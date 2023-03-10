State News
Youngkin announces new slate of efforts to address learning loss in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a large-scale effort Wednesday to address learning loss among Virginia students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan includes launching a grant program for qualifying families to cover extra educational expenses and a web tool to provide comprehensive data on student learning for parents and teachers.
Youngkin’s announcement follows the release of state and national data last year revealing wide achievement gaps and proficiency declines among Virginia students during the pandemic.
“Virginia’s students and children across the country experienced catastrophic learning loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from the loss of in-person instruction and in-school support services,” said Youngkin in a statement. “These targeted resources for parents will ensure that many children in Virginia have access to the tutoring, summer enrichment programs, and other specialized services they need in order to reach their full potential and combat the severe learning losses.”
Youngkin is slated to take part in a CNN Town Hall on Education Thursday night.
New grant program for parents
Although the pandemic impacted all Virginia students, not all families will be eligible to receive a grant from the new Learning Recovery Grants program.
According to the governor’s office, qualifying students whose family income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level will receive a $3,000 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant. All other qualifying students will receive a $1,500 grant. The office did not provide details on when the grant application process would begin.
Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera said last October that the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, showed that Virginia is failing students, including fourth graders, who showed the largest decline nationwide in math and reading scores between 2017 and 2022.
“We are on the cusp of losing an entire generation of students,” Guidera said in a statement. “Parents deserve actionable information and financial support to determine and access the tools for their child to combat their learning losses.”
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, proposed a similar program through a budget amendment this session to provide matching grants to school divisions.
Under the request, Virginia would appropriate $268 million in the fiscal year 2024 from the general fund for the Virginia Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps, which would provide matching grants to school divisions to “implement or strengthen high dosage, small group tutoring supports for students struggling in English and mathematics.”
“If we’re actually trying to bring up NAEP scores, if we’re actually trying to bring up our literacy rates, if we’re actually trying to bring up our learning loss across the commonwealth, doing it through this model is more of an effective use of resources and time whereas the governor’s plan is essentially vouchers for tutoring,” VanValkenburg said.
The General Assembly is expected to return to Richmond this spring to finalize changes to the biennial budget.
Student learning data platform
On Wednesday, the governor also announced the unveiling of Virginia’s Visualization and Analytics Solution, an online platform intended to give parents and teachers data to help them address individual student learning loss.
The governor’s office said nearly half of Virginia school divisions already have access to the online platform. The platform will be available to the remaining school divisions in two months.
The Virginia Department of Education is also training over 800 school division staff members to use the information to “meet student needs, target remediation efforts, and strategically use division resources,” and William & Mary has partnered with several school divisions to provide additional training.
This session’s legislation that cleared the General Assembly also aims to provide comprehensive data to parents and teachers by requiring the Virginia Board of Education to create and maintain the Virginia Parent Data Portal, which will contain individualized student assessment data on all state-supported evaluations by July 1, 2025.
The legislation would also require the board and the Department of Education to provide guidance and technical assistance to school divisions on using the data.
Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, and former state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, carried the bills now headed to the governor’s desk.
“I’m all in favor of focusing on education,” Petersen told the Mercury Thursday, adding that the pandemic shutdown and the lack of in-person learning have impacted student learning.
Providing parents with in-depth data on students “was the idea,” Petersen said. “And yeah, I think that’s part of the solution. So if the governor’s supporting that, then more power to him.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
Virginia lawmakers recently passed a bill with near-unanimous support that would require pornographic websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before allowing them access to the site. However, some say the legislation raises data privacy concerns while doing little to keep minors out of pornographic websites.
Under the bill, verifying the age of a person trying to access these sites would go a step further than simply typing in a date of birth, said patron Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, during a House subcommittee last month. He said websites would have to implement more advanced methods of their choosing to verify age, such as requiring users to submit copies of government-issued identification and biometric scans or use other forms of commercial age verification software.
“What we’ve had is the unfettered wild, wild west ability of these pornography sites, such as YouPorn and Pornhub, to have someone who accesses their site without restriction to age,” Stanley said.
