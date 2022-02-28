Local News
Youngkin family prays for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal
Parishioners arriving at church on Sunday morning were surprised to find an unannounced guest on February 27, 2022.
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin arrived unannounced, to pray for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal.
Governor Youngkin’s staff had contacted the parish on Saturday and asked permission to attend and join the church in prayer for the people of Ukraine. He also requested no advanced publicity, which in the words of one parish council member, “indicates authenticity and sincerity. The prayer he offered at the end of our service indicates the same.”
The Governor and First Lady arrived early and attended the entire Divine Liturgy. The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, which is in union with Rome, celebrates the Liturgy written by St. John Chrysostom in the third century. All are welcome to attend Ss. Joachim and Anna, which is located at 1396 Linden Street in Front Royal, www.ssjoachimandanna.org.
Here is the transcript of the Governor’s prayer:
Heavenly Father, we bow our heads this morning and you’re just amazing glory. To be gathered here, and to see the miraculous meal that you offer those that believe in you to be part of your kingdom. Father, thank you. Father, you promised us that when two or three are gathered in your name, you will be among us, and Father, we invite you here today to be among us.
Father, we lift up to you, all of the Ukrainian people today. We ask you to wrap them in your protective spirit, to clothe them in your armor, the armor of God, the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the gospel of truth, your shield of faith, your helmet of salvation, and the sword of your Spirit.
Father, protect them; Father, guide them, strengthen them. Jesus, you call us to pray for our leaders. We pray this morning, for the world leaders to come together, to come together and feel your inspiration and your wisdom on the actions that they can take to put an end to this atrocity.
Father, we lift up to you all of our world leaders. Lord in a day where we are praying for forgiveness, you call us to pray for our enemies.
Father, as difficult as it is, we pray for our enemies. Father, I pray that you will soften Vladimir Putin’s heart, that you will invade his being and help him see the error of these ways. Father, we pray for democracies around the world, that you would, in fact, enable the voice of the people to continue to be heard.
And Father, we pray for all the Russian people who stand against these actions, protect them and strengthen them from their own leader. Lord, at a moment when we sometimes are at a loss of what to do and what to say, you promise us that we can turn to you.
Therefore, we pray these prayers in your precious son’s name our Savior, Jesus Christ, Amen. Thank you all very much.
Governor Glenn Youngkin calls for decisive action in support of Ukraine
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 28 – March 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) for maintenance of bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Community Events
Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration – Save the Date
Spring and Earth Day 2022 are approaching and the Town’s recently established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) continues its work in re-establishing a Town institutional commitment to the natural environment. Such commitment has given the Town of Front Royal its “Tree City USA” designation and the small, rural community feel that a majority of citizen respondents to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan rewrite survey have thus far indicated they hope is maintained into the future.
Below, see ESAC’s full press release on planned Earth Day events slated for April 23, in Front Royal with the Town’s Happy Creek defoliation and tree removal controversy only about a year-and-a-quarter behind us (Nov. 2020).
ESAC Press Release: As we find ourselves slowly turning the corner from winter to spring, and enthusiastically cheering on any emerging crocuses we stumble upon, it’s a perfect time to announce that the Town of Front Royal’s newly established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) is busy planning for a large Earth Day celebration downtown on Saturday, April 23rd, and everyone’s invited.
“This is an excellent opportunity for Front Royal to showcase some of its greatest attributes — the beautiful mountains, rivers, forests, and wildlife that define what we’re all fortunate enough to call home,” says Jim Osborn, Town Arborist and Chair of ESAC. “This event is meant to showcase our pride and stewardship over our unique natural spaces, and to highlight the great environmental work that conservation and nature groups from across our region have been undertaking.”
The Earth Day celebration is a free, inclusive, family-friendly event open to everyone. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Front Royal Commons (gazebo area). There will also be an Arbor Day tree planting nearby at 3:30 p.m., led by the local Tree Stewards, in honor of the Town’s commitment to its Tree City USA status through the Arbor Day Foundation.
ESAC member, Justin Proctor, tells us more. “Clean water, clean soil, and clean air — these are needs and goals that unite all of us. We all play a part in being good stewards of our landscapes, and there’s no better time than Earth Day for all of us to recognize what that means and reconfirm our commitment in doing so.”
The Earth Day celebration will be an attractive event for anyone looking to:
- Explore new ways to engage with the great outdoors, whether it be through hiking, canoeing, climbing, fishing, trail running, and more
- Learn more about green infrastructure and technology, including solar and electric vehicles
- Get more involved with locally active groups and clubs
- Celebrate and support the Earth Day mission: Invest in Our Planet!
Keep an eye on the Town’s website and social media channels for more information as the event draws closer, but for now, don’t forget to save the date and be ready to join us on Saturday, April 23rd!
— Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee was formed in December 2021. Learn more about the committee and its mission here.
Local News
Virginia DMV expands service center offerings to include both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday
Beginning Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will:
- Expand access to DMV Customer Service Centers by offering both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday.
- Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs) starting on March 2.
- Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (CSC hours vary by location).
- Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk-in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.
Governor Glenn Youngkin stated: “As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”
“Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”
Employ a more advanced appointment system to improve service and increase throughput.
- A more advanced appointment system and the ability to prioritize planned visits through the CSCs’ queuing system will let customers choose their in-person DMV experience.
- This hybrid model allows CSCs to increase throughput by serving additional customers when customers do not show up for their scheduled appointments.
- CSCs will achieve a balance by dedicating a percentage of in-person weekday service to appointments, with the number of appointments based on the size and location of the office.
“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”
Continue providing convenient alternative service options that don’t require an in-person visit. Alternate service options are available to complete many transactions without a visit to a traditional CSC, including:
- Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.
- Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.
- Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC.
- DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through 57 partner offices statewide.
- DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s 14 mobile teams, which are positioned statewide. To view DMV Connect schedules and book an appointment, please visit here.
To schedule your visit or complete your transaction remotely, please visit dmvNOW.com.
Jenspiration
Overwhelmed by the prospects of hope: A story of a man at the House of Hope
There is a man at the house who is overwhelmed by the prospects of hope. He has been with us since July of 2021. Our goal is to move a man to independent living, with $3,000 to $4,000 in his pocket, within a six-month period. We made an exception with this man due to his many challenges. With his permission, I would like to share a little bit of his story:
After years of substance abuse and a near death experience, he made the choice to fight for his future.
His first stop was at the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal, a place where he could get out of the cold, have a bed to sleep in, and food to sustain him. When he arrived, he could only get around with the help of a walker.
Determined to restore his health, he paced up and down the halls to strengthen his legs. The day came when he was able to give up his walker, and when he heard of another man in need, he gifted it.
His next stop was the House of Hope where he continued to get vital resources and a healthy environment to live so he would continue to focus on his plan to build a better life. He also was given a life management coach to support him on his journey to a better life.
Within a very short time, he finds work and begins a savings plan for independent living. Things looked good, and a brighter future seemed just around the corner.
On a day that started like any other day, progress came to a screeching stop. On a home improvement job, he falls off a ladder and greatly damages an old neck injury, requiring surgery. Although the surgery goes well, his recovery is slow and unpredictable. At one point he attempts to get back to trucking, but the trucking company refuses to hire him until he goes to physical therapy and is officially cleared for work.
Setback after setback does not deter this man from his determination to get back to a stable life and a career he loves.
This man needed something positive to happen to help inspire hope for a better future.
Along came Cars Changing Lives, a non-profit in Front Royal birthed into existence by the owners of Auto Care Clinic—Bill and Sandy Long. This couple wants to assist people who are living without transportation due to a lack of resources. When Bill and Sandy heard about this man’s story, they gifted him with a car which he is proud and grateful for.
At around the same time, a job opens up, one he could do while he focused on his physical therapy. He heard of a position back at the thermal shelter where he once stayed and applied. Although it started with just two days a week, his faithfulness has allowed him to receive more hours. He is helping homeless people begin their own journey to a better life.
His health continues to improve as he stays committed to his plan. We are hoping he will be back in a truck in the very near future.
– Randy Brown, Program Manager
Local News
Gillespie, McFadden vie for Republican endorsement for mayor as Holloway says he will not seek re-election
Two town council and two mayoral candidates introduced themselves to a Warren County Republican Committee crowd gathered at the second floor of the Main Street Mill Thursday evening, February 24, at 6 p.m. an hour prior to a called meeting of the committee. The big surprise, perhaps, was that committee member and incumbent mayor Chris Holloway, who was in attendance, was not one of those four. Rather, current councilmen Gary Gillespie and Joe McFadden, in order introduced by Acting Committee Chairman Steve Kurtz, announced runs for mayor. Political newcomer Zach Jackson and current Front Royal Planning Commission member Josh Ingram announced runs for council.
All four are seeking Warren County Republican Committee endorsements – and if form holds true from recent elections, almost assured election – in what ostensibly remains a non-partisan election as mandated by the Town Charter despite the trend through recent election cycles of political party endorsements of town candidates.
Asked about his decision not to run for re-election or even a return to a council seat, Mayor Holloway cited an increasing workload in his construction business for his decision to give up public office after eight years as a councilman or mayor. “I really am too busy. I’ve got six houses going right now, I’m getting ready to do five more homes and it’s just too time-consuming with those. And I think after eight years I’ve done my public service,” Holloway, who has found himself enmeshed in several recent professional and personal controversies, told Royal Examiner.
In addition to the mayor’s seat which comes up every two years, four-year council terms are expiring for Letasha Thompson and Republican Committee members Gillespie and Amber Morris. Contacted following the announcement event, Morris, who was present Thursday evening, said, “I am evaluating my options to continue my public service to our community. I will be making a definitive decision in the coming months.”
Morris won a special election last year versus Bruce Rappaport to fill the unexpired term of Jacob Meza following his July 2021 resignation. Despite his decision not to run for reelection in 2020, Meza had been appointed by council on Jan. 4, 2021, to fill Holloway’s vacant council seat following his assumption of the mayor’s chair following his 2020 mayoral election victory.
Controversy, including a legal challenge, ensued over a Town Charter section some interpreted as prohibiting former council member appointments for a year after leaving office.
An attempt to contact Thompson for comment on her plans for the coming 2022 town election cycle was unsuccessful prior to publication.
Royal Examiner will invite all candidates to our “Meet the Candidates” series during this election year.
Meet the Candidates is a series on Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us.
Chamber News
Quality Title moves to a new home in Front Royal
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Mary and Will Carroll of Quality Title LLC to their new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Quality Title has opened their office, now located at 109 Chester Street in Front Royal.
Mary says, “We are a title and closing firm located in Front Royal and with extensive experience in the Washington D.C. metro area. We use our expertise, research skills, and comprehensive knowledge of titles and title solutions to give you a safe, smooth closing every time… and we are always dedicated to the needs of our clients, especially focused on staying in close communication if they have any questions… and we offer convenient mobile and after-hours closing options.”
Will added, “We want to build a special relationship with each of our clients, avoiding any title pitfalls and safeguarding the closing process for all involved. We take great pride in making ourselves available to our clients whenever they have questions, and our goal is always that at the end of the process every client will be fully satisfied with every aspect of our service.”
Visit their website to find out more.
