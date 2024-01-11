State News
Youngkin Re-Ups Call for Tax Changes, Vows to Veto Right-to-Work Repeal
In a formal speech Wednesday to the Virginia General Assembly at the self-described “halftime” of his term, Gov. Glenn Youngkin reemphasized his plan for a tax overhaul, promised to veto a pro-union measure if the legislature’s new Democratic majorities send it to him, and pushed back against accusations his budget shortchanges public schools.
As he addressed lawmakers on the opening day of the 2024 legislative session, Youngkin pitched his plan to lower state income taxes and eliminate the car tax as part of a broader effort to win the “opportunity sweepstakes” and make Virginia more attractive to families, workers, and businesses.
“We are going to compete and win and ensure Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money,” Youngkin said. “And to do this, we must lead.”
The governor’s tax plan appears to be facing long odds in the legislature after being criticized by Democratic leaders who say it disproportionately benefits the wealthiest at the expense of the poor. Some lawmakers have also expressed doubt that the governor’s proposed tax cuts can be offset by his planned increases in the sales and use tax and beefed-up taxes on tech products like streaming services, software, and digital purchases.
Youngkin seemed unswayed by that pushback, stressing that his proposal also includes an increase in the earned-income tax credit that benefits lower-income workers. He also hinted he doesn’t want to see his plan picked apart, calling it a “package deal.”
“I’m only interested in a plan that reduces taxes for Virginians,” the governor said.
New Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said the speech left him and other Democrats feeling Youngkin remains more interested in campaign slogans than serious policymaking.
“A lot of the policy proposals we heard tonight were all dependent on a magic money tree growing somewhere on Capitol Square,” Surovell said in an interview.
Youngkin made another sales pitch for the pending economic development deal that could bring both the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals to a new sports arena in Alexandria, calling it a rare opportunity to deliver a “huge win” for the state. However, that plan, too, faces an uncertain path in the legislature, with many lawmakers saying they’re still reviewing the details to make sure the plan makes sense for the region.
Between numerous calls for bipartisanship, Youngkin issued one clear veto threat. He promised to block any effort to repeal the state’s right-to-work law, which inhibits labor organizing by barring unions from requiring workers to pay dues in unionized workplaces.
“Please don’t bring me a bill that impacts Virginians’ right to work, as it will be met with the business end of my veto pen,” Youngkin said.
It’s unclear if Democrats plan to pursue right-to-work repeal. The issue has divided the party in the past, with progressives pushing repeal as a top labor priority and more centrist, pro-business Democrats resisting the idea.
Youngkin spent most of Wednesday’s speech talking about his own priorities.
He talked up his efforts to bring more intensive tutoring resources to K-12 schools to combat pandemic learning loss and said his latest education budget, totaling roughly $20.2 billion, is again the largest in Virginia history.
“This has been a tremendous effort on all of our behalf to fund our schools at unprecedented levels. And I would caution us from drawing strong opinions from out-of-date facts that precede this great work that all of you facilitated,” Youngkin said, an apparent reference to a recent state study that found Virginia’s K-12 school funding trailed the national average by about 14%.
He also emphasized his efforts to shore up Virginia’s struggling mental health system, a push that’s drawn widespread bipartisan support.
Many of Youngkin’s legislative priorities were familiar from last year’s campaign season. He called for the repeal of a Democratic-backed law tying Virginia to California’s vehicle emissions standards, even though the federal Clean Air Act requires states to either follow federal standards or the California standards.
He also called for new rules to restrict tech companies from selling data gathered from minors, tougher criminal penalties for drug dealers whose products lead to overdoses and stiffer punishment for those who commit crimes with guns.
“We should also know that Virginia’s gun laws are already among the toughest in the nation,” Youngkin said, seemingly laying down a marker against a proposed assault weapon ban and numerous other gun-control bills Democrats are expected to pass this session. “Therefore, I’m asking you allow us to hold accountable those criminals that commit crimes with guns by
lengthening and making more severe the penalties in order to keep them off the streets.”
There were a few new proposals in the speech. After championing legislation last year to adopt a new definition of antisemitism, Youngkin called for new legislation seemingly tied to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel and the ongoing debate about how American institutions should respond to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
“Pass a bill which says the commonwealth of Virginia won’t do business with companies that boycott Israel,” Youngkin said. “Pass a hate crime bill which ensures all forms of antisemitism, not just religious bigotry, are treated as hate crimes under the law.”
Surovell, the Senate Democratic leader, said that for all Youngkin’s talk of bipartisanship, it was light on policy specifics and issues the Democratic legislature might support.
“It’s hard for us to know where he stands,” Surovell said. “Because he never takes positions on a lot of important issues.”
One big question hanging over the 2024 session is whether Youngkin can be convinced to move forward with legalized sales of marijuana, a proposal that’s drawn at least some bipartisan support as a way to restore order to Virginia’s cannabis laws. Democrats decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot in 2021, and the state now allows home growers to cultivate up to four marijuana plants for their personal use. But there’s still no way to purchase marijuana for recreational use legally.
Speaking to reporters after the speech, Youngkin said, “I just don’t have a lot of interest in pressing forward with marijuana legislation.”
Mercury reporters Charlie Paullin and Nathaniel Cline contributed to this story.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Historic Display of Racial, Gender Diversity Marks the Start of 2024 General Assembly Session
After making history as the first Black person chosen to lead the 405-year-old Virginia House of Delegates, new Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said the weight of the moment wasn’t lost on him as he looked out over the chamber.