The legislation aims to address the “epidemic” of childhood exposure to pornography, Stanley said.
Most children see adult material online by the age of 12, with 15% seeing it by the age of 10 or younger, according to a 2022 report by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit media company focused on kids and families.
Stanley said that under the bill, a civil cause of action, or a lawsuit, could be brought on behalf of a minor who suffered damages from access to pornographic websites that didn’t use age verification measures.
In an interview this week, Stanley said he crafted the legislation after talking with parents and doing research, which led him to a similar statute that went into effect in Louisiana this year.
Porn sites were “easily able” to implement age verification techniques in Louisiana so they wouldn’t be exposed to civil liability, Stanley said.
A wide range of research has shown that childhood pornography exposure is a form of sexual trauma that can lead to lifelong consequences such as trouble forming healthy relationships, depression, and body image disorders.
“Everybody agrees that we want to address pornography directed at children,” said then-Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, during a Feb. 7 Senate committee meeting.
While acknowledging the harmful impacts pornography exposure can have on children, some say the legislation wouldn’t effectively address these problems and raises concerns about data privacy.
The Age Verification Providers Association, a global nonprofit trade body representing organizations that provide age verification services, assured Stanley that any data collected would not be shared with other parties, he said in an interview.
“I’m pretty confident that it will not put users’ personal information at risk,” Stanley said.
However, this data can be vulnerable to security breaches, wrote the Free Speech Coalition, a national trade association for the adult industry, in a letter to the House Courts of Justice Committee. The group said it has already received reports from Louisiana of potential identity theft as a result of scammers creating fake adult sites to solicit identification documents.
No one spoke in opposition when the bill was debated during the session, but some people took to social media to express their concerns.
“I get the idea of stopping kids from accessing it, but I’m not super comfortable with having to give PornHub my ID,” wrote a Reddit user last week.
The coalition also wrote that social media websites containing pornographic content wouldn’t be regulated under the bill because it would only apply to sites where more than one-third of the content meets the definition of “material harmful to minors.”
The 2022 report from Common Sense Media also found that 18% of teens aged 13 to 17 who have seen adult content accidentally did so through social media.
MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, told the Mercury in an email, “It is vital that any age verification measures implemented preserve user privacy and are easy to use. All regulation must be enforced equitably and effectively across all platforms offering adult material.”
A recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found 41% of children aged 11 to 14 use a virtual private network, an encryption method that allows easy access to pornography sites regardless of what state they live in.
“We fear that consumers will at best simply evade the measures, or at worst fall prey to criminals eager to rob and extort them,” wrote the Free Speech Coalition.
Stanley acknowledged children are savvier than their parents when it comes to using the internet but called the bill a necessary “tool in the toolbox” for parents who can’t monitor their children all the time.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, one of two lawmakers who voted against the bill, raised concerns about its constitutionality. He pointed to a similar law that passed in 2000 but was later struck down by a federal judge in Virginia who ruled that it violated the First Amendment.
“We should not be passing bills that are unconstitutional,” said Edwards on the Senate floor early last month.
But Stanley said the harm pornography has on children is too significant to do nothing.
“I think the compelling state interest is the protection of our children,” Stanley said during the House subcommittee meeting. “And I would rather try and have a Supreme Court tell me I was wrong than not to try at all.”
The bill now heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his signature.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Department of Environmental Quality revises air pollution exception for data centers
After opposition during a public hearing and comment period, Virginia regulators are scaling back a proposal to allow data centers in Northern Virginia counties to run diesel generators over a three-month period to alleviate potential electric grid strains.
Initially, the Department of Environmental Quality proposed the temporary lifting of air emission limits, a change known as a variance, for data centers in the counties of Loudoun, Prince William, and Fairfax. But on Monday, DEQ restricted the variance to facilities in Loudoun.
[Read more: Va. regulators propose easing emission limits for data centers over power transmission concerns]
“DEQ takes the public participation process very seriously and is making appropriate revisions to the proposal based on that input,” said DEQ Director Michael Rolband in a statement on the revised variance.
