “hollowing out” surrounding neighborhoods. And, in a worst-case scenario, the casino could just close.
“Then you got this big empty shell sitting there that depresses local property until you eventually have to raze it and redevelop it,” said Clower. “Then you have lost all resources and effort.”
Despite the continued need for development, Clower said building a casino along the Silver Line would signal panic.
“I can’t help but think of it as being, in a way, a measure of economic development desperation,” he said.
Marsden, however, continues to call a Fairfax County casino an “intriguing idea” and notes the legislation was simply a “trial balloon” to gauge interest. He said he will propose legislation again next, yet only if county officials tell him they think it’s potentially a good option.
If not, legislation allowing a casino to be built in the Silver Line corridor will no longer be in the cards.
“You would never see it again,” said Marsden.
by Matt Blitz, Virginia Mercury