“Every time I look around this room, I see this: I see the ghosts of those people who worked here, those Black folks who were enslaved here, whose dignity and humanity was discounted right here in this room,” Scott said Wednesday. “I see those people. And I know we, not just I, we carry their hopes and dreams.”
Scott’s ascension to the top House job was one of several historic firsts as the Virginia General Assembly began its 2024 legislative session, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both chambers and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin holding the veto pen. Democratic victories in last year’s General Assembly elections have given the party a new chance to go on offense, but they’ll still have to work with Youngkin in order to push through any major legislation.
Over the next 59 days, the legislature will debate the state budget and taxes, the possibility of a new sports arena in Northern Virginia, legalizing marijuana sales, school funding, abortion, guns, crime, and voting rights. But the first day was mostly about swearing in new members, honoring new leaders, and getting organized.
13 things to watch in the 2024 Virginia General Assembly session
About a third of the legislature’s 140 members were sworn into office for the first time, bringing a new infusion of diversity most evident in the Virginia Senate.
The traditionally male-dominated Virginia Senate now includes a record 15 women among its 40 members, up from 10 in the 2023 session. With 11 women in its ranks, the 21-person Senate Democratic Caucus is now majority female.
In a speech re-upping longtime Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar for another four-year term, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, recalled that when she arrived in the Senate in 1992, there was no women’s restroom, and the dress code prohibited women from wearing pantsuits.
“This looks like Virginia,” Lucas said in an interview when asked about the 2024 Senate. “And it’s the way it ought to be.”
When she was sworn into her new role, Sen. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, became the first transgender lawmaker to serve in the upper chamber, the latest indicator of the growing LGBTQ+ presence in the state legislature. During the welcoming of new senators, new Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, D-Fairfax, was introduced as the first Bangladeshi-American to serve in the Senate.
In an interview, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said she believes policy changes at the federal level, including the fall of Roe v. Wade and the end of affirmative action in college admissions, inspired more people to run for office as “change makers.”
“I think it’s good for the commonwealth because it means that there will be diverse voices,” Locke said. “Women and minorities bring a different point of view to issues. And we need that in terms of better policy.”
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus saw its ranks swell to a record 32 members, many of whom hold top legislative positions. With Scott taking power in the House and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears presiding over the state Senate, Black leaders — one Democrat and one Republican — are now overseeing daily business on both ends of the state Capitol.
“It is my hope that all of us as Virginians will have an appreciation for history,” Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said as he nominated Scott for the speakership. “For over 400 years ago, people who looked like Delegate Scott gave their sweat, blood, and tears to help build this Capitol.”
A Portsmouth attorney and U.S. Navy veteran, Scott, 58, was joined by his wife, teenage daughter, and 88-year-old mother as he took the oath of office. He credited his mother for his “toughness” and tearfully thanked his wife for believing in him when he was “at his lowest,” a reference to the nearly 8-year federal prison sentence he once served for a drug-related offense.
“There are those who would tell you that you should be defined forever by a mistake,” Scott said. “I’m here to tell you: Do not believe them.”
The House elected Scott as speaker in the usual bipartisan, unanimous vote. Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, seconded the motion for Scott, saying he’s confident the new speaker can “bring us together.”
Who Virginia Dems and the GOP picked to lead them in the 2024 General Assembly
“I thank you for the opportunity to be part of this moment,” Austin said. “Relationships will always overshadow partisan differences.”
Scott also praised former Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert, calling the now-minority leader a “tenacious fighter” who has helped make the speakership transition “very easy.”
“I know folks don’t believe that civility and cordiality can exist across the aisle,” Scott said. “But I’m telling you it can.”
The growth in Black representation this year, which came after a tumultuous redistricting process that forced many incumbents into retirement, was fueled partly by more Black candidates winning in whiter parts of the state without majority-Black voting populations.
The Richmond region and Hampton Roads have traditionally been Virginia’s centers of Black political power. But Northern Virginia’s delegation now includes several Black representatives such as Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, whose victory last year made her the first Black person to represent the region in the Senate.
“That has, I think, been the real game-changer and the thing that I think is most promising,” said Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, the chairman of the Black Caucus. “We’ve been able to illustrate that Black folks can run in majority-majority districts and win.”
At a press conference laying out Black Caucus priorities Wednesday morning, Bagby noted that the caucus now has “dynamic duos” running key committees in both chambers. On the budget-writing front, Lucas will chair the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, and Torian is again chairing the House Appropriations Committee.
“We’re pretty proud of that,” Bagby said. “Gov. [Doug] Wilder always said start with the money and follow it. Doesn’t matter what the issue is. Follow the money.”
In a state that once intentionally sought to disenfranchise Black voters, Black lawmakers now run both committees dealing with voting and election issues. Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, is leading the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee. On the House side, Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News, who has championed a state-level voting rights law, is chairing the elections committee.
“On this historic day, as we will witness many firsts in leadership in both chambers, it reminds us how far we have come and what we have to celebrate,” Price said. “The House and the Senate will look more like Virginia this year. And we all know that representation matters.”
Mercury reporter Charlie Paullin contributed to this story.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
13 Things to Watch in the 2024 Virginia General Assembly Session
There’s a new building. A new tunnel. And lots of new politicians.
The Virginia General Assembly will convene in Richmond today to begin its 2024 legislative session, a 60-day work period that’s supposed to end with a new, two-year state budget.
