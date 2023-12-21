State News
Youngkin Budget Calls for Income Tax Cuts, Sales Tax Increases
At the halfway point of his administration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a budget proposal that calls for significant income tax cuts, increases in state sales and use tax — and a push to get rid of the car tax, which the Republican called “the single most hated tax” in Virginia.
“The car tax belongs in the trash can and not in your mailbox,” he said.
Speaking to the state’s joint money committees Wednesday morning, Youngkin reiterated his familiar themes that Virginia must take action to reverse ongoing population losses to other states and reduce residents’ tax burdens.
“Across the country today, there are winning states, and there are losing states,” he said. “Virginia must compete even harder.”
But the governor’s speech took a less political tone than earlier addresses to the state’s legislative budget architects, offering fewer criticisms of prior administrations and acknowledging that Virginia government remains divided after Democrats narrowly won control of both chambers of the legislature this November. That outcome dampened Youngkin’s prospects for a presidential run and will force him to work across the aisle to achieve his key priorities.
Because Virginia operates on a two-year budget that is amended annually, the “Unleashing Opportunity” budget presented by Youngkin Wednesday represents the governor’s first crack at crafting a state spending plan from whole cloth. The last two-year budget, which was passed in 2022, was based on a plan from outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
With power divided between Democrats and Republicans in Richmond and historic state surpluses fueled by pandemic-era relief spending, the past few years have seen unusual levels of contention over the state budget. Amendments to the spending plan, ordinarily passed at the time the General Assembly adjourns in late February or early March, took until September this year to come to fruition as the parties bickered.
“I would ask us to deliver a budget on time when you adjourn sine die in March,” Youngkin told the money committees on Wednesday, referring to the final adjournment of the legislative session. “Virginians deserve it, and I know we can do it.”
This year, lawmakers will have less money at their disposal, with pandemic-era infusions of cash at an end and state economic officials projecting a mild recession beginning in the last quarter of fiscal year 2024.
The “overwhelming consensus” of state leaders, said Youngkin, was that in developing the budget, “we should build in caution.”
Democrats have already signaled concerns with the governor’s spending plan — and some surprise.
“I heard the governor say this was halftime. And he came back out as a Democrat, a lot of tax increases,” wisecracked incoming House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, in an exchange with Virginia Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings.
Senate Democrats on Wednesday afternoon issued a statement calling the governor’s budget “absolutely disgraceful” and “a slap in the face of our most vulnerable individuals.”
“We are smart enough and bold enough to know that his speech was the highlight reel and that he omitted the dirty details of his plan,” the caucus wrote. “Governor Youngkin believes that ensuring more tax cuts for wealthier individuals is most beneficial for low-income individuals in our commonwealth.”
Wednesday’s proposal by the governor marks only the beginning of the state’s budget season. When the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 10, both chambers will have a chance to modify Youngkin’s budget, removing parts they don’t like and accepting or strengthening those they do. The House and Senate will then need to reconcile their two versions of the plan — a process that historically has occurred behind closed doors through the legislature’s opaque conference committee system — and send it to the governor for review.
“While we appreciate Governor Youngkin for sharing his budgetary vision today, it is imperative that we have a thorough examination of his proposal,” said Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, the incoming chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “This is the starting point to construct a budget that not only reflects our dedication but also secures prosperity and fairness for every resident in the commonwealth.”
Here’s some of what Youngkin is proposing at the starting line.
Tax reforms
Youngkin has heavily emphasized tax reduction over the course of his administration, and the issue is the centerpiece of his budget proposal. Reducing the cost of living for Virginians, he argued Wednesday, requires reducing tax burdens and modernizing the state’s sales tax code.
He is calling for a 12% cut in income taxes across the board that would see the tax rate drop from 2% to 1.75% for the lowest bracket and from 5.75% to 5.1% for the highest.
“This cut reduces the personal income tax burden on Virginians by $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2026 and is a major, major step towards competing,” Youngkin said. “The data is clear: Since 2021, 26 states have cut individual income tax rates.”
To partly offset that loss in state revenues, the governor proposes increasing the state’s sales and use tax from 4.3% to 5.2%, as well as expanding the base of goods and services that tax applies to.
“Virginia taxes a narrow set of goods while our peer states tax a broader set of goods and services,” said Youngkin. To remedy that, he is asking the state to close what he called the “Big Tech tax loophole” on digital goods such as software packages, digital downloads, streaming services, and more, “on which today, Virginia collects nothing.”
Democrats have already pushed back against the tax changes. In a statement, Scott said Virginia “must champion policies that address the pressing issues faced by our citizens – not those that would be detrimental to the financial well-being of low-income and middle-class households, exacerbating economic disparities. By lowering taxes for the wealthiest Virginians and raising local and state sales tax, the burden is shifted onto those least able to afford it.”
Asked about those concerns, Youngkin said he was “very cognizant” of them, “and that’s why we included an increase in the earned income tax credit so that, in fact, there would be support for Virginians who are on the lower-income scale.”