In January, DEQ proposed the short-term change after PJM Interconnection, which operates the regional electric grid, had flagged in its five-year forecast rising electricity demand in Dominion territory due to data center development.
The variance would exempt from short-term air emission limits for those data centers located in areas for which PJM issues a warning that there are acute strains on the transmission system. Those facilities would then be allowed to run their backup generators. The variance would be in effect until July 31.
At a public hearing in Woodbridge on Feb. 27, dozens of residents and groups opposed the temporary change, saying it could have negative health, environmental, and noise impacts.
At the same hearing, Josh Levi, president of the industry group the Data Center Coalition, requested that DEQ narrow the variance to Loudoun.
[Read more: Temporary air pollution exception for data centers sparks opposition in Northern Virginia]
“We recognize that DEQ proposed the variance extend to the counties of Prince William and Fairfax out of an abundance of caution,” Levi stated. “However, given Dominion’s assurance that the impact of the transmission constraint is limited to Eastern Loudoun County, we believe there is an opportunity to be more precise in addressing potential risks.”
The region of Loudoun County, known as Data Center Alley, is home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers. Almost 300 data centers in Northern Virginia support about 70% of the world’s internet traffic.
The revised notice also includes DEQ estimates of how the variance could impact emissions from the approximately 4,151 diesel generators located at data centers in Loudoun County.
A single generator at a Loudoun data center, on average, emits every hour almost 45 pounds of nitrous oxides and non-methane hydrocarbons, 24 pounds of carbon monoxide, and 3 pounds of particulate matter. Particulate matter is tiny particles that, if ingested, can lead to heart and respiratory issues.
DEQ said it does “not anticipate that any data center will need to use this variance.”
“History indicates that those PJM events” that would trigger the variance “are rare, averaging approximately 24 hours per year over the past five years,” the agency wrote.
Along with the Data Center Coalition, a number of commenters also supported the variance, saying it will help facilities maintain the reliability of the internet.
The comment period on the variance has been extended through April 21. Another public hearing will be held on April 6.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia saw more than 25,000 ballots cast via same-day registration in law’s first year
More than 25,000 Virginians tried to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections under same-day registration rules, a new process that had the most impact in college towns, according to statewide data obtained by The Virginia Mercury.
A total of 25,353 ballots were cast via same-day registration in its first year of implementation, found a post-election report that state officials presented Tuesday. Of that amount, 24,297, or 96%, were counted as legitimate votes.
Locality-specific data shows Williamsburg, Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Harrisonburg and Lynchburg saw the highest usage when measured as a percentage of total votes cast. Those localities are home to William & Mary, the University of Virginia, James Madison University and Liberty University, respectively.
The city of Richmond, home to Virginia Commonwealth University, and Montgomery County, which contains the town of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech, also saw strong same-day registration numbers.
In recent interviews, several local election officials said same-day registration, which took effect last fall after Democrats approved it in 2020, seemed particularly popular on college campuses that are often hubs of student organizing and get-out-the-vote outreach.
Charlottesville Registrar Taylor Yowell said the few dozen people who used same-day registration during the early voting window were mostly people who had just moved to the city. The surge on Election Day, when more than 800 people cast ballots via same-day registration according to state data, was different.
“Election Day was absolutely college students,” Yowell said. “It was a lot more intense and a lot busier than what we expected. … I still think it was very successful here in Charlottesville.”
Williamsburg Registrar Tina Reitzel said William & Mary students drove “most” of the nearly 400 ballots cast in her city via same-day registration. Being able to address registration issues on Election Day, Reitzel said, was particularly helpful for people affected by data transfer problems last year that prevented some voter registrations initiated through DMV offices.
“Those that utilized it were happy that it was there,” Reitzel said.
Under Virginia’s old law, the voter registration window closed about three weeks before Election Day, freezing the state’s voter rolls in the final runup to an election. Under the new system, eligible voters can still register after that deadline, enabling late-deciding voters to register and cast a ballot at the same time, including on Election Day. Ballots cast via same-day registration are treated as provisional, meaning they’re set aside for further vetting by local election officials and are only counted if deemed legitimate.