Breakthroughs on the budget and other big policy items will again require bipartisan cooperation as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin faces a legislature under full Democratic control for the first time since 2021. Democrats gained power in last year’s legislative elections, positioning the party to go on offense in a way it hasn’t been able to since Youngkin took office two years ago.
That means some legislation could sail through the Capitol only to perish under Youngkin’s veto pen.
The first bills of the 2024 Virginia General Assembly have dropped. Here’s what they would do.
Leaders on both sides are sounding the usual notes about seeking areas where they can work together to help regular Virginians, but the session could bring plenty of high-octane politics heading into a presidential election year when Democrats and Republicans will be laying out starkly different priorities and governing visions.
The upcoming session could also force Youngkin to clarify his brand of purple-state conservatism as Democrats use their expanded power to send him a wave of bills on hot-button topics like gun control, marijuana sales, the minimum wage, abortion, and same-sex marriage.
Bills are still being filed this week, but here’s a baker’s dozen issues to watch as the session gets underway.
Budget and taxes
It’s been almost three weeks since Youngkin introduced his “Unleashing Opportunity” budget, the first time he’s crafted a state spending plan that’s not partially inherited from his predecessor, former Gov. Ralph Northam. Democrats, in control of both the legislature’s chambers, have already pushed back against the Republican governor’s calls to slash income taxes, eliminate the car tax and increase the state’s sales and use tax.
Youngkin budget calls for income tax cuts, sales tax increases
The criticism has largely focused on claims that tax changes favor the wealthy and hurt the poor. Youngkin’s administration has said the governor is trying to make Virginia more economically competitive with peer states.
With fewer funds available due to dried-up pandemic aid and a recession predicted later in 2024, the battle of the budget may be one of the most contentious issues lawmakers debate this session.
Virginia operates under a biennial budget system; the spending plan is adopted by the House and Senate in even years and amended in odd years. Gov. Youngkin last September signed amendments to the budget adopted in 2022, after nearly six months of delay fueled by heated debate between the Democratic-controlled Senate and then-Republican-controlled House about how to spend billions in surplus funds.
When Youngkin unveiled his 2024-2026 budget in December, he urged lawmakers not to repeat the dragged-out deliberations they undertook last year and to instead wrap up their budget work before the session adjourns in March. The key components of Youngkin’s plan call for a 12% cut in income taxes for all Virginians, dropping the tax rate from 2% to 1.75% for the lowest bracket of earners and from 5.75% to 5.1% for the highest.
Also included in Youngkin’s budget is a proposed increase in the state’s sales and use tax from 4.3% to 5.2%, and a broadening of the category of goods and services for which the tax is levied. The plan also would allow lower-income residents to claim an enhanced earned income tax credit equal to 25% of the federal credit, a 5% boost from the existing 20% credit.
Youngkin will make another high-profile pitch for his priorities in his annual speech to the General Assembly tonight.
Guns
One of the first proposals Democrats filed for the upcoming session was legislation to ban future sales of assault-style firearms and prohibit Virginians under 21 from possessing them. Democrats have long talked about a potential ban on assault weapons, but they failed to achieve that goal the last time they had full legislative control due to disagreements over how sweeping the restrictions should be.
Youngkin — who notably wasn’t endorsed by the National Rifle Association during his campaign — has presented himself as a gun-rights supporter, but he hasn’t talked about the issue with as much vigor as he’s shown with other conservative causes. An assault weapon ban would likely be too contentious to win his support, but a number of other gun-related bills could present tougher calls.
Democratic lawmakers have also filed proposals to incentivize gun owners to store their guns safely around minors, impose a three-day waiting period for gun purchases, ban so-called “ghost guns” made with do-it-yourself kits and prohibit concealed carry permit holders from taking handguns into restaurants, and other establishments that serve alcohol.
Republicans have re-filed bills seeking tougher punishments for repeat offenders who commit crimes with guns.
School funding
With federal pandemic relief funds drying up, local governments will be following discussions on how Virginia will address the underfunding of public schools identified in a state study last year.
After a state study found Virginia is underfunding schools, local governments want action
Last July, researchers with the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission reported that Virginia schools received 14% less state funding than the 50-state average, equal to roughly $1,900 less per student.
Policymakers are expected to consider changing the state’s existing funding formula, which is based on the staffing needs of each school division, to a formula more tailored to the needs of students.
JLARC estimated that if Virginia had used the student-based rather than staffing funding formula, schools would have received an additional $1.17 billion in fiscal year 2023.
The governor’s administration is also receiving criticism from education advocates who say that the proposed budget presented by the governor reduces state general funds for K-12 education by nearly $300 million over the two-year budget compared to the current funding level.
Democrats and groups following the budget process, such as the Virginia Education Association, said the administration is using the relief funds to offset K-12 education costs.
The administration said that “it is not obligated to replace one-time federal COVID allocations with ongoing state funds,” the Richmond Times Dispatch reported.
Marijuana
After two sessions of failed bipartisan attempts to legalize retail sales of marijuana, legislators will likely try again this year to create a framework for state-regulated weed dispensaries.
The effort may finally move forward this year because Democrats hold majorities in the House and Senate, but Youngkin’s stance on marijuana remains the wild card. The Youngkin administration has been cold to the idea of establishing a recreational weed market on his watch, but it’s unclear if that opposition is so strong the governor would veto a bipartisan bill if it gets to his desk.