Under the governor’s plan, lower-income residents would be able to claim an enhanced earned income tax credit equal to 25% of the federal credit rather than the existing 20% credit.
“We can reduce the tax burden and include a very important tax reform, which is shifting the burden of personal income taxes onto a sales tax system that is truly outdated and archaic,” he said.
Car tax
While not included in his budget plan, the governor urged lawmakers to work to eliminate the car tax local governments permanently are currently allowed to levy and instead have localities rely on further increases in sales tax.
Outgoing Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, noted the commonwealth spends almost $1 billion annually to reduce the car tax in localities and asked whether getting rid of the tax would require a constitutional amendment.
“The [Virginia] Constitution gives the car tax to the localities,” he said. “So how’s [he] going to do that, to abolish the car tax?”
Cummings said eliminating the tax would require a complex process and “a lot of changes and legislation.”
After his presentation, Youngkin told reporters, “I believe we would not eliminate the state subsidy of $950 million a year, that we can work in collaboration with local governments to settle on an increase in local and state sales and use taxes.”
Continued increases in education spending
Over the next biennium, Youngkin is proposing an additional $764 million for Virginia’s K-12 schools, including $160 million for re-benchmarking — the process of updating the amounts the state provides in direct aid to schools — $122 million to cover another 2% raise for teachers in fiscal year 2026 and $53 million for a 1% bonus in fiscal year 2025.
Youngkin also proposed investing $61 million to expand the hiring of reading specialists, $40 million to support students seeking industry-recognized credentials through “Diploma Plus” grants, and $40 million to develop a new state assessment system.
Va. education workgroup recommends revisions to state educational testing
More behavioral health investments
Youngkin is proposing $316 million in the budget for his “Right Help, Right Now” plan to further expand access to behavioral and mental health services across the commonwealth. This includes over $150 million to add additional developmental disability waivers, which fund services for people with long-term care needs. The governor’s plan aims to provide waivers to the 3,400 Virginians currently on the “priority one” waitlist — consisting of those individuals who urgently need the services and support offered by the waiver in a year or less.
“This is going to be a big initiative, but with the providers out there seeing this money is there, I think we can generate the kind of infrastructure we need to help address this important area,” said Virginia Department of Planning and Budget Director Michael Maul.
Over $35 million will go toward funding additional crisis services, like Virginia’s 988 suicide and crisis system and crisis stabilization units, to minimize response services that rely on emergency rooms and hospitals.
An additional $58 million is being invested in behavioral health loan repayment, more clinical training sites and residency slots, and salary increases for state hospital clinicians. A new JLARC report this month found Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals are increasingly short on both beds and staff, which poses risks for both patients and personnel.
When it comes to hiring, “we are competing with McDonald’s and Starbucks,” Maul said, “and it’s hard sometimes to get the people we need.”
Medicaid spending
The budget includes $714 million to fund the cost of Medicaid while adjusting for inflation.
Maul said this biennial budget includes significantly more money than the previous two-year spending plan because the state’s Health Care Fund, which is sourced from tobacco taxes, has less money to cover Medicaid costs than it did in prior years.
During COVID, Maul said Medicaid enrollees “weren’t going to their doctors or getting their checkups,” so Virginia spent less to pay for providers than what was initially budgeted. Now, he said, the state is expecting a significant rise in utilization.
“We’re not expecting very big amounts to go into the Health Care Fund, and tobacco tax revenues are going down,” Maul said. “We believe we’re going to need over $250 million a year to help offset the fact that those funds will not be available to help with Medicaid.”
Child care
Youngkin announces plan for millions in early childhood and child care spending
The Building Blocks for Virginia Families initiative, announced by Youngkin earlier this month, would put $437 million toward child care and early childhood education programs in an effort to keep child care accessible to families struggling to shoulder its high costs.
Wednesday’s proposal is $10 million less than the governor previously outlined but would put $412 million toward the state child care subsidy program and $25 million to help with startup costs for providers in areas that lack child care services.
“We were using a big chunk of one-time funding, of public funding, to help subsidize the cost for child care,” said Maul. “That’s one of our biggest economic development issues because if workers can’t find child care, they can’t get to work.”
A state report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that child care is unaffordable for the vast majority of Virginians.
“The whole goal is to make sure that anybody in the program today and those who would likely be in the program can continue to do so in the next biennium,” said Maul.
Funding for some wastewater projects, but not all
Richmond would get $50 million for its combined sewer overflow system, a 19th-century infrastructure with wastewater and stormwater flow through the same pipes. During heavy rainfall, the system becomes overwhelmed, causing wastewater to be released into the James River.
State funding for Richmond sewer project stripped out of budget deal
The General Assembly has set a 2035 deadline for the city to upgrade its system.