The state’s post-election analysis doesn’t list a primary reason more than 1,000 same-day registration ballots weren’t counted, but that number could include people attempting to register and cast a ballot at the wrong polling place or anyone who had already registered or voted elsewhere.
The extra convenience for voters meant extra work for local election officials, many of whom had to sort through twice as many provisional ballots last year than they did in 2021. According to the state report, in a post-election survey of Virginia registrars, over 75% of respondents listed same-day registration as their top challenge in 2022. Ballots cast via same-day registration made up almost 65% of the provisional ballots election officials had to spend additional time on to ensure there were no problems with a voter’s identity, residency, or eligibility.
Several local election officials said adding same-day registration sometimes felt overwhelming for frontline election workers.
“General registrars noted that the increase in provisional ballots put pressure on operations both at polling locations and in general registrars’ offices,” the report from the Virginia Department of Elections says. “In particular, many general registrars reported delays and/or confusion for officers of election in administering the same-day process.”
Still, a post-election survey found voters “had an overwhelmingly positive experience at the polls,” the report says, with over 88% of respondents saying they were confident their votes would be counted accurately.
Republican lawmakers — most of whom favor tougher voting rules regardless of whether they do or don’t espouse baseless theories about widespread fraud or stolen elections — have never been huge fans of same-day registration. Hard-right conservatives like Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke, filed bills to repeal the process entirely this year. Neither of their bills, which would have made broader changes to the election system, got much traction in the recently finished 2023 General Assembly session.
However, the Republican-led House of Delegates approved a bill proponents said would put more guardrails on the process, with support from the advocacy group representing voter registrars who do the ground-level work of accommodating people trying to cast a ballot.
The bill would’ve required Virginians registering after the normal registration deadline has passed to sign a form promising they are not trying to register and vote twice in multiple jurisdictions. That form would also remind would-be voters that intentionally voting twice amounts to felony election fraud.
“We just want to make sure that the person that is registering and then voting is clear once they come in on that day that they understand what’s happening,” said Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, the bill’s sponsor and chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee.
Democrats were skeptical of the proposal, asking repeatedly if there was any evidence of anyone trying to exploit same-day registration to cast multiple ballots in multiple jurisdictions.
“I’m hoping if there were problems, you can tell us which commonwealth’s attorney got that report and how that prosecution’s going,” Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said at a committee hearing before Senate Democrats voted to kill Ransone’s bill. “I don’t want to hear about innuendo. I want to hear about facts.”
Responding to Deeds, John Ambrose, a Republican member of the Richmond Electoral Board, said he was aware of four cases of people trying to vote twice in 2022. He told legislators those cases had been referred to the office of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin. McEachin did not respond to inquiries this week about Ambrose’s comments.
It’s unclear if the new process has resulted in any investigations or prosecutions of people whose ballots were rejected.
Asked if the election integrity unit created by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares was looking at any issues related to same-day registration, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said the office “cannot comment on specific election practices that may or may not be subject to inquiry or investigation.”
Deb Wake, president of the League of Women Voters of Virginia, urged lawmakers to keep the same-day registration law as is, noting numerous voter documents already include clear warnings that intentionally voting twice is a crime. Adding a new form and a new warning, she said, “is both redundant and would intimidate voters.”
“Same-day voter registration is an overall success and should not be discouraged,” Wake said.
At a Tuesday State Board of Elections meeting, board members seemed concerned with ensuring local election offices would be equipped to handle even bigger same-day registration numbers in next year’s presidential election.
“The workload is exponentially expanded with this much early voting,’ said Republican board Chairman John O’Bannon. “I think those are all important things that we need to be aware of and see what we can do to try to make it as easy as possible and prevent pitfalls going forward.”
Board member Donald Merricks, also a Republican, asked that the post-election report be forwarded to General Assembly members to help them see how voting laws they’ve passed are working in practice.
“I think they need to hear some of the comments from the people that have to put this in place,” Merricks said. “I think they’d think twice about some of the stuff they come up with.”