The substance became legal for adults to possess in small amounts in 2021, thanks to Democratic majorities in power at the time, and Virginians are allowed to grow up to four marijuana plants in their homes. However, the pathway to regulated retail sales has been more difficult, even though many legalization supporters say the lack of regulated retail stores has contributed to the proliferation of black-market cannabis products.
No bills had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, but Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Fairfax, and others previously pledged to carry legislation again to legalize retail weed sales in the 2024 General Assembly session.
Abortion
Democrats campaigned heavily last year on preserving abortion access in Virginia, and they’re moving to deliver on that promise.
They’ve introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the Virginia Constitution. That amendment, which anti-abortion critics argue goes further than the legal framework established under Roe v. Wade, declares that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom.”
Constitutional amendments don’t need Youngkin’s signature. In order for the abortion rights amendment to become law, the General Assembly would need to pass it again in 2026, then it would go to Virginia voters for a final decision.
Democratic lawmakers have also introduced legislation to block authorities from accessing menstrual data stored in period-tracking apps and prevent abortion-related extraditions to other states that have banned the procedure. Those less-sweeping measures would require approval from Youngkin, who has called himself a “pro-life governor.”
Because constitutional amendments can’t be changed once the multi-session process has started, the final text Democrats land on this year is significant because it will shape debate on pending amendments for the next two years.
Same-sex marriage
Some LBGTQ+ legislators have been stunned by their Republican counterparts’ continued opposition to repealing Virginia’s 2006 ban on same-sex marriage, which has been legally moot for almost nine years.
But with Republicans no longer able to control the legislative flow in committees, there are fewer obstacles in the way of Democratic efforts to protect marriage equality from any future action by the conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court.
A constitutional amendment formally scrapping the same-sex marriage ban has been introduced, but it, too, must be reapproved by the General Assembly before it can go to voters in 2026. Democrats have also introduced regular legislation, which would go to Youngkin this year if it passes, requiring marriage licenses to be issued to same-sex couples.
That bill alone wouldn’t preserve same-sex marriage if Virginia’s constitutional ban goes back into effect, but it could put Youngkin on the spot and force him to take a clearer stance than he has before. The governor has previously claimed that Virginia law already protects same-sex marriage, a statement PolitiFact VA deemed “mostly false.”
Sports arena
Legislators will take another shot at bringing not one but two pro sports teams to the commonwealth. There are questions about and pushback against the idea, however, by some residents in the city of Alexandria, where the project would be located.
The proposed price tag to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals requires lawmakers to create a new authority that would issue $2 billion in bonds to develop an entertainment district in the city of Alexandria to include a sports arena, a practice facility for the Wizards, a performing arts venue and an expanded esports facility.
The governor and his partners with the project are facing opposition from some residents questioning the proposal’s perceived lack of transparency and the negative impacts on taxpayers and their quality of life.
The same group of residents, who have formed a coalition, “Stop the Arena at Potomac Yard,” have also questioned the validity of the project’s economic study.
If lawmakers can agree to the proposed deal, the pro teams’ owner, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, would have a 40-year lease of the site and would repay the bonds annually through rent payments, arena parking revenues, district naming rights, and incremental taxes generated by the development.
Some lawmakers have expressed interest in Virginia providing toll relief for drivers in the Portsmouth area and funding to address Metro’s shortfall in Northern Virginia as part of negotiations for the arena deal.
Minimum wage
Will Virginia’s minimum wage keep going up? It depends on how policymakers vote on two pieces of proposed legislation in this year’s General Assembly session.
In January 2023, Virginia raised its minimum wage from $11 to $12 per hour, the tail end of a three-year gradual increase plan designed by Democrats and made law in 2020. At that time, the state’s minimum wage had been stuck at $7.25 for more than 10 years.
The same plan called for the state’s minimum wage to increase to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026, but only if the General Assembly reapproved those hikes this year.
House Bill 1 from Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, and Senate Bill 1 from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, aim to do just that. However, Republican legislators have been resistant to a higher minimum wage, and Youngkin could put the brakes on the effort once the legislation reaches his office.
Data centers
About 70% of the world’s internet traffic flows through warehouse-like data centers in Northern Virginia. A projected increase in them has prompted calls for guardrails against their development.
Environmental groups and community members say building them leads to increased electric utility costs, a drain on water resources for their cooling, and an impact on nearby parks and residences.
But the industry, which received about $100 million in tax exemptions in 2023, says data centers positively impact the economy. Prince William County is expecting an estimated $400 million in annual tax revenue from one campus.
Department of Environmental Quality revises air pollution exception for data centers
In addition to bills that require site, resource, and cost evaluations, proposed legislation from Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, and Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, would require data centers to meet an energy efficiency standard in order to receive tax credits. Sullivan and Subramanyam’s bills would also ban the use of diesel for onsite power generation.
Voting rights
The Youngkin administration’s process for restoring voting rights to Virginians with felony convictions has been a sore spot for many progressive activists, but Democrats can now use their majorities to begin the process of taking that power away from the governor and making rights restoration automatic.
Virginia’s current constitutional rule — in which a felony conviction brings a lifetime prohibition on voting unless a governor chooses to restore an ex-offender’s civic rights — has made the state a national outlier, sparking calls for a more lenient process that better helps former inmates rejoin society after completing their sentence.
Voting rights advocates blast Youngkin admin over error affecting 3,400
Last year, Republicans blocked a constitutional amendment that would have automatically restored voting rights to people exiting incarceration. But the push for reform has drawn bipartisan support, and tough-on-crime Republicans no longer have the numbers to block the proposal that’s been re-upped this year.