Last year, the General Assembly initially proposed giving Richmond an extra $100 million for the work, but it was eliminated from the September spending plan to fund other initiatives. The city has said it needs $100 million in state funds in each of the next five years to keep from raising customer rates.
Youngkin’s proposal lacks new additions to the Water Quality Improvement Fund for wastewater treatment projects, which have helped the state make strides in preventing pollution from entering waterways. A $238 million shortfall is projected for 10 projects over the next two years, Department of Environmental Quality Director Mike Rolband recently told the State Water Commission.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Director Chris Moore said, “While we applaud these historic investments, there remains significant need for resources to Virginia’s wastewater sector to continue the tremendous progress they have made in reducing pollution to the Bay.”
No new increases for Metro
Despite Metro’s threats of potential service cuts and fare increases in response to a $750 million shortfall, the governor’s budget includes no additional funding for the bus and rail operator above the state’s normal allocation.
Youngkin said before any funding is appropriated, a plan must be created to address the change in ridership and demand for services.
“I am a huge supporter of Metro,” Youngkin said after his presentation. “It is critically important to Virginia and the entire DMV. But we need to face reality here and develop a business plan that works for Virginia, for the District and for Maryland, and then we will talk about what we will do in order to support it.”
Metro said Virginia’s proposed contribution for fiscal year 2025 is $347.9 million.
Metro said it needs notification of what the neighboring jurisdictions will provide by mid-March to make any budget adjustments.
Virginia’s own biosciences ‘research triangle’
Youngkin is proposing $100 million for the creation of the Virginia Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Network, which the governor described as “Virginia’s own version of the research triangle.”
“It will be mainly to our research institutions and other entities that are helping us to become more competitive and to hopefully draw companies to Virginia who want to take advantage of those resources,” Maul told the money committees.
The University of Virginia’s Manning Institute for Biotechnology would receive $50 million, $27 million would go to Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and $13 million to VCU’s Medicines for All Institute, according to a Dec. 11 announcement.
Flood Fund
Virginia’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which helps pay for resilience projects to address flooding from stormwater and sea level rise, would get a $100 million boost from Youngkin, who is continuing to push for Virginia’s withdrawal from the regional carbon market that has been providing revenue for it.
“We just have so many challenges around Virginia dealing with storm surge and floods that we’re trying to address,” Maul said. Those challenges include sea levels in Norfolk, which are rising faster than anywhere else on the East Coast.
The fund has received half of the over $700 million the state has gotten from its participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires electricity producers to purchase allowances for the carbon they emit. Those funds are returned to the state, which directs 50% of them to flood planning and mitigation projects. The rest goes toward energy efficiency improvements and administrative costs.
Youngkin said allocating money to the Flood Fund is “how these programs should be funded.”
“It’s transparent, it’s part of something we need to do, and it’s not a hidden tax on someone’s bill that they never see that was sold as something that it was not,” he said. “By removing RGGI and taking up the responsibility to fund through the general fund, we have transparency and are still accomplishing our goal.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Sends $20 Million to Space Authority to Expand Launch Operations
Commercial flights into space are still a ways away from being launched in Virginia. But the industry is weighing the possibilities as operations continue to expand at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.
“It’s a neat idea,” said Major General Ted Mercer, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority. “If nothing else, flying space tourism out of [the spaceport] would be neat.”
He’s not the only one interested. Earlier this December, the Commonwealth Transportation Board allocated $20 million to the authority to aid the commonwealth’s economic development efforts in the aerospace sphere. The allocation was recommended by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and got unanimous approval.
The action follows Northrop Grumman’s announcement that it will partner with Firefly Aerospace to develop two new rockets. The authority will use the $20 million to modify one of its three East Coast orbital launch pads to accommodate larger rockets such as the Antares rocket, which can carry more than 17,000 pounds and is primarily used to supply NASA missions.
Northrop Grumman’s next rocket is expected to carry more than 22,000 pounds, while Firefly’s Medium Launch Vehicle, or MLV, can carry more than 35,000 pounds.
According to Mercer, modifications to the launchpad will help Northrop Grumman continue resupplying the International Space Station and compete for contracts to transport other government cargo.
“It seems that’s the direction that launch facilities are heading, and in five years from now, we might be anticipating Christmas gifts of spaceflight as tourists,” said Commonwealth Transportation Board member E. Scott Kasprowicz, who served as deputy transportation director in Gov. Tim Kaine’s administration, at the board’s Dec. 4 meeting.
“I won’t say we’re in a position to support it,” Mercer said. However, he continued, “We are discussing it with the lift providers.”
Mercer said Rocket Lab is the only aerospace manufacturer and launch service provider at the spaceport interested in developing a rocket to transport people.
“Rocket Lab wants to human-rate the new neutron rocket, but the other customers have not talked about human-rating their rockets,” Mercer said. “But we are in discussion about that because we do see that that has the potential to come for the future.”
