Youngkin family prays for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal

Parishioners arriving at church on Sunday morning were surprised to find an unannounced guest on February 27, 2022.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin arrived unannounced, to pray for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal.

Governor Youngkin’s staff had contacted the parish on Saturday and asked permission to attend and join the church in prayer for the people of Ukraine. He also requested no advanced publicity, which in the words of one parish council member, “indicates authenticity and sincerity. The prayer he offered at the end of our service indicates the same.”

The Governor and First Lady arrived early and attended the entire Divine Liturgy. The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, which is in union with Rome, celebrates the Liturgy written by St. John Chrysostom in the third century. All are welcome to attend Ss. Joachim and Anna, which is located at 1396 Linden Street in Front Royal, www.ssjoachimandanna.org.

Here is the transcript of the Governor’s prayer:

Heavenly Father, we bow our heads this morning and you’re just amazing glory. To be gathered here, and to see the miraculous meal that you offer those that believe in you to be part of your kingdom. Father, thank you. Father, you promised us that when two or three are gathered in your name, you will be among us, and Father, we invite you here today to be among us.

Father, we lift up to you, all of the Ukrainian people today. We ask you to wrap them in your protective spirit, to clothe them in your armor, the armor of God, the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the gospel of truth, your shield of faith, your helmet of salvation, and the sword of your Spirit.

Father, protect them; Father, guide them, strengthen them. Jesus, you call us to pray for our leaders. We pray this morning, for the world leaders to come together, to come together and feel your inspiration and your wisdom on the actions that they can take to put an end to this atrocity.

Father, we lift up to you all of our world leaders. Lord in a day where we are praying for forgiveness, you call us to pray for our enemies.

Father, as difficult as it is, we pray for our enemies. Father, I pray that you will soften Vladimir Putin’s heart, that you will invade his being and help him see the error of these ways. Father, we pray for democracies around the world, that you would, in fact, enable the voice of the people to continue to be heard.

And Father, we pray for all the Russian people who stand against these actions, protect them and strengthen them from their own leader. Lord, at a moment when we sometimes are at a loss of what to do and what to say, you promise us that we can turn to you.

Therefore, we pray these prayers in your precious son’s name our Savior, Jesus Christ, Amen. Thank you all very much.