A Republican lawmaker has introduced a competing proposal that only makes the process automatic for nonviolent offenders who have also paid off any fines, fees or restitution owed to a victim.
Democrats have resisted those limitations, and they must now decide whether to try to seek a bipartisan compromise with the GOP — which could ensure the measure keeps moving forward if Republicans retake the House of Delegates in 2025 — or push through a stronger bill at the risk of losing votes on the other side.
SCC judges
Two vacant seats on the three-member State Corporation Commission– which regulates utilities, insurance and business – could be filled this session. Retired judges have been recalled for temporary stints to maintain a quorum on the panel during the legislature’s quarrels over electing members to it.
One of the vacant seats has been empty since the 2022 session, while the other hasn’t been filled since the end of 2022 because of a political standoff between the formerly GOP-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate. Former Democratic legislators Lynwood Lewis and Chap Petersen have been floated as potential candidates to be chosen for the positions.
Mental health reforms
Out of all the state’s big policy issues, Democrats and Republicans perhaps share the most common ground when it comes to improving Virginia’s struggling mental health system. Topics expected to garner significant discussion are how to decrease unnecessary emergency room visits, as well as improving the nine significantly overcrowded and understaffed state mental health hospitals revealed in a recent JLARC report.
In December, state Behavioral Health Commission lawmakers agreed to adopt several recommendations from the JLARC report to introduce as bills and budget amendments this session. Those include changing the definition of mental illness so that having a neurocognitive or neurodevelopmental disorder isn’t a basis for temporarily and involuntarily detaining individuals at hospitals.Other legislation proposes increased funding for more staff at state hospitals and enabling private hospitals to admit more involuntary patients.
While the JLARC report indicates much of the state hospital overuse is due to the state’s 2014 bed of last resort law — which requires state psychiatric hospitals to accept any patient under a temporary detention order if a bed cannot be found at a privately operated facility — legislators didn’t recommend any changes to the law.
State report recommends sweeping changes to Virginia psychiatric hospital system
Additionally, a bill proposed this session by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, would require access to behavioral health screening and treatment when receiving emergency medical services, as well as requiring health insurance to cover crisis centers where mobile crisis response services may be provided.
Prescription Drug Affordability Board
Democratic and Republican lawmakers are introducing bills this session to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in a bipartisan effort to set price limits on certain drugs, following four years of previously failed attempts by Democrats.
The two other bills included in the drug affordability package aim to create transparency on pharmacy benefit managers fees and improve efficiency for state government prescription drug spending.
Last year’s prescription drug board legislation faced opposition from both House Republicans, who quickly tabled the bill, and the Youngkin administration, which called it too “wide-reaching.”
During a press conference Tuesday, bill patron Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, said the legislation is an example of both parties finding common ground, which Youngkin emphasized following November’s elections.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia State Police Launches Operation DISS-rupt on I-95, Soon I-66
In an ambitious move to enhance road safety, the Virginia State Police will execute Operation DISS-rupt on all 179 miles of Interstate 95 in Virginia on January 10 and 11, 2024. This significant traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative aims to combat Distracted driving, Impaired driving, Speed compliance, and Seat belt safety—key factors in road safety.
Preliminary data reveals a concerning statistic: 839 fatalities in traffic accidents on Virginia roadways in 2023. This alarming figure underscores the critical need for initiatives like Operation DISS-rupt. Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations, emphasizes the initiative’s goal: to encourage Virginians to return to basic traffic safety principles and disrupt dangerous behaviors that endanger motorists and pedestrians.
The operation is not without precedent. On October 19-20, 2023, a similar initiative on Interstate 64 resulted in significant law enforcement actions: 200 citations for reckless driving, 362 for speeding, 75 for violating the “Hands-Free” law, and 48 for seat belt violations. There were also five arrests for DUI/DUID. Impressively, no fatal traffic crashes occurred on I-64 during this period.
Operation DISS-rupt focuses on the four primary causes of fatal and serious injury crashes. Its ambitious goal is zero fatal crashes during enforcement periods and a 10% reduction in total interstate crashes for the year. The operation highlights critical areas:
- Ditch Distractions: Complying with Virginia’s “Hands-Free” law, which prohibits holding a personal communication device while driving.
- Never Drive Impaired: Emphasizing the dangers of alcohol and drug-impaired driving.
- Comply with Speed Limits: Adhering to Virginia’s interstate speed limits, which do not exceed 70 mph.
- Seat Belt Safety: Enforcing Virginia’s law requires front seat occupants and all passengers aged 18 and under to wear seat belts or be in a child safety seat.
State police will also engage directly with travelers at the Interstate 95 Rest Area in Fredericksburg to discuss safe driving habits. Looking ahead, Operation DISS-rupt will next target Interstate 66, continuing its mission to ensure safer Virginia roads.
Virginia Dems Call for Immediate Ban on Legacy Admissions
Democratic lawmakers are seeking to ban Virginia public colleges and universities’ practice of providing special admission treatment to student applicants related to alumni and donors.
The proposed legacy admissions ban stems from the recent fall of affirmative action on college campuses nationwide. Since the Supreme Court ruled last June that race-conscious admission policies at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional, schools in Virginia have already taken action to change their admissions policies, which have commonly favored student applicants who are white and are from higher-income families.