Virginia is one of four states, alongside Alaska, Florida, and California, to have a spaceport and a license to launch rockets into outer space. Mercer said the commonwealth has provided $176 million to the spaceport, which has been owned and operated by the Spaceport Authority since its establishment in 1995.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority increased the number of annual jobs around the spaceport from about 3,336 to 4,597, paying more than twice the average salary of the surrounding communities.
Mercer said that for every dollar Virginia has invested into the spaceport, the commonwealth receives nearly $3 back in economic return.
The director said there is sufficient land for the spaceport’s current operations, but expansions could require more area.
Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller III, who serves on the authority’s board of directors, said the spaceport is a “real gem” in Virginia.
“We’re very excited to have you in the transportation sector of the commonwealth, and we’re pleased about how y’all are executing and performing and look forward to continuing to support you and seeing where this thing can get to,” Miller said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Takes Bold Step Against Robocalls and Robotexts
New FCC Policy Spearheaded by AG Miyares Promises Consumer Relief.
In a significant move to curb unwanted telemarketing communications, Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia has successfully advocated for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt a new policy against robocalls and robotexts. This policy shift, requiring businesses to secure written consent from consumers before sending robotexts and making robocalls, marks a major milestone in protecting consumer privacy.
The former rule allowed lead-generating businesses to mislead consumers into consenting to communications from multiple companies, leading to an overwhelming number of unwanted calls and texts. The new FCC regulation, focusing on “one-to-one consent,” prevents these businesses from securing blanket permissions for numerous businesses.
In June, Miyares led a diverse, bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 29 states, advocating for the FCC to implement this crucial consent requirement.
“Virginians are fed up with endless robocalls and texts. I’m relieved that the FCC has heeded my recommendation and set a firm boundary by enforcing the one-to-one consent rule, safeguarding consumers from predatory practices of lead-generating businesses,” Miyares stated. “This cross-party endeavor and the ensuing policy change promise to significantly reduce harassing telemarketing communications, offering more tranquility to the citizens of Virginia.”
A typical practice in lead generation involves offering consumers online quotes for products or services like insurance. To get these quotes, consumers had to consent to receive communications from the lead generator’s marketing partners, often encompassing thousands of different businesses. These businesses were usually listed on a separate webpage, not immediately visible to the consumer.
Virginia’s campaign against these invasive marketing practices gained support from attorneys general across the United States, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. This widespread backing underscores the national demand for stricter regulations on telemarketing practices.
Virginia to Close Four Prisons, Reassume Control of Sole Private Prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections will close four prisons and take control of the state’s only privately operated prison this summer, officials said Friday.
Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17, and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program will close on July 1, 2024. The department said the closures are intended “to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs.”
Virginia considers private prison contract renewal despite $4.3 million in breaches
The announcement from the department did not note how many inmates will be affected by the closures or where they will be transferred. The agency said it has begun identifying job placement opportunities for employees at the affected facilities “to ensure that all employees who wish to remain employed with the VADOC will be able to stay with the agency.”
Virginia will also end its contract with Florida-based GEO Group to operate the Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County on Aug. 1, 2024. The medium-security prison has been operated privately since 1998 and under GEO management since 2003.
Prison reform advocates have pushed for control of Lawrenceville to be turned back over to the state for many years, arguing that private companies’ need to produce profits leads them to cut corners in staffing and other resources that endanger inmate safety. In 2021, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, proposed legislation that would have prohibited the state government from contracting with private prison operators, but it was defeated in committee.
Reporting by the Mercury found that persistent staffing shortages at the facility have led the Virginia Department of Corrections to repeatedly dock its payments to GEO for the operation of Lawrenceville due to the company’s failure to meet minimum staffing levels required by contract. Between August 2018 and October 2022, those deductions totaled $4.3 million. Roughly three-quarters of the costs were linked to shortages between October 2021 and October 2022.
A 2020 study by the Virginia Department of Corrections found that Lawrenceville’s operating costs would increase by $9.3 million if the state assumed control, largely to pay for “an increase of 93 correctional officers needed to provide adequate relief staffing and to address operational security needs.”
On Friday, the agency said it has been informed that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget proposal, which he will present to the House and Senate money committees this Wednesday, includes additional funding for the state to take over Lawrenceville safely next year. The General Assembly will also come up with its own proposal for the two-year budget during the next legislative session that begins in January.
Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terry Cole said Youngkin’s budget “enhances public safety and increases efficiency inside Virginia’s prisons for staff members, inmates and everyone who lives and works in Virginia.”
“I believe these steps will help the VADOC further its mission of public safety and operational excellence,” he said.
A GEO Group spokesman said the company “look[s] forward to working with the Virginia Department of Corrections to ensure a seamless transition.”
“GEO has been a long-standing partner to the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we are proud of our record of managing the Lawrenceville Correctional Center on behalf of the Virginia Department of Corrections for more than two decades,” the spokesman wrote. “We are grateful for our front-line employees who have provided high-quality services, including enhanced rehabilitation programs, to those in our care.