“That may or may not be true,” O’Bannon replied.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Execution tapes returned to Dept. of Corrections and more Va. headlines
After a news story revealed the existence of execution recordings at the Library of Virginia, the state Department of Corrections asked for the tapes back. The library granted the request, returning materials donated in 2006 by a former prison employee.—Associated Press
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., will play a key role in an upcoming congressional debate over whether to reauthorize a warrantless surveillance program used by America’s intelligence community. “One of the things the community’s got to do a better job of is explaining, in practical nonclassified terms, how valuable this tool is,” Warner said. “And they’ve not done that as well as they should.”—POLITICO
Highland County’s Maple Festival won’t have a Maple Queen this year because the tiny county doesn’t have enough young women interested in entering the pageant.—Cardinal News
Virginia could be getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center after the Texas-based chain of supersized convenience stores revealed plans for a 74,000-square-foot store in New Kent County.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday at a Hopewell middle school.—Progress-Index
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia lawmakers meet mixed success with housing reform bills
Legislative efforts to tackle spiking eviction notices, housing, and utility costs were mostly shot down during the Virginia General Assembly session.
Almost 193,000 eviction filings have been made in Virginia since March 2020. The monthly-updated data comes from the Princeton Eviction Lab, a group that makes nationwide eviction data public to increase awareness about housing, eviction, and poverty. Not all eviction filings lead to an eviction, according to the lab. Among the ten states tracked by the lab, Virginia ranks second, behind Pennsylvania.
Eviction filings and judgments are below pre-pandemic levels in Virginia, but Alexandria and the city of Richmond surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 7% and 6%, respectively, from October to December 2022. That is according to a quarterly data report from the RVA Eviction Lab, an organization at Virginia Commonwealth University that gathers eviction data.
“Virginia renters and landlords deserve common-sense and clear rules of the road to ensure everyone gets the money they’re owed and to prevent unnecessary evictions,” stated Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan via a text statement in reference to two housing bills. McClellan announced her resignation as a state senator, effective March 7.
Utility costs are also increasing, but the General Assembly passed legislation aimed at protecting consumers from rate hikes.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, introduced House Bill 1604, which allows the SCC to regulate utility rates when revenues exceed the utility’s authorized rate of return. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 1321, introduced by McClellan.
“The passage of HB 1604 and SB 1321 reflects the success of many efforts over the years to restore the authority of the SCC to lower electric rates when utilities overcharge customers,” stated Kajsa Foskey, economic justice outreach coordinator for the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, had her bill SB 839 passed, which allows the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development director to conduct a comprehensive statewide housing needs assessment at least every five years. The director will develop a statewide housing plan with updates.
This bill is an important first step in documenting the need for affordable housing in Virginia, said co-patron Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax. It could help the General Assembly be more willing to allocate more money to affordable housing, Kory said.
FAILED HOUSING AND UTILITY BILLS
Capital News Service also reached out to lawmakers and advocates to get their take on the legislation that did not advance.
Bills to protect tenants that did not advance this session included:
— SB 941: Required landlords to fully refund security deposits to tenants within 15 business days, instead of 45 business days of a move-out inspection — if the tenant attended the inspection and they don’t owe rent as of the inspection date. There must not be damages beyond wear and tear.
“I’m encouraged by the momentum, and I hope to see them pass both chambers in coming years,” McClellan stated about SB 1330 and SB 941.
— SB 1127: Assembled a work group to evaluate policies to protect vulnerable rental occupants if facing eviction for noncompliance. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
— SB 1141: Authorized any locality in Virginia to provide an affordable housing program by amending the locality’s zoning ordinance. The bill would help bring jobs and housing into balance to make them more accessible and affordable, said Kathryn Howell, associate professor and co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“We’ve got all these jobs for people who are earning … less than 60% of the area median income,” Howell said. “We want to have housing that matches that.”
— SB 1330: Increased from five days to 14 days the mandatory waiting period after a landlord serves a tenant a written “pay or quit” notice.