Although the court’s ruling did not mandate colleges to take any action, Democrats want to take another step to refine state institutions’ admissions process and support future college applicants by sponsoring legislation banning legacy admission ahead of the General Assembly session beginning on Wednesday.
Virginia GOP leaders praise affirmative action ruling, schools vow to keep pursuing diversity
“Teaching in a classroom, every day, I see how hard these kids try to get into colleges, how much they stress over getting into colleges, and having all these things come together — the Supreme Court case, knowing that Virginia has a higher percentage of its universities use legacy admissions and kind of seeing the role it plays day to day in my day job — it was kind of a no brainer for me to put this bill in to try to make the process a little bit more merit-based,” said Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Richmond, who is carrying the Senate version of the bill.
Del. Dan Helmer, D-Clifton, who is carrying the House bill, said far-right groups mistakenly believe that race plays an outsized role in college admissions. An actual problem, however, lies in admission decisions being influenced based on alumni status and donations, Helmer said.
“This is about fighting for working-class families to have access to every opportunity and making sure we support democracy and good jobs by providing pathways to the middle class through a college education, and you shouldn’t just be able to buy your way in,” Helmer said.
According to the nonprofit Education Reform Now, more than 100 colleges and universities have ended legacy admission preferences since 2015, but 787 still used the practice as of 2020.
State level
It’s unclear how many institutions in Virginia use legacy as an admissions tool. Legacy admissions are often a component of the nation’s most elite schools and top-rated institutions, including Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.
Virginia Tech leaders announced the day after the SCOTUS ruling it would eliminate legacy as an admissions factor.
The following week, the University of Virginia announced it modified its admissions process by no longer asking applicants to identify themselves as relatives of alumni. Applicants have the option of completing an essay question about their “personal or historic connection with UVA.”
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Woodbridge, who is carrying legislation similar to VanValkenburg and Helmer’s, said lawmakers need to take action.
“There shouldn’t be other outside influential factors that guide admissions,” McPike said. “We’ve already seen some universities in Virginia start to respond and start to change their policies, which I think is a positive step in the right direction.”
According to the Pew Research Center, a growing number of Americans surveyed state that legacy admissions should not be a factor in admissions decisions, increasing from 68% in 2019 to 75% in 2022.
“Colleges should consider individuals’ life experiences when reviewing their applications, including their socioeconomic status or how poverty has impacted their educational journey,” Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote in the Richmond Times-Dispatch last August. “Higher education must follow the Supreme Court’s lead and end the superficial legacy admissions system so the door to higher education is truly open to everyone.”
Federal level
Lawmakers in Congress are also seeking to ban universities’ practice of giving special treatment to student applicants connected to alumni and donors.
In November, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, who sits on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, co-sponsored legislation in Congress called the Merit-Based Educational Reforms and Institutional Transparency Act (MERIT Act).
According to a joint statement by Kaine and bill co-sponsor Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, the legislation, if passed, would amend the Higher Education Act to add a new standard for accreditation in order to prevent accredited colleges and universities – institutions that are recognized for maintaining a certain level of educational quality – from unfairly giving “preferential treatment” during the admissions process.
Under the MERIT Act, “preferential treatment” is defined as making admissions decisions or providing benefits based on an applicant’s relationship with alumni or donors as the “determinative factor.”
“A student’s acceptance into a college should not hinge on whether their parents attended that school or donated a large sum of money,” said Kaine in the statement. “This legislation would help bring more fairness to the higher education admissions process and ensure that first-generation and low-income students are not put at a disadvantage because of their parents’ educational histories or incomes.”
If passed, the bill will clarify that the new standard shouldn’t be construed to prevent institutions from considering an applicant’s genuine interest in the institution as part of the admissions process, whether they have a legacy connection to the school or not.
“Many institutions currently consider alumni affiliation in assessing an applicant’s demonstrated interest (DI) in attending the school,” Kaine’s office said in a statement Monday. “The DI section in the bill aims to clarify that the institutions can still consider DI but that the basis of their DI must be equally accessible to all applicants, regardless of their alumni affiliation. So this provision limits the use of DI as a loophole for alumni preference, but doesn’t eliminate DI, which institutions care about.”
The bill will also ensure that religious institutions can make admissions decisions in line with their faith-based values, preventing infringement on religious freedom. The legislation will also require a comprehensive feasibility study to assess improving data collection regarding the influence of legacy and donor relationships on admissions decisions. The legislation was unclear on which institutions the study would apply to.
VanValkenburg said he hopes Kaine is successful, but he added that Virginia lawmakers must do what they can to fix the problem in the commonwealth.
“I know he’s got bipartisan support for that bill, but if they’re not able to pass it in Congress, for the country, we can still ensure that Virginia universities are a little bit more fair based and … are giving every kid a fair shake,” he said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
PFAS Clean Up Could Cost Virginia Public Water Systems Millions for Years to Come
Virginia’s public water systems could need to spend $390,000 to $2.4 million a year for the next 35 years to clean up a group of chemicals known as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” according to estimates from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Private systems that rely on wells could also face costs of between $14,000 and $17,000 annually for the next 35 years.
The figures, which were formulated by the EPA as part of rules proposed by the federal government to deal with PFAS contamination, were presented to the State Water Commission last month. But while they represent some of the first attempts at putting a dollar value on cleanup efforts, commission members emphasized the numbers are only estimates that could change as the state continues testing local water systems.