This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Announces Plan to Bring Two Pro Sports Teams to Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — The Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals could be headed to Virginia.
State officials and Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the basketball and hockey franchises, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to create a $2 billion entertainment district in Alexandria that would include a sports arena, a practice facility for the Wizards, a performing arts venue and an expanded esports facility, coupled with new retail, residential, restaurants, hotels, conference facilities, and community gathering spaces.
Located along the Potomac River in the Potomac Yards neighborhood, the proposed district would be adjacent to the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and near Amazon HQ2, with access to air, bus and rail services.
In a release Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the project “the most visionary sports and entertainment development in the world, bringing together entertainment, sports, and technology in the most advanced innovation corridor in the United States: a once-in-a-generation and historic development for the commonwealth, sports fans, and all Virginians.”
The win for the Old Dominion comes at the expense of Washington D.C., which this week made a last-minute pitch to keep the teams in the city, offering $500 million in financing for an $800 million renovation of the arena the teams have been using in downtown D.C.
Under the proposed deal with Virginia, which was approved by the state’s Major Economic Incentives Commission earlier this week, the state would set up a new authority that would issue $2 billion in bonds for the district. Monumental would have a 40-year lease of the site and would repay the bonds annually through rent payments, arena parking revenues, district naming rights, and incremental taxes generated by the development. The company would also invest $403 million into the proposed project, and Alexandria would contribute $56 million toward the construction of the performing arts venue and $50 million for an underground parking facility.
The governor’s office has said the state will make no upfront investment in the project, and local residents will not be subject to any tax increases for it. The authority will own the land and buildings built under the proposal.
At a Wednesday morning announcement at Potomac Yard, Youngkin said the project “would first and foremost be good for the Virginia taxpayer.”
“That’s exactly what this project represents,” he said. “No upfront investments, harnessing the financial horsepower of the future incremental taxes and other revenues with an estimated $12 billion of economic contribution to Virginia and the city of Alexandria over the coming decades.”
Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, called Virginia a “fantastic state,” noting, “You’re also the only state, the most successful state without professional sports teams.”
“So I think this is a big, big moment that is kind of a capstone for that journey of making Virginia a major driver and a major part of this whole new economy where sports and technology are the big drivers of what a community stands for,” he said.
The project, which is expected to open in late 2028, will require backing from the General Assembly to come to fruition. Legislators will have to approve the creation of the new Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority that will be the issuer of the bonds, a proposal expected to come before the legislature in the upcoming session that starts in January.
While the Major Economic Incentives Commission has already backed the idea, Virginia lawmakers have balked previously at getting involved in sports team developments. During the last session, the General Assembly abandoned legislation to bring the Washington Commanders to Virginia following concerns over the use of tax revenue and team culture. The Commanders are now under new ownership.
Commanders sale could revive Virginia General Assembly interest in stadium relocation
A handful of protesters turned out Wednesday, yelling over officials’ remarks and urging policymakers to focus on other issues affecting Virginians, such as potential cuts for Metro and a lack of housing.
Patrick Hedger, a Virginia resident and executive director of the nonprofit Taxpayers Protection Alliance, said he believes stadium subsidies are a poor use of public funding and Monumental is “playing off of a bunch of really closely located jurisdictions” to finance an arena.
Hedger said he’s concerned the governor is “saddling taxpayers with this new debt and this new burden.”
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said local, state, and federal leaders will need to build on the investment by improving existing transit and engaging with the community.
“Our job is to make sure that the neighborhoods adjacent here in Potomac Yard, across Route 1 in Del Ray and other surrounding neighborhoods, feel engaged and know that their quality of life will be protected,” Warner said. “And at the end of the day, their quality of life will be improved from this investment.”
Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said she’s encouraged that “there is a dedication to do the work to ensure that is not disproportionately impacting our most vulnerable in our community.”
“I know, like many of you, [I] have been looking for a bipartisan agreement that will meet our community’s values and ultimately benefit the local community, Alexandria and commonwealth,” she said. “I look forward to turning this framework into an incredible project beginning as a venue for the entire community.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State Report Recommends Sweeping Changes to Virginia Psychiatric Hospital System
In a sweeping report released Monday, a state commission recommended changes to Virginia’s decade-old “bed of last resort” law and urged the state to put greater pressure on private hospitals to accept patients under commitment orders.
The proposals, put forward by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state body that conducts studies for the General Assembly, are aimed at helping relieve Virginia’s beleaguered psychiatric hospital system.
“For years, Virginia state hospitals have routinely operated at their maximum capacities,” said JLARC Director Hal Greer. “The General Assembly’s and administration’s efforts to build out much-needed crisis response services statewide will hopefully alleviate the need for many Virginians to be involuntarily placed in an inpatient hospital. But it will take some time before we will start to see the census pressures at state hospitals relieved by these investments.”
Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals — eight of which serve adults and one, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton, devoted to youth — have increasingly found themselves short on both beds and staff. While industry standards say no more than 85% of staffed beds at psychiatric hospitals should be filled due to safety concerns, JLARC found that bed capacity at seven state hospitals routinely exceeds 95%, with three operating at 100%.
The crisis peaked in 2021 when staff shortages caused the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to close five state hospitals to new admissions.
Officials and experts say overcrowding in psychiatric hospitals produces risks for both patients and staff. JLARC’s findings bear that out: Between January 2022 and May 2023, the commission found 7,400 “physical incidents” occurred between patients at state psychiatric hospitals, with nearly 900 of them resulting in patient injury. At least 20% of staff at all nine hospitals reported they did not believe their facility was a safe place for patients; at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville, that percentage was 42%.
Among the worst hospitals identified by JLARC is the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, which mostly serves youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and which the commission recommends lawmakers consider closing.
CCCA “has the highest rate of patient-on-patient and patient-on-staff physical safety incidents, the highest rate of patient self-harm, the highest number and percentage of substantiated human rights complaints, the highest use of physical restraint against patients, the highest staff turnover, nearly the highest staff vacancy rate, and the greatest dependence on expensive contract staff,” the commission wrote. An unannounced inspection of the facility in May by national accrediting agency, the Joint Commission found 28 serious violations, leading the behavioral health department to determine the hospital was “an immediate threat to the health and safety of patients.”
Although the state has since taken steps to fix problems at the hospital, JLARC recommended the state develop plans to transfer its patients elsewhere or provide services at crisis stabilization centers closer to their homes.
On Monday, Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, said the human rights violation numbers were “abhorrent” and that “concerning would be a generous word” to describe the findings on the youth hospital.
“It turns my stomach, and I know it does yours too,” he told Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Nelson Smith.
“We’ve been working aggressively. We did not take it lightly,” said Smith. “We removed the leadership there, which we believe is what triggered the Joint Commission arriving to the facility.”
Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel, in a letter, said JLARC’s report “underscores the urgent need for a transformation in the commonwealth’s mental health system,” one he said Virginia has already taken steps to begin through Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “Right Help, Right Now” plan.
“The JLARC report rightly points out the system’s overreliance on state psychiatric hospitals for all levels of care, emphasizing the need for a shift towards putting individuals first,” he said. “The outdated approach disproportionately allocates limited resources to inpatient treatment, rather than meeting individuals where they are.”
Bed of last resort
Monday’s JLARC report indicates much of the overuse of state hospitals is due to the state’s 2014 bed of last resort law, which requires state psychiatric hospitals to accept any patient under a temporary detention order if a bed cannot be found at a privately operated facility.
“Since then, state hospitals have experienced significant ongoing capacity constraints and have regularly admitted more patients than they can safely accommodate,” the commission wrote.
About half of all admissions to state psychiatric hospitals are patients who are involuntarily committed after officials determine they are “substantially likely” to pose an imminent risk to themselves or others but are unwilling to be hospitalized for treatment voluntarily.
Under Virginia’s involuntary commitment process, a patient is first placed under an emergency custody order and then evaluated by the local community services board and a magistrate to decide whether they meet the criteria for a temporary detention order. A TDO allows the person to be held for up to 72 hours for adults or 96 hours for youth for mental health treatment; if a judge determines the patient requires further inpatient care, a civil commitment order allows them to be held for up to 30 days for adults or 90 for youth, with the possibility of extensions.
Finding a psychiatric bed for patients under a TDO often proves difficult, however. State law gives officials eight hours to find a bed for people in emergency custody or release them. If a bed in a privately operated hospital cannot be found, the patient must be admitted to one of the nine state-run institutions.
The bed of last resort requirement was the result of tragedy. In 2013, state mental health officials were unable to find a bed for Austin “Gus” Deeds, the son of state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who had been placed under an emergency custody order while undergoing a mental health episode. After being sent home to his family, Gus Deeds stabbed his father 13 times before shooting himself.
More patients in crisis falling through cracks of state psychiatric commitment system
Sen. Deeds survived the attack and carried the bed of last resort law the next year to ensure that no Virginian in crisis fell through the cracks again. JLARC noted Monday that “increased admissions to state hospitals likely mean the law has served as a safety net for many Virginians experiencing psychiatric emergencies.”
But it has also had unintended consequences. JLARC found it has “contributed to the increase in inappropriate admissions to state hospitals, such as patients with dementia or intellectual disabilities, whom state hospitals are not equipped to treat.” And, the commission continued, it “does not allow state hospitals to deny admission to an individual under a TDO, even if it does not have sufficient numbers of staff, staff with the right types of expertise or training to treat them, or adequate physical space or equipment for use in treating them.”
State hospital workers interviewed by the commission said the law leads to unsustainable and unsafe circumstances.
“The admissions policy that requires this facility to take in more clients regardless of our facility’s ability (or lack thereof) due to staffing and bed availability is not only dangerous for all involved but sends a clear message to the employees that they are not important or valued,” said one staffer. “Something has to give! People are frustrated, and many are getting hurt or worse.”