Emergency provisions were put in place during the pandemic to expand the waiting period. Advocates have made repeated efforts to make the mandatory waiting period permanent, said Laura Dobbs, a housing advocacy attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
— SB 1340: Prohibited a landlord from performing background and credit checks on a rental applicant unless the landlord met the outlined requirements. One requirement was an established written rental application policy that included disclosure of all nonrefundable application fees and deposits.
— SB 1447: The SCC would establish limitations on the authority of investor-owned utilities to disconnect service for nonpayment of bills or fees during a statewide emergency declared by the governor, during temperature weather extremes, or on a Friday, weekend, state holiday, or the day immediately before a state holiday.
“During instances of public emergency … everyone needs access to water, everyone needs access to heat in a snowstorm, everyone needs access to AC during a heatwave,” said Sheila Herlihy Hennessee, faith organizer with the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy. The organization primarily lobbies in support of racial, social, and economic justice policies.
It is more efficient to keep people in their homes and “protect folks where they are,” Herlihy Hennessee said.
— HB 1532 is similar to SB 1278: It allowed localities to adopt rent stabilization provisions.
Despite the bills failing, “at least we were able to … start having that conversation about out-of-control rent in Virginia,” Dobbs said.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, did not respond to multiple requests for comment about SB 1278.
— HB 1875: Delayed utility disconnection for residential customers with certain serious medical conditions and households, including residents under 12 months old, over 65 years old, or with disabilities.
This bill would directly benefit all consumers, said Foskey with the Virginia Poverty Law Center. Utility shut-off data should be more accessible to see who is being affected because it is an essential measure for consumer protection, she said.
Change takes time, Del. Kory said. Even if a bill is only heard in a subcommittee, it is a good first step. She said the information being shared could still help change legislators’ minds.
“We just have to work towards it and elect people who think it’s an important goal,” Kory said.
By Darlene Johnson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces top 10 consumer complaints
As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the Top 10 consumer complaints received by his Office today. By highlighting these complaints, the Attorney General hopes Virginians will be wary of any suspicious offers and actively report any consumer concerns.
In 2022, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received and processed 5,471 consumer complaints. The Top 10 complaint subjects were:
1. Automotive Sales
2. Home Improvement, Service & Repair
3. Internet Sales & Service
4. Credit, Loans & Debt Collection
5. Warranties & Rebates
6. Automotive Service & Repair
7. Medical/Health Professions
8. Transportation & Freight
9. Other Professional Services
10. Timeshares & Recreation Property
The Attorney General’s Office serves as the central clearinghouse in Virginia for the receipt, evaluation, and referral of consumer complaints. It also operates a Consumer Protection Hotline.
Last year, the Office handled 17,932 calls from consumers needing assistance.
“My Consumer Protection Section is dedicated to protecting consumers and enforcing Virginia’s consumer protection laws. Unfortunately, there are bad actors who seek to take advantage of Virginians through a variety of sophisticated scams and fraudulent behaviors. This hurts both consumers and the overwhelming amount of Virginia businesses who play by the rules,” said Attorney General Miyares. “If you have a complaint regarding a consumer issue, please contact my Office to see how we can help you. If the matter falls under the jurisdiction of another agency, we will help get you to the right place.”
In addition to serving as Virginia’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section also offers dispute resolution services to individual consumers and businesses to assist them in resolving consumer complaints. The Dispute Resolution Unit can serve as a neutral facilitator and point of contact between consumers and businesses as they voluntarily work toward a mutually agreeable outcome.
Last year, the Dispute Resolution Unit and the Section’s investigators resolved or closed 3,823 consumer complaints, with consumers recovering $421,954.
Attorney General Miyares encourages consumers to check out our Consumer Complaint Database to learn more about consumer complaints in Virginia.
Individuals can find the number of complaints filed against a specific business, whether the complaints are open or closed, a description of the complaint topic, the outcome of individual complaints, and other information. The database can be searched by company name, industry, or complaint topic, among other categories. Searches also can be limited to geographic areas.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Complaint Form
• Online Contact Form
Wind: 0mph SSW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
48/27°F
45/37°F