“Under the EPA rule, the public water systems affected by this would have to do at least quarterly sampling, or yearly sampling depending on the system type,” said Dwayne Roadcap, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water. “And so at that point, we’re going to know exactly what kinds of costs people are going to deal with when that sampling starts happening.”
The federal government gave about $90 million to Virginia to help with infrastructure costs and another $22 million to deal with PFAS. Another $10 million is expected this year and next.. Additionally, said Roadcap, Virginia has historically received about $18 million annually for drinking water purposes that can be used for forever chemicals, although that figure will decrease this year to $6.1 million.
In March 2023, the EPA proposed new limits on the chemicals in an attempt to reduce harmful health impacts. Enforcement of the rules is left up to the states to carry out with federal funding. In Virginia, that’s done through the Department of Health and Department of Environmental Quality.
What are PFAS, and where are they found?
PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of synthetic chemicals that have been used in numerous products and industrial applications since the 1950s because of their ability to deflect oil, water, and stains, among other benefits. Some of the products that contain PFAS include carpets, clothing, outdoor gear, and cookware, and the chemicals have historically been used by the aerospace, construction, and electronics industries. They are also an ingredient in firefighting foam.
Over time, PFAS have come to be present in many parts of the environment, including water and soil.
In Virginia, sampling has revealed the presence of PFAS at concentrations above levels of concern in some water systems.
In tests of 274 of the state’s 2,860 public water systems, the Virginia Department of Health found 18 had PFAS concentrations above the limit the EPA is proposing to allow. Most of those sites were in the densely populated Northern Virginia, with others in areas ranging from Southwest Virginia to Hampton Roads.
In 2020, the Western Virginia Wastewater Authority found Gen X, another form of forever chemical, in the Roanoke River but found it had not seeped into private well sites. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality traced the chemical back to ProChem’s Elliston facility, which treats industrial wastewater.
Health concerns
Given the prevalence of PFAS, officials say it’s safe to assume everyone has some level of them in their system.
“Pretty much everyone’s going to have some level of PFAS in your blood,” said Roadcap. “They’re known as forever chemicals in the spirit of they’re hard to break down into the environment.”
But when levels exceed certain thresholds, officials say they become a greater cause for concern.
The new EPA rules, expected to be finalized this year, set a limit of 4 parts per trillion for the more common PFOA and PFOS types of forever chemicals in drinking water. For perspective, 1 part per trillion is the equivalent of 1 drop of water in 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Once the threshold is exceeded, the health damages may include kidney and liver disease, developmental effects in fetuses and infants, and certain forms of cancer.
The EPA’s proposed rules are set to limit health damage by accounting for the accumulation of PFAS through other means.
Current lack of framework
While Virginia has made some attempts to identify the scope of its PFAS problems, the state has no framework in place to guide a coordinated understanding of the costs that could be incurred by local and regional entities.
“Can you all see any benefit to the state [in] sort of looking at these things on a global level as opposed to each system trying to figure it out?” asked Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, during the State Water Commission’s December meeting.
“I would see value in that approach,” said Roadcap. “One of the things that we can provide at the state level is a direct conduit to the EPA, and also provide some additional technical assistance and some security about the rulemaking.”
In 2020, legislation in Virginia created a workgroup to study the prevalence of PFAS and the associated health risks. That preceded $60,000 given to the Virginia Department of Health and $320,000 given to DEQ in the 2022 state budget for additional studies.
To better understand the magnitude of the presence of PFAS in Virginia, including sampling additional water systems, Surovell said by email, ”I think there will be proposed budget language directing state agencies to study the costs of pending federal rules on PFAS” in addition to lead and copper on drinking water systems.
One of the things Roadcap said would help is increased lab capacity to cut down on the months-long turnaround time to get information on samples. The Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Laboratory is a partnership with Virginia Tech, DEQ, Fairfax Water, and Northern Virginia city and county governments, as well as public water supply and reclamation agencies, that is in the process of setting up PFAS testing, according to DEQ.
But expanding the reporting requirements for industrial users also needs to be done, said Carroll Courtenay, a staff attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC).
“We need to start tackling this problem at the source. It costs more to treat more water,” Courtenay said. “The enormity doesn’t mean we can’t do anything until we know what we need to know.”
In 2023, legislators passed a bill that narrowly required reporting from one facility in Southwest Virginia. This session, Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, has introduced legislation for reporting industrial uses of PFAS.
That type of reporting, which Courtney said DEQ can require under the federal Clean Water Act, can help better understand the totality of the situation and determine ways to limit pollution from the source, not downstream from people.
“We know they’re entering the waste stream,” Courtenay said. “If we go on a chemical-by-chemical basis for regulation, it’s going to be endless. It’s going to take too long to make sure we’re getting safe drinking water and keeping our water clean.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
There’s a New COVID-19 Variant and Cases are Ticking Up. What Do You Need to Know?
It’s winter, that cozy season that brings crackling fireplaces, indoor gatherings — and a wave of respiratory illness. Nearly four years since the pandemic emerged, people are growing weary of dealing with it, but the virus is not done with us.
Nationally, a sharp uptick in emergency room visits and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, began in mid-December and appears to be gaining momentum.
Here are a few things to know this time around:
What’s circulating now?
The COVID-19 virus is continually changing, and a recent version is rapidly climbing the charts. Even though it appeared only in September, the variant known as JN.1, a descendant of omicron, is rapidly spreading, representing between 39% to half of the cases, according to pre-holiday stats from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A new COVID booster is here. Will those at greatest risk get it?