JLARC is floating several possible changes to the law to relieve the pressure. One would give state hospitals the authority to deny new TDO admissions if 85% of their beds are filled. Another would amend statutory definitions of mental illness to exclude neurocognitive and neurodevelopmental disorders like dementia, traumatic brain injury, and autism spectrum disorders from the list of diagnoses that could qualify an individual for involuntary commitment under a TDO.
“Virginia’s current definition of mental illness can allow individuals who solely have dementia or an intellectual or developmental disability to meet the criteria for a civil TDO or civil commitment,” said Drew Dickinson, the project leader for the JLARC review.
State hospitals are seeing increasing numbers of those patients, said JLARC, even though there is little treatment state psychiatric hospitals can provide them.
“For an individual who is under a TDO but who … does not need psychiatric treatment, being placed in a psychiatric hospital where they will not receive effective treatment for their primary diagnoses is both counterproductive and unsafe,” the commission wrote.
Smith, however, cautioned in a letter that efforts to reduce the populations of individuals with neurocognitive or neurodevelopmental disorders from state hospitals could have “unintended consequences.”
“There is a high mental illness co-occurrence rate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (DD),” he wrote. “Determining whether an individual’s behaviors and symptoms are because of DD or a co-occurring mental illness can be extremely challenging and complex.”
Deeds on Tuesday said the state has “recognized for a long time that we’ve had a problem with people in the psychiatric hospitals that don’t belong there.”
Virginia’s Behavioral Health Commission, which he chairs, is scheduled to receive a briefing on JLARC’s findings Wednesday morning. Deeds said he’s eager to hear its recommendations.
“I want to be open-minded about this. I don’t want to be so tied to what we’ve done in the past that I don’t want to look for new solutions that would be better,” he said. “If there are better ways to skin a cat, I want to be part of the solution.”
Private hospitals and forensic patients
With state hospitals overwhelmed with patients, JLARC is also suggesting that Virginia put pressure on privately operated hospitals to accept more patients under temporary detention orders.
While the report acknowledges that private psychiatric hospitals currently discharge about 10 times as many patients as state-run hospitals every year, it contends those facilities — which include not only freestanding psychiatric facilities but also psychiatric units in everything from teaching to large hospital chains — could accept more involuntary patients.
“We acknowledge that privately operated hospitals are already accepting involuntary patients, but our analysis makes it clear they could be accepting many more,” said Greer Monday. “State policies are needed to encourage and perhaps direct these providers to accept more TDOs if they have the capacity to do so safely.”
Using numbers collected from the Virginia Health Information database, JLARC found that “31 of the 43 private psychiatric hospitals for adults used less than 85 percent of their average staffed bed capacity in 2022,” while “many of the hospitals operated far below that level.”
“Those findings are not unique to 2022,” Dickinson told lawmakers. “Similar patterns of underutilization exist for prior years.”
The commission calculated that if private psychiatric hospitals had occupied roughly half of their unused beds that year, “enough patients would have been diverted from adult state hospitals to allow them to operate at a safe capacity level.”
Virginia could also explore contracting with private hospitals to accept forensic patients — people facing criminal charges who must undergo competency evaluations or receive mental health treatment — JLARC said. Currently, all forensic patients are placed in state hospitals, where they are increasingly becoming a dominant population. In fiscal year 2023, the commission found, 47% of state hospital admissions were people facing criminal charges who had been ordered to receive psychiatric evaluations or treatments.
“State law does not require that forensic patients be treated at state hospitals,” JLARC wrote. “If state hospitals remain the only inpatient setting for treating forensic patients, the capacity pressures on state hospitals are likely to worsen.”
Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said privately operated hospitals in the state have “demonstrated a clear commitment” to increasing mental health access, including the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters’ recent opening of a dedicated facility for youth mental health care in Norfolk.
“Our members are handling the vast majority of both voluntary and involuntary behavioral health admissions in the commonwealth,” he said.
JLARC noted that private hospitals “are justifiably concerned” about the risks of admitting more patients under TDOs and said the state could provide funding for additional security staff, training, and facility upgrades to incentivize hospitals to increase their involuntary admissions.
It also floated other possibilities for putting pressure on privately operated hospitals, ranging from conditioning state approval of new facilities or license renewals on a hospital’s agreement to accept more involuntary patients to increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for treating such patients.
Massachusetts, the commission said, has taken a similar approach in tying requirements that a facility accepts patients who are under civil commitment orders to licensure.
Noting that Medicaid reimbursements “often fall short of the actual cost of care,”, particularly for psychiatric patients who may require heavy investments of time and resources, Walker said proposals that “look to supplement them is a conversation that we are certainly open to having and would welcome.”
“We will work with the General Assembly. We will work with the Youngkin administration. We will work with DBHDS,” he said. “We all share a similar or common goal.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Board of Education Backs New Funding Formula for School Divisions
The Virginia Board of Education is asking the General Assembly to develop a plan for changing the state’s existing school funding formula to help divisions strapped for money but isn’t backing a proposal to remove a cap that limits the number of support positions the state will fund.
According to an earlier report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts analysis and provides oversight of state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly, changing the formula could help address the underfunding of schools.
After a state study found Virginia is underfunding schools, local governments want action
“We don’t have a good school financing system in Virginia. It is inequitable, and it’s outdated,” said Board of Education member Andy Rotherham during a special meeting Tuesday.
Virginia’s funding formula establishes how much state and local governments must provide to meet the state’s Standards of Quality (SOQ), the requirements that Virginia public schools must meet. The board reviews those standards every two years and proposes changes as necessary, while the General Assembly makes decisions about how much funding divisions should get.
In addition to backing a new funding formula, the board on Tuesday also urged the General Assembly to provide flexible funding for innovative approaches to literacy and math education, require high school students to have an opportunity to make their own academic and career plans, and provide funding for a statewide individualized education program system.
Although board members noted that a decision by the General Assembly to provide divisions more flexible funds could allow them to address a range of different needs, member Anne Holton pushed unsuccessfully for the body to recommend a minimum funding commitment from lawmakers.
“Many divisions, the ones that can afford to fund way over the minimum SOQs … their kids are doing okay,” Holton said. “But the divisions that can’t afford to go way above the state and dated minimum SOQs don’t fund over it, and their kids are not doing okay.”
Funding formula
JLARC this summer recommended the General Assembly consider changing the funding formula after finding that Virginia schools receive 14% less state funding than the 50-state average, equal to roughly $1,900 less per student.
Virginia’s current SOQ formula determines funding for divisions by calculating the number of staff they need and then the cost of those staff.
While the Virginia Department of Education said in a Dec. 12 report that the approach worked historically, it said school divisions today are “faced with a myriad of unique student needs.”
“Funding should be allocated by student, recognizing the unique needs of each student rather than using a formula driven by staffing ratios,” the report stated.
On Tuesday, in line with that suggestion, the board recommended policymakers “investigate, model and develop a plan to move to a student-weighted funding formula for purposes of determining the required state and local shares of cost for the Standards of Quality.”
JLARC estimated that if Virginia had used the student-based rather than staffing funding formula, schools would have received an additional $1.17 billion in fiscal year 2023. Additional funds could benefit programs for at-risk students, English learner programs, gifted education, special education, and career and technical education.
Most states use a student-based funding formula, according to JLARC.
JLARC contended the student-based funding model is “simpler,” more accurate, more transparent, and easier to adapt to changes in educational practices over time. However, it noted some researchers have found student-driven formulas don’t always account for issues such as retirement rate changes and can provide schools “too much flexibility” in hiring.
Scott Brabrand, executive director for the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, said the association is open to considering a new formula but urged the board to continue studying the two formulas.
“Any new formula must address the key finding of the JLARC study that Virginia has underfunded all of its public school divisions,” Brabrand said. “Any new formula must increase funding across all of our school divisions. Further understanding of the pros and cons of a new formula is essential.”
Grace Creasey, president of the Board of Education, told the Mercury that “the board was clear that funding should be allocated by the student and recognized that each student has unique needs that are not well reflected in a formula driven by staff ratios.”
No backing for the elimination of the support cap
But while the Board of Education threw its support behind funding formula changes, most members declined to recommend that the General Assembly remove a funding cap placed on support staff positions during the Great Recession.
Virginia budget puts millions toward support staff as schools struggle to find teachers
The cap limits state funding for central office and administrative, technical, clerical, maintenance, and instructional support positions.
Funding levels have never been restored, and the support cap was only partially lifted by the last state budget negotiated this past summer, which increased the funding ratio from 21 support positions per 1,000 pupils to 24 per 1,000 pupils.
“The support cap has effectively restricted the way school divisions can utilize funding to meet the needs of our students,” said Jenna Alexander, president of the Virginia Parent Teachers Association. “This is particularly problematic because, over the last several years, we’ve seen increased enrollment of special education and English language learners students, both of which need additional services to reach their full academic potential.”
At a Nov. 15 board meeting, Deputy VDOE Superintendent Kent Dickey said removing the cap could cost over $100 million.
Board member Amber Northern said while she understood the need for schools to have additional support positions, she would have preferred to have a conversation about which positions best drive positive student outcomes.
“You want more people in your building, but you also want the people that are actually driving towards outcomes,” Northern said on Nov. 15. “If we want to talk about support staff, we need to talk about what type of support staff we really support and the ones that actually do have more of a research base behind them in terms of driving outcomes.”
Unless lawmakers take up the board’s proposal during the upcoming session, local governments will have to wait until recommendations are due from a workgroup made up of Senate and House finance committee members next November.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