Lab data indicates that the updated vaccines, as well as existing COVID rapid tests and medical treatments, are effective with this latest iteration. More good news is that it “does not appear to pose additional risks to public health beyond that of other recent variants,” according to the CDC. Even so, new COVID hospitalizations — 34,798 for the week that ended Dec. 30 — are trending upward, although rates are still substantially lower than last December’s tally. It’s early in the season, though. Levels of virus in wastewater — one indicator of how infections are spreading — are “very high,” exceeding the levels seen this time last year.
And don’t forget, other nasty bugs are going around. More than 20,000 people were hospitalized for influenza the week ending Dec. 30, and the CDC reports that RSV remains elevated in many areas.
“The numbers so far are definitely going in the not-so-good direction,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, the chief of the research and development service at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Healthcare System and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis. “We’re likely to see a big uptick in January now that everyone is back home from the holidays.”
But no big deal, right?
Certainly, compared with the first COVID winter, things are better now. Far fewer people are dying or becoming seriously ill, with vaccines and prior infections providing some immunity and reducing the severity of illness. Even compared with last winter, when omicron was surging, the situation is better. New hospitalizations, for example, are about one-third of what they were around the 2022 holidays. Weekly deaths dropped slightly in the last week of December to 839 and are also substantially below levels from a year ago.
“The ratio of mild disease to serious clearly has changed,” said William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.
Even so, the definition of “mild” is broad, basically referring to anything short of being sick enough to be hospitalized.
While some patients may have no more than the sniffles, others experiencing “mild” COVID can be “miserable for three to five days,” Schaffner said.
How will this affect my day-to-day life?
“Am I going to be really sick? Do I have to mask up again?” It is important to know the basics.
For starters, symptoms of the COVID variants currently circulating will likely be familiar — such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fatigue, fever, and muscle aches.
So if you feel ill, stay home, said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “It can make a big difference.”
Dust off those at-home covid test kits, check the extended expiration dates on the FDA website, and throw away the ones that have aged out. Tests can be bought at most pharmacies and if you haven’t ordered yours yet, free test kits are still available through a federal program at covid.gov.
Test more than once, especially if your symptoms are mild. The at-home rapid tests may not detect COVID-19 infection in the first couple of days, according to the FDA, which recommends using “multiple tests over a certain time period, such as two to three days.”
With all three viruses, those most at risk include the very young, older adults, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems or underlying diseases, including cancer or heart problems. But those without high-risk factors can also be adversely affected.
While mask-wearing has dropped in most places, you may start to see more people wearing them in public spaces, including stores, public transit, or entertainment venues.
Although a federal mask mandate is unlikely, health officials and hospitals in at least four states — California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York — have again told staff and patients to don masks. Such requirements were loosened last year when the public health emergency officially ended.
Such policies are advanced through county-level directives. The CDC data indicates that, nationally, about 46.7% of counties are seeing moderate to high hospital admission rates of COVID-19.
“We are not going to see widespread mask mandates as our population will not find that acceptable,” Schaffner noted. “That said, on an individual basis, mask-wearing is a very intelligent and reasonable thing to do as an additional layer of protection.”
The N95, KN95, and KF94 masks are the most protective. Cloth and paper are not as effective.
And, finally, if you haven’t yet been vaccinated with an updated COVID-19 vaccine or gotten a flu shot, it’s not too late. There are also new vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to protect against RSV recommended for certain populations, which include older adults, pregnant people, and young children.
Generally, flu peaks in midwinter and runs into spring. Covid, while not technically seasonal, has higher rates in winter as people crowd together indoors.
“If you haven’t received vaccines,” Schaffner said, “we urge you to get them and don’t linger.”
Food and Drug Administration approves COVID boosters for upcoming season
Aren’t we all going to get it? What about repeat infections?
People who have dodged covid entirely are in the minority.
At the same time, repeat infections are common. Fifteen percent of respondents to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll said they’d had COVID twice or thrice. A Canadian survey released in December found that 1 in 5 residents said they had gotten COVID more than once as of last June.
Aside from the drag of being sick and missing work or school for days, debate continues over whether repeat infections pose smaller or larger risks of serious health effects. There are no definitive answers, although experts continue to study the issue.
Two research efforts suggest repeat infections may increase a person’s chances of developing serious illness or even long-term COVID-19 — which is defined in various ways but generally means having one or more effects lingering for a month or more following infection. The precise percentage of cases — and underlying factors — of long-term COVID-19 and why people get it are among the many unanswered questions about the condition. However, there is a growing consensus among researchers that vaccination is protective.
Still, the VA’s Al-Aly said a study he co-authored that was published in November 2022 found that getting COVID more than once raises an “additional risk of problems in the acute phase, be it hospitalization or even dying,” and makes a person two times as likely to experience long covid symptoms.
The Canadian survey also found a higher risk of long-term COVID-19 among those who self-reported two or more infections. Both studies have their limitations: Most of the 6 million in the VA database were male and older, and the data studied came from the first two years of the pandemic, so some of it reflected illnesses from before vaccines became available. The Canadian survey, although more recent, relied on self-reporting of infections and conditions, which may not be accurate.
Still, Al-Aly and other experts say taking preventive steps, such as getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in higher-risk situations, can hedge your bets.
“Even if in a prior infection you dodged the bullet of long covid,” Al-Aly said, “it doesn’t’ mean you will dodge the bullet every single time.”
BY Julie Appley, KFF Health